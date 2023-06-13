Cane A Sucre Downtown
21 NW Miami Court
Miami, FL 33128
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
LUNCH --AVAILAIBLE from 11:00am-2:30pm---
Salads
La Caprese
Sliced vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, a drizzle of pesto and mixed greens, topped with our Balsamic vinaigrette
La Cranberry
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, mixed greens, crispy walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese
El Cobb
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, crispy bacon and romaine lettuce, tossed on our French dressing
Half Cobb
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, crispy bacon and romaine lettuce, tossed on our French dressing
La Caesar
Hearts of romaine lettuce, house croutons and shaved Parmesan, tossed in our roasted garlic Caesar dressing
La Penne
Penne pasta, vine-ripened tomatoe, fresh mozzarella, basil and Kalamata olives, served over mixed greens and tossed in our Balsamic vinaigrette
La Vegetarian
Mixed baby greens, vine-ripened tomatoe, fresh mozzarella, Kalamata olives, avocado, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tossed in our Balsamic vinaigrette
Chef's Salad
Sliced ham, turkey, swiss cheese, hard boiled egg, vine-ripened tomatoes, bacon, mixed greens and tossed in our French dressing
Greek Salad
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Feta cheese, cucumber, red onions, red pepper and kalamata olives, tossed in our Citrus vinaigrette
Hot Baguettes
Half Le pollo
Grilled chicken breast, topped with caramelized onions, smoked Gouda cheese and roasted tomato aioli, served on our French baguette
Full Le pollo
Grilled chicken breast, topped with caramelized onions, smoked Gouda cheese and roasted tomato aioli, served on our French baguette
Half Le Club
Sliced old fashioned ham, Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, vine-ripened tomatoes, mixed greens and avovado aioli, served on our French baguette
Full Le Club
Sliced old fashioned ham, Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, vine-ripened tomatoes, mixed greens and avovado aioli, served on our French baguette
Half El Milano
Sliced imported prosciutto ham, vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and a drizzle of pesto, served on our French baguette
Full El Milano
Sliced imported prosciutto ham, vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and a drizzle of pesto, served on our French baguette
Half Le Parisian
Old Fashioned ham, Brie cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, European style butter, served on our French baguette
Full Le Parisian
Old Fashioned ham, Brie cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, European style butter, served on our French baguette
Half El Cubano
Slow roasted and shredded natural pork, sliced old fashioned ham, pepper jack, caramelized onions, house aioli, served on our French baquette
Full El Cubano
Slow roasted and shredded natural pork, sliced old fashioned ham, pepper jack, caramelized onions, house aioli, served on our French baquette
Half Grilled Cheese
Full Grilled Cheese
Half Le Vegetarian
Grilled Zucchini, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, vine-ripened tomatoes, oregano-chickpea emulsion, and whipped goat cheese, served on our whole wheat baguette
Full Le Vegetarian
Grilled Zucchini, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, vine-ripened tomatoes, oregano-chickpea emulsion, and whipped goat cheese, served on our whole wheat baguette
Half Le Fig
Gorgonzola cheese, fig confit, fresh oregano, crispy walnut and drizzle of honey, served on French baguette
Full Le Fig
Gorgonzola cheese, fig confit, fresh oregano, crispy walnut and drizzle of honey, served on French baguette
Half Mediterranean (VG)
Grilled balsamic zucchini, roasted red Peppers, caramelized onions, vine ripened tomatoes, oregano chickpea emulsion, kalamata olives tapenade served on our whole wheat baguette.
Full Mediterranean(VG)
Grilled balsamic zucchini, roasted red Peppers, caramelized onions, vine ripened tomatoes, oregano chickpea emulsion, kalamata olives tapenade served on our whole wheat baguette.
Lightly Toasted Baguettes
Half Le Salmon
Sliced smoked salmon, vine-ripened tomatoes, mixed greens, hard boiled egg and fresh aioli, served on our whole wheat baguette
Full Le Salmon
Sliced smoked salmon, vine-ripened tomatoes, mixed greens, hard boiled egg and fresh aioli, served on our whole wheat baguette
Half El Marinero
Albacore tuna tossed in a citrus aioli with vine-ripened tomatoes, hard boiled eggs and mixed green, served on a French Baguette
Full El Marinero
Albacore tuna tossed in a citrus aioli with vine-ripened tomatoes, hard boiled eggs and mixed green, served on a French Baguette
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, tomato, romaine, siracha aioli, pico de gallo in a flour tortilla
BlackBean Avocado BURRITO (VG)
Wrap Refried beans, shredded cheddar jack, avocado, tomato, black bean, corn, pico de gallo in a corn tortilla
Combo Special
Burgers
Le American
Beef Burger topped with American cheese, crispy bacon, vine-ripened tomatoes, caramelized onions and lettuce, served on our brioche bun
Le Turkey Burger
Turkey topped with smoked Gouda cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, vine-ripened tomatoes, horseradish ailoi, served on our brioche bun
Le Quinoa Veggie Burger
Quinoa patty topped with smoked Gouda cheese, caramelized onions, vine-ripened tomatoes, spicy aioli, served on a brioche bun
El Italiano
Beef burger scented with basil, topped with fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomatoes, crispy prosciutto and Pesto aioli, served on our Ciabatta bun
El Espanol
Beef in imported chorizo burger served with whipped goat cheese, roasted garlic and roasted red pepper oregano chutney, served on our brioche bun
La Tuna
Grilled 6 Oz. Tuna steak, served with vine-ripened tomatoes, hard boiled egg and avocado aioli, served on our brioche bun
Le Cajun
Cajun-blackened tilapia filet, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado, caramelized onions and cilandro-lime aioli, served on our Ciabatta bun
Side Orders
Le Cheese Platter
Sliced brie cheese, crumbled Gorgonzola, diced aged Cheddar, served with Balsamic-strawberries, candied walnuts an warm French Baguette
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Loaded Buffalo Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Seasoned Fries
Chef's Daily Soup
Small House Green
Small Caesar Salad
Soup
ALL DAY
From Our Bakery
Cheesecake
Key Lime Pie
Coconut Flan
Chocolate Cake w/Homemade Raspberry Marmelade
Bread Pudding
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Butter Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Almond Croissant
Small Almond Croissant
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Fruit Salad
Wheat Baguette
French Baguette
Muffin chocolate
Blueberry or chocolate muffin
Muffin blueberry
Muffin Carrot cake
BEVERAGES
Bottle Water
Coffee
Glass Bottle
Natural Juice
CATERING
Breakfast Sandwich Platters
Lunch Sandwich Platters
Salad Platters
Fruit Salad Platters
Quiche Platters
Breakfast Pastry Platters
Sampler Platters & Lunch Boxes
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:55 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|9:55 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|9:55 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|9:55 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|9:55 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Gourmet Sandwich and Salad Bar
21 NW Miami Court, Miami, FL 33128