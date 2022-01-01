Cannataro's Italian Restaurant
No reviews yet
12345 Mountain Avenue
Chino, CA 91710
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Bread Knots (12)
Fresh dough tied in knots and baked, served with Marinara or Alfredo sauce for dipping.
Bruschetta
Fresh tomatoes, basil, & garlic served with crispy Tuscan bread.
Spicy Artichoke Jalapeño Dip
Artichoke, jalapeño, garlic, & herbs blended with cream cheese & Parmesan cheese, served warm. Includes Tuscan bread for dipping.
Chicken Wings
6 Wings. An old favorite served with either hot sauce or BBQ sauce.
Calamari
Calamari rings and tentacles lightly breaded with Italian herbs, spice it up with hot peppers and served with Marinara Sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly breaded Mozzarella sticks served with Marinara Sauce
Breaded Eggplant or Zucchini
Lightly breaded Eggplant or Zucchini, fried crispy and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Ranch dressing or Marinara sauce.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms filled with ground beef, Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, and fresh parsley.
Cheesy Potato Wedges
Crispy seasoned potato wedges topped with 3 cheese and bacon crumbles, then baked. Add jalapeño if you like!
Starter Platter
Zucchini, Mozzarella Sticks and Calamari served with Marinara Sauce
Caprese
Soups & Salads
Julie's Wedding Soup
An old family recipe! Chicken, meatballs, spinach, carrots, onion, celery. Cup or bowl.
Minestrone Soup
Traditional pasta, vegetable,s and Italian seasonings in a tomato base. Cup or bowl.
Pasta Fagioli
A blend of fresh vegetables, ground beef, cannellini beans and kidney beans in a signature tomato broth. Cup or bowl.
House Salad
Mixed lettuce, olives, tomato and mozzarella cheese. Regular or large.
Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce topped with Caesar dressing, fresh shredded Paremesan and garlic croutons. Regular or large.
Berry Good Salad
Topped with fresh strawberries, mixed berries, Feta cheese, candied walnuts and grilled chicken with raspberry vinaigrette.
Antipasto Salad
Ham, salami, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, black olives, tomoato, red onion, and pepperoncini.
Spinach Shrimp Scampi Salad
Fresh spinach served with sautéed shrimp in a scampi sauce, topped with mozzarella, tomato, Kalamata olives and artichokes.
Mediterranean Salad
Spring organic mix with Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, red onion, and grilled chicken tossed with red wine vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken & Vegetables Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with grilled vegetables, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and olives.
Sandwiches- Hot & Cold
Chicken Parmesan Sand
Breaded chicken breast topped with Marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Chicken Carbonara Sand
Grilled chicken, bacon, mushroom, and alfredo sauce with melted mozzarella cheese.
Meatball Sand
Made fresh daily, homemade meatballs baked with melted mozzarella cheese.
Hot Sausage Sand
Made fresh daily, hot & spicy sausage baked with melted mozzarella cheese.
Roast Beef Sand
Hot lean roast beef au jus, onions and mayonnaise, topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Pastrami Sand
Lean slices of pastrami au jus, onions, pickles and mustard, topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Sand
Lightly breaded eggplant deep-fried golden brown and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
Italian Capicola Sand
Capicola, dry salami, pepperoni, and provolone with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayonnaise, mustard and Italian dressing.
Turkey Sand
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, provolone cheese, mayonnaise and mustard.
Ham Sand
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, provolone cheese, mayonnaise and mustard.
Seafood
Shrimp Ravioli
Pasta stuffed with ricotta & shrimp with garlic cream sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Linguini pasta sauteed shrimp in a white wine garlic cream sauce
Salmon Picatta
Filet of Salmon sauteed with lemon, butter, garlic, olive oil, capers & white wine with a side of linguini
Salmon Fettuccine
Chunks of fresh salmon sauteed in butter, olive oil, & garlic, then tossed in creamy garlic alfredo sauce
Linguini & Clam Sauce
Tomato or olive oil with chopped clams sauteed in garlic & white wine
Linguini Pescatore
Clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari & salmon in a light marinara wine sauce
Roasted Salmon Filet
Served with butter sauce, side of shrimp ravioli in a creamy garlic sauce
Mahi Mahi
Sauteed & baked with sun dried tomato pesto sauce & served with spinach & mushroom risotto
Baked Pasta
Lasagna
Layers of pasta, marinara, meat sauce, ricotta cheese & mozzarella of coarse
Vegetable Lasagna
Layers of pasta, marinara & mixed vegetables with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta tossed with meat sauce & ricotto cheese, topped with melted mozzarella
Cannelloni Supremo
Pasta stuffed with chicken, broccolo, spinach, ricotto & romona cheese, then topped with alfredo sauce & mozzarella chees
Manicotti Florentine
Pasta tubes filled with fresh spinach, ricotta & romona cheese
Baked Pesto Penne
Penne pasta with pesto sauce & ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese
Baked Eggplant Parmesan
Lightly breaded eggplant topped with marinara & mozzarella cheese with a side of spaghetti
Stuffed Peppers
Ground beef with risotto, inion, red and green bell peppers topped with marinara & parmesan
Pasta
Pasta Marinara
Fresh tomato based sauce with italian herbs & seasonings, finished with amore!
Pasta Bolognese
Ground beef, italian sausage sauteed in olive oil, garlic, basil, herbs & tomato sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs
A family specialty! Homemade meatballs with home marinara
Spaghetti Carnivore
Spaghetti served with meat sauce, one meatball and one hot sausage
Fettuchini Alfredo
Creamy garlic alfredo sauce over fettucine pasta
Fettucine Supremo
Roasted chicken & fresh broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce
Rigatoni
Sliced spicy sausage, fresh spinach & sun dried tomato pesto sauce
Linguine Carbonara
Roasted chicken breast, bacon crumbles & mushrooms in a creamy alfredo sauce
Penne Primavera
Grilled vegetables in a creamy sin dried tomato sauce or creamy pesto sauce
Capellini Pomodoro
Fresh tomato & basil sauteed in garlic and olive oil
Cheese Ravioli
Pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese served with marinara sauce
Mushroom Ravioli
Ravioli with a creamy mushroom marsala sauce or creamy garlic sauce
Tri-Colored Tortellini
Pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese marinara or sun-dried tomato sauce
Pesto Linguine
Linguine tossed in a basil pesto sauce, garnished with pine nuts
Gnocchi
Potato pasta with marinara
Spaghetti And Sausage
A homemade specialty! Hand made sausage with spaghetti and marinara sauce
Beef Ravioli
Beef stuffed ravioli in marinara sauce
Spinach Ravioli
Spinach and ricotta stuffed ravioli in our marinara sauce
Family meal deals
Family style serving for up to four people. This includes a full loaf of bread and a large salad.
Sides
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Fresh bread topped with garlic butter and melted mozzarella cheese
Pasta Salad
Tri-color cheese filled pasta with chopped fresh carrots, celery, black olives, tomatoes, red onion and Italian dressing with shredded Parmesan.
Sautéed Vegetables
Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, yellow squash and red and green bell peppers sautéed in olive oli and fresh garlic with a light seasoning.
Sautéed Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms sautéed in butter, fresh garlic and olive oil.
Dipping Sauces
Ea. Choose meat sauce, fresh basil pesto, creamy alfredo, marinara, olive oil, fresh garlic balsamic vinaigrette
Meatballs (2)
Julie makes these fresh from an old family recipe!
Sausage (2 links)
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Fresh potatoes with butter, garlic, and heavy cream, then whipped to perfection.
Risotto
Italian rice sautéed with fresh mushrooms and spinach in a light cream sauce.
Pasta Side
Garlic Bread
Zesty Potato Wedge
Breaded Eggplant or Zucchini
Lightly breaded Eggplant or Zucchini, fried crispy and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Ranch dressing or Marinara sauce.
Bread Knots (12)
Fresh dough tied in knots and baked, served with Marinara or Alfredo sauce for dipping.
Low Carb Entrées
Lemon Herb Chicken
Boneless breast of all-natural, hormone-free chicken sautéed in lemon herb sauce with grilled vegetables.
Ribeye Steak
8 oz. rib eye steak sautéed in olive oil, garlic and herbs and served with grilled vegetables or substitute with pasta.
Salmon Filet
Filet of salmon sautéed in olive oil, white wine and garlic, served with grilled vegetables. Substitue pasta for grilled vegetables.
Sautéed Shrimp
Shrimp and fresh mushrooms sautéed in. olive oil, garlic and herb with grilled vegetables.
Baked Hot Sausage
Two hot sausages covered in marinara sauce and topped with sautéed mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, baked with mozzarella cheese.
Baked Chicken and Grilled Veggies
Roasted chicken, broccoli, carrots, mushroom, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Zucchini Noodles
Zoodles with turkey meat, heart healthy!
Chicken & Beef
Pasta Cannataro's
Sliced chicken breast, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil with fresh gralic, fresh basil and sun-dried tomato, then tossed in penne pasta, topped with shredded Parmesan.
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly breaded with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti.
Veal Parmesan
Lightly breaded with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti.
Chicken Marsala
Tender chicken sautéedin olive oil, fresh garlic, basil and mushrooms, served in a creamy Marsala wine sauce with a side of linguine.
Chicken Picatta
Sautéed in olive oil, fresh garlic, butter, lemons and capers, served in a creamy lemon wine sauce with a side of linguine.
Veal Picatta
Sautéed in olive oil, fresh garlic, butter, lemons and capers, served in a creamy lemon wine sauce with a side of linguine.
Chicken Cacciatore
Tender sautéed chicken breast with green and red bell peppers, onions and mushrooms in a red wine marinara sauce served over a bed of spaghetti.
Steak Arrabbiata
Tenderloin steak sautéed in a spicy garlic wine sauce, served with linguine marinara.
Italian Meatloaf
Lean ground beef mixed with herbs and spices, Parmesan cheese, egg and bread crumbs topped with our special sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and fresh green beans.
Sampler Platter
Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan and Fettuccine Alfredo
Veal Marsala
Build your own Pizza
Calzones
Beverages
Beer
Red Wine
House Wine
Sangria
Mezza corona
Two Vines
Robert Mondavi
Chianti
14 Hands Cab
14 Hands Hot To Trot
Concannon
Columbia Crest
Galiano
Rodney Strong
Wine Corking
J. Lohr
Parducci Cab
Layer Cake Malbec
Corkage Fee
Roscato
White wine
Lunch Specials
Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad
Lunch Antipasto Salad
Small Soup and Salad
Lunch Sand Sausage
Lunch Sand Pastrami
Lunch Sand Roast Beef
Lunch Sand Meatball
Lunch Sand Turkey
Lunch Sand Ham
Lunch Beef Ravioli
Lunch Cheese Ravioli
Lunch Spaghetti
Lunch Alfredo
Lunch Zititi
Lunch Lasagna
Lunch one Topping Pizza
Lunch Panini
Lunch Gourmet Pizza
Lunch Pasta Cannataros
Lunch spinach ravioli
Lunch veggie lasagna
Lunch chicken alfredo
Kids Menu (Deep Copy)
Kids Ravioli
Choose Beef or Cheese
Kids Spaghetti meatball
Spaghetti with Meatball
Kids Fettuccini Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce on Fettuccine
Kids Chicken Strips
Spaghetti with Chicken Strips or Chicken Wedges
Mac n' Cheese
Macaroni with Cheese Sauce
Kids Pizza
Choose one topping
Kids Butter Parmesan
Kids Marinara
Kids Meatball Sandwich
Dessert
Cinnamon Sugar Bread Knots
Canoli
New York Cheescake
Spumoni Ice Cream
Chocolate Overload Cakes
Fruit Pizza
Creme Brulee
Brownie Sundae Delight
Tiramisu
Ice cream scoop
Butter cake a LA mode
Creamy buttery cake drizzled with your choice of caramel or raspberry drizzle, topped with ice cream
Cake Cutting Fee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Family friendly Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria. Dine In or take out and we offer a party room atmosphere in our backroom for larger parties up to 30 people. Come in and enjoy Italiano!
12345 Mountain Avenue, Chino, CA 91710