Cannoli Kitchen - East Fort Lauderdale NEW

Cannoli Kitchen - East Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet

3200 North Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$15.95

Fresh mozzarella, beefsteak tomatoes, basil ,balsamic glaze &"a drizzle of EVOO

Chicken Tenders (5)pieces

Chicken Tenders (5)pieces

$12.95

Our Homemade Chicken Tenders , Served with honey mustard dipping sauce

Meatballs (2) Pieces

Meatballs (2) Pieces

$10.95

In sauce

Mozzarella Sticks (6) Pieces

Mozzarella Sticks (6) Pieces

$12.95

Breaded Mozzarella sticks , Served with our homemade marinara sauce

Eggplant Starter

$13.95

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens , romaine, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers v& house vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Romaine,parmesan, croutons & house Caesar dressing

Signature Salad

Signature Salad

$16.95

Mixed greens & romaine, artichokes, roasted peppers, stuffed peppers, marinated mushrooms, black olives, Genoa salami,Gorgonzola & our house balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Gorgonzola Salad

Arugula Gorgonzola Salad

$15.95

Fresh arugula, candied walnuts, craisins ,Gorgonzola cheese and our raspberry lime vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$16.95

Lettuce green & red peppers, vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & Greek feta cheese

Chicken Milanese Salad

$16.95

Arugula & romaine lettuce mixed with diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella pearls, lightly breaded chicken breast,pan fried then topped with fresh basil & our homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$8.95

Side House Salad

$8.95

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$20.95

Panko breaded chicken , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Includes pasta in our marinara sauce or side salad

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$18.95

Panko breadedEggplant , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese served with Spaghetti marinara or side salad

Grilled Chicken Parmigiana dinner

$20.95

Grilled chicken parmigiana baked with mozzarella cheese-includes side salad or spaghetti marinara

Pasta

Pasta served with Garlic,Mushrooms, onions,tomatoes, spinach in marinara sauce

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.95

Homemade marinara sauce, Served with our famous garlic rolls

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.95

Fettuccine tossed in Parmesan cheese and butter, Served with our famous garlic rolls

Penne Ala Vodka

Penne Ala Vodka

$17.95

Pasta & minced onions in Vodca tomato & cream sauce

Spaghetti With 2 Meatballs

$19.95
Spaghetti With meat sauce

Spaghetti With meat sauce

$18.95

Pasta with homemade meat sauce

Penne with Butter

$10.95

Penne with butter

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$23.95

Our Famous Lobster filled ravioli with tomato cream & diced Shrimp , Served with our famous garlic rolls

Plain Pasta

$10.95

Fettuccine with garlic & EVOO

$14.95

With Garlic & extra virgin olive oil, Served with our famous garlic rolls

Baked Pasta

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$17.95

Baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese , Served with our famous garlic rolls

Baked Penne Pasta

Baked Penne Pasta

$17.95

Penne , ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese , Served with our famous garlic rolls

Baked Penne Pasta/ Meat Sauce

$19.95

Penne, ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella with homemade meat sauce

Lasagna

$18.95

Lasagna With Meat Sauce

$20.95

Wings

Our Jumbo Famous Wings prepared in house with your choice of : mild , medium, hot buffalo sauce , BBQ or Italian Style
10 Wings

10 Wings

$16.95
15 Wings

15 Wings

$24.95

25 Wings

$34.95

50 Wings

$65.95

Calzones

Calzone

$14.95

Stromboli

Meat Stromboli

$15.95

Chicken, Tomato, & Mozzarella Stromboli

$14.95

Philly Cheesesteak Stromboli

$16.95

Cheese Stromboli

$13.95

Phily Chicken Stromboli

$15.95

Cold Subs 12"

Signature Sub

Signature Sub

$12.95

Pepperoni,ham,Genoa salami,provolone,roasted peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce & homemade vinaigrette dressing

Prosciutto Caprese sub

$13.95

Fresh mozzarella , vine ripe tomatoes basil & our house balsamic glaze

Grilled Chicken Arugula sub

$13.95

Roasted peppers,provolone,tomatoes,grated parmesan & our house balsamic glaze

Chicken Milano

$13.95

Breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese, mayo & pickles

Tuna Salad Sub

$11.95

Ham & Cheese

$10.95

Hot Subs 12"

Green & red peppers , onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$15.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$14.95

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$15.95
Philly Cheesesteak Sub

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$16.95

Green & red peppers , onions , mushrooms & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Philly Sub

$15.95

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.95

Cheese Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza 10”

Personal Cheese Pizza 10”

$12.00

Medium Cheese Pizza 14”

$16.95
Large Cheese Pizza 18"

Large Cheese Pizza 18"

$19.95

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Personal Specialty 10"

Personal Baked Penne

Personal Baked Penne

$13.95

Baked Penne pizza with Penne pasta , Ricotta ,Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Personal BBQ Chicken

$13.95

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

Our buffalo wing sauce , breaded chicken breast , Gorgonzola & blue cheese dressing

Personal Chicken Ala Vodka

Personal Chicken Ala Vodka

$13.95

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.95

Chicken , bacon & ranch sauce with mozzarella cheese

Personal Chicken Parm

$13.95

Personal Eggplant Parm

$13.95

Personal Fresh Arugula

$13.95

Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, shaved parmesan & sweet peppers topped with EVOO & balsamic glaze

Personal Fresh Mozzarella

$13.95

Personal Grandma's Pie

$13.95

Homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, fresh basil & a drizzle of EVOO

Personal Hawaiian

$13.95

Personal Meat

$13.95

Pepperoni, Meatball , Ham & Sausage

Personal Philly Cheesesteak

Personal Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

Shaved ribeye steak sauteéd with onions, peppers & mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese

Personal Primavera

$13.95

Spinach, Eggplant, Tomatoes, Broccoli ,Mushrooms & Onions

Personal Roasted Artichoke & Spinach

$13.95

Roasted baby artichokes, sauteéd spinach,roasted garlic & parmesan cheese

Personal Supreme

Personal Supreme

$13.95

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, bacon, mushrooms & mozzarella

Personal White

$13.95
Personal Eggplant Special

Personal Eggplant Special

$13.95

Medium Specialty 14”

Medium Roasted Artichoke & Spinach

$22.00

Roasted baby artichokes, sautéed spinach,roasted garlic & parmesan cheese

Medium Grandma's Pie

Medium Grandma's Pie

$22.00

Homemade marinara , fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan , fresh basil & a drizzle of evoo

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.00

Chicken, bacon and ranch sauce with mozzarella

Medium Supreme

$24.00

Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, peppers ,onions, mushrooms & mozzarella

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Buffalo wing sauce , breaded chicken breast ,Gorgonzola and blue cheese dressing

Medium Philly Cheesesteak

$24.00

Shaved ribeye steak sautéed with onions peppers, mushrooms topped with mozzarella

Medium Fresh Arugula

Medium Fresh Arugula

$24.00

Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, shaved parmesan and sweet peppers topped with Evoo & balsamic glaze

Medium White Pizza

$22.00
Medium Baked Penne

Medium Baked Penne

$22.00

Baked Penne pizza with Penne pasta , Ricotta ,Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Medium Eggplant Parm

Medium Eggplant Parm

$22.00

Medium Primavera

$22.00

Spinach, Eggplant, Tomatoes, Broccoli ,Mushrooms & onions

Medium Meat

$24.00

Pepperoni, Meatball, Ham & Sausage

Medium BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Medium Fresh Mozzarella

$22.00

Medium Chicken Parm Pizza

$22.00

Medium Chicken Ala Vodka

$22.00

Medium Hawaiian

$22.00

Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$22.00

Medium Eggplant Special

$22.00

Large Specialty 18”

Large Roasted Artichoke & Spinach

Large Roasted Artichoke & Spinach

$25.00

Roasted baby artichokes, sautéed spinach, roasted garlic & Parmesan cheese

Large Grandma's

Large Grandma's

$25.00

Homemade marinara, Fresh mozzarella, grated Parmesan, fresh basil & a drizzle of EVOO

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.00

Chicken, bacon & ranch sauce with mozzarella

Large Supreme

$28.00

Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella

Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Our buffalo wing sauce, breaded chicken breast , gorgonzola & blue cheese dressing

Large Philly Cheesesteak

Large Philly Cheesesteak

$28.00

Shaved ribeye steak sautéed with onions, peppers & mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese

Large Fresh Arugula

Large Fresh Arugula

$28.00

Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, shaved Parmesan & sweet peppers topped with EVOO & balsamic glaze

Large White

Large White

$25.00
Large Baked Penne

Large Baked Penne

$25.00

Baked Penne pizza with Penne pasta , Ricotta Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large Eggplant Parm

Large Eggplant Parm

$25.00
Large Primavera

Large Primavera

$25.00

Spinach, Eggplant, tomatoes, Broccoli ,Mushrooms & onions

Large Meat

Large Meat

$28.00

Pepperoni, Meatball, Ham & Sausage

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$25.00
Large Fresh Mozzarella

Large Fresh Mozzarella

$25.00
Large Chicken Parm

Large Chicken Parm

$25.00

Large Chicken Ala Vodka

$25.00
Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$25.00

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$25.00
Large Eggplant Special

Large Eggplant Special

$25.00

Large Deluxe 3 toppings

$25.00

Gluten Free Specialty

Gluten Free Roasted Artichoke & Spinach Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Grandma's Pie Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Supreme Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Fresh Arugula Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free White Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Baked Ziti Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Eggplant Parm Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Primavera Pizza

$18.95
Gluten Free Meat Pizza

Gluten Free Meat Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Fresh Mozzarella Pizza

$18.95
Gluten Free Chicken Parm Pizza

Gluten Free Chicken Parm Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Chicken Ala Vodka Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$18.95

Side Pasta

Side Pasta Marinara

$10.95

Side Pasta Alfredo

$10.95

Side Pasta Vodka Sauce

$10.95

Side Pasta Bolognese

$10.95

Side Pasta With Butter

$9.95

Side Pasta Garlic & Oil

$9.95

Family Bundles

Family Bundle #1

$23.00

Large 18" Cheese Pizza & 10 Wings

Family Bundle #2

$25.00

2 Pastas of your choice served with 4 garlic rolls

Family Bundle #3

$28.00

2 Large 18" Cheese Pizza, 4 Mini Cannolis Or 2 -Litter Soda

Family Bundle #4

$36.00

2 Large 18 " Cheese Pizzas, 2-Litter Soda or 4 mini Cannolis

Family Bundle #5

$49.00

2 Large Cheese Pies, 20 Jumbo wings, 2L soda or 4 mini cannolis

Cannolis

Orignial Mini

$3.95

1/2 Dozen Orignial Mini

$21.95

12 Original Mini

$35.95

Original Large Cannoli

$4.95

1/2 Dozen Original Large Cannoli

$25.95
12 Original Large Cannoli

12 Original Large Cannoli

$45.95

Chocolate Mini

$4.95

1/2 Dozen Chocolate Mini

$26.95

12 Chocolate Mini

$47.95
Chocolate Large Cannoli

Chocolate Large Cannoli

$5.95

1/2 Dozen Large Chocolate Cannolis

$29.95

12 Large Chocolate Cannolis

$49.95

1/2 bag Cannoli cream

$12.00

Large bag Cannoli cream

$24.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.95
Brownie

Brownie

$2.95
Steakhouse Cheesecake

Steakhouse Cheesecake

$7.95
Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.95
Red Velvet Cheese Cake

Red Velvet Cheese Cake

$7.95

Italian Cookies

$4.95
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Italian Iceys

$2.95

WATERS

Water Bottle

$2.05

Large Pellegrino

$6.95

Aqua Panna Spring Water

$6.95

Other NA Beverages

Orange Juice

$3.59

Apple Juice

$2.95

2L Soda

2L Coke

$4.45

2L Diet Coke

$4.45

2L Sprite

$4.45

Pet Bottles

Coke bottle

$2.95

Diet Coke bottle

$2.95

Sprite bottle

$2.95

Diet Sprite bottle

$2.95

Fanta Grape bottle

$2.95

Fanta Orange bottle

$2.95

Gold Peak Tea

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.95

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.95

Glass bottle

Glass Bottle Mexican Coke

$3.95

Can soda

Can sprite

$2.05

Can coke

$2.05

Can diet coke

$2.05

Condiments

Blue cheese dressing

$1.50

Ranch dressing

$1.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.50

Caesar dressing

$1.50

Honey mustard sauce

$1.50

Raspberry lime vinaigrette

$1.50

Balsamic Glaze

$1.50

BBQ sauce

$1.50

Asian wing sauce

$1.50

Italian Style wing sauce

$1.50

Buffalo Mild sauce

$1.50

Buffalo Medium sauce

$1.50

Buffalo Hot sauce

$1.50

Marinara sauce

$1.50

Parmesan cheese

Garlic Powder

Red Pepper Flakes

Oregano

Ketchup

Cannoli famous sauces

Pint Marinara Sauce

$6.95

Quart Marinara Sauce

$9.95

Pint Vodka Sauce

$6.95

Quart Vodka Sauce

$9.95

Pint Bolognese Sauce

$7.95

Quart Bolognese Sauce

$11.95

Pint Alfredo Sauce

$6.95

Quart Alfredo Sauce

$9.95

Pint Balsamic Vinaigrette

$6.95

Quart Balsamic Vinaigrette

$9.95

Pint Caesar dressing

$6.95

Quart Caesar dressing

$9.95

Pint Greek dressing

$6.95

Quart Greek dressing

$9.95

Pint Raspberry Lime Vinaigrette

$6.95

Quart Raspberry Lime Vinaigrette

$9.95

Pint Blue cheese dressing

$6.95

Quart Blue dressing

$9.95

Pint Ranch Dressing

$6.95

Quart Ranch Dressing

$9.95

Pint Mild Buffalo sauce

$6.95

Quart Mild Buffalo sauce

$9.95

Pint Medium Buffalo sauce

$6.95

Quart Medium Buffalo sauce

$9.95

Pint Hot Buffalo sauce

$6.95

Quart Hot Buffalo sauce

$9.95

Pint bbq sauce

$6.95

Quart bbq sauce

$9.95

Pint Asian sauce

$6.95

Quart Asian sauce

$9.95

Pint Italian sauce

$6.95

Quart Italian sauce

$9.95

Catering 40 pcs/“3inch subs

Catering Platter Sub Choice 40 Pcs "3inch Subs"

$115.00

Sub Choice Catering Platter 40 Pcs "3inch Subs

$130.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3200 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

Directions

Map
