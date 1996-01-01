  • Home
  • /
  • Boca Raton
  • /
  • Cannoli Kitchen- Federal - 2001 N Federal Hwy Boca Raton
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cannoli Kitchen- Federal 2001 N Federal Hwy Boca Raton

831 Reviews

$

2001 N Federal Hwy

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza 18"
Medium Cheese Pizza 14”
Personal Cheese Pizza 10”

Starters

Calamari

Calamari

$15.95

Fried squid served with Spicy marinara sauce

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.95

Fresh mozzarella, beefsteak tomatoes, basil ,balsamic glaze &"a drizzle of EVOO

Chicken Tenders (5)pieces

Chicken Tenders (5)pieces

$11.95

Our Homemade Chicken Tenders , Served with honey mustard dipping sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana Starter

Eggplant Parmigiana Starter

$13.95

Panko breaded eggplant , homemade marinara & mozzarella

Meatballs (2) Pieces

Meatballs (2) Pieces

$10.95

In sauce

Mozzarella Sticks (6) Pieces

Mozzarella Sticks (6) Pieces

$11.95

Breaded Mozzarella sticks , Served with our homemade marinara sauce

Rice Balls Arancini (6)

Rice Balls Arancini (6)

$14.95

Roasted rice, ground beef, cheese & peas with a side of marinara sauce

Tomato Bruschetta

Tomato Bruschetta

$11.95

Fresh tomatoes & Basil with EVOO, served over Tuscan toast with balsamic glaze and shaved Parmesan

Appetizer Side Sausage

$9.95

Grilled sausage appetizer

Wings

Our Jumbo Famous Wings prepared in house with your choice of : mild , medium, hot buffalo sauce , BBQ or Italian Style
10 Wings

10 Wings

$16.95
15 Wings

15 Wings

$23.95

25 Wings

$34.95

50 Wings

$65.95

Soups

Pint Minestrone

Pint Minestrone

$6.95

Homemade Italian vegetable soup (no meat)

Quart Minestrone

$9.95
Pint Pasta Fagioli

Pint Pasta Fagioli

$6.95

Homemade navy bean soup with pasta & bacon

Quart Pasta Fagioli

$9.95

Baked Pasta

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$16.95

Baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese , Served with our famous garlic rolls

Lasagna

Lasagna

$17.95

With ground beef & ricotta cheese , served with our famous garlic rolls

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$16.95

Ziti, ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese , Served with our famous garlic rolls

Baked Ziti/ Meat Sauce

$17.95

Ziti, ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella with homemade meat sauce

Stuffed Shells

$16.95

Pasta

Pasta served with Garlic,Mushrooms, onions,tomatoes, spinach in marinara sauce

Seafood Di Mare

$31.95
Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$23.95

Sauteed shrimp , garlic & white wine served over fettuccine

Shrimp Marinara

$23.95

Sauteed shrimp in our marinara sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$23.95

Sauteed shrimp in our spicy tomato sauce served over linguini and 2 pieces of our famous garlic rolls

Capellini Pomodoro

$16.95

Angel hair pasta,fresh tomatoes,basil & tomato sauce , Served with our famous garlic rolls

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.95

Fettuccine tossed in Parmesan cheese and butter, Served with our famous garlic rolls

Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese

$16.95

Pasta with homemade meat sauce

Penne Ala Vodka Sauce

Penne Ala Vodka Sauce

$16.95

Pasta & minced onions in Vodca tomato & cream sauce

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$21.95

Our Famous Lobster filled ravioli with tomato cream & diced Shrimp , Served with our famous garlic rolls

Rigatoni Salsicce

Rigatoni Salsicce

$17.95

Rigatoni sweet Italian sausage, sauteed onions with peppers in a tomato & cream sauce, Served with our famous garlic rolls

Linguine with Clam Sauce

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$23.95

Red or White sauce ,littleneck clams ,white wine & roasted garlic, Served with our famous garlic rolls

Spaghetti Marinara

$15.95

Homemade marinara sauce, Served with our famous garlic rolls

Linguine with garlic & EVOO

$14.95

With Garlic & extra virgin olive oil, Served with our famous garlic rolls

Spaghetti Marinara With 1 Meatball

$16.95

Penne With Chicken

$16.95

Chicken with Penne, white wine,tomatoes,broccoli,roasted garlic,basil & EVOO, Served with our famous garlic rolls

Penne with Butter

$10.95

Penne with butter

Penne With Broccoli

$16.95

Your choice of pasta sauteed with broccoli,garlic & extra virgin olive oil

Plain Pasta

$10.95

Penne Primavera

$15.95

Spaghetti Marinara With Sausage

$16.95

Calzones

Calzone

$13.95

Stromboli

Meat Stromboli

$14.95

Chicken, Tomato, & Mozzarella Stromboli

$14.95

Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Stromboli

$14.95

Philly Cheesesteak Stromboli

$15.95

Cheese Stromboli

$13.95

Phily Chicken Stromboli

$15.95

Lite Entrees

Grilled Chicken w/ Sauteed Broccoli

Grilled Chicken w/ Sauteed Broccoli

$14.95
Grilled Chicken w/ Escarole & Beans

Grilled Chicken w/ Escarole & Beans

$14.95
Grilled Chicken w/ Sauteed Spinach

Grilled Chicken w/ Sauteed Spinach

$14.95

Cold Subs 12"

Signature Sub

Signature Sub

$12.95

Pepperoni,ham,Genoa salami,provolone,roasted peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce & homemade vinaigrette dressing

Prosciutto Caprese sub

$12.95

Fresh mozzarella , vine ripe tomatoes basil & our house balsamic glaze

Grilled Chicken Arugula sub

$12.95

Roasted peppers,provolone,tomatoes,grated parmesan & our house balsamic glaze

Chicken Milano

$12.95

Breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese, mayo & pickles

Tuna Salad Sub

$11.95

Ham & Cheese

$10.95

BLT

$10.95

Hot Subs 12"

Green & red peppers , onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Sub

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Sub

$14.95

Sausage , peppers & onions

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$14.95

Green & red peppers , onions , mushrooms & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Philly Sub

$14.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$14.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$13.95

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$14.95

Shrimp Parmigiana Sub

$16.95

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens , romaine, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers v& house vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Romaine,parmesan, croutons & house Caesar dressing

Power Kale Salad

Power Kale Salad

$14.95

Kale, baby spinach, grilled zucchini, roasted tomatoes,sunflower seeds,sweet drop peppers & our house balsamic dressing

Signature Salad

Signature Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens & romaine, artichokes, roasted peppers, stuffed peppers, marinated mushrooms, black olives, Genoa salami,Gorgonzola & our house balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Gorgonzola Salad

Arugula Gorgonzola Salad

$14.95

Fresh arugula, candied walnuts, craisins ,Gorgonzola cheese and our raspberry lime vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.95

Lettuce green & red peppers, vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & Greek feta cheese

Chicken Milanese Salad

$15.95

Arugula & romaine lettuce mixed with diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella pearls, lightly breaded chicken breast,pan fried then topped with fresh basil & our homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Healthy Nut-Kale Mix

Healthy Nut-Kale Mix

$14.95

Shredded carrots, marinated mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke hearts,black olives , Gorgonzola, white beans, sunflower seeds & homemade vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$8.95

Side House Salad

$8.95

Sides

Garlic Rolls

Garlic Rolls

$2.95+
French Fries

French Fries

$4.95
Side Sautéed Spinach

Side Sautéed Spinach

$9.95
Side Escarole & Beans

Side Escarole & Beans

$9.95
Side Sautéed Broccoli With Garlic

Side Sautéed Broccoli With Garlic

$9.95

Side 2 Grilled Chicken Cutlets

$10.95

Carrots & Celery With Dipping Sauce

$4.95

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$19.95

Panko breaded chicken , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Includes pasta in our marinara sauce or vegetable

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$17.95

Panko breaded , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Parmigiana dinner

$19.95

Grilled chicken parmigiana baked with mozzarella cheese-includes side of sauteed vegetables

Shrimp Parmigiana Dinner

$22.95

Grilled shrimp , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.95

Chicken Francese

$19.95

Butter,white wine & lemon sauce

Chicken Marsala

$19.95

Lightly Egg battered sautéed Chicken cutlets , topped with fresh fresh mushrooms in our famous Marsala Wine

Shrimp Francese

$22.95

Butter,white wine & lemon sauce

Chicken Rollatini

$19.95

Mushrooms, mozzarella, rollatini sauce with white wine over a bed of spinach

Clams Posillipo

$22.95

Muscles Posillipo

$22.95
Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$19.95

Thin , tender cutlets of chicken lightly dusted with flour, Sautéed and topped in our famous butter sauce with white wine, lemon juice & capers served with your choice of pasta or vegetables

Cheese Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza 10”

Personal Cheese Pizza 10”

$12.00

Medium Cheese Pizza 14”

$16.95
Large Cheese Pizza 18"

Large Cheese Pizza 18"

$19.95
Sicilian Cheese Pizza 16”

Sicilian Cheese Pizza 16”

$22.50

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Personal Specialty 10"

Personal Baked Ziti

Personal Baked Ziti

$13.95

Personal BBQ Chicken

$13.95

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

Our buffalo wing sauce , breaded chicken breast , Gorgonzola & blue cheese dressing

Personal Chicken Ala Vodka

Personal Chicken Ala Vodka

$13.95

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.95

Chicken , bacon & ranch sauce with mozzarella cheese

Personal Chicken Parm

$13.95

Personal Eggplant Parm

$13.95

Personal Fresh Arugula

$13.95

Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, shaved parmesan & sweet peppers topped with EVOO & balsamic glaze

Personal Fresh Mozzarella

$13.95

Personal Grandma's Pie

$13.95

Homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, fresh basil & a drizzle of EVOO

Personal Hawaiian

$13.95

Personal Meat

$13.95

Pepperoni, Meatball , Ham & Sausage

Personal Philly Cheesesteak

Personal Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

Shaved ribeye steak sauteéd with onions, peppers & mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese

Personal Primavera

$13.95

Spinach, Eggplant, Tomatoes, Broccoli & Mushrooms

Personal Roasted Artichoke & Spinach

$13.95

Roasted baby artichokes, sauteéd spinach,roasted garlic & parmesan cheese

Personal Supreme

Personal Supreme

$13.95

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, bacon, mushrooms & mozzarella

Personal White

$13.95
Personal Eggplant Special

Personal Eggplant Special

$13.95

Personal Lasagna

$13.95

Personal Chicken Marsalla

$13.95

Personal Chicken Florentine

$13.95

Personal Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.95

Medium Specialty 14”

Medium Roasted Artichoke & Spinach

$22.00

Roasted baby artichokes, sautéed spinach,roasted garlic & parmesan cheese

Medium Grandma's Pie

Medium Grandma's Pie

$22.00

Homemade marinara , fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan , fresh basil & a drizzle of evoo

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.00

Chicken, bacon and ranch sauce with mozzarella

Medium Supreme

$24.00

Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, peppers ,onions, mushrooms & mozzarella

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Buffalo wing sauce , breaded chicken breast ,Gorgonzola and blue cheese dressing

Medium Philly Cheesesteak

$24.00

Shaved ribeye steak sautéed with onions peppers, mushrooms topped with mozzarella

Medium Fresh Arugula

Medium Fresh Arugula

$24.00

Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, shaved parmesan and sweet peppers topped with Evoo & balsamic glaze

Medium White Pizza

$22.00
Medium Baked Ziti

Medium Baked Ziti

$22.00
Medium Eggplant Parm

Medium Eggplant Parm

$22.00

Medium Primavera

$22.00

Spinach, Eggplant, Tomatoes, Broccoli & Mushrooms

Medium Meat

$24.00

Pepperoni, Meatball, Ham & Sausage

Medium BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Medium Fresh Mozzarella

$22.00

Medium Chicken Parm Pizza

$22.00

Medium Chicken Ala Vodka

$22.00

Medium Hawaiian

$22.00

Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$22.00

Medium Eggplant Special

$22.00

Medium Lasagna

$22.00

Medium Chicken Marsalla

$22.00

Medium Chicken Florentine

$22.00

Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$22.00

Large Specialty 18”

Large Roasted Artichoke & Spinach

Large Roasted Artichoke & Spinach

$24.00

Roasted baby artichokes, sautéed spinach, roasted garlic & Parmesan cheese

Large Grandma's

Large Grandma's

$24.00

Homemade marinara, Fresh mozzarella, grated Parmesan, fresh basil & a drizzle of EVOO

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.00

Chicken, bacon & ranch sauce with mozzarella

Large Supreme

$27.00

Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella

Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

Our buffalo wing sauce, breaded chicken breast , gorgonzola & blue cheese dressing

Large Philly Cheesesteak

Large Philly Cheesesteak

$27.00

Shaved ribeye steak sautéed with onions, peppers & mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese

Large Fresh Arugula

Large Fresh Arugula

$27.00

Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, shaved Parmesan & sweet peppers topped with EVOO & balsamic glaze

Large White

Large White

$24.00
Large Baked Ziti

Large Baked Ziti

$24.00
Large Eggplant Parm

Large Eggplant Parm

$24.00
Large Primavera

Large Primavera

$24.00

Spinach, Eggplant, tomatoes, Broccoli & Mushrooms

Large Meat

Large Meat

$27.00

Pepperoni, Meatball, Ham & Sausage

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$24.00
Large Fresh Mozzarella

Large Fresh Mozzarella

$24.00
Large Chicken Parm

Large Chicken Parm

$24.00

Large Chicken Ala Vodka

$24.00
Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$24.00

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$24.00
Large lasagna

Large lasagna

$24.00
Large Eggplant Special

Large Eggplant Special

$24.00
Large Chicken Marsalla

Large Chicken Marsalla

$24.00

Large Chicken Florentine

$24.00

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$24.00
Large Deluxe Your Choice 4 Toppings

Large Deluxe Your Choice 4 Toppings

$24.00

Gluten Free Specialty

Gluten Free Roasted Artichoke & Spinach Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Grandma's Pie Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Supreme Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Fresh Arugula Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free White Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Baked Ziti Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Eggplant Parm Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Primavera Pizza

$18.95
Gluten Free Meat Pizza

Gluten Free Meat Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Fresh Mozzarella Pizza

$18.95
Gluten Free Chicken Parm Pizza

Gluten Free Chicken Parm Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Chicken Ala Vodka Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza

$18.95

Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$18.95

Side Pasta

Side Pasta Alfredo

$10.95

Side Pasta Marinara

$10.95

Side Pasta Bolognese

$10.95

Side Pasta Vodka Sauce

$10.95

Side Pasta Promodoro

$10.95

Side Pasta Salsicce

$10.95

Side Pasta Primavera

$10.95

Side Pasta With Butter

$8.95

Side Pasta Garlic & Oil

$9.95

Side Pasta With Broccoli

$10.95

Family Bundles

Family Bundle #1

$23.00

Family Bundle #2

$25.00

Family Bundle #3

$28.00

Family Bundle #4

$36.00

Family Bundle #5

$49.00

2 Large 18 " Cheese Pizzas, 25 wings, 2-Litter Soda

Cannolis

Orignial Mini

$2.95

1/2 Dozen Orignial Mini

$11.95

12 Original Mini

$20.95

Original Large Cannoli

$4.45

1/2 Dozen Original Large Cannoli

$20.95
12 Original Large Cannoli

12 Original Large Cannoli

$35.95

Chocolate Mini

$3.95

1/2 Dozen Chocolate Mini

$17.95

12 Chocolate Mini

$30.95
Chocolate Large Cannoli

Chocolate Large Cannoli

$5.45

1/2 Dozen Large Chocolate Cannolis

$29.95

12 Large Chocolate Cannolis

$49.95

1/2 bag Cannoli cream

$12.00

Large bag Cannoli cream

$24.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.95
Baklava

Baklava

$6.95
Italian Cookies

Italian Cookies

$5.95
Brownie

Brownie

$2.95
Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$5.95
Steakhouse Cheesecake

Steakhouse Cheesecake

$7.95
Red Velvet Cheese Cake

Red Velvet Cheese Cake

$7.95
Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.95
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.95
Gelato (1 pint)

Gelato (1 pint)

$9.95
Italian Ice

Italian Ice

$3.39

Chocolate Cake

$8.95
Wedding Cookies

Wedding Cookies

$5.95

Milky Way Cake

$7.95

WATERS

Water Bottle

$2.05

Aqua Panna Spring Water

$6.95

Large Pellegrino

$6.95

Small Seratoga Sparkling Water

$2.95

Large Saratoga Sparkling Water

$6.95

Mineragua

$2.95

Canned Soda

Coke

$2.05

Diet Coke

$2.05

Cherry Coke

$2.05

Sprite

$2.05

Orange Fanta

$2.05

Dr Pepper

$2.05

Ginger Ale

$2.05

Root Beer

$2.05

Mountain Dew

$2.05

Brisk tea

$2.05

Arizona Drinks

Watermelon

$2.05

Mucho Mango

$2.05

Fruit Punch

$2.05

Iced tea lemon

$2.95

Strawberry lemonade

$2.95

Fruit Punch

$2.95

Green tea

$2.95

Half & half

$2.95

Watermelon

$2.95

Sweet tea

$2.95

Zero Green Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Peach tea

$2.95

Green tea

$2.95

Lemon tea

$2.95

Mucho mango

$2.95

Sweet tea

$2.95

Green tea

$2.95

Watermelon

$2.95

Iced tea

$2.95

Fruit punch

$2.95

Jarritos Drinks

Jarritos Fruit Punch Glass Bottle

$2.95

Jarritos Lime Glass Bottle

$2.95

Jarritos Mandarin Glass Bottle

$2.95

Jarritos Pineapple Glass Bottle

$2.95

Jarritos Sparkling water Glass Bottle

$2.95

Other NA Beverages

Orangina

$3.59

Apple Juice

$2.95

Glass Bottle Coke

$2.95

Glass Bottle Orange Fanta

$2.95

PowerAde Fruit Punch

$2.95

PowerAde Orange

$2.95

Smoothies

Smoothies

$3.39

2L Soda

2L Coke

$4.45

2L Diet Coke

$4.45

2L Sprite

$4.45

Wine

Wine Bottle

$23.95

Glass Copa Pinot Wine

$5.95

Glass Copa White Zinfandel

$5.95

Glass Copa Moscato

$5.95

Beer

Corona Extra

$5.95