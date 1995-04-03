Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Candela Tapas Lounge 15 Lebanon St

274 Reviews

$$

15 Lebanon St

Hanover, NH 03755

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Modern, innovative tapas in a refined atmosphere. Our food is pan-Latin cuisine, grounded in our Puerto Rican roots. Come try the tastiest food and cocktails in the Upper Valley!

Location

15 Lebanon St, Hanover, NH 03755

Directions

