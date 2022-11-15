Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Sterling Candlelight Inn

review star

No reviews yet

2907 LOCUST STREET

STERLING, IL 61081

Popular Items

Medium Family George
1# George
Small Family George

To Go

Small Family George

Small Family George

$17.99

1# of Chicken George with 2 Individual Sides, 2 Sauces, Bread

Medium Family George

Medium Family George

$34.99

2# of Chicken George with 4 Individual Sides, 4 Sauces, Bread

Large Family George

Large Family George

$49.99

3# of Chicken George with 6 Individual Sides, 6 Sauce and Bread

Raegan's Family Chicken

Raegan's Family Chicken

$20.00

8 Pieces, 3 Individual Sides and Bread

Julie's Family Chicken

Julie's Family Chicken

$27.00

12 Pieces, 4 Individual sides and Bread

Bob's Family Chicken

Bob's Family Chicken

$39.00

16 Pieces, 6 Individual Sides and Bread

Small Family Buffalo

Small Family Buffalo

$18.99

1# of Chicken George with 2 Individual Sides, 2 Sauces and Bread

Medium Family Buffalo

Medium Family Buffalo

$36.99

2# of Chicken George with 4 Individual Sides, 4 Sauces and Bread

Large Family Buffalo

Large Family Buffalo

$51.99

3# of Chicken George with 6 Individual Sides, 6 Sauce and Bread

Small Mixed George

Small Mixed George

$17.99

1# of Chicken George with 2 Individual Sides, 2 Sauces and Bread

Medium Mixed George

Medium Mixed George

$34.99

2# of Chicken George with 4 Individual Sides, 4 Sauces and Bread

Large Mixed George

Large Mixed George

$49.99

3# of Chicken George with 6 Individual Sides, 6 Sauce and Bread

1# George

1# George

$13.99

1# of our Famous Chicken George with 2 sauces

1# Buffalo George

1# Buffalo George

$14.99

1# of our Famous Chicken George tossed in Buffalo sauce with 2 sauces

1# Prime George

1# Prime George

$14.99

Seasoned and grilled for a lighter choice

1# Grilled George

1# Grilled George

$13.99

Grilled Plain Chicken

1/2 Mixed

$10.00

1/2 Chicken All Dark

$9.00

1/2 Chicken All White

$11.99
2oz Jan's

2oz Jan's

$0.75
12oz Jan's

12oz Jan's

$3.50
2oz

2oz

$0.75
12oz

12oz

$3.50
Can Pop

Can Pop

$1.00

Appetizer

1/2 and 1/2 Appetizer

$9.99

1/2 and 1/2 Appetizer

$9.99
Boom Boom Shrimp App

Boom Boom Shrimp App

$11.99

Battered Shrimp tossed in our house made Boom Boom Sauce

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Fresh from Elsworth Creamery in Elsworth, Wisconisn. We batter them fresh to order.

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$9.99

1/2 pound of hand battered cauliflower

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

1/2 pound of fried button mushrooms

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Hand battered pickles served with ranch

Mixed Platter

Mixed Platter

$11.99

Fried pickles, mushrooms, cauliflower, and onion rings. A house favorite

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.99

Large onion rings, hand battered

Prime Rib Frites

Prime Rib Frites

$15.99

Fresh Fries topped with caramelized onion, buttered mushrooms, monterey cheese sauce and prime rib.

Scampi

Scampi

$11.99

5 Succulent shrimp in Scampi sauce

Crab Cakes 2pc

$15.99Out of stock

Chicken

1# George

1# George

$13.99

1# of our Famous Chicken George

.5# George

.5# George

$8.50

.5# of our Famous Chicken George

1# Buffalo George

1# Buffalo George

$14.99

1# of our Famous Chicken George tossed in Buffalo Sauce

.5# Buffalo George

.5# Buffalo George

$9.50

.5# of our Famous Chicken George tossed in Buffalo Sauce

1# Prime George

1# Prime George

$14.99

1# seasoned and grilled for a lighter choice

.5# Prime George

.5# Prime George

$9.50

.5# Seasoned and Grilled for a lighter choice

1# Grilled George

1# Grilled George

$13.99

1# of plain grilled chicken

.5# Grilled George

.5# Grilled George

$8.50

1# of plain grilled chicken

1# 1/2 and 1/2 George

$13.99

1# 1/2 and 1/2 George

$13.99
.5# 1/2 and 1/2 George

$8.50

.5# 1/2 and 1/2 George

$8.50

Smothered Chicken

$14.99

1/2 Chicken Dark

$11.99

1/2 Chicken All White

$11.99

1/4 Chicken Dark

$8.99

1/4 Chicken White

$8.99

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$16.99

Parmesan Chicken

$16.99

1/2 Chicken Mix

$11.99

Beef and Pork

Prime Stack

Prime Stack

$18.99

Mashed Potatoes,sauteed mushrooms, sliced prime rib, au jus and topped with crispy onion straws

Ribeye 12oz

Ribeye 12oz

$26.99

USDA Prime cooked to order. Recomend to order one temperature down as it will cook during transport.

Queen Prime Rib

Queen Prime Rib

$25.99Out of stock

12oz Angus Beef

King Prime Rib

King Prime Rib

$30.99Out of stock

16oz Angus Beef

Filet Medallions

Filet Medallions

$22.99

2 - 3oz medalions served over rice with a sauce of your choosing.

Queen Grilled Prime

$28.99Out of stock

Extra seasoning then finished on the grill with caramalized onions, buttered mushrooms and peppers.

King Grilled Prime

$33.99Out of stock

Extra seasoning then finished on the grill with caramalized onions, buttered mushrooms and peppers.

Ultimate Combo

$26.99Out of stock

Prime Pork Ribeye

$14.99

10oz Ground Sirloin W/Onions

$10.99

Top Sirloin 8oz

$18.99

New York Strip 12oz

$22.99

Pasta

Chicken Broccoli Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Broccoli Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Fettuccine smothered in Alfredo Sauce topped with Chicken

Mac & George

Mac & George

$15.99

Our house made mac-n-cheese topped with our famous Chicken George.

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.99

Fettuccine smothered in Alfredo Sauce topped with Shrimp

Shrimp Scampi (10)

$18.99

10 large Shrimp prepared in garlic parmesan butter. Served on wild blend rice

Seafood

Broiled Chicken of the Sea

Broiled Chicken of the Sea

$17.99

5 Broiled shrimp and our famous Chicken George

Chicken of the Sea

Chicken of the Sea

$19.99

5 Beautiful Deep Fried Shrimp and our famous Chicken George

Salmon

Salmon

$19.99

Fresh Center Cut Salmon. Add a cedar aroma and flavor when ordered on a cedar plank

Salmon Rockefeller

Salmon Rockefeller

$25.99

Rockafeller sauce, Served over fettuccine

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.99

Fettuccine smothered in Alfredo Sauce topped with Shrimp

Shrimp Lovers Platter

Shrimp Lovers Platter

$22.99

For the Hungry Shrimp Lover, 5 broiled shrimp, 5 fried shrimp, 5 shrimp scampi

Shrimp Scampi (10)

$18.99

10 large Shrimp prepared in garlic parmesan butter. Served on wild blend rice

Broiled Shrimp Platter (10)

$17.99

Fried Shrimp Platter (10)

$17.99

Parmesan Crusted Whitefish

$18.99

Bluegill and Chips

$19.99

8oz Baked Whitefish

$9.99

Mediterranean Salmon

$20.99
Shrimp Platter (12)

Shrimp Platter (12)

$19.99

12 Jumbo Shrimp

Broiled Shrimp Platter (12)

Broiled Shrimp Platter (12)

$19.99

12 grilled shrimp.

Fried Whitefish

$9.99

Sandwiches

Angus Cheese Burger

Angus Cheese Burger

$8.99

1/3 lb. with crisp lettuce, onion and pickle. Add your choice of american, swiss, or monterey jack cheese. Want bacon?

Hamburger Angus (NO CHEESE)

$8.50
BLT

BLT

$8.99

An All Time Classic

Candlelight Club

$10.99

Candlelight Club

$10.99
Cucumber Beef Wrap

$12.99

Cucumber Beef Wrap

$12.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99
Georgie

Georgie

$8.99

Our take on the chicken sandwich. Hoagie bun, crisp pickles, garlic mayo and our Famous Chicken George

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99
Hot Prime Sandwich

Hot Prime Sandwich

$13.99

Not your standard Hot beef. Only made with our sliced prime rib.

Mom's Meatloaf

$9.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99
Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled Onions and Mozzarella

Swiss Dip

Swiss Dip

$13.99

Thinly sliced Prime Rib with Swiss Cheese

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.99

Entree Salads

Chopped Salad

$14.99

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Egg, Red Onion, Tomato, Bleu Cheese and Avocado

Beef Taco Salad

Beef Taco Salad

$13.99

Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Black Olives in a fresh tortilla Bowl.

Bob's Super Salad

Bob's Super Salad

$10.99

Lettuce blend, celery, onion, egg, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes

Power Salad

Power Salad

$15.99Out of stock

Kale, shredded broccoli, shredded brussel sprouts, red cabbage, dried cranberries, pecans, quinoa, carrots, edamame, and blueberries. Served with raspberry vinaigrette

Chicken Taco Salad

$11.99

Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Black Olives in a fresh tortilla Bowl.

Side Power Salad

Side Power Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Kale, shredded broccoli, shredded brussel sprouts, red cabbage, dried cranberries, pecans, quinoa, carrots, edamame, and blueberries. Served with raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Please allow extra cook time as this item will take 30 minutes to prepare.

Spinach Salad

$10.99
Soup of the Day

$4.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99
Side Salad Ala Carte

$4.99

Side Salad Ala Carte

$4.99

Sides

Applesauce

$2.99Out of stock
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$3.99
Breadstick

Breadstick

$0.60
Carry Out Salad

Carry Out Salad

$1.99

Just Iceberg Lettuce, carrot and red cabbage with your choice of dressing.

Cottage Cheese

$2.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99
French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
French Onion Soup

$4.99

French Onion Soup

$4.99
House Salad

House Salad

$4.99

For those that want a little more out of their salad. This one comes with trimmings and choice of dressing.

Mashed

Mashed

$2.99
Mashed W/ Butter

$2.99

Mashed W/ Butter

$2.99
Mashed W/Gravy

$2.99

Mashed W/Gravy

$2.99
OR for Potato

OR for Potato

$2.99
Rice

Rice

$2.99
Soup of the Day

$4.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99
Sweet Fries

Sweet Fries

$3.99

Twice Baked

$4.99Out of stock

Asparagus

$5.99
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.99
Steamed Veggies

$2.99

Steamed Veggies

$2.99

Mandarin Oranges

$2.99

Kids

K George

K George

$4.00

4oz Chicken George add sides that you would like. ***This item does NOT come with Fries.***

K Grilled George

K Grilled George

$4.00

4oz Chicken George add sides as you would like