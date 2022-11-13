Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Candy's Homemade Ice Cream

964 Reviews

$

1085 Pottsville Pike

Shoemakersville, PA 19555

Burgers, Sandwiches, Dogs & More

Hot Dog

$1.75

Hamburger

$3.00

Cheeseburger

$3.35

Fish Sandwich

$3.25

Hamburg BBQ

$3.00

Pulled Pork w/ BBQ Sauce

$4.25

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$4.25

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$6.00

Wings

$10.00

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$6.50

Fried Shrimp served with fries

Chicken Finger Basket

$6.50

Chicken Fingers served with fries

Sides

Small French Fries

$1.50

Corn Nuggets

$1.45

Mac & Cheese Bites

$2.50

Four golden fried bites

Spicy Fried Pickles

$1.75

Three fried spicy Pickles

Broccoli Bites

$2.50

Three fried bites

Onion Rings

$2.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$2.50

Three fried mozzarella sticks

Pierogies

$2.25

Three pierogies

Fried Mushrooms

$2.50

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Soft Pretzel

$2.25

Cones

Plain Waffle Cone

$1.10

Coated Waffle Cone

$1.40

Plain Waffle Bowl

$1.10

Coated Waffle Bowl

$1.40

Pretzel Cone

$1.40

Sugar Cone

$0.50

Coated Sugar Cone

$0.75

Gluten Free Cone

$0.30

Hard Ice Cream / Frozen Yogurt

Kid Size

$2.30

1 Scoop

$2.70

2 Scoops

$3.80

3 Scoops

$4.90

Quarts

$5.98

2.5 Gallon

$27.00

Vegan Ice Cream

Chocolate

$3.25+

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.25+

Vanilla

$3.25+

Vanilla Peanut Butter

$3.25+

Soft Serve

Chocolate

$2.30+

Chocolate & Vanilla Swirl

$2.30+

Peanut Butter

$2.30+

Vanilla

$2.30+

Ice Cream - Other

Banana Split w/ Hard Ice Cream

$5.90

Banana Split w/ Soft Serve

$4.75+

Float w/ Hard Ice Cream

$4.00

Float w/ Soft Serve

$3.50

Milkshake w/ Hard Ice Cream

$3.60+

Milkshake w/ Soft Serve

$3.30+

Strawberry Shortcake w/ Hard Ice Cream

$5.50

Strawberry Shortcake w/ Soft Serve

$4.90

Hot Fudge Brownie w/ Hard Ice Cream

$5.90

Hot Fudge Brownie w/ Soft Serve

$5.25

Sundaes

Kids Sundae

$2.70

1 Scoop Sundae

$3.60

2 Scoop Sundae

$4.30

3 Scoop Sundae

$5.10

Kids Soft Ice Cream Sundae

$2.60

Regular Soft Sundae

$3.60

Large Soft Sundae

$4.30

Candy Swirl

Candy Swirl

$3.65+

Italian Ice

Italian Ice

$1.70+

Gelatis

Classic Gelati

$2.40+

Ice Shakes

Ice Shakes

$2.80+
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
The best homemade ice cream around!

1085 Pottsville Pike, Shoemakersville, PA 19555

