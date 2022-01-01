Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cannataro's Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

12345 Mountain Avenue

Chino, CA 91710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Medium
Byo half and half
Antipasto Salad

Starters

Bread Knots (12)

$10.99

Fresh dough tied in knots and baked, served with Marinara or Alfredo sauce for dipping.

Bruschetta

$8.99

Fresh tomatoes, basil, & garlic served with crispy Tuscan bread.

Spicy Artichoke Jalapeño Dip

$8.99

Artichoke, jalapeño, garlic, & herbs blended with cream cheese & Parmesan cheese, served warm. Includes Tuscan bread for dipping.

Chicken Wings

$9.99+

6 Wings. An old favorite served with either hot sauce or BBQ sauce.

Calamari

$12.99

Calamari rings and tentacles lightly breaded with Italian herbs, spice it up with hot peppers and served with Marinara Sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Lightly breaded Mozzarella sticks served with Marinara Sauce

Breaded Eggplant or Zucchini

$7.99

Lightly breaded Eggplant or Zucchini, fried crispy and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Ranch dressing or Marinara sauce.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.99

Fresh mushrooms filled with ground beef, Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, and fresh parsley.

Cheesy Potato Wedges

$7.99

Crispy seasoned potato wedges topped with 3 cheese and bacon crumbles, then baked. Add jalapeño if you like!

Starter Platter

$14.99

Zucchini, Mozzarella Sticks and Calamari served with Marinara Sauce

Caprese

$11.99

Soups & Salads

Julie's Wedding Soup

$3.99+

An old family recipe! Chicken, meatballs, spinach, carrots, onion, celery. Cup or bowl.

Minestrone Soup

$3.99+

Traditional pasta, vegetable,s and Italian seasonings in a tomato base. Cup or bowl.

Pasta Fagioli

$3.99+

A blend of fresh vegetables, ground beef, cannellini beans and kidney beans in a signature tomato broth. Cup or bowl.

House Salad

$4.99+

Mixed lettuce, olives, tomato and mozzarella cheese. Regular or large.

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Romain lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, fresh shredded Paremesan and garlic croutons. Regular or large.

Berry Good Salad

$14.99

Topped with fresh strawberries, mixed berries, Feta cheese, candied walnuts and grilled chicken with raspberry vinaigrette.

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, black olives, tomoato, red onion, and pepperoncini.

Spinach Shrimp Scampi Salad

$15.99

Fresh spinach served with sautéed shrimp in a scampi sauce, topped with mozzarella, tomato, Kalamata olives and artichokes.

Mediterranean Salad

$14.99

Spring organic mix with Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, red onion, and grilled chicken tossed with red wine vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken & Vegetables Salad

$12.99

Mixed lettuce topped with grilled vegetables, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and olives.

Sandwiches- Hot & Cold

Chicken Parmesan Sand

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with Marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Carbonara Sand

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, mushroom, and alfredo sauce with melted mozzarella cheese.

Meatball Sand

$10.99

Made fresh daily, homemade meatballs baked with melted mozzarella cheese.

Hot Sausage Sand

$10.99

Made fresh daily, hot & spicy sausage baked with melted mozzarella cheese.

Roast Beef Sand

$11.99

Hot lean roast beef au jus, onions and mayonnaise, topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Pastrami Sand

$10.99

Lean slices of pastrami au jus, onions, pickles and mustard, topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Sand

$10.99

Lightly breaded eggplant deep-fried golden brown and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.

Italian Capicola Sand

$11.99

Capicola, dry salami, pepperoni, and provolone with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayonnaise, mustard and Italian dressing.

Turkey Sand

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, provolone cheese, mayonnaise and mustard.

Ham Sand

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, provolone cheese, mayonnaise and mustard.

Seafood

Shrimp Ravioli

$17.99

Pasta stuffed with ricotta & shrimp with garlic cream sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

Linguini pasta sauteed shrimp in a white wine garlic cream sauce

Salmon Picatta

Salmon Picatta

$20.99

Filet of Salmon sauteed with lemon, butter, garlic, olive oil, capers & white wine with a side of linguini

Salmon Fettuccine

$19.99

Chunks of fresh salmon sauteed in butter, olive oil, & garlic, then tossed in creamy garlic alfredo sauce

Linguini & Clam Sauce

$16.99

Tomato or olive oil with chopped clams sauteed in garlic & white wine

Linguini Pescatore

Linguini Pescatore

$20.99

Clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari & salmon in a light marinara wine sauce

Roasted Salmon Filet

$20.99

Served with butter sauce, side of shrimp ravioli in a creamy garlic sauce

Mahi Mahi

$20.99

Sauteed & baked with sun dried tomato pesto sauce & served with spinach & mushroom risotto

Baked Pasta

Lasagna

$16.99

Layers of pasta, marinara, meat sauce, ricotta cheese & mozzarella of coarse

Vegetable Lasagna

$14.99

Layers of pasta, marinara & mixed vegetables with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses

Baked Ziti

$15.99

Penne pasta tossed with meat sauce & ricotto cheese, topped with melted mozzarella

Cannelloni Supremo

$15.99

Pasta stuffed with chicken, broccolo, spinach, ricotto & romona cheese, then topped with alfredo sauce & mozzarella chees

Manicotti Florentine

$14.99

Pasta tubes filled with fresh spinach, ricotta & romona cheese

Baked Pesto Penne

$14.99

Penne pasta with pesto sauce & ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese

Baked Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Lightly breaded eggplant topped with marinara & mozzarella cheese with a side of spaghetti

Stuffed Peppers

$14.99

Ground beef with risotto, inion, red and green bell peppers topped with marinara & parmesan

Pasta

Pasta Marinara

$11.99

Fresh tomato based sauce with italian herbs & seasonings, finished with amore!

Pasta Bolognese

$13.99

Ground beef, italian sausage sauteed in olive oil, garlic, basil, herbs & tomato sauce

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$15.99

A family specialty! Homemade meatballs with home marinara

Spaghetti Carnivore

$16.99

Spaghetti served with meat sauce, one meatball and one hot sausage

Fettuchini Alfredo

$12.99

Creamy garlic alfredo sauce over fettucine pasta

Fettucine Supremo

$16.99

Roasted chicken & fresh broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce

Rigatoni

$16.99

Sliced spicy sausage, fresh spinach & sun dried tomato pesto sauce

Linguine Carbonara

$16.99

Roasted chicken breast, bacon crumbles & mushrooms in a creamy alfredo sauce

Penne Primavera

$14.99

Grilled vegetables in a creamy sin dried tomato sauce or creamy pesto sauce

Capellini Pomodoro

$14.99

Fresh tomato & basil sauteed in garlic and olive oil

Cheese Ravioli

$15.99

Pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese served with marinara sauce

Mushroom Ravioli

$16.99

Ravioli with a creamy mushroom marsala sauce or creamy garlic sauce

Tri-Colored Tortellini

$14.99

Pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese marinara or sun-dried tomato sauce

Pesto Linguine

$15.99

Linguine tossed in a basil pesto sauce, garnished with pine nuts

Gnocchi

$13.99

Potato pasta with marinara

Spaghetti And Sausage

$15.99

A homemade specialty! Hand made sausage with spaghetti and marinara sauce

Beef Ravioli

$15.99

Beef stuffed ravioli in marinara sauce

Spinach Ravioli

$15.99

Spinach and ricotta stuffed ravioli in our marinara sauce

Family meal deals

$45.00+

Family style serving for up to four people. This includes a full loaf of bread and a large salad.

Sides

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.99

Fresh bread topped with garlic butter and melted mozzarella cheese

Pasta Salad

$6.99

Tri-color cheese filled pasta with chopped fresh carrots, celery, black olives, tomatoes, red onion and Italian dressing with shredded Parmesan.

Sautéed Vegetables

$6.99

Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, yellow squash and red and green bell peppers sautéed in olive oli and fresh garlic with a light seasoning.

Sautéed Mushrooms

$7.99

Fresh mushrooms sautéed in butter, fresh garlic and olive oil.

Dipping Sauces

$2.50

Ea. Choose meat sauce, fresh basil pesto, creamy alfredo, marinara, olive oil, fresh garlic balsamic vinaigrette

Meatballs (2)

$5.99

Julie makes these fresh from an old family recipe!

Sausage (2 links)

$5.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Fresh potatoes with butter, garlic, and heavy cream, then whipped to perfection.

Risotto

$8.99

Italian rice sautéed with fresh mushrooms and spinach in a light cream sauce.

Pasta Side

$2.50

Garlic Bread

$1.00+

Zesty Potato Wedge

$4.99

Breaded Eggplant or Zucchini

$7.99

Lightly breaded Eggplant or Zucchini, fried crispy and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Ranch dressing or Marinara sauce.

Bread Knots (12)

$10.99

Fresh dough tied in knots and baked, served with Marinara or Alfredo sauce for dipping.

Low Carb Entrées

Lemon Herb Chicken

$14.99

Boneless breast of all-natural, hormone-free chicken sautéed in lemon herb sauce with grilled vegetables.

Ribeye Steak

$20.99

8 oz. rib eye steak sautéed in olive oil, garlic and herbs and served with grilled vegetables or substitute with pasta.

Salmon Filet

$20.99

Filet of salmon sautéed in olive oil, white wine and garlic, served with grilled vegetables. Substitue pasta for grilled vegetables.

Sautéed Shrimp

$17.99

Shrimp and fresh mushrooms sautéed in. olive oil, garlic and herb with grilled vegetables.

Baked Hot Sausage

$13.99

Two hot sausages covered in marinara sauce and topped with sautéed mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, baked with mozzarella cheese.

Baked Chicken and Grilled Veggies

$13.99

Roasted chicken, broccoli, carrots, mushroom, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Zucchini Noodles

$13.99

Zoodles with turkey meat, heart healthy!

Chicken & Beef

Pasta Cannataro's

$16.99

Sliced chicken breast, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil with fresh gralic, fresh basil and sun-dried tomato, then tossed in penne pasta, topped with shredded Parmesan.

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Lightly breaded with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti.

Veal Parmesan

Lightly breaded with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti.

Chicken Marsala

$17.99+

Tender chicken sautéedin olive oil, fresh garlic, basil and mushrooms, served in a creamy Marsala wine sauce with a side of linguine.

Chicken Picatta

$16.99

Sautéed in olive oil, fresh garlic, butter, lemons and capers, served in a creamy lemon wine sauce with a side of linguine.

Veal Picatta

$16.99

Sautéed in olive oil, fresh garlic, butter, lemons and capers, served in a creamy lemon wine sauce with a side of linguine.

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.99

Tender sautéed chicken breast with green and red bell peppers, onions and mushrooms in a red wine marinara sauce served over a bed of spaghetti.

Steak Arrabbiata

$18.99

Tenderloin steak sautéed in a spicy garlic wine sauce, served with linguine marinara.

Italian Meatloaf

$15.99

Lean ground beef mixed with herbs and spices, Parmesan cheese, egg and bread crumbs topped with our special sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and fresh green beans.

Sampler Platter

$19.99

Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan and Fettuccine Alfredo

Veal Marsala

$20.99+

Build your own Pizza

10" Small

$9.99

12" Medium

$12.99

14" Large

$14.99

16" Extra Large

$16.99

Pizza

Byo half and half

$9.99+

Build You Own Pizza

$9.99+

Specialty Pizza

$16.99+

Calzones

Mama Calzone

$11.99

Pizza dough made fresh daily and stuffed with your choice of one stuffing, our delicious pizza sauce, and plenty of melted mozzarella cheese!

Papa Calzone

$14.99

Speciality Calzone

$12.99+

Make any of our Specialty Pizzas a Calzone

Specials

Tonights Special

$19.95

Mothers day Mimosa

$5.00

2 For 25$

$12.50+

Beverages

Italian Soda

$4.99

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Coffee Latte

$3.99

Milk Regular

$2.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Bottomless soda

$3.50

Kids Drink

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Shirley Temple/Roy Rogers

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.99

Beer

Draft Beer

Coors Light

$6.99

Blue Moon

$7.99

Stella Artois

$7.99

Miller Lite

$5.99

Bud

$5.99

Bud Light

$5.99

MGD

$5.99

Michelob Ultra

$5.99

Corona

$6.99

Shock Top

$6.99

IPA

$6.99

Heineken

$6.99

Italian Beer

$6.99

Smirnoff Ice

$5.99

White Claw

$6.99

Margarita

$6.99

Red Wine

House Wine

Sangria

$8.50

Mezza corona

$8.50+

Two Vines

$6.50+

Robert Mondavi

$8.75+

Chianti

$8.50+

14 Hands Cab

$10.00+

14 Hands Hot To Trot

$10.00+

Concannon

$8.00+

Columbia Crest

$7.50+

Galiano

$9.00+

Rodney Strong

$10.00+

Wine Corking

$12.00

J. Lohr

$9.00+

Parducci Cab

$8.50+

Layer Cake Malbec

$9.00+

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Roscato

$9.00

White wine

House Wine

Prosecco

$7.00

Moscato

$8.50+

Riesling

$9.00+

Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.50+

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Mimosa

$5.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Lunch Antipasto Salad

$9.95

Small Soup and Salad

$9.95

Lunch Sand Sausage

$10.95

Lunch Sand Pastrami

$10.95

Lunch Sand Roast Beef

$10.95

Lunch Sand Meatball

$10.95

Lunch Sand Turkey

$10.95

Lunch Sand Ham

$10.95

Lunch Beef Ravioli

$10.95

Lunch Cheese Ravioli

$10.95

Lunch Spaghetti

$10.95+

Lunch Alfredo

$10.95

Lunch Zititi

$10.95

Lunch Lasagna

$10.95

Lunch one Topping Pizza

$10.95

Lunch Panini

$11.95

Lunch Gourmet Pizza

$11.95

Lunch Pasta Cannataros

$11.95

Lunch spinach ravioli

$10.95

Lunch veggie lasagna

$10.95

Lunch chicken alfredo

$11.95

Kids Menu (Deep Copy)

Kids Ravioli

$7.99

Choose Beef or Cheese

Kids Spaghetti meatball

$7.99

Spaghetti with Meatball

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.99+

Alfredo Sauce on Fettuccine

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99+

Spaghetti with Chicken Strips or Chicken Wedges

Mac n' Cheese

$7.99

Macaroni with Cheese Sauce

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Choose one topping

Kids Butter Parmesan

$7.99

Kids Marinara

$7.99

Kids Meatball Sandwich

$7.99

Dessert

Cinnamon Sugar Bread Knots

$5.99

Canoli

$5.99

New York Cheescake

$5.99

Spumoni Ice Cream

$5.99

Chocolate Overload Cakes

$5.99

Fruit Pizza

$5.99

Creme Brulee

$5.99

Brownie Sundae Delight

$5.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Ice cream scoop

$2.50

Butter cake a LA mode

$6.99

Creamy buttery cake drizzled with your choice of caramel or raspberry drizzle, topped with ice cream

Cake Cutting Fee

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family friendly Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria. Dine In or take out and we offer a party room atmosphere in our backroom for larger parties up to 30 people. Come in and enjoy Italiano!

Website

Location

12345 Mountain Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Painted Dough
orange starNo Reviews
5702 Riverside Drive Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
World Fried Chicken - Ontario
orange starNo Reviews
2527 S. Euclid Avenue Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurantnext
R & R Breakfast Spot - 5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Señor Baja - Chino
orange starNo Reviews
5250 Philadelphia Street Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
By the Bowl
orange starNo Reviews
5514 Mission Boulevard Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurantnext
Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant - Chino
orange star4.1 • 482
7041 Schaefer Ave suite A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chino

Yoshiharu Ramen - Chino
orange star4.7 • 2,102
4004 Grand Ave #C Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Papachino's Grill & Greens
orange star4.2 • 999
14501 RAMONA AVE CHINO, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0015 - Chino
orange star4.3 • 686
4110 Edison Ave. Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0192 - Chino (Philadelphia)
orange star4.3 • 686
4521 Philadelphia St Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant - Chino
orange star4.1 • 482
7041 Schaefer Ave suite A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Chino
orange star4.5 • 286
3902 Grand Ave A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chino
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Upland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Pomona
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Claremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston