- Cannoli Kitchen- Federal - 2001 N Federal Hwy Boca Raton
Cannoli Kitchen- Federal 2001 N Federal Hwy Boca Raton
831 Reviews
$
2001 N Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Starters
Calamari
Fried squid served with Spicy marinara sauce
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, beefsteak tomatoes, basil ,balsamic glaze &"a drizzle of EVOO
Chicken Tenders (5)pieces
Our Homemade Chicken Tenders , Served with honey mustard dipping sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana Starter
Panko breaded eggplant , homemade marinara & mozzarella
Meatballs (2) Pieces
In sauce
Mozzarella Sticks (6) Pieces
Breaded Mozzarella sticks , Served with our homemade marinara sauce
Rice Balls Arancini (6)
Roasted rice, ground beef, cheese & peas with a side of marinara sauce
Tomato Bruschetta
Fresh tomatoes & Basil with EVOO, served over Tuscan toast with balsamic glaze and shaved Parmesan
Appetizer Side Sausage
Grilled sausage appetizer
Wings
Soups
Baked Pasta
Cheese Ravioli
Baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese , Served with our famous garlic rolls
Lasagna
With ground beef & ricotta cheese , served with our famous garlic rolls
Baked Ziti
Ziti, ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese , Served with our famous garlic rolls
Baked Ziti/ Meat Sauce
Ziti, ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella with homemade meat sauce
Stuffed Shells
Pasta
Seafood Di Mare
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp , garlic & white wine served over fettuccine
Shrimp Marinara
Sauteed shrimp in our marinara sauce
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Sauteed shrimp in our spicy tomato sauce served over linguini and 2 pieces of our famous garlic rolls
Capellini Pomodoro
Angel hair pasta,fresh tomatoes,basil & tomato sauce , Served with our famous garlic rolls
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed in Parmesan cheese and butter, Served with our famous garlic rolls
Spaghetti Bolognese
Pasta with homemade meat sauce
Penne Ala Vodka Sauce
Pasta & minced onions in Vodca tomato & cream sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Our Famous Lobster filled ravioli with tomato cream & diced Shrimp , Served with our famous garlic rolls
Rigatoni Salsicce
Rigatoni sweet Italian sausage, sauteed onions with peppers in a tomato & cream sauce, Served with our famous garlic rolls
Linguine with Clam Sauce
Red or White sauce ,littleneck clams ,white wine & roasted garlic, Served with our famous garlic rolls
Spaghetti Marinara
Homemade marinara sauce, Served with our famous garlic rolls
Linguine with garlic & EVOO
With Garlic & extra virgin olive oil, Served with our famous garlic rolls
Spaghetti Marinara With 1 Meatball
Penne With Chicken
Chicken with Penne, white wine,tomatoes,broccoli,roasted garlic,basil & EVOO, Served with our famous garlic rolls
Penne with Butter
Penne with butter
Penne With Broccoli
Your choice of pasta sauteed with broccoli,garlic & extra virgin olive oil
Plain Pasta
Penne Primavera
Spaghetti Marinara With Sausage
Calzones
Stromboli
Lite Entrees
Cold Subs 12"
Signature Sub
Pepperoni,ham,Genoa salami,provolone,roasted peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce & homemade vinaigrette dressing
Prosciutto Caprese sub
Fresh mozzarella , vine ripe tomatoes basil & our house balsamic glaze
Grilled Chicken Arugula sub
Roasted peppers,provolone,tomatoes,grated parmesan & our house balsamic glaze
Chicken Milano
Breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese, mayo & pickles
Tuna Salad Sub
Ham & Cheese
BLT
Hot Subs 12"
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens , romaine, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers v& house vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine,parmesan, croutons & house Caesar dressing
Power Kale Salad
Kale, baby spinach, grilled zucchini, roasted tomatoes,sunflower seeds,sweet drop peppers & our house balsamic dressing
Signature Salad
Mixed greens & romaine, artichokes, roasted peppers, stuffed peppers, marinated mushrooms, black olives, Genoa salami,Gorgonzola & our house balsamic vinaigrette
Arugula Gorgonzola Salad
Fresh arugula, candied walnuts, craisins ,Gorgonzola cheese and our raspberry lime vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Lettuce green & red peppers, vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & Greek feta cheese
Chicken Milanese Salad
Arugula & romaine lettuce mixed with diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella pearls, lightly breaded chicken breast,pan fried then topped with fresh basil & our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Healthy Nut-Kale Mix
Shredded carrots, marinated mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke hearts,black olives , Gorgonzola, white beans, sunflower seeds & homemade vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Sides
Entrees
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Panko breaded chicken , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Includes pasta in our marinara sauce or vegetable
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
Panko breaded , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Parmigiana dinner
Grilled chicken parmigiana baked with mozzarella cheese-includes side of sauteed vegetables
Shrimp Parmigiana Dinner
Grilled shrimp , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Rollatini
Chicken Francese
Butter,white wine & lemon sauce
Chicken Marsala
Lightly Egg battered sautéed Chicken cutlets , topped with fresh fresh mushrooms in our famous Marsala Wine
Shrimp Francese
Butter,white wine & lemon sauce
Chicken Rollatini
Mushrooms, mozzarella, rollatini sauce with white wine over a bed of spinach
Clams Posillipo
Muscles Posillipo
Chicken Picatta
Thin , tender cutlets of chicken lightly dusted with flour, Sautéed and topped in our famous butter sauce with white wine, lemon juice & capers served with your choice of pasta or vegetables
Cheese Pizza
Personal Specialty 10"
Personal Baked Ziti
Personal BBQ Chicken
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Our buffalo wing sauce , breaded chicken breast , Gorgonzola & blue cheese dressing
Personal Chicken Ala Vodka
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken , bacon & ranch sauce with mozzarella cheese
Personal Chicken Parm
Personal Eggplant Parm
Personal Fresh Arugula
Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, shaved parmesan & sweet peppers topped with EVOO & balsamic glaze
Personal Fresh Mozzarella
Personal Grandma's Pie
Homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, fresh basil & a drizzle of EVOO
Personal Hawaiian
Personal Meat
Pepperoni, Meatball , Ham & Sausage
Personal Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye steak sauteéd with onions, peppers & mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese
Personal Primavera
Spinach, Eggplant, Tomatoes, Broccoli & Mushrooms
Personal Roasted Artichoke & Spinach
Roasted baby artichokes, sauteéd spinach,roasted garlic & parmesan cheese
Personal Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, bacon, mushrooms & mozzarella
Personal White
Personal Eggplant Special
Personal Lasagna
Personal Chicken Marsalla
Personal Chicken Florentine
Personal Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Medium Specialty 14”
Medium Roasted Artichoke & Spinach
Roasted baby artichokes, sautéed spinach,roasted garlic & parmesan cheese
Medium Grandma's Pie
Homemade marinara , fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan , fresh basil & a drizzle of evoo
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon and ranch sauce with mozzarella
Medium Supreme
Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, peppers ,onions, mushrooms & mozzarella
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo wing sauce , breaded chicken breast ,Gorgonzola and blue cheese dressing
Medium Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye steak sautéed with onions peppers, mushrooms topped with mozzarella
Medium Fresh Arugula
Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, shaved parmesan and sweet peppers topped with Evoo & balsamic glaze
Medium White Pizza
Medium Baked Ziti
Medium Eggplant Parm
Medium Primavera
Spinach, Eggplant, Tomatoes, Broccoli & Mushrooms
Medium Meat
Pepperoni, Meatball, Ham & Sausage
Medium BBQ Chicken
Medium Fresh Mozzarella
Medium Chicken Parm Pizza
Medium Chicken Ala Vodka
Medium Hawaiian
Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Medium Eggplant Special
Medium Lasagna
Medium Chicken Marsalla
Medium Chicken Florentine
Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Large Specialty 18”
Large Roasted Artichoke & Spinach
Roasted baby artichokes, sautéed spinach, roasted garlic & Parmesan cheese
Large Grandma's
Homemade marinara, Fresh mozzarella, grated Parmesan, fresh basil & a drizzle of EVOO
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon & ranch sauce with mozzarella
Large Supreme
Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella
Large Buffalo Chicken
Our buffalo wing sauce, breaded chicken breast , gorgonzola & blue cheese dressing
Large Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye steak sautéed with onions, peppers & mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese
Large Fresh Arugula
Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, shaved Parmesan & sweet peppers topped with EVOO & balsamic glaze
Large White
Large Baked Ziti
Large Eggplant Parm
Large Primavera
Spinach, Eggplant, tomatoes, Broccoli & Mushrooms
Large Meat
Pepperoni, Meatball, Ham & Sausage