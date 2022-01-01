Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Candelari's Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

2617 West Holcombe Suite A

Houston, TX 77025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Build Your Own
16" Build Your Own
Margherita

Features

Tuscan Onion Soup

$8.00

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$24.00

Thinly sliced beef, breaded and sautéed. Served with a mushroom demi-glace and parmesan risotto.

Filet Mignon with Mushrooms

$39.00

Catch Of The Day- Red Snapper

$38.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$28.00

Andouille Sausage

$9.00

BURRATA MELON SALAD

$19.00Out of stock

Polpo Livornese

$16.00Out of stock

Venison Sausage

$10.00Out of stock

Arancini

$12.00

N/A Bev

Acqua Panna

$2.50

San Benedetto

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Can Soda 12 oz

$2.00

Water Bottle Reg

$2.00

Beer

Coors Light

$4.00

Michlob Ultra

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Red Bridge Gluten-free

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Birra Ambrata

$7.00

Frozen Drinks

To-Go Frozen Bellini

$9.00

To-Go Frozen Margarita

$9.00

To-Go Frozen Howling Pumpkin

$13.00

Frozen Howling Pumpkin

$13.00

Wine by the Bottle

NV Jeio Prosecco

$30.00

Glera, Veneto, Italy

NV Caposaldo Brut Rose

$30.00

Corvina,Rondinella, Molinara-Veneto, Italy

2021 Il Conti

$30.00

Pinot Grigio- Della Venezie, Italy

2017 Soave Classico

$35.00

Garganega- Veneto Italy

2018 DOM, Bischofliche Weinguter Trier

$35.00

Riesling- Mosel, Germany

2018 Ant Moore

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc- Marlborough, New Zealand

2017 Sonoma Cutrer

$46.00

Chardonnay- Sonoma, California

2018 Louis Jadot, Chablis

$45.00Out of stock

Chardonnay- Burgundy, France

Villebois Sancerre

$55.00

Duckhorn Chardonnay

$55.00

Patz And Hall

$70.00

Slow Press Chardonnay

$30.00

Bravium Chardonnay

$45.00

Domaine Matignon SB

$35.00

2020 Borsao Rose

$30.00

Grenache- Rioja, Spain

Santa Margherita Rose

$45.00

Ken Wright Pinot Noir Williamette

$44.00

Pinot Noir- Williamette Valley, Oregan

2017 Belle Glos "Las Alturas"

$55.00

Pinot Noir- Santa Lucia, California

2016 Sokol Blosser "Dundee Hills"

$65.00

Pinot Noir- Williamette Valley, Oregan

2016 Ramey

$75.00

Pinot Noir- Russian River Valley, California

Votre Sante Pinot Noir

$30.00

Sea Sun

$30.00

2018 Elemental Substance Cab

$35.00

Cabernet Sauvignon- California

2016 Rutherford Ranch

$40.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon- Napa Valler, California

Textbook

$55.00Out of stock

Daou Reserve

$65.00

Decoy Cab

$45.00

Napa Cellars

$54.00

Bolla

$30.00

Montepulciano- Abruzzo

2017 Borgo Scopeto Chianti Classico

$32.00

Sangiovese- Tuscany

2018 Villa Antinori Chianti Classico Riserva

$60.00

Sangiovese, Merlo- Tuscany

Caparzo Brunello

$75.00

Sangiovese- Mantalcino, Tuscany

2014 Michele Chiarlo Barolo

$80.00Out of stock

Nebbiolo- Barolo, Piemonte

2016 Lamuri

$38.00

Nero d' Avola- Sicilia

Greppicante

$55.00

Varvara

$50.00Out of stock

Il Principe Nebbiolo

$40.00

Montessu

$50.00

Podere Rosso di Montalcino

$55.00

Podere La Vigna Brunello

$75.00

Tormaresca Neprica Cabernet

$30.00

2017 Decero

$35.00

Malbec-Mendoza Argentina

2017 Drumheller Merlot

$30.00

Merlot- California

2016 Chateau Haut-Colombier

$35.00Out of stock

Merlot, malbec- Blaye, Bordeaux, France

2014 Campo Viejo Riserva

$38.00

Tempranillo- Rioja, Spain

2015 Wirra Wirra Catapault

$38.00Out of stock

Shiraz, Viogner,- Mclaren Vale, Australia

2018 Daou Pessimist Red Blend

$45.00

Chateau La Cote

$37.00

Chateau Vieux Coutelin

$63.00

Tourbillon

$36.00

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Black Russian

$12.00

French 75

$11.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Michelada

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Insalate

The Roma Salad

$15.00

Baby greens, red beets, shaved fennel, walnuts and a goat cheese medallion with a side of house vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

$14.00

Baby greens , tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, and pepperoncinis with a side of house vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, croutons, grana padano, with a side of Caesar dressing.

House Salad

$13.00

Baby greens, carrots, apples, grape tomatoes, and croutons with a side of house vinaigrette.

Tre Cavali Salad

$15.00

Chopped kale, savoy cabbage, and shaved brussels sprouts, golden raisins, toasted pine nuts and parmesan, with a side of lemon vinaigrette.

SIDE House Salad

$7.00

SIDE Greek Salad

$7.00

SIDE Caesar Salad

$7.00

SIDE Tre Cavali

$7.00

Antipasti & Sides

Bruschetta

$12.00

Toasted crostini topped with mozzarella, tomato, and basil.

Mozzarella Fritti

$11.00

Four jumbo mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.

Wings (4)

$7.00

Wings (7)

$12.00

Wings (15)

$22.00

Chef's Board

$16.00

Selection of meats, cheeses and walnuts.

King's Sausage

$10.00

House-made Italian Sausage with sauteed peppers and onions.

Tomato Caprese

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil

Shrimp & Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Fried shrimp and calamari served with marinara and aioli for dipping.

Verdure Miste

$12.00

Brussels sprouts sauteed with broccoli, garlic, pumpkin seeds and olive oil

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Cheese Bread

$6.00

Gf Foccacia Bread

$5.00

Pane Al Forno

$2.50

Half a baguette toasted in our wood fired oven.

Meatballs

$8.00

Build Your Own

12" Build Your Own

$12.00

16" Build Your Own

$15.00

12" Signature

Veggie 12"

$18.00

spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red bell pepper, broccoli, roasted tomato and feta cheese

Wrigley 12"

$18.00

Our Signature Deep dish with Italian sausage, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes and provolone cheese topped with pizza sauce

King Mike's 12"

$18.00

Pesto, Italian sausage, roasted garlic, bacon, roasted chicken, portobella mushrooms and feta cheese

Gunslinger 12"

$18.00

Smoked turkey sausage, fresh jalapeños, red onions, ground sirloin, bacon, and fresh cilantro

T-Rex 12"

$18.00

Andouille and Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ground sirloin and Canadian bacon — Add fresh jalapeños for no charge

The Big Pepperoni 12"

$18.00

Big pepperonis, fresh jalapeños, fresh mozzarella, red onions and fresh cilantro

Papa Alberts 12"

$18.00

Italian sausage, black olives, pepperoni, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and green olives

Wild Child 12"

$18.00

Alfredo sauce base, mixed wild mushrooms and garlic

Quattro Formaggi 12"

$18.00

Pesto, mozzarella, ricotta, grana and gorgonzola

Surfer "J" 12"

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pulled pork, Capicola, Pineapple and Fresh Jalapeno

16" Signature

Veggie 16"

$27.00

spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red bell pepper, broccoli, roasted tomato and feta cheese

Wrigley 16"

$27.00

Italian sausage, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes and provolone cheese topped with pizza sauce

King Mike's 16"

$27.00

Pesto, Italian sausage, roasted garlic, bacon, roasted chicken, portobella mushrooms and feta cheese

Gunslinger 16"

$27.00

Smoked turkey sausage, fresh jalapeños, red onions, ground sirloin, bacon, and fresh cilantro

T-Rex 16"

$27.00

Andouille and Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ground sirloin and Canadian bacon — Add fresh jalapeños for no charge

The Big Pepperoni 16"

$27.00

Big pepperonis, fresh jalapeños, fresh mozzarella, red onions and fresh cilantro

Papa Alberts 16"

$27.00

Italian sausage, black olives, pepperoni, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and green olives

Wild Child 16"

$27.00

Alfredo sauce base, mixed wild mushrooms and garlic

Quattro Formaggi 16"

$27.00

Pesto, mozzarella, ricotta, grana and gorgonzola

Surfer "J" 16"

$27.00

Fresh Mozzarella, capicola, pineapple and fresh jalapeno

12" Wood-Fired

Autentica

$15.00

Sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, and basil

Funghi

$14.00

Sautéed portobella mushrooms, caramelized onions and mozzarella

Diavolo

$15.00

Sauce, hot capicola, pepperoni and Calabrian chile

Margherita

$14.00

Olive oil, basil, roma tomato and mozzarella

Prosciutto e Rucula

$16.00

Olive oil, taleggio, prosciutto and truffled arugula

Gregorio 12"

$16.00

Capicola, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onion and black olives

Calzone

House Calzone

$16.00

Ricotta cheese, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and parmesan cheese.

Build Your own Calzone

$17.00

Choose any three regular toppings from build-your-own toppings list.

House Specialties

Pollo alla Griglia

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with artichoke, roasted tomato, herbs, and olive oil sauce. Served with linguine with olive oil and garlic and a side of grilled vegetables

Pollo Piccatta

$23.00

Panko breaded chicken breast in a lemon butter caper sauce served with linguine with olive oil and garlic and a side of grilled vegetables

Pollo Parmesan

$25.00

Panko breaded chicken breast topped with mozarella cheese, fresh tomatoes and grana padano served with linguine with olive oil and garlic and a side of grilled vegetables

Salmone

$27.00

Lightly seasoned salmon filet grilled in the wood fired oven served with linguine with olive oil and garlic and a side of grilled vegetables

Pasta

Shrimp Bianca Cappellini

$21.00

Angel hair pasta, sauteed shrimp, asparagus and roasted red pepper in our classic white wine lemon butter sauce.

Lasagna

$17.00

Layers of fresh pasta, ricotta cheese, spinach and Candelari's Italian Sausage

Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken

$19.00

Fresh fettucine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with a grilled chicken breast.

Penne Rustica

$17.00

Italian Sausage and shitake mushrooms in a tomato cream sauce

Linguini with Meatballs

$17.00

Linguini pasta in marinara with meatballs

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

Angel hair pasta in garlic olive oil sauce with roasted vegetables topped with crispy eggplant and ricotta cheese.

Pasta Tucci

$17.00

Linguini pasta in olive oil and roasted garlic topped with a link of Italian sausage

Shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

Pasta Pomodoro Fresca

$19.00

Angel hair pasta with fresh garlic, fresh tomato and basil topped with burrata cheese.

Sandwiches

10" Sausage Grinder

$16.00

Ten inch link of our Italian sausage, on a baguette topped with caramelized onions, sautéed green pepper and Dijon mustard. Side marinara.

Meatball Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey meatballs, provolone and marinara sauce on a French roll.

Italiano Sub

$16.00

Provolone, soppresata, ham, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini peppers and Italian dressing.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and parmesan, served with a side of marinara.

Dessert

House-made Creme Brulee

$10.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake GF

$10.00

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$10.00

House Made Tiramisu (TAKEOUT)

$10.00

House-made Creme Brulee (TAKEOUT)

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Small 8" pizza with your choice of two regular toppings.

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Linguine & Meatballs

$9.00

Kids Linguine & Butter

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Rolls

$11.00

Kids Penne & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00

Kids Make Your Own Pizza

$10.00

Comes with dough, sauce, cheese, and two regular toppings to make your own pizza at home!

Sides

Side Bianca Sauce

$3.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.25

Side Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Side Pesto Sauce

$2.00

Side Piccata Sauce

$3.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.25

Side Aioli

$0.95

Side Truffle Oil

$2.99

Side Truffle Mayo

$2.95Out of stock

Side Ranch

$1.25

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.25

Sd Caesar Dressing

$1.25

Side House Dressing

$1.25

12" white dough

$7.00

16" White dough

$9.00

Side Pepperoni

$1.95

SD Parmesan Risotto

$8.00

Side Broccolini

$4.00

Scallops

$6.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian dishes and Hand tossed pizza

Location

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston, TX 77025

Directions

Gallery
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coppa Osteria
orange star4.1 • 1,158
5210 Morningside Dr Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Enoteca Rossa
orange star4.5 • 1,430
4566 Bissonnet Bellaire, TX 77401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Leonelli
orange star4.1 • 34
5500 Main Street Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
FIORI - Italian Restaurant & Floral Boutique
orange starNo Reviews
4315 Montrose Lvd. Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Southern Yankee - Crafthouse on W. Alabama
orange starNo Reviews
1312 W. Alabama Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
306 Gray Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
orange star4.8 • 5,416
2424 Dunstan Rd Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Sixty Vines - Rice Village
orange star4.6 • 1,689
2540 University Blvd Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Coppa Osteria
orange star4.1 • 1,158
5210 Morningside Dr Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
On The Kirb
orange star4.4 • 1,155
5004 Kirby Dr Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Rice Village
orange star4.7 • 888
2420 Rice Blvd Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Rice Village
orange star4.7 • 730
2525 Rice Blvd Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Memorial
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Meyerland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
West Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
South Belt/Ellington
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston