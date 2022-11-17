Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Candor

review star

No reviews yet

1030 Torrey Pines Road

Suite B

La Jolla, CA 92037

Order Again

Popular Items

Seasonal Chopped Salad
Harvest Grape & Apple Salad
Grilled Salmon Nicoise Salad

Soups

Soup of the Day

$11.00+
Vegetarian Black Bean Chili

Vegetarian Black Bean Chili

$11.00+
Tomato Basil & Stilton

Tomato Basil & Stilton

$11.00+

Greenery

Little Gem Caesar

Little Gem Caesar

$13.00
Farmer's Market Green Salad

Farmer's Market Green Salad

$13.00
Seasonal Chopped Salad

Seasonal Chopped Salad

$14.00
Candied Pecan & Grilled Chicken Salad

Candied Pecan & Grilled Chicken Salad

$19.00
Grilled Salmon Nicoise Salad

Grilled Salmon Nicoise Salad

$22.00
Poached Chicken Salad

Poached Chicken Salad

$19.00
Moroccan Shrimp & Grilled Pear Salad

Moroccan Shrimp & Grilled Pear Salad

$20.00
Harvest Grape & Apple Salad

Harvest Grape & Apple Salad

$14.00

Burgers & Griddle

White Albacore Tuna Melt

White Albacore Tuna Melt

$17.00
Prime Beef Burger

Prime Beef Burger

$19.00
Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$19.00

Starters

Hot & Crispy Tomato Bread

$12.00
Pear Panzanella & Burrata

Pear Panzanella & Burrata

$19.00

Papas Bravas

$12.00
California Cheese & Cured Italian Salami

California Cheese & Cured Italian Salami

$25.00
Roasted Market Vegetables

Roasted Market Vegetables

$16.00
Marinated Shrimp Al Ajillo

Marinated Shrimp Al Ajillo

$18.00
Grilled Mediterranean Eggplant

Grilled Mediterranean Eggplant

$17.00
Foraged Mushroom & Pea Arancini

Foraged Mushroom & Pea Arancini

$15.00

Steamed Pei Mussles & Clams

$20.00

Bread (2 Pc)

$3.50

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Soft Polenta Bowl

$17.00

Entrees

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$22.00
Lamb Pappardelle

Lamb Pappardelle

$24.00
Penne Arrabbiata w/ Chicken

Penne Arrabbiata w/ Chicken

$21.00

VEGETARIAN Penne Arrabbiata

$17.00
Pasta & Meatballs

Pasta & Meatballs

$20.00
Fisherman's Stew

Fisherman's Stew

$31.00
Braised Beef Short Ribs

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$30.00
Scottish Salmon Beurre Blanc

Scottish Salmon Beurre Blanc

$29.00
Pan Roasted "Airline” Chicken

Pan Roasted "Airline” Chicken

$27.00
Catch of the Day

Catch of the Day

$32.00
Steak & Frites

Steak & Frites

$38.00

Farmer's Bucatini

$22.00

Sides

Broccolini

$10.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Side Soft Polenta

$9.00

Side Marble Potatoes

$7.00

Poached Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Salmon

$9.00

Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Meatballs

$9.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Herb Fries

$5.00

Tuna Salad

$6.00

Burger Patty

$8.00

Grilled Steak

$20.00

Whole Roasted Garlic

$3.00

Side Eggs

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Catch Al A Carte

$12.00

Juniors (Under 10)

Cheeseburger & Fries

$14.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

Sweets

Fresh Baked Cookies

$3.00

Giuseppe’s Signature Brownies

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Dark Valhrona Choc Pot Au Creme

$10.00

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta

$12.00

Gluten Free Marzipan Apple Tart

$9.00

Wine Bottles

BTL Albarinho (Columna)

$44.00

BTL Chardonnay (Heron)

$46.00

BTL Chardonnay (Laird Family)

$58.00

BTL Chardonnay (Clendenen)

$75.00

BTL Chablis (Simonnet Febvre)

$65.00

BTL Insola (Tenuta Ibidini)

$48.00

BTL Gavi (Rinaldi)

$55.00

BTL Pinot Grigio (Alois Laegeder)

$42.00

BTL Pinot Grigio (Zuani)

$48.00

BTL Riesling (Blees Ferber)

$48.00

BTL Sancerre (Henry Bourgeois)

$68.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc (Arona)

$42.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc (Quivira)

$48.00

BTL Vermentino (Brino)

$40.00

BTL Frascati (Prinicipe Pallavicini)

$55.00

BTL Barbera (Daniel Ricci)

$48.00

BTL Bordeaux Blend (Chateaux Argadens)

$52.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon (Sculpterra Heroes)

$40.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon (Daniel Cohn Bellacossa)

$58.00

BTL Chianti Classico (Sodi del Paretaio)

$56.00

BTL Montelpulciano (La Valentina)

$60.00

BTL Nero d'Avola (Cusumano)

$40.00

BTL Pinot Noir (Sean Minor)

$31.00

BTL Pinot Noir (Mignanelli)

$58.00

BTL Pinot Noir (Domaine Michelle)

$85.00

BTL Red Blend (Chappelet)

$78.00

BTL Rhone Blend (Duche D'Uzes Mas de Volques)

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Rioja (Marques Riscal)

$55.00

BTL Roma Doc (Poggio Le Volpi)

$65.00

BTL Super Tuscan (Taneto)

$58.00

BTL Tempranillo (Torremoron)

$48.00

BTL Zinfandel (Turley Juvenile)

$41.00

BTL Rose (Domaine de Triennes)

$46.00

BTL Rose (Portal da Calcada)

$40.00

BTL Prosecco (Val D’Oca)

$42.00

BTL Sparkling Brut (Roederer)

$64.00

BTL Rose Sparkling Brut (Col dei Salici)

$48.00

BTL Champagne (G.H. Mumm Gordon Rouge)

$85.00

BTL Champagne Split (Pommery Brut)

$22.00

BTL Taittinger Rose

$87.50

BTL Amarone della Valpolicella (Venturini)

$155.00

BTL Barolo (Rinaldi)

$125.00

BTL Bordeaux (Chateau Angludet Margaux)

$140.00

BTL Brunello di Montalcino (Villa Le Prata)

$130.00

BTL Cabernet Blend (Loredan Gasparin Capo di Stato)

$130.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon (Foxen "Volgelzang Vineyards")

$110.00

BTL Pinot Noir (Old Vine)

$80.50Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Panna Still

$3.50+

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$7.00+

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

OJ

$5.50

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Tonic Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Providing fresh and healthy food straight to your home

Location

1030 Torrey Pines Road, Suite B, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery
Candor image
Candor image
Candor image
Candor image

