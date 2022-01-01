Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano

6,324 Reviews

$$

14235 Midlothian Tpke

14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113

Appetizers

Pomodoro Capri

$8.95

Anti Pasto

$11.95

Mussels Marinara

$12.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.25

Garlic Bread

$3.50

6 Garlic Knots

$3.25

12 Garlic Knots

$6.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.45

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Chicken Firebites

$6.25

BBQ Bites

$6.25

12 Wings

$14.95

24 Wings

$29.40

50 Wings

$54.95

Garlic B Cheese

$4.25

Zucchini Sticks

$8.95

Toasted Ravioli

$8.95

Bread Stix

$7.95

Sicilian Rice Balls //(3)

$7.95

Speciality Appetizers

Mozzarella Fritta

$7.95

Pomodoro Alla Modena

$8.95

Bruschetta

$7.95

Melenzane Ripiene

$7.95

Meatballs & Ricotta

$8.45

Salads & Soups

Soup of the Day

$4.50

Tortellini Soup

$4.50

Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar

$9.95

Unlimited Salad Bar

$7.95

One Trip Salad Bar

$4.25

SM Italian Salad

$6.95

SM Chef Salad

$6.95

SM Tuna Platter

$6.95

SM Caesar Salad

$6.95

Small Toss

$3.25

Shrimp

$4.75

Chicken

$3.00

small greek

$6.95

Small Chicken Salad

$6.95

LG Italian Salad

$9.95

LG Chef Salad

$9.95

LG Tuna Platter

$9.95

LG Caesar Salad

$9.95

LG Greek Salad

$10.95

LG Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Large Toss

$5.75

Shrimp

$4.75

Chicken

$3.00

Speciality Dinners

Gnocchi Bolognese

$15.25

Stuffed Rigatoni

$16.95

Pesto

$13.95

Eggplant Rolatini

$16.95

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$15.95

Penne Portabella

$16.45

Pollo Cremoso

$18.95

Penne Alla Arribiata

$16.95

Fettucini Shrimp, Scallops, Crab Alfredo

$19.45

Fettucini AlfredoChicken

$16.95

Fettucini Alfredo Broc

$15.95

Jombolti

$17.25

Penne della Baronessa

$20.95

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

Shrimp Marinara

$17.95

Calamari Marinara

$17.25

Mussels over Linquini

$17.95

Clams over Linguini Red

$15.45

Seafood Pescatore Red

$22.95

Lobster Ravioli Gamberi

$19.95

Scallops Marinara

$19.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Clams Over Linguini White

$15.45

Seafood Pescatore Whte

$22.95

Tortellini Primaver

$14.95

Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$9.25

Personal Vegetarian Pizza

$12.45

Personal Special Pizza

$12.45

Personal Meat Combo Pizza

$12.45

Personal White Pizza

$12.45

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.45

Personal Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$12.45

Personal Margherita Pizza

$12.45

Personal Greek Pizza

$12.45

Light Sauce

Crispy

personal eggplant parmigiana

$12.45

personal chicken parmigiana

$12.45

personal taco

$12.45

personal capriciosa

$12.45

personal san daniele

$13.50

personal latticini

$12.45

PersonalMaryland Crab

$13.50

SM Cheese Pizza

$12.50

SM Vegetarian Pizza

$16.50

SM Special Pizza

$16.50

SM Meat Combo Pizza

$17.75

SM White Pizza

$16.50

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.75

SM Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$15.75

SM Margherita Pizza

$16.75

SM Greek Pizza

$18.95

small eggplant parmigiana

$15.75

small taco

$15.75

small chicken parmigiana

$15.75

small capriciosa

$15.75

small san daniele

$17.25

small latticini

$15.75

Small Maryland Crab

$18.95

LG Cheese Pizza

$14.95

LG Vegetarian Pizza

$19.95

LG Special Pizza

$19.95

LG Meat Combo Pizza

$21.20

LG White Pizza

$19.95

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.95

LG Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$19.95

LG Margherita Pizza

$22.20

LG Greek Pizza

$23.20

lg eggplant parmigiana

$19.95

lg taco

$19.95

lg chicken parmigiana

$19.95

lg capriciosa

$19.95

lg san daniele

$22.95

lg latticini

$19.95

Large Maryland Crab

$23.20

XL Cheese Pizza

$18.75

XL Vegetarian Pizza

$26.50

XL Special Pizza

$26.50

XL Meat Combo Pizza

$28.75

XL White Pizza

$27.00

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.50

XL Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$26.50

XL Margherita Pizza

$26.75

XL Greek Pizza

$29.75

xl eggplant parmigiana

$26.50

xl taco

$26.50

xl chicken parmigiana

$26.50

xl capriciosa

$26.50

xl san daniele

$29.75

xl latticini

$26.50

XlMaryland Crab

$29.75

GF Cheese Pizza

$12.50

GF Vegetarian Pizza

$16.50

GF Special Pizza

$16.50

GF Meat Combo Pizza

$17.75

GF White Pizza

$16.50

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.75

GF Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$15.75

GF Margherita Pizza

$16.75

GF Greek Pizza

$18.95

gf eggplant parmigiana

$18.95

gf taco

$15.75

gf chicken parm

$15.75

gf capriciosa

$15.75

gf buffalo

$15.75

gf san daniele

$19.95

gf latticini

$15.75

Glutee Maryland Crab

$18.95

28" Pizza (24 hour notice please)

$32.95

Sicilian Pizza

Small Cheese Sicilian

$15.25

Small Meat Combo Sicilian

$22.70

Small Special Sicilian

$20.99

Large Cheese Sicilian

$18.75

Large Meat Combo Sicilian

$26.49

Large Special Sicilian

$23.99

nonna's

$17.95

Strombolis

Personal Stromboli

$12.25

Personal Veggie Stromboli

$12.25

Personal Chicken Stromboli

$12.25

Personal Steak Stromboli

$12.25

SM Stromboli

$16.70

SM Veggie Stromboli

$16.70

SM Chicken Stromboli

$16.70

SM Steak Stromboli

$16.70

LG Stromboli

$19.95

LG Veggie Stromboli

$19.95

LG Chicken Stromboli

$19.95

LG Steak Stromboli

$19.95

Calzones

Personal Calzone

$12.25

Personal Spinach Calzone

$12.25

Personal Meat Combo Cal

$13.25

SM Calzone

$16.70

SM Spinach Calzone

$16.70

small Meat Combo Cal

$17.70

LG Calzone

$17.70

LG Spinach Calzone

$18.95

Lg Meat Combo Cal

$19.95

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$10.00

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.95

Chicken Franchese

$18.95

Chicken Piccata

$18.95

Chicken Marsala

$18.95

Chicken Carinese

$18.95

Chicken Cacciatore

$18.95

Chicken Saltimbocca alla Romana

$19.95

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Mushroom

$1.50

Alfredo Pasta

$2.50

Pastas

Tomato

$11.20

Marinara Sauce

$11.20

Sausage

$12.00

Meatballs

$12.00

Garlic & Oil

$12.00

Mushroom Sauce

$12.00

Meat Sauce

$12.00

Meat Ravioli

$13.00

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Meat Tortellini

$13.00

Cheese Tortellini

$13.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$15.50

Fettucini Alfredo

$15.50

Tortellini Alfredo

$15.50

Meatsauce

$2.50

Meat Balls

$2.50

Mushroom

$2.50

Extra Cheese

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

Baked Dishes

Lasagna

$13.45

Manicotti

$13.45

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$13.45

Stuffed Shells

$13.45

Baked Meat Ravioli

$13.45

Baked Spaghetti

$13.45

Baked Ziti

$13.45

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$20.45

Veal Marsala

$20.45

Veal Florentine

$20.45

Veal Scallopini

$20.45

Veal Picatta

$20.45

Veal Duchef

$20.45

Veal Saltimbocca alla Romana

$21.45

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Mushroom

$1.50

Alfrdo Pasta

$2.50

Subs

8" Veggie

$8.95

8" Veal Cutlet Parmigiana

$9.25

8" Chicken Parmigiana

$9.25

8" Meatball Parmigiana

$9.25

8" Sausage Parmigiana

$9.25

8" Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.25

8" Bacon Cheese Steak

$8.95

8" Pizza Steak

$8.95

8" Cheese Steak Hoagie

$8.95

8" Pepper Cheese Steak

$8.95

8" Mushroom Cheese Steak

$8.95

8" Steak Special

$8.95

8" Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.95

8" Pizza Chicken Steak

$8.95

8" Pepper Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.95

8" Mushroom Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.95

8" Chicken Steak Special

$8.95

8" Italian Sub

$8.95

8" Super Sub

$8.95

8" Ham and Cheese Sub

$8.95

8" Turkey Sub

$8.95

8" Tuna Sub

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken

$8.95

8"tuna melt

$8.95

8"club sub

$8.95

Xmeat

$3.75

Flatbread

$2.00

10" Veggie

$9.95

10" Veal Cutlet Parmigiana

$10.70

10" Chicken Parmigiana

$10.70

10" Meatball Parmigiana

$9.95

10" Sausage Parmigiana

$9.95

10" Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.95

10" Bacon Cheese Steak

$9.95

10" Pizza Steak

$9.95

10" Cheese Steak Hoagie

$9.95

10" Pepper Cheese Steak

$9.95

10" Mushroom Cheese Steak

$9.95

10" Steak Special

$9.95

10" Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.95

10" Pizza Chicken Steak

$9.95

10" Pepper Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.95

10" Mushroom Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.95

10" Chicken Steak Special

$9.95

10" Italian Sub

$9.95

10" Super Sub

$9.95

10" Ham and Cheese Sub

$9.95

10" Turkey Sub

$9.95

10" Tuna Sub

$9.95

10" Buffalo Chicken

$9.95

10" tuna melt

$9.95

10"club cub

$9.95

Xtmeat

$3.75

Kid's Menu

Kid's Spaghetti w/Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Kid's Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$6.00

Kid's Spaghetti w/Sausage

$6.00

Kid's Stuffed Shells

$7.25

Kid's Fettucini Alfredo

$7.25

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Kid's Meat Ravioli

$6.00

Kid's Cheese Tortellini

$6.00

Kid's Meat Tortellini

$6.00

Kid's Manicotti

$6.00

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$7.25

Kids Lasagna

$7.25

Kids Spag Meat Saue

$6.00

Kids Baked

$6.25

Kids Marinara

$6.00

1 Meatsauce

$1.50

1 Meatball

$1.50

Kids Pasta Butter

$5.00

Kids Tort Alfrd

$7.25

Ckn

$2.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.75

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Pizza Burger

$8.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

chicken cordon blue

$8.95

Sides

French Fries

$3.25

Cheese French Fries

$4.25

Bacon Cheese French Fries

$5.50

Side Meatballs

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Full Order Onion Rings

$4.25

Upgrade

$0.50

Side Meat Sauce

$2.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.95

Dozen Mini Cannolis

$13.95

Profiterol

$6.95

7layers

$5.95

Cheese Cake

$5.95

Cheese Ck Straw

$5.95

Limoncello

$5.95

Tiramisu

$4.95

Seasonal Dessert

$5.95

Candelas Dessert

$9.95

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Oj

Juice

$2.25

Coffee

$3.25

2 Liter Soda

$3.25

small bottle soda

$1.95

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Twist Mist

$3.25

Choco Milk

$3.25

Shirley Temp

$3.45

Pitcher Soda

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14235 Midlothian Tpke, 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113

Directions

Gallery
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano image
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano image

