Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa

10 Basin St, Astoria, OR 97103

Astoria, OR 97103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Small plates

Crab Roll Slipper

$18.00

basil butter garlic sauce with apple slaw on potato roll

Pesto Burrata Flatbread

$15.00

burrata cheese, tomato, pickled shallots and pine nuts

Nibble Plate

$18.00

Olympic Provisions sucisson sec, Face Rock cheddar, smoked gouda, pickled zuchinni, fig jam, marcona almonds

Chilled Prawns

$18.00

Pesto cocktail suace, sadudo, lemon, horseradish

Oyster Shooter

$5.00

Pesto cocktail sauce or chili sauce

Dungeness Crab Dip

$22.00

Cream cheese, provolone, fresh herbs, arugulua, tomato, garlic butter, warm pita chips

Tinned Fish Board

$23.00

Smoke oysters, sardines, cheddar dip, pickled red onion, cpaers, Scandinavian crackers

Desserts

Krumake

$12.00

Vanilla pot de creme, caramel, marionberries, poweder sugar

Tawny Port & Truffle Trio - Single

$15.00

Taylor Fladgate fine Ruby Porto, Thundermuck Truffles

Tawny Port & Trufflle Trio - Double

$20.00

Custom blend coffee Columia River Coffee Roaster

NA Beverage

French Press Coffee

$7.00

Pot of Tea

$7.00

Tea

Sparkling water

$4.00

San Pellegrino Orange Juice

$4.00

Martinelli's Apple Cider

$4.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00

$4.00

7-up

$4.00

Cocktails

Absinthe Classic

$16.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Bull Run rye whiskey, bitters, absinthe, sugar cub, lemon twist

Manhattan

$15.00

Pilot House bourbon or Bull Run Rye Whiskey

Old Fashion

$15.00

Pilot House bourbon, combier, muddled orange peel, bitters

Negroni

$15.00

Diablo Azul Blanco, campari, bitter, sweet vermouth, torched orange peel

In the Mood

$15.00

Painted Lady gin, empress gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, rosemary

Jewel of the River

$17.00

Pilot House bourbon, French Orange liquer, lemon juic, reserved cherry juice, absinth, egg white, nutmeg, champagne, rosemary

Fernet

$19.00

Drambuie

$19.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$17.00

Courvoisier XO

$40.00

Gin & Tonic

$15.00

Martini

$16.00

Vodka Grey Goose

$15.00

Gin - Bombay

$16.00

Gin - Empress

$17.00

Liquor

Whiskey - Jameson - 12 year

$21.00

Whiskey 2 oz

Whiskey - Green Spot Single Spot Still

$35.00

Whiskey 2 oz

Whiskey - Knappogue Castle 12 years

$20.00

Whiskey 2 oz

Whiskey - Bull Run Single Malt

$24.00

Whiskey 2 oz

Whiskey - Bull Run Carlton Straight Rye

$22.00

Whiskey 2 oz

Scotch - Maccalan

$33.00

Scotch 2oz

Scotch - Bowmore

$36.00

Scotch 2oz

Scotch - Glenfiddich 12 year

$33.00

Scotch 2oz

Scotch - Johnny Walker Green

$36.00

Scotch 2oz

Tequila - Pilot House Agave

$20.00

Tequila 2 oz

Tequila - Raizul Anejo

$35.00

Tequila 2 oz

Tequila - Corzo Mezcal

$29.00

Tequila 2 oz

Gin - Bar Pilot Painted Lady

$12.00

Gin 2 oz

Gin - Fleethawk

$12.00

Gin 2 oz

Vodka - Wild Roots

$11.00

Vodka 2 oz

Vodka - Cascadian Vodka

$17.00

Vodka 2 oz

Fernet

$20.00

Drambuie

$20.00

Brandy

$20.00

Grand Marnier

$20.00

Gin - Freeland

$18.00

Digestif - Absinthe

$16.00

Digestif - Fernet

$19.00

Digestif - Drambuie

$19.00

Digestif - Hennessy XO Cognac

$45.00

Digestif - Courvoisier CO Brandy

$45.00

Gin - bombay

$16.00

Gin - Empress

$17.00

Beer & Cider

Fort George City of Dreams

$6.00

12 oz can

Buoy Czch pilsner

$6.00

12 oz can

Pfriem Pilsner

$6.00

12 oz can

North Jetty Leadbetter Scottish Ale

$6.00

12 oz can

Great Notion Brewing Blueberry Muffin Sour Beer

$8.00

16 oz can

Fort George Vortex IPA

$8.00

16 oz can

Finn River Cider

$8.00

black currant

Tieton Cider Cider

$8.00

bourbon Barrel Peach Cide

Wine by Glass (+port&sake)

White - Bonterra Chardonnay Organic

$15.00

Glass - white

White - Chemistry Pinot Gris

$15.00

Glass - white

White - King Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Glass - white

White - Adelsheim Rose

$15.00

Glass - white

Red - Rainstorm Pinot Noir

$16.00

Glass - red

Red - Underwood Nouveu Pinot Noir

$16.00

Glass - red

Red - Hisotry Red Blend

$16.00

Glass - red

Red - The Soldier Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Glass - red

Bubbles - Chemistry Sparkling Rose

$16.00

Glass - bubbles

Bubbles - Malibran Prosecco

$16.00

Glass - bubbles

Tawny Port

$14.00

Glass

Sake - Chilled

$15.00

Glass

Wine by Bottle

White - Apolloni Vineyard Estate Pinot Gris

$28.00

Bottle - white

White - Willamette Valley Vineyard Riesling

$20.00

Bottle - white

White - Chehalem Ian's Reserve Chardonay

$20.00

Bottle - white

Red - Sokol Blosser Estate Pinot Noir

$65.00

Bottle - Red

Red - Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon Alexander Valley

$120.00

Bottle - Red

Red - Silvan Ridge Malbec Willamette Valley

$45.00

Bottle - Red

White Bottle - Bonterra Chardonnay Organic

$35.00

White Bottle - Chemistry Pinot Gris

$35.00

White Bottle - King Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

White Bottle - Adelsheim Rose

$35.00

Red Bottle - Rainstorm Pinot Noir

$40.00

Red Bottle - Underwood Nouveu Pinot Noir

$40.00

Red Bottle - Hisotry Red Blend

$40.00

Red Bottle - The Soldier Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Bubbles Bottle - Chemistry Sparkling Rose

$40.00

Bubbles Bottle - Malibran Prosecco

$40.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Bar 600 - sip, savor and enjoy the view 600 feet into the Columbia River

10 Basin St, Astoria, OR 97103

