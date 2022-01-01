A map showing the location of Cane Pole Kitchen 8286 U.S. 80 E View gallery

Cane Pole Kitchen

8286 U.S. 80

Brooklet, GA 30415

Popular Items

Daily Hotbar- Meat + 2 Sides
Chicken Finger Wrap Meal
Chicken Finger Plate

Menu Mains

Cane Pole Club Sandwich

$9.76

A perfect layering of ham, bacon, and turkey with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese

Uncle Bill Burger

$9.19

Double angus beef patties, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, and some more bacon for good measure.

Perfect Cast Burger

$8.04

Angus beef patty burger cooked to perfection on the griddle. Please note: this is a build-a-burger. If no customizations are made, it will come with a patty and bun.

Gilled' Cheese Sandwich

$4.59

The ultimate southern comfort sandwich.

Fresh Salad Bowl

$9.76

Crisp spring mix with diced tomatoes, cheese, sliced cucumbers, and topped with roasted sunflower seeds.

Chicken Finger Plate

$9.19

Three jumbo chicken fingers, slaw, bread, and choice of side.

Two Piece Yard Bird Plate

$8.04

Fried chicken breast and wing, slaw, bread, and choice of side.

Three Piece Yard Bird Plate

$9.19

Fried chicken leg and thigh, slaw, bread, and choice of side.

10 Piece Tender Meal

$28.74

Half Salad

$6.31

20 Piece Tender Meal

$45.99
Chicken Finger Wrap Meal

Chicken Finger Wrap Meal
$10.00

$10.00

Yard Bird by the Piece

Chicken Leg

$2.29

Chicken Wing

$2.63

Chicken Thigh

$2.29

Chicken Breast

$2.63

Chicken Finger

$1.94

4 Piece Mixed Chicken Box

$8.73

8 Piece Mixed Chicken Box

$17.24

12 Piece Mixed Chicken Box

$25.29

16 Piece Mixed Chicken Box

$33.34

20 Piece Mixed Chicken Box

$41.39

Daily Hotbar Special

Daily Hotbar- Meat + 2 Sides

Daily Hotbar- Meat + 2 Sides

$10.34

Our rotating daily selection of hot bar specials.

Daily Hotbar- Meat + 3 Sides

Daily Hotbar- Meat + 3 Sides

$11.49

Our rotating daily selection of hot bar specials.

Daily Hotbar- Veggie Plate

Daily Hotbar- Veggie Plate

$6.89

Our rotating daily selection of hot bar specials. 3 sides, no meat.

Daily Hotbar- Meat Only Order

Daily Hotbar- Meat Only Order
$4.99

$4.99

Sides

Tater Logs

$1.69

French Fries

$1.69

Mac N' Cheese

$1.69

Veggie of the Day

$1.99

Slaw

$1.69

Potato Salad

$1.69

Lg Fry

$2.69

Honeymustard/ranch/Bbq

$0.25

Sweets

Old-Fashioned Milkshake

Old-Fashioned Milkshake
$4.01

$4.01

Nanner Puddin'

$2.29

Chewy Cake

$1.00

Cream Cheese Iced Chewy Cake

$2.19Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$2.29Out of stock

Banana Nut Bread

$2.29Out of stock

Pound Cake

$1.99Out of stock

Salted Caramel Brownie

$2.29

Pecan Poundcake

$1.99

Dipping Sauces

Ranch

$0.56

Honey Mustard

$0.56

Garlic Butter

$0.56

Thousand Island

$0.56

Ranch

$0.56

Italian

$0.56

Cocktail

$0.56

Tartar

$0.56

Marinara

$0.56

Drinks

Tea- Sweet (16OZ)

$1.94

Tea- Sweet (32OZ)

$2.29

Tea- Unsweet (16OZ)

$1.94

Tea- Unsweet (32OZ)

$2.29

Fountain (16OZ)

$1.94

Fountain (32OZ)

$2.29

Coffee (16OZ)

$1.94

Apple Juice

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.29

Bottled Water

$1.71

Water Cup (16OZ)

Milk (16OZ)

$3.21

Milk- Chocolate (16OZ)

$3.44

Coffee (12oz)

$1.71

Milk-Chocolate (32 OZ)

$4.01

Milk (32OZ)

$3.78

Cup of Ice (16OZ)

$0.58

Cup of Ice (32OZ)

$0.86

Gallon Tea

$4.59

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.60

Kids Beef Hot Dog

$4.60

Kids Hamburger

$4.60

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.60

Mixed Chicken Box Meals

8 Piece Mixed Family Box

$28.74

12 Piece Mixed Family Box

$36.79

16 Piece Mixed Family Box

$56.34

20 Piece Mixed Family Box

$65.54

24 Piece Mixed Family Box

$74.74

Chicken Tender Family Meals

10 Tender Meal

$28.74

20 Tender Meal

$45.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

8286 U.S. 80, Brooklet, GA 30415

Directions

