Mexican & Tex-Mex

Canela Mexican Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2442 Route 38

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Street Tacos
Birria Tacos
Burritos

Smoothies and milkshakes

Chamoyada

Chamoyada

$6.75

Made with frozen fruit . Strawberry, pineapple, Cantaloupe, watermelon, kiwi, papaya , Your Favorite Fruit Dressed with Tajin, Chamoy (Sweet and Sour Chilli Sauce) and a Tamarind Lollipop.

Smoothies Mangonada

Smoothies Mangonada

$6.75

Mango Smoothie Dressed withTajin, Chamoy (Sweet and sour Chilli Sauce) Fresh mango chunks and a Tamarind Lollipop.

Piña Colada

Piña Colada

$6.75

Served Frozen, Fresh Pineapple & Coconut Cream Topped with whipped Cream and Cherries.

Strawberry (Fresas), kiwi Smoothie

Strawberry (Fresas), kiwi Smoothie

$6.75

Made with frozen Strawberry , kiwi and a scoop Vanilla Ice Cream.

Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$6.75

Made with frozen Mango, Papaya, Pineapple and a scoop Vanilla Ice cream.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.75

Made with frozen strawberry, banana and a scoop Vanilla Ice cream

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.75

Mango Smoothie

$6.75

Blueberry & Banana Smoothie

$6.75

Blueberry & Banana , one scoop of vanilla ice cream, ice & syrup for suit

Peach, Kiwi Smoothie

$6.75

Peach, Kiwi, vanilla ice cream

Papaya Milkshake

Papaya Milkshake

$6.75

Mede white milk , vanilla, pinch of cinnamon & fresh Cut fruit

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.75

Wade white Milk , vanilla and pinch of cinnamon.

Banana Milkshake

Banana Milkshake

$6.75

Made with Milk , Vanilla and pinch of cinnamon.

Mango Milkshake

$6.75

Made with Milk and a little vanilla .

Chocolate Abuelita

$6.75

Chocolate milkshake

$6.75

Made with Milk, Chocolate Abuelita and a scoop Chocolate Ice Cream.

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.75

Made with Milk, little Vanilla flavor and a scoop Vanilla Ice cream.

Agues Frescas/ Sodas

Pineapple Water

Pineapple Water

$3.75+
Strawberry Water

Strawberry Water

$3.75+

Fresh Fruit Blended with sugar and water. Served with Ice cubes.

Mango Water

Mango Water

$3.75+
Cantaloupe water

Cantaloupe water

$3.75+
Papaya Water

Papaya Water

$3.75+
Watermelon Water

Watermelon Water

$3.75+

Tamarindo Water

$3.75+

Horchata Water

$3.75+

Horchata is tradicional Mexican drink made up of white rice, condensed milk and cinnamon.

Jamaica (hibiscus) Water

$3.75+
Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.75
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$2.75
(Can) Pepsi

(Can) Pepsi

$1.75
(Can) Coca-Cola

(Can) Coca-Cola

$1.75
Jarrito Mandarin

Jarrito Mandarin

$2.75
Jarrito Pineapple

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.75
Jarrito Fruit Punch

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.75
Jarrito Tamarindo

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.75
Jarrito Mineragua

Jarrito Mineragua

$2.75

Imported Mexican Sodas

Mundet sidral

Mundet sidral

$2.75
Sangria Señorial

Sangria Señorial

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.75

Limonada Water

$3.75+
Nesquik (Chocolate Milk

Nesquik (Chocolate Milk

$2.75
Jarrito Grapefruit

Jarrito Grapefruit

$2.75
Jarrito Guava

Jarrito Guava

$2.75
Jarrito Lime

Jarrito Lime

$2.75
Jumex de Durazno

Jumex de Durazno

$2.75
Jumex de Mango

Jumex de Mango

$2.75
Tropicana Orange Juice

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.75

(Can) Diet Coca-Cola

$1.75

Cafe

Cafe de Olla

$2.75+

Mexican Fresh Brewed Coffee with a Hint of Cinnamon and Brown Sugar.

Mexican Hot Chocolate (Chocolate Abuelita)

$4.75

Traditional Mexican Chocolate Abuelita & Milk.

Cafe Americano (Copy)

$2.75+

Made with Mexico Huatusco Altura Coffee.

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Made with Mexico Huatusco Altura Coffee and whole milk.

Iced Caramel Frappe

Iced Caramel Frappe

$5.99

Made with Milk and Topped with whipped Cream.

Iced Mocha Frappe

$5.99

Made with Milk and Topped with whipped Cream.

Chocolate chip cookie Frappe

$5.99

Mede with Milk and Topped with Whipped Cream.

Fruit Cocktails

Bionico

Bionico

$6.75

Fresh Cut Mixed Fruit Topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream,Walnuts & Coconut Flakes.

Fruit Salad

$5.99

Fresh Cut Mixed Fruit Bowl Served with Limes and Tajin Chilli.

Fresas con Crema

Fresas con Crema

$5.00

Fresh Cut Strawberries Served with Vanilla Sweet Cream and Topped with Whipped Cream.

Mango lollipop

Mango lollipop

$4.50

Mango fruit covered in chamoy and tajin

Fruit Sundae

$6.75

Fresh Cut Fruit Served with Vanilla Ice Cream or Chocolate Ice Cream and Topped with Whipped Cream, Granola or Rainbow Sprinkles or Chocolate Sprinkles

Appetizers / Sides

Zincronizada

$12.99

Folded in Half Tortilla and Cheese, Ham & Chipotle Sauce. Topping w/ Avocado Slices & Pico de Gallo

3 Tostadas de Tinga

$13.99

Topped with Refried Beans , Lettuce, Cheese, Cream. Pulled Chicken Sautéed with Onions, Tomatoes & a Hint of Smoked Chipotle Peppers.

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$11.99

Homemade Guacamole and Home Fried Tortilla Chips.

Coconut Shrimp

$10.99

Deep fried Shrimp served with a side of chipotle-Mayo.

Nachos Con Queso

$11.99

Topped with Chorizo, Pickled jalapeño & Pico de Gallo.

Canela Nachos

$12.99

Corn Tortillas Chips,Topped with Black Beans, Cheese, Cream & Pico de Gallo. With Your Favorite Protein.

Salsas & Chips

Salsas & Chips

$8.99

Homemade Salsa and Home Fried tortilla Chips.

Pico de Gallo & Chips

$8.99

Homemade Pico de Gallo and Home Fried tortilla Chips.

Tamal Oaxaqueño

Tamal Oaxaqueño

$6.89

Filled with Green sauce & wrapped with Banana Leaf.

Rice and Beans

$5.99

Mexican Rice and Black Beans.

Corn on the cob

$6.25

Dressed with Mayonnaise and Cotija Cheese. Served with a side of Chile Tajín.

French Fries

$5.99

Side of Rice

$4.99

Side of Beans

$4.99

2 oz Guacamole

$3.25

4oz Guacamole

$5.50

4 oz Queso

$3.50

4oz Ground Cheese

$3.50

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25
Salsa Verde Spicy 8 oz

Salsa Verde Spicy 8 oz

$6.50

Homemade Green Sauce

Salsa Roja Spicy 8oz

Salsa Roja Spicy 8oz

$6.50

Homemade Spicy Red Sauce

For Kids

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Served with French Fries

Arroz con Pollo

$7.99

Served with Rice and Cheese.

K-Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Flour Tortilla with Mexican blend cheese and a side of rice.

Kids Tacos

$7.99

Two tacos with your choice of meat and cheese.

Mexican Specialties

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

Individually Sold Topped with Onions and Cilantro $3.50 or Lettuce, Cream & Cheese $4.75

Fried Fish Tacos

Fried Fish Tacos

$14.99

3 Flour Tacos with Mango Sauce ( Red Onions, Cilantro,Mango,Serrano Peppers & Lime Juice ) Served with Lime.

Taco Platter

Taco Platter

$18.99

3 per order mix and match your meats corn or flour tortillas. Topped with Lettuce, Cream, Cheese & Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and Beans.

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$16.75

3 Flour Tortilla Filled with Beef and Cheese. Topped with Onions, Cilantro and Served with Broth and Limes.

Mulitas Al Pastor

Mulitas Al Pastor

$15.99

3 Tortillas Filled with Al Pastor meat & Cheese. Topped with Onions, Cilantro & Served with Guacamole & Limes.

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$20.99

Braised Beef with Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Cilantro, Capers & Olives. Served with Mexican Rice and Sweet Plantains.

Cochinita Pibil

Cochinita Pibil

$19.99

Pulled Pork Shoulder Marinated and Braised in Achiote paste, Orange Juice and Lime. Served with Rice, Beans, Cabbage Salad and Corn Tortillas.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$15.99

Poblano Pepper Filled with Oaxaca Melting Cheese, Egg battered and served with Plum Tomato Sauce, Rice, Beans and Tortillas.

Enchiladas de Pollo

Enchiladas de Pollo

$17.99

3 Corn Tortillas Filled with Chicken Topped with Your Favorite Sauce, Cheese, Cream, Onions and Avocado. Served with Rice and Beans. Verde: Jalapeños and Tomatillo. Roja: Dry Guajillo Peppers And Plum Tomatoes. Mole Poblano: Contains Nuts and Sesame Seeds.

Enchiladas De Mole Poblano

$18.99

3 Corn tortillas Filled with Chicken Topped with Mole Poblano Sauce, Cheese, Cream, Onions & Avocado. Served with Rice & Beans

Enfrijoladas

Enfrijoladas

$15.99

Shredded Chicken wrapped with corn tortillas topped with black beans sauce, cheese, cream, onions and avocado.

Shrimp Tempura Tacos

$11.99

3 Flour Tacos with cabbage & chipotle mayo.

Flautas de Tinga

$13.75

Golden Deep Fried Corn Tortillas stuffed with Tinga Chicken. Topped with lettuce, Cheese, Cream & Pico de Gallo.

Flautas de Queso

$11.99

Golden Deep Fried Corn Tortillas stuffed with Cheese. Topped with lettuce, Cheese, Cream & Pico de Gallo.

Mexican Empanadas

$12.99

2 Deep Fried Quesadillas Filled with Cheese & Ground Beef, Topped with Cheese, Cream & Pico de Gallo.

Taco Salad Bowl

Taco Salad Bowl

$12.99

Fried Flour Tortilla Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Cheese, Avocado, Cream and Protein.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.75

Fried Tortilla Chips Dressed with Sauce, Cream, Grounded Cheese, Red Onions, Avocado & Your Favorite Protein.

Quesadillas

$13.75

Topped with Lettuce, Cheese, Cream & Pico de Gallo.

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$12.99

Deep Fried with Meat, Beans & Cheese. Topped with Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Cream. Served with Rice.

Burritos

Burritos

$12.99

Flour Tortilla Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Cream, Cheese and Pico de Gallo. Served with French Fries

3 Mini sopecitos

3 Mini sopecitos

$14.99

Withe refried beans , lettuce, cheese , cream and the meats of your choice.

Alambre

Alambre

$17.99

Tri-Color Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheese , Ham & Chicken or Steak. Served with 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.

Plato a la Mexicana

$19.95

Red Tomato, Onions, Jalapeños. Served with Black Beans, Rice, and Queso Fresco 4 Tortillas with the choice of Corn tortilla or Flour tortilla. toppings protein meats: Chicken; Steak; or Shrimp

Carne Azada

$20.75

Steak, Shrimp, Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeño Toreado, Mexican Rice & Refried Beans . Served with 4 tortillas Corn or Flour.

Fajitas

$19.99

Cheese, Tri Color Bell Peppers, Yellow Squash, Green Squash, Spinach, Rice & Beans. Served with 3 Tortillas Corn or Flour. Side Cream.

Mojarra Frita

$22.50

BRANZINO FISH Served with Romaine Lettuce, Cilantro, Lima Juice, Olive Oil, Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese & Mexican Rice

Grilled Salmon with Cream of Poblanos peppers & Corn.

$22.50

Grilled Salmon with Cream of Poblanos peppers & Corn. Served with Mexican Rice and Vegetables (Tri-color Bell peppers , green Squash, Yellow Squash, red Onions and Spinach)

Tortas

Torta Cubana

$12.75

Mayonnaise, Refried beans, Cheese, Smoked Chipotle Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Avovado, Fried Egg, Pork Franks & Breaded Chicken Breast. Served with French Fries

Torta de Al Pastor

$11.99

Pork Loin Marinated with red Chilli Vinaigrette, Achiote, Pineapple, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado and Cheese. Served with French Fries

Torta de Carnitas

$11.99

Slow Cooked Pork with Citrus Herbs, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado and Cheese. Served with French Fries

Torta de Milanesa de Pollo

$11.99

Mayonnaise, Refried beans, Cheese, Smoked Chipotle Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado & Breaded Chicken Breast. Served with French Fries

Torta Hawaiana

Torta Hawaiana

$12.75

Mayonnaise, Refried beans, cheese, Smoked Chipotle Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Ham, Pineapple & Breaded Chicken Breast. Served with French fries.

Torta EnMolada De Pollo En Mole Poblano

$12.75

Chicken with Mole poblano marínate and fresh cheese . Served with side Mole Poblano and French frays .

Dessert

Sopapillas are a puffy fried dough. They are served with a hint of honey and powder sugar.
Tres Leches Vanilla

Tres Leches Vanilla

$5.99

Homemade

Churros

Churros

$5.99

Homemade Caramel Stuffed Cinnamon Sticks served with a side of Chocolate and Vanilla dip.

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$5.99

Served with Sweet Cream Dip Sauce.

Canela Mexican Tiramisu

Canela Mexican Tiramisu

$6.75

homemade tiramisu: egg content, coffee, mascarpone cream, heavy cream, and a little run liquor, sprinkled with cocoa and Made with Mexico Huatusco Altura Coffee.

Galletas chocolate chips

Galletas chocolate chips

$2.75
Choco Flan

Choco Flan

$6.50

Homemade Chocoflan

Flan

Flan

$4.99

Homemade Flan

Mexican Canolis LIME

Mexican Canolis LIME

$3.99

Flour Tortilla deep fried . Staff Ricota Cheese, Vanilla Extract, Lime Juice ,Sugar , Chocolate Chips, and Sprinkled with Sugar and Cinnamon.

Canela Cheesecake of Pinole

Canela Cheesecake of Pinole

$6.75Out of stock

Artisan Roasted Corn, Cream Cheese & Egg White Sprinkled with White Sugar ,Corn Powder & Cinamomo Powder.

Gelatinas 12oz

Gelatinas 12oz

$2.50

Gelatinas used D‘Gari Gelatinas Dessert. Used Milk & water

Golosinas/Treats

Churrumais con limon Small

Churrumais con limon Small

$1.50
Churrumais con limon Large

Churrumais con limon Large

$4.00
Rancheritos

Rancheritos

$2.00
Lays classic

Lays classic

$1.50
Doritos

Doritos

$1.50
Sabritas Adobadas

Sabritas Adobadas

$2.00
Takis Fuego

Takis Fuego

$1.50

Japanese Peanuts Small

$1.50

Japanese Peanuts Large

$2.50

Mazapan

$0.50

Ice cream / Helado

Ice cream Strawberry

$2.00+

Ice Cream Vanilla

$2.00+

Ice cream Chocolate

$2.00+

Ice cream Oreo cookies

$2.00+

Mexican lollipop ice / paletas de hielo

$2.50
Chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwich

Chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwich

$4.50

2 chocolate chip cookies with one scoop of your choice of ice cream: strawberry, chocolate, vanilla.

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Fast Mexican Food with Lots of Goodies, Great Flavors and a Variety of Home Made Food, Hot and Clod Drinks. Come in and enjoy!

2442 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

