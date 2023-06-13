Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Cane A Sucre Downtown

No reviews yet

21 NW Miami Court

Miami, FL 33128

Popular Items

Coffee Latte

$4.95
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.95

LUNCH --AVAILAIBLE from 11:00am-2:30pm---

Salads

La Caprese

La Caprese

$11.45

Sliced vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, a drizzle of pesto and mixed greens, topped with our Balsamic vinaigrette

La Cranberry

La Cranberry

$12.45

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, mixed greens, crispy walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese

El Cobb

El Cobb

$13.50

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, crispy bacon and romaine lettuce, tossed on our French dressing

Half Cobb

$8.95

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, crispy bacon and romaine lettuce, tossed on our French dressing

La Caesar

La Caesar

$7.70

Hearts of romaine lettuce, house croutons and shaved Parmesan, tossed in our roasted garlic Caesar dressing

La Penne

La Penne

$11.95

Penne pasta, vine-ripened tomatoe, fresh mozzarella, basil and Kalamata olives, served over mixed greens and tossed in our Balsamic vinaigrette

La Vegetarian

La Vegetarian

$11.75

Mixed baby greens, vine-ripened tomatoe, fresh mozzarella, Kalamata olives, avocado, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tossed in our Balsamic vinaigrette

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$11.95

Sliced ham, turkey, swiss cheese, hard boiled egg, vine-ripened tomatoes, bacon, mixed greens and tossed in our French dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Feta cheese, cucumber, red onions, red pepper and kalamata olives, tossed in our Citrus vinaigrette

Hot Baguettes

Half Le pollo

$6.35

Grilled chicken breast, topped with caramelized onions, smoked Gouda cheese and roasted tomato aioli, served on our French baguette

Full Le pollo

Full Le pollo

$11.30

Grilled chicken breast, topped with caramelized onions, smoked Gouda cheese and roasted tomato aioli, served on our French baguette

Half Le Club

$6.35

Sliced old fashioned ham, Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, vine-ripened tomatoes, mixed greens and avovado aioli, served on our French baguette

Full Le Club

Full Le Club

$11.30

Sliced old fashioned ham, Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, vine-ripened tomatoes, mixed greens and avovado aioli, served on our French baguette

Half El Milano

$6.99

Sliced imported prosciutto ham, vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and a drizzle of pesto, served on our French baguette

Full El Milano

Full El Milano

$12.35

Sliced imported prosciutto ham, vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and a drizzle of pesto, served on our French baguette

Half Le Parisian

$6.35

Old Fashioned ham, Brie cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, European style butter, served on our French baguette

Full Le Parisian

Full Le Parisian

$11.30

Old Fashioned ham, Brie cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, European style butter, served on our French baguette

Half El Cubano

$6.35

Slow roasted and shredded natural pork, sliced old fashioned ham, pepper jack, caramelized onions, house aioli, served on our French baquette

Full El Cubano

Full El Cubano

$11.30

Slow roasted and shredded natural pork, sliced old fashioned ham, pepper jack, caramelized onions, house aioli, served on our French baquette

Half Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Full Grilled Cheese

$8.55

Half Le Vegetarian

$6.35

Grilled Zucchini, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, vine-ripened tomatoes, oregano-chickpea emulsion, and whipped goat cheese, served on our whole wheat baguette

Full Le Vegetarian

Full Le Vegetarian

$11.30

Grilled Zucchini, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, vine-ripened tomatoes, oregano-chickpea emulsion, and whipped goat cheese, served on our whole wheat baguette

Half Le Fig

$6.35

Gorgonzola cheese, fig confit, fresh oregano, crispy walnut and drizzle of honey, served on French baguette

Full Le Fig

Full Le Fig

$11.30

Gorgonzola cheese, fig confit, fresh oregano, crispy walnut and drizzle of honey, served on French baguette

Half Mediterranean (VG)

Half Mediterranean (VG)

$6.99

Grilled balsamic zucchini, roasted red Peppers, caramelized onions, vine ripened tomatoes, oregano chickpea emulsion, kalamata olives tapenade served on our whole wheat baguette.

Full Mediterranean(VG)

$12.35

Grilled balsamic zucchini, roasted red Peppers, caramelized onions, vine ripened tomatoes, oregano chickpea emulsion, kalamata olives tapenade served on our whole wheat baguette.

Lightly Toasted Baguettes

Half Le Salmon

$6.99

Sliced smoked salmon, vine-ripened tomatoes, mixed greens, hard boiled egg and fresh aioli, served on our whole wheat baguette

Full Le Salmon

Full Le Salmon

$12.35

Sliced smoked salmon, vine-ripened tomatoes, mixed greens, hard boiled egg and fresh aioli, served on our whole wheat baguette

Half El Marinero

$6.35

Albacore tuna tossed in a citrus aioli with vine-ripened tomatoes, hard boiled eggs and mixed green, served on a French Baguette

Full El Marinero

$11.30

Albacore tuna tossed in a citrus aioli with vine-ripened tomatoes, hard boiled eggs and mixed green, served on a French Baguette

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$12.35

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, tomato, romaine, siracha aioli, pico de gallo in a flour tortilla

BlackBean Avocado BURRITO (VG)

$6.95Out of stock

Wrap Refried beans, shredded cheddar jack, avocado, tomato, black bean, corn, pico de gallo in a corn tortilla

Combo Special

Soup / Sandwich Combo

Soup / Sandwich Combo

$10.70

Any 1/2 Sandwich with Soup

Soup/Salad Combo

Soup/Salad Combo

$10.70

Soup/Salad combo Soup with small House Salad or small Caesar

Salad / Sandwich

$10.70
Daily Quiche Combo

Daily Quiche Combo

$10.99

Daily Quiche with Soup or Salad (small house or small caesar)

Quiche of the Day Only

Quiche of the Day Only

$6.99

Burgers

Le American

Le American

$11.75

Beef Burger topped with American cheese, crispy bacon, vine-ripened tomatoes, caramelized onions and lettuce, served on our brioche bun

Le Turkey Burger

Le Turkey Burger

$12.95

Turkey topped with smoked Gouda cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, vine-ripened tomatoes, horseradish ailoi, served on our brioche bun

Le Quinoa Veggie Burger

Le Quinoa Veggie Burger

$12.25

Quinoa patty topped with smoked Gouda cheese, caramelized onions, vine-ripened tomatoes, spicy aioli, served on a brioche bun

El Italiano

El Italiano

$12.50

Beef burger scented with basil, topped with fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomatoes, crispy prosciutto and Pesto aioli, served on our Ciabatta bun

El Espanol

El Espanol

$12.50

Beef in imported chorizo burger served with whipped goat cheese, roasted garlic and roasted red pepper oregano chutney, served on our brioche bun

La Tuna

La Tuna

$13.45Out of stock

Grilled 6 Oz. Tuna steak, served with vine-ripened tomatoes, hard boiled egg and avocado aioli, served on our brioche bun

Le Cajun

Le Cajun

$12.50

Cajun-blackened tilapia filet, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado, caramelized onions and cilandro-lime aioli, served on our Ciabatta bun

Side Orders

Some items are only available from 11:30AM

Le Cheese Platter

$10.50

Sliced brie cheese, crumbled Gorgonzola, diced aged Cheddar, served with Balsamic-strawberries, candied walnuts an warm French Baguette

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$9.25Out of stock

Loaded Buffalo Fries

$5.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.95

Chef's Daily Soup

$4.95

Small House Green

$4.55

Small Caesar Salad

$4.55

Soup

Soup

$4.95

ALL DAY

From Our Bakery

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.95Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$4.49

Coconut Flan

$3.95
Chocolate Cake w/Homemade Raspberry Marmelade

Chocolate Cake w/Homemade Raspberry Marmelade

$5.50

Bread Pudding

$4.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.15
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.15
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$2.99
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.15
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.99Out of stock

Small Almond Croissant

$3.99

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Fruit Salad

$4.50

Wheat Baguette

$4.00

French Baguette

$3.60

Muffin chocolate

$2.75

Blueberry or chocolate muffin

Muffin blueberry

$2.75

Muffin Carrot cake

$2.75

Gourmet Market

8oz Jar of Dressing

$5.99

8oz Jar of Pesto

$7.99

8oz Jar of Condiments

$5.99

BEVERAGES

Bottle Soda

Coke

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85
Sprite

Sprite

$2.85

Bottle Soda

$2.85
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.85

Bottle Tea

Snapple

Snapple

$2.60

Honest Tea

$2.60
Gold Peak

Gold Peak

$2.85

Bottle Water

Dasani

$2.50
Smart water

Smart water

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.50
Perrier

Perrier

$2.60
HydraLife

HydraLife

$3.00

Big Smart water

$3.25

Can Sodas

Coke

$2.10

Sprite

$2.10

Diet Coke

$2.10
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.10

Jupina

$2.10

Can Soda

$2.10

Coffee

Coffee Leche

$4.45

Coffee Latte

$4.95

Cappuccino

$4.45

Dbl Expresso

$3.25

Expresso/Cubano

$2.80

Cortadito

$2.90

Macciato

$2.90

American coffee

$2.80

Iced American 16oz

$2.90

Americano coffee

$2.80

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Gourmet Tea

$3.25

Mocha Frappe 16oz

$5.50

Vanille Frappe 16oz

$5.50

Glass Bottle

Orangina

$3.25
Hubert Lemonade

Hubert Lemonade

$3.00

Natalie lemonde

$3.00

Natalie OJ

$3.00
Flavored Perrier

Flavored Perrier

$3.25

Coconut Water

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25
Mexican coke

Mexican coke

$3.25

Wine

Small bottle wine

Small bottle wine

$6.00
Sparkling wine

Sparkling wine

$8.00

Beer

Heinaken

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Bottle beer

$5.00

Natural Juice

Limonade Natalie's

$3.50

Orange Natalie's

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed

$4.45

Coco Water

$3.35

Glass Orange Juice

$2.00

Tropicana

$3.00

CATERING

Breakfast Sandwich Platters

Petit Breakfast Sandwich Platter

$73.00

Small Breakfast Sandwich Platter

$110.00

Medium Breakfast Sandwich Platter

$146.00

Large Breakfast Sandwich Platter

$209.00

Grande Breakfast Sandwich Platter

$272.00

Lunch Sandwich Platters

Petit Lunch Sandwich Platter

$66.50

Small Lunch Sandwich Platter

$100.40

Medium Lunch Sandwich Platter

$123.00

Large Lunch Sandwich Platter

$189.50

Grande Lunch Sandwich Platter

$246.00

Salad Platters

Petit Salad Platter

Petit Salad Platter

$56.20+

Medium Salad Platter

$102.40+

Large Salad Platter

$174.00+

Grande Salad Platter

$212.50+

Fruit Salad Platters

Small Fruit Salad Platter

$37.00

Medium Fruit Salad Platter

$55.00

Large Fruit Salad Platter

$77.50

Quiche Platters

Petit Quiche Platter

$52.00

Small Quiche Platter

$79.75

Medium Quiche Platter

$95.00

Large Quiche Platter

$125.00

Grande Quiche Platter

$173.00

Breakfast Pastry Platters

Petit Pastry Platter

$32.00

Medium Pastry Platter

$48.00

Large Pastry Platter

$90.00

Dessert Platters

Petit Dessert Platter

$38.00

Medium Dessert Platter

$68.00

Large Dessert Platter

$120.00

Sampler Platters & Lunch Boxes

Executive Sampler Platter (Min 10)

$16.00

Deluxe Sampler (Min 100)

$25.00

Lunch Box

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:55 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday9:55 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday9:55 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday9:55 am - 2:45 pm
Friday9:55 am - 2:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Gourmet Sandwich and Salad Bar

Website

Location

21 NW Miami Court, Miami, FL 33128

Directions

Gallery
Cane A Sucre image
Cane A Sucre image
Cane A Sucre image

