Candelari's Pizzeria
No reviews yet
2617 West Holcombe Suite A
Houston, TX 77025
Popular Items
Features
Tuscan Onion Soup
Tagliatelle Bolognese
Thinly sliced beef, breaded and sautéed. Served with a mushroom demi-glace and parmesan risotto.
Filet Mignon with Mushrooms
Catch Of The Day- Red Snapper
Short Rib Ravioli
Andouille Sausage
BURRATA MELON SALAD
Polpo Livornese
Venison Sausage
Arancini
N/A Bev
Beer
Frozen Drinks
Wine by the Bottle
NV Jeio Prosecco
Glera, Veneto, Italy
NV Caposaldo Brut Rose
Corvina,Rondinella, Molinara-Veneto, Italy
2021 Il Conti
Pinot Grigio- Della Venezie, Italy
2017 Soave Classico
Garganega- Veneto Italy
2018 DOM, Bischofliche Weinguter Trier
Riesling- Mosel, Germany
2018 Ant Moore
Sauvignon Blanc- Marlborough, New Zealand
2017 Sonoma Cutrer
Chardonnay- Sonoma, California
2018 Louis Jadot, Chablis
Chardonnay- Burgundy, France
Villebois Sancerre
Duckhorn Chardonnay
Patz And Hall
Slow Press Chardonnay
Bravium Chardonnay
Domaine Matignon SB
2020 Borsao Rose
Grenache- Rioja, Spain
Santa Margherita Rose
Ken Wright Pinot Noir Williamette
Pinot Noir- Williamette Valley, Oregan
2017 Belle Glos "Las Alturas"
Pinot Noir- Santa Lucia, California
2016 Sokol Blosser "Dundee Hills"
Pinot Noir- Williamette Valley, Oregan
2016 Ramey
Pinot Noir- Russian River Valley, California
Votre Sante Pinot Noir
Sea Sun
2018 Elemental Substance Cab
Cabernet Sauvignon- California
2016 Rutherford Ranch
Cabernet Sauvignon- Napa Valler, California
Textbook
Daou Reserve
Decoy Cab
Napa Cellars
Bolla
Montepulciano- Abruzzo
2017 Borgo Scopeto Chianti Classico
Sangiovese- Tuscany
2018 Villa Antinori Chianti Classico Riserva
Sangiovese, Merlo- Tuscany
Caparzo Brunello
Sangiovese- Mantalcino, Tuscany
2014 Michele Chiarlo Barolo
Nebbiolo- Barolo, Piemonte
2016 Lamuri
Nero d' Avola- Sicilia
Greppicante
Varvara
Il Principe Nebbiolo
Montessu
Podere Rosso di Montalcino
Podere La Vigna Brunello
Tormaresca Neprica Cabernet
2017 Decero
Malbec-Mendoza Argentina
2017 Drumheller Merlot
Merlot- California
2016 Chateau Haut-Colombier
Merlot, malbec- Blaye, Bordeaux, France
2014 Campo Viejo Riserva
Tempranillo- Rioja, Spain
2015 Wirra Wirra Catapault
Shiraz, Viogner,- Mclaren Vale, Australia
2018 Daou Pessimist Red Blend
Chateau La Cote
Chateau Vieux Coutelin
Tourbillon
Mixed Drinks
Insalate
The Roma Salad
Baby greens, red beets, shaved fennel, walnuts and a goat cheese medallion with a side of house vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
Baby greens , tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, and pepperoncinis with a side of house vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, grana padano, with a side of Caesar dressing.
House Salad
Baby greens, carrots, apples, grape tomatoes, and croutons with a side of house vinaigrette.
Tre Cavali Salad
Chopped kale, savoy cabbage, and shaved brussels sprouts, golden raisins, toasted pine nuts and parmesan, with a side of lemon vinaigrette.
SIDE House Salad
SIDE Greek Salad
SIDE Caesar Salad
SIDE Tre Cavali
Antipasti & Sides
Bruschetta
Toasted crostini topped with mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
Mozzarella Fritti
Four jumbo mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.
Wings (4)
Wings (7)
Wings (15)
Chef's Board
Selection of meats, cheeses and walnuts.
King's Sausage
House-made Italian Sausage with sauteed peppers and onions.
Tomato Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil
Shrimp & Calamari Fritti
Fried shrimp and calamari served with marinara and aioli for dipping.
Verdure Miste
Brussels sprouts sauteed with broccoli, garlic, pumpkin seeds and olive oil
Garlic Bread
Cheese Bread
Gf Foccacia Bread
Pane Al Forno
Half a baguette toasted in our wood fired oven.
Meatballs
Build Your Own
12" Signature
Veggie 12"
spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red bell pepper, broccoli, roasted tomato and feta cheese
Wrigley 12"
Our Signature Deep dish with Italian sausage, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes and provolone cheese topped with pizza sauce
King Mike's 12"
Pesto, Italian sausage, roasted garlic, bacon, roasted chicken, portobella mushrooms and feta cheese
Gunslinger 12"
Smoked turkey sausage, fresh jalapeños, red onions, ground sirloin, bacon, and fresh cilantro
T-Rex 12"
Andouille and Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ground sirloin and Canadian bacon — Add fresh jalapeños for no charge
The Big Pepperoni 12"
Big pepperonis, fresh jalapeños, fresh mozzarella, red onions and fresh cilantro
Papa Alberts 12"
Italian sausage, black olives, pepperoni, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and green olives
Wild Child 12"
Alfredo sauce base, mixed wild mushrooms and garlic
Quattro Formaggi 12"
Pesto, mozzarella, ricotta, grana and gorgonzola
Surfer "J" 12"
Fresh Mozzarella, Pulled pork, Capicola, Pineapple and Fresh Jalapeno
16" Signature
Veggie 16"
spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red bell pepper, broccoli, roasted tomato and feta cheese
Wrigley 16"
Italian sausage, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes and provolone cheese topped with pizza sauce
King Mike's 16"
Pesto, Italian sausage, roasted garlic, bacon, roasted chicken, portobella mushrooms and feta cheese
Gunslinger 16"
Smoked turkey sausage, fresh jalapeños, red onions, ground sirloin, bacon, and fresh cilantro
T-Rex 16"
Andouille and Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ground sirloin and Canadian bacon — Add fresh jalapeños for no charge
The Big Pepperoni 16"
Big pepperonis, fresh jalapeños, fresh mozzarella, red onions and fresh cilantro
Papa Alberts 16"
Italian sausage, black olives, pepperoni, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and green olives
Wild Child 16"
Alfredo sauce base, mixed wild mushrooms and garlic
Quattro Formaggi 16"
Pesto, mozzarella, ricotta, grana and gorgonzola
Surfer "J" 16"
Fresh Mozzarella, capicola, pineapple and fresh jalapeno
12" Wood-Fired
Autentica
Sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, and basil
Funghi
Sautéed portobella mushrooms, caramelized onions and mozzarella
Diavolo
Sauce, hot capicola, pepperoni and Calabrian chile
Margherita
Olive oil, basil, roma tomato and mozzarella
Prosciutto e Rucula
Olive oil, taleggio, prosciutto and truffled arugula
Gregorio 12"
Capicola, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onion and black olives
Calzone
House Specialties
Pollo alla Griglia
Grilled chicken breast topped with artichoke, roasted tomato, herbs, and olive oil sauce. Served with linguine with olive oil and garlic and a side of grilled vegetables
Pollo Piccatta
Panko breaded chicken breast in a lemon butter caper sauce served with linguine with olive oil and garlic and a side of grilled vegetables
Pollo Parmesan
Panko breaded chicken breast topped with mozarella cheese, fresh tomatoes and grana padano served with linguine with olive oil and garlic and a side of grilled vegetables
Salmone
Lightly seasoned salmon filet grilled in the wood fired oven served with linguine with olive oil and garlic and a side of grilled vegetables
Pasta
Shrimp Bianca Cappellini
Angel hair pasta, sauteed shrimp, asparagus and roasted red pepper in our classic white wine lemon butter sauce.
Lasagna
Layers of fresh pasta, ricotta cheese, spinach and Candelari's Italian Sausage
Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken
Fresh fettucine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with a grilled chicken breast.
Penne Rustica
Italian Sausage and shitake mushrooms in a tomato cream sauce
Linguini with Meatballs
Linguini pasta in marinara with meatballs
Pasta Primavera
Angel hair pasta in garlic olive oil sauce with roasted vegetables topped with crispy eggplant and ricotta cheese.
Pasta Tucci
Linguini pasta in olive oil and roasted garlic topped with a link of Italian sausage
Shrimp Alfredo
Pasta Pomodoro Fresca
Angel hair pasta with fresh garlic, fresh tomato and basil topped with burrata cheese.
Sandwiches
10" Sausage Grinder
Ten inch link of our Italian sausage, on a baguette topped with caramelized onions, sautéed green pepper and Dijon mustard. Side marinara.
Meatball Sandwich
Turkey meatballs, provolone and marinara sauce on a French roll.
Italiano Sub
Provolone, soppresata, ham, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini peppers and Italian dressing.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and parmesan, served with a side of marinara.
Kids Menu
Kids Pizza
Small 8" pizza with your choice of two regular toppings.
Kids Fettucine Alfredo
Kids Linguine & Meatballs
Kids Linguine & Butter
Kids Pepperoni Rolls
Kids Penne & Cheese
Kids Chicken Strips
Kids Make Your Own Pizza
Comes with dough, sauce, cheese, and two regular toppings to make your own pizza at home!
Sides
Side Bianca Sauce
Side Marinara Sauce
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Pesto Sauce
Side Piccata Sauce
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Aioli
Side Truffle Oil
Side Truffle Mayo
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Sd Caesar Dressing
Side House Dressing
12" white dough
16" White dough
Side Pepperoni
SD Parmesan Risotto
Side Broccolini
Scallops
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Authentic Italian dishes and Hand tossed pizza
2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston, TX 77025