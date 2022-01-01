Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point imageView gallery

Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point 3650 N Federal Hwy

3650 N Federal Highway

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Popular Items

Large Cheese. "18
Medium Cheese "14
Family Bundle #1

Family Bundles

Family Bundle #1

$31.99

Large 18" Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings, Large Zeppolis Or 2-Liter Soda

Family Bundle #2

$38.99

2 Large 18" Cheese Pizza, 12 Garlic Rolls, Large Zeppolis Or 2 -Litter Soda

Family Bundle #3

$55.99

2 Large 18 " Cheese Pizzas, 25 wings, 2-Litter Soda

Family Bundle #4

$27.99

1 Large Cheese Pie & 10 wings

LUNCH SPECIALS

Lunch Lasagna , Side Salad , 2 Garlic Knots & Fountain Soda

$10.99

PIZZA

Medium Cheese "14

$14.99

Large Cheese. "18

$17.99

Brooklyn Sicilian square

$20.99

Grand'Ma Pie

$20.99

Sicilian Square Build your own (4) Toppings

$27.99

Gourmet Pizza "14

$19.99

Fresh Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes and fresh basil

Meat Lovers "14

$20.99

Pepperoni,Sausage, salami, ham

White Pie "14

$19.99

Vodka Pie "14

$19.99

Veggie Pie "14

$20.99

BBQ Chicken "14

$20.99

Buffalo Chicken "14

$20.99

Chicken Parmigiana "14

$20.99

Built Your Own (4) Toppings "14

$20.99

Half & Half Specialty “14

$20.99

Hawaiian "14

$19.99
Medium Eggplant Parm "14

Medium Eggplant Parm "14

$20.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch "14

$20.99

Philly Cheesesteak Pie "14

$21.99

Lasagna Pie 14"

$21.99

Sweet Chili 14"

$19.99

Pesto Pie 14"

$20.99

Supreme 14"

$21.99

Gourmet Pizza "18

$22.99

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil

Meat Lover's "18

$24.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Ham

White Pizza "18

$22.99

Ricotta cheese , Parmesan cheese & Mozzarella

Vodka Pizza "18

$22.99

Mozzarella and Vodka sauce

Veggie Pizza "18

$24.99

Onions, mushrooms, roasted peppers, black olives, tomatoes , mozzarella

BBQ Chicken "18

$24.99

Chicken, Sweet BBQ sauce

Half & Half Specialty Pie “18

$24.99

Chicken Parmigiana “18

$23.99

Built Your Own (4) Toppings "18

$24.99

Built your pizza with 4 toppings of your choice

Hawaiian Pizza "18

$22.99

Ham , pineapple with mozzarella cheese

Riccota Fresh Tomatoes & Basil "18

$22.99
Large Eggplant Parm "18

Large Eggplant Parm "18

$23.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch "18

$24.99

Philly Cheesesteak "18

$25.99

Sweet Chilli 18"

$22.99

Buffalo Chicken "18

$24.99

Buffalo sauce with chicken

Lasagna Pie 18"

$25.99

Pesto Pie 18"

$24.99

Supreme 18"

$25.99

WINGS

5 Wings

$10.99

10 Wings

$16.99

15 Wings

$21.99

25 Wings

$32.99

50 Wings

$61.99

STARTERS

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.99

Meatballs (3)

$8.99

Meatball Special (3)

$10.99

Ricotta Cheese, Sauce & Mozzarella cheese

Cheese Bread

$12.99

Garlic Rolls

$2.50+

Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

French Fries

$4.95

Chicken Tenders (5pcs With Fries)

$12.99

SALADS

Tossed Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions , Black olives

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Antipasto Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes,onions, peppers, ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, black olives, fresh mozzarella

Side Tossed Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

CALZONES

Small Calzone

$15.99

Large Calzone

$19.99

STROMBOLIS

Small Stromboli

$18.99

Large Stromboli

$22.99

COLD SUBS 12”

Italian combo Sub

$12.99

Genoa salami ,Ham, Provolone,Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Drizzled with oil & red wine vinaigrette

Veggie Italian Sub

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes,fresh basil, drizzled with oil & red wine vinaigrette

Ham & Cheese Sub

$11.99

Bacon Lettuce Tomato Sub

$10.99

HOT HEROES '12

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$14.99

Breaded chicken baked with mozzarella cheese on a 12” sub

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$14.99

Meatballs with mozzarella cheese baked on a 12” hoagie

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$13.99

Fried and lightly battered eggplant topped and baked with mozzarella cheese on 12” sub

Sausage,Peppers & Onions Sub

$14.99

Philly Cheesesteak sub

$14.99

Green ,peppers , onions , mushrooms & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Philly sub

$14.99

Chicken cheesesteak with melted mozzarella cheese, sautéed onions , mushrooms & peppers

PASTAS

Spaghetti Marinara (2 Garlic Rolls)

$12.99

Spaghetti Meatballs ( 2 Garlic Rolls)

$17.99

Penne Vodka (2 Garlic Rolls)

$16.99

Fettuccine Alfredo (2 Garlic Rolls)

$16.99

Baked Ziti (2 Garlic Rolls)

$17.99

Lasagna dinner (2 Garlic Knots)

$17.99

Pasta Bolognese (2 Garlic Knots)

$16.99

Pesto Pasta (2 Garlic Knots)

$12.99

ENTREES

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$17.99

Panko breaded chicken , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Includes pasta in our marinara with 2 garlic rolls

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$16.99

Panko breaded , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese served with pasta marinara and 2 garlic rolls

Sausage , Peppers & onions Parmigiana

$17.99

Sausage,peppers,onions baked with mozzarella cheese served with pasta marina and 2 garlic rolls

EXTRA CONDIMENTS

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.25

Blue cheese 4oz

$0.50

Balsamic vinaigrette

$0.50

Ranch Dressing 2oz

$0.25

Ranch Dressing 4oz

$0.50

Caesar dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Creamy Italian dressing

$0.50

Garlic Oil

$0.50

Oil & vinegar Dressing

$0.50

Pizza sauce

$0.50

Marinara sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Mild Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Medium Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Hot Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Extra Hot

$0.50

Garlic Powder

$0.25

Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Oregano

$0.25

Pepper Flakes

$0.25

Boom Boom Sauce (4oz)

$0.50

Mayonaise

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Plates

Napkins

Cups

Ricotta Cheese

$2.00

DESSERTS

Small Zeppoli

$5.99

Large Zeppoli

$8.99

Italian Icey

$2.95

Brownie

$3.95

Baked Cookies (4)

$3.99Out of stock

Tiramisu

$5.95

Cheesecake

$4.95

Red Velvet

$5.95Out of stock

Macarons

$5.95

Jumbo Cookies (2)

$4.95

Key Lime Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Oreo Mousse

$3.45Out of stock

Mini Cannoli (3pcs)

$5.45Out of stock

Mini Cannoli (6 Pcs)

$9.90Out of stock

SOUPS

CUP of SOUP

$2.95

BOWL of SOUP

$4.95

QUART of SOUP

$8.95

Canned Soda

Canned Coke

$2.45

Canned Diet Coke

$2.45

Canned Sprite

$2.45

Canned Dr Pepper

$2.45

Canned Ginger Ale

$2.45

Canned Mountain Dew

$2.45

Canned Brisk tea

$2.45

Canned Jupina Pineapple

$2.45

Canned Pepsi

$2.45

Canned Diet Pepsi

$2.45

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.45

2L Soda

2L Coke

$3.95

2L Pepsi

$3.95

2L Sprite

$3.95

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.95

2L Dr Pepper

$3.95

2L Diet Dr Pepper

$3.95

2L Pepsi Cherry

$3.95Out of stock

2L Crush Orange

$3.95

2L Mountain Dew

$3.95

2L Diet Coke

$3.95

2L Ginger Ale

$3.95

2L Crush Peach

$3.95Out of stock

Wine

Glass Copa Merlot Wine

$4.95

Glass Copa Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.95

Glass Copa Pino Griggio

$4.95

Glass Copa Chardonnay

$4.95

Beer

Corona Extra

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Bud light

$5.00

Vezasur

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Other NA Beverages

Small Pellegrino

$2.49

Large Pellegrino

$3.50Out of stock

Glass Bottle Coke

$2.95

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.95

Power Ade Berry Blast

$2.95

Power Ade Lemon Lime

$2.95

Power Ade Orange

$2.95

Small PET water

$1.25

Sparkling Berry Water

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$1.89

Sparkling Lime Water

$2.00

Sparkling Lemon Water

$2.00

Jaritos Mandarin

$2.95

Jaritos Lime

$2.95

Small Crush Orange

$2.95

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fast Italian - Fresh Ingredients

3650 N Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

