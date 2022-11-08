- Home
- Cherry Hill
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- Canela Mexican Cafe
Canela Mexican Cafe
2442 Route 38
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Popular Items
Smoothies and milkshakes
Chamoyada
Made with frozen fruit . Strawberry, pineapple, Cantaloupe, watermelon, kiwi, papaya , Your Favorite Fruit Dressed with Tajin, Chamoy (Sweet and Sour Chilli Sauce) and a Tamarind Lollipop.
Smoothies Mangonada
Mango Smoothie Dressed withTajin, Chamoy (Sweet and sour Chilli Sauce) Fresh mango chunks and a Tamarind Lollipop.
Piña Colada
Served Frozen, Fresh Pineapple & Coconut Cream Topped with whipped Cream and Cherries.
Strawberry (Fresas), kiwi Smoothie
Made with frozen Strawberry , kiwi and a scoop Vanilla Ice Cream.
Tropical Smoothie
Made with frozen Mango, Papaya, Pineapple and a scoop Vanilla Ice cream.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Made with frozen strawberry, banana and a scoop Vanilla Ice cream
Strawberry Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Blueberry & Banana Smoothie
Blueberry & Banana , one scoop of vanilla ice cream, ice & syrup for suit
Peach, Kiwi Smoothie
Peach, Kiwi, vanilla ice cream
Papaya Milkshake
Mede white milk , vanilla, pinch of cinnamon & fresh Cut fruit
Strawberry Milkshake
Wade white Milk , vanilla and pinch of cinnamon.
Banana Milkshake
Made with Milk , Vanilla and pinch of cinnamon.
Mango Milkshake
Made with Milk and a little vanilla .
Chocolate Abuelita
Chocolate milkshake
Made with Milk, Chocolate Abuelita and a scoop Chocolate Ice Cream.
Vanilla Milkshake
Made with Milk, little Vanilla flavor and a scoop Vanilla Ice cream.
Agues Frescas/ Sodas
Pineapple Water
Strawberry Water
Fresh Fruit Blended with sugar and water. Served with Ice cubes.
Mango Water
Cantaloupe water
Papaya Water
Watermelon Water
Tamarindo Water
Horchata Water
Horchata is tradicional Mexican drink made up of white rice, condensed milk and cinnamon.
Jamaica (hibiscus) Water
Mexican Coca-Cola
Mexican Sprite
(Can) Pepsi
(Can) Coca-Cola
Jarrito Mandarin
Jarrito Pineapple
Jarrito Fruit Punch
Jarrito Tamarindo
Jarrito Mineragua
Imported Mexican Sodas
Mundet sidral
Sangria Señorial
Bottle Water
Limonada Water
Nesquik (Chocolate Milk
Jarrito Grapefruit
Jarrito Guava
Jarrito Lime
Jumex de Durazno
Jumex de Mango
Tropicana Orange Juice
(Can) Diet Coca-Cola
Cafe
Cafe de Olla
Mexican Fresh Brewed Coffee with a Hint of Cinnamon and Brown Sugar.
Mexican Hot Chocolate (Chocolate Abuelita)
Traditional Mexican Chocolate Abuelita & Milk.
Cafe Americano (Copy)
Made with Mexico Huatusco Altura Coffee.
Cappuccino
Made with Mexico Huatusco Altura Coffee and whole milk.
Iced Caramel Frappe
Made with Milk and Topped with whipped Cream.
Iced Mocha Frappe
Made with Milk and Topped with whipped Cream.
Chocolate chip cookie Frappe
Mede with Milk and Topped with Whipped Cream.
Fruit Cocktails
Bionico
Fresh Cut Mixed Fruit Topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream,Walnuts & Coconut Flakes.
Fruit Salad
Fresh Cut Mixed Fruit Bowl Served with Limes and Tajin Chilli.
Fresas con Crema
Fresh Cut Strawberries Served with Vanilla Sweet Cream and Topped with Whipped Cream.
Mango lollipop
Mango fruit covered in chamoy and tajin
Fruit Sundae
Fresh Cut Fruit Served with Vanilla Ice Cream or Chocolate Ice Cream and Topped with Whipped Cream, Granola or Rainbow Sprinkles or Chocolate Sprinkles
Appetizers / Sides
Zincronizada
Folded in Half Tortilla and Cheese, Ham & Chipotle Sauce. Topping w/ Avocado Slices & Pico de Gallo
3 Tostadas de Tinga
Topped with Refried Beans , Lettuce, Cheese, Cream. Pulled Chicken Sautéed with Onions, Tomatoes & a Hint of Smoked Chipotle Peppers.
Guacamole & Chips
Homemade Guacamole and Home Fried Tortilla Chips.
Coconut Shrimp
Deep fried Shrimp served with a side of chipotle-Mayo.
Nachos Con Queso
Topped with Chorizo, Pickled jalapeño & Pico de Gallo.
Canela Nachos
Corn Tortillas Chips,Topped with Black Beans, Cheese, Cream & Pico de Gallo. With Your Favorite Protein.
Salsas & Chips
Homemade Salsa and Home Fried tortilla Chips.
Pico de Gallo & Chips
Homemade Pico de Gallo and Home Fried tortilla Chips.
Tamal Oaxaqueño
Filled with Green sauce & wrapped with Banana Leaf.
Rice and Beans
Mexican Rice and Black Beans.
Corn on the cob
Dressed with Mayonnaise and Cotija Cheese. Served with a side of Chile Tajín.
French Fries
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
2 oz Guacamole
4oz Guacamole
4 oz Queso
4oz Ground Cheese
6 Mozzarella Sticks
Salsa Verde Spicy 8 oz
Homemade Green Sauce
Salsa Roja Spicy 8oz
Homemade Spicy Red Sauce
For Kids
Mexican Specialties
Street Tacos
Individually Sold Topped with Onions and Cilantro $3.50 or Lettuce, Cream & Cheese $4.75
Fried Fish Tacos
3 Flour Tacos with Mango Sauce ( Red Onions, Cilantro,Mango,Serrano Peppers & Lime Juice ) Served with Lime.
Taco Platter
3 per order mix and match your meats corn or flour tortillas. Topped with Lettuce, Cream, Cheese & Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and Beans.
Birria Tacos
3 Flour Tortilla Filled with Beef and Cheese. Topped with Onions, Cilantro and Served with Broth and Limes.
Mulitas Al Pastor
3 Tortillas Filled with Al Pastor meat & Cheese. Topped with Onions, Cilantro & Served with Guacamole & Limes.
Ropa Vieja
Braised Beef with Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Cilantro, Capers & Olives. Served with Mexican Rice and Sweet Plantains.
Cochinita Pibil
Pulled Pork Shoulder Marinated and Braised in Achiote paste, Orange Juice and Lime. Served with Rice, Beans, Cabbage Salad and Corn Tortillas.
Chile Relleno
Poblano Pepper Filled with Oaxaca Melting Cheese, Egg battered and served with Plum Tomato Sauce, Rice, Beans and Tortillas.
Enchiladas de Pollo
3 Corn Tortillas Filled with Chicken Topped with Your Favorite Sauce, Cheese, Cream, Onions and Avocado. Served with Rice and Beans. Verde: Jalapeños and Tomatillo. Roja: Dry Guajillo Peppers And Plum Tomatoes. Mole Poblano: Contains Nuts and Sesame Seeds.
Enchiladas De Mole Poblano
3 Corn tortillas Filled with Chicken Topped with Mole Poblano Sauce, Cheese, Cream, Onions & Avocado. Served with Rice & Beans
Enfrijoladas
Shredded Chicken wrapped with corn tortillas topped with black beans sauce, cheese, cream, onions and avocado.
Shrimp Tempura Tacos
3 Flour Tacos with cabbage & chipotle mayo.
Flautas de Tinga
Golden Deep Fried Corn Tortillas stuffed with Tinga Chicken. Topped with lettuce, Cheese, Cream & Pico de Gallo.
Flautas de Queso
Golden Deep Fried Corn Tortillas stuffed with Cheese. Topped with lettuce, Cheese, Cream & Pico de Gallo.
Mexican Empanadas
2 Deep Fried Quesadillas Filled with Cheese & Ground Beef, Topped with Cheese, Cream & Pico de Gallo.
Taco Salad Bowl
Fried Flour Tortilla Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Cheese, Avocado, Cream and Protein.
Chilaquiles
Fried Tortilla Chips Dressed with Sauce, Cream, Grounded Cheese, Red Onions, Avocado & Your Favorite Protein.
Quesadillas
Topped with Lettuce, Cheese, Cream & Pico de Gallo.
Chimichangas
Deep Fried with Meat, Beans & Cheese. Topped with Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Cream. Served with Rice.
Burritos
Flour Tortilla Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Cream, Cheese and Pico de Gallo. Served with French Fries
3 Mini sopecitos
Withe refried beans , lettuce, cheese , cream and the meats of your choice.
Alambre
Tri-Color Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheese , Ham & Chicken or Steak. Served with 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.
Plato a la Mexicana
Red Tomato, Onions, Jalapeños. Served with Black Beans, Rice, and Queso Fresco 4 Tortillas with the choice of Corn tortilla or Flour tortilla. toppings protein meats: Chicken; Steak; or Shrimp
Carne Azada
Steak, Shrimp, Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeño Toreado, Mexican Rice & Refried Beans . Served with 4 tortillas Corn or Flour.
Fajitas
Cheese, Tri Color Bell Peppers, Yellow Squash, Green Squash, Spinach, Rice & Beans. Served with 3 Tortillas Corn or Flour. Side Cream.
Mojarra Frita
BRANZINO FISH Served with Romaine Lettuce, Cilantro, Lima Juice, Olive Oil, Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese & Mexican Rice
Grilled Salmon with Cream of Poblanos peppers & Corn.
Grilled Salmon with Cream of Poblanos peppers & Corn. Served with Mexican Rice and Vegetables (Tri-color Bell peppers , green Squash, Yellow Squash, red Onions and Spinach)
Tortas
Torta Cubana
Mayonnaise, Refried beans, Cheese, Smoked Chipotle Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Avovado, Fried Egg, Pork Franks & Breaded Chicken Breast. Served with French Fries
Torta de Al Pastor
Pork Loin Marinated with red Chilli Vinaigrette, Achiote, Pineapple, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado and Cheese. Served with French Fries
Torta de Carnitas
Slow Cooked Pork with Citrus Herbs, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado and Cheese. Served with French Fries
Torta de Milanesa de Pollo
Mayonnaise, Refried beans, Cheese, Smoked Chipotle Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado & Breaded Chicken Breast. Served with French Fries
Torta Hawaiana
Mayonnaise, Refried beans, cheese, Smoked Chipotle Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Ham, Pineapple & Breaded Chicken Breast. Served with French fries.
Torta EnMolada De Pollo En Mole Poblano
Chicken with Mole poblano marínate and fresh cheese . Served with side Mole Poblano and French frays .
Dessert
Tres Leches Vanilla
Homemade
Churros
Homemade Caramel Stuffed Cinnamon Sticks served with a side of Chocolate and Vanilla dip.
Sweet Plantains
Served with Sweet Cream Dip Sauce.
Canela Mexican Tiramisu
homemade tiramisu: egg content, coffee, mascarpone cream, heavy cream, and a little run liquor, sprinkled with cocoa and Made with Mexico Huatusco Altura Coffee.
Galletas chocolate chips
Choco Flan
Homemade Chocoflan
Flan
Homemade Flan
Mexican Canolis LIME
Flour Tortilla deep fried . Staff Ricota Cheese, Vanilla Extract, Lime Juice ,Sugar , Chocolate Chips, and Sprinkled with Sugar and Cinnamon.
Canela Cheesecake of Pinole
Artisan Roasted Corn, Cream Cheese & Egg White Sprinkled with White Sugar ,Corn Powder & Cinamomo Powder.
Gelatinas 12oz
Gelatinas used D‘Gari Gelatinas Dessert. Used Milk & water
Golosinas/Treats
Ice cream / Helado
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Fast Mexican Food with Lots of Goodies, Great Flavors and a Variety of Home Made Food, Hot and Clod Drinks. Come in and enjoy!
2442 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002