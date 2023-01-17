Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cannoli Kitchen West Boca - Powerline Rd

review star

No reviews yet

22191 Powerline Rd. #28C

Boca Raton, FL 33433

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Baked Pasta

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$14.95

Ziti, ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese , Served with our famous garlic rolls

Baked Ziti/ Meat Sauce

$16.95

Ziti, ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella with homemade meat sauce

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$14.95

Baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese , Served with our famous garlic rolls

Lasagna

Lasagna

$15.95

With ground beef & ricotta cheese , served with our famous garlic rolls

Stuffed Shells

$14.95

Calzones

Calzone

$11.95

Cold Subs 12"

BLT

$10.95

Caprese Sub

$13.95

Fresh mozzarella , vine ripe tomatoes basil & our house balsamic vinagrette

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$12.95

Chicken Milano

$13.95

Breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese, mayo & pickles

Grilled Chicken Arugula sub

$13.95

Roasted peppers,provolone,tomatoes,grated parmesan & our house balsamic glaze

Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.95

Ham & Cheese

$11.95

Prosciutto Caprese Sub

$15.95

Prosciutto, Fresh mozzarella , vine ripe tomatoes basil & our house balsamic vinagrette

Salami & Cheese

$11.95
Signature Sub

Signature Sub

$13.95

Pepperoni,ham,Genoa salami,provolone,roasted peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce & homemade vinaigrette dressing

Tuna Salad Sub

$11.95

Veal Cutlet Sub

$14.95

Entrees

Chicken Grilled

$16.95

Thin , tender cutlets of grilled chicken served with your choice of pasta or vegetable

Chicken Fiorentina

Chicken Fiorentina

$16.95

Thin , tender cutlets of chicken lightly dusted with flour, Sautéed in white wine and topped with ham and melted mozzarella over a bed of fresh Spinach served with your choice of pasta or vegetable

Chicken Francese

$16.95

Butter,white wine & lemon sauce

Chicken Marsala

$16.95

Lightly Egg battered sautéed Chicken cutlets , topped with fresh fresh mushrooms in our famous Marsala Wine

Chicken Milanese ( breaded cutlets) Dinner

$16.95

Panko breaded chicken cutlets with lemon wedges served with choice of pasta in our marinara sauce or vegetable

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$16.95

Panko breaded chicken , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Includes pasta in our marinara sauce or vegetable

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$16.95

Thin , tender cutlets of chicken lightly dusted with flour, Sautéed and topped in our famous butter sauce with white wine, lemon juice & capers served with your choice of pasta or vegetables

Chicken Pizzaiola

Chicken Pizzaiola

$16.95

Thin , tender cutlets of chicken lightly dusted with flour, Sautéed in evoo, garlic, basil and oregano served with your choice of pasta or vegetable

Chicken Scarpariello

$17.95

Thin , tender cutlets of chicken lightly dusted with flour, w/ sweet Italian sausage , Kalamata olives, onions and assorted bell peppers Sautéed in evoo, garlic and balsamic vinaigrette served with pasta or vegetable

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$15.95

Panko breaded , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Grilled Chicken Parmigiana dinner

$16.95

Grilled chicken parmigiana baked with mozzarella cheese-includes side of sauteed vegetables

Shrimp Francese

$20.95

Butter,white wine & lemon sauce

Shrimp Parmigiana Dinner

$20.95

Grilled shrimp , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Veal Parmigiana Dinner

$18.95

breaded veal homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Hot Subs 12"

Green & red peppers , onions, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$13.95

Chicken Philly Sub

$13.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$12.95

Meatball & Sausage Parmigiana Sub/ Paul & Ron

$14.95

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$13.95
Philly Cheesesteak Sub

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$15.95

Green & red peppers , onions , mushrooms & mozzarella cheese

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$12.95
Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Parm Sub

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Parm Sub

$14.95

Sausage , peppers & onions

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Sub

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Sub

$12.95

Sausage , peppers & onions

Shrimp Parmigiana Sub

$16.95

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$15.95

Lite Entrees

Grilled Chicken w/ Broccoli Rabe

$16.95

Grilled Chicken with Broccoli Rabe sautéed in Garlic & Olive oil

Grilled Chicken w/ Escarole & Beans

Grilled Chicken w/ Escarole & Beans

$15.95
Grilled Chicken w/ Sauteed Broccoli

Grilled Chicken w/ Sauteed Broccoli

$15.95
Grilled Chicken w/ Sauteed Spinach

Grilled Chicken w/ Sauteed Spinach

$15.95

Pasta

Pasta served with Garlic,Mushrooms, onions,tomatoes, spinach in marinara sauce

Capellini Pomodoro

$14.95

Angel hair pasta,fresh tomatoes,basil & tomato sauce , Served with our famous garlic rolls

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.95

Fettuccine tossed in Parmesan cheese and butter, Served with our famous garlic rolls

Linguine With Broccoli, Garlic & Oil

$16.95

Your choice of pasta sauteed with broccoli,garlic & extra virgin olive oil

Linguine with Clam Sauce

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$18.95

Red or White sauce ,littleneck clams ,white wine & roasted garlic, Served with our famous garlic rolls

Linguine with garlic & oil

$14.95

With Garlic & extra virgin olive oil, Served with our famous garlic rolls

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$20.95

Our Famous Lobster filled ravioli with tomato cream & diced Shrimp , Served with our famous garlic rolls

Pasta Salsicce

Pasta Salsicce

$16.95

Rigatoni sweet Italian sausage, sauteed onions with peppers in a tomato & cream sauce, Served with our famous garlic rolls

Penne Primavera

$15.95
Penne Alla Vodka Sauce

Penne Alla Vodka Sauce

$15.95

Penne pasta tossed in our famous Vodka (minced onion, bacon, tomato & cream) sauce . Popular dish absolutely delicious.

Penne Cognac

Penne Cognac

$15.95

Penne pasta tossed in our famous Cognac (minced onion, bacon, tomato & cognac cream) sauce . Popular dish absolutely delicious.

Penne with Butter

$10.95

Penne with butter

Plain Pasta

$10.95
Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese

$16.95

Pasta in a homemade tomato, meat & and cream sauce

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.95

Homemade marinara sauce, Served with our famous garlic rolls

Spaghetti Marinara With Sausage

$16.95

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$16.95
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$15.95

Pasta in a homemade tomato, meat & and cream sauce

Salads

Arugula Gorgonzola Salad

Arugula Gorgonzola Salad

$13.95

Fresh arugula, candied walnuts, craisins ,Gorgonzola cheese and our raspberry lime vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Romaine, parmesan, croutons & made in house Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.95

Fresh mozzarella, beefsteak tomatoes, basil ,balsamic vinagrette

Chicken Milanese Salad

$16.95

Arugula & romaine lettuce mixed with diced tomatoes with fresh basil, diced fresh mozzarella, lightly breaded chicken breast topped with & our balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.95

Lettuce green & red peppers, vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & Greek feta cheese served with Greek Dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots & house vinaigrette

Signature Salad

Signature Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, artichokes, roasted peppers, marinated mushrooms, black olives, Genoa salami, Gorgonzola & our house balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

Celery With Dipping Sauce

$2.95
French Fries

French Fries

$4.95
Garlic Rolls

Garlic Rolls

$1.25+
Side Sautéed Broccoli With Garlic

Side Sautéed Broccoli With Garlic

$9.95
Side Sautéed Spinach

Side Sautéed Spinach

$9.95

Side 2 Grilled Chicken Cutlets

$10.95
Side Escarole & Beans

Side Escarole & Beans

$9.95

Side Sautéed Broccoli Rabe With Garlic

$10.95

Potato chips Lays

$1.99

Side anchovy

$2.75

Soups

Pint Minestrone

Pint Minestrone

$6.50

Homemade Italian vegetable soup (no meat)

Quart Minestrone

$9.95
Pint Pasta Fagioli

Pint Pasta Fagioli

$6.50

Homemade white bean soup with pasta & bacon

Quart Pasta Fagioli

$9.95

Pint Combination Soup

$6.25

Quart Combination Soup

$10.25

Starters/Appetizers

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Fried squid served with Spicy marinara sauce

Clams Posillipo

$14.95
Eggplant Parmigiana Starter

Eggplant Parmigiana Starter

$13.95

Panko breaded eggplant , homemade marinara & mozzarella

Meatballs 4 Pieces

Meatballs 4 Pieces

$9.95

In sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Breaded Mozzarella sticks , Served with our homemade marinara sauce

Mussels Posillipo

$14.95
Rice Balls Arancini (6)

Rice Balls Arancini (6)

$11.95

Roasted rice, ground beef, cheese & peas with a side of marinara sauce

Side Sausage

$9.95

Grilled sausage appetizer

Stromboli

Broccoli, Ricotta Stromboli

$12.95

Cheese Stromboli/ Stromboli your way

$10.95

Chicken Parm Stromboli

$13.95

Chicken, Tomato, & Mozzarella Stromboli

$13.95

Eggplant Parm Stromboli

$13.95

Meat Stromboli

$14.95

Philly Cheesesteak Stromboli

$16.95

Phily Chicken Stromboli

$14.95

Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Stromboli

$14.95

Spinach, Ricotta Stromboli

$12.95

Wings

Our Jumbo Famous Wings prepared in house with your choice of : mild , medium, hot buffalo sauce , BBQ or Italian Style
10 Wings

10 Wings

$16.95
15 Wings

15 Wings

$23.95

25 Wings

$37.50

50 Wings

$75.00

100 Wings

$140.00

Seafood Entrees

Clams, squid, shrimp, & mussels in our spicy tomato sauce served over linguine.

Seafood Di Mare

$42.95

shrimp, calamari, clams & mussels in our spicy tomato sauce served over linguine.

Shrimp Scampi

$20.95

Sautéed shrimp, garlic, & white wine served over fettuccine.

Shrimp Marinara

$20.95

Sauteed shrimp in our marinara sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$20.95

Sauteed shrimp in our spicy tomato sauce served over linguini and 2 pieces of our famous garlic rolls

Cheese Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza 14”

$16.00
Large Cheese Pizza 18"

Large Cheese Pizza 18"

$19.00
Sicilian Cheese Pizza 16”

Sicilian Cheese Pizza 16”

$24.00

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Cauliflower Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Medium Specialty 14”

Medium Baked Ziti

Medium Baked Ziti

$21.50

Medium BBQ Chicken

$22.50

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$22.50

Buffalo wing sauce , breaded chicken breast ,Gorgonzola and blue cheese dressing

Medium Chicken Ala Vodka

$22.50

Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$22.50

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.50

Chicken, bacon and ranch sauce with mozzarella

Medium Chicken Florentine

$22.50

Medium Chicken Marsala

$22.50

Medium Chicken Parm Pizza

$22.50
Medium Eggplant Parm

Medium Eggplant Parm

$21.50
Medium Fresh Arugula

Medium Fresh Arugula

$24.50

Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, shaved parmesan and sweet peppers topped with Evoo & raspberry vinagrette

Medium Fresh Mozzarella

$21.50
Medium Grandma's Pie

Medium Grandma's Pie

$21.50

Homemade marinara , fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan , fresh basil & a drizzle of evoo

Medium Hawaiian

$21.50

Medium Lasagna

$22.50

Medium Meat

$22.50

Pepperoni, Meatball, Ham & Sausage

Medium Philly Cheesesteak

$24.50

Shaved ribeye steak sautéed with onions peppers, mushrooms topped with mozzarella

Medium Portabello Mushroom

$22.00

Medium Primavera

$21.50

Spinach, Eggplant, Tomatoes, Broccoli & Mushrooms

Medium Roasted Artichoke & Capers

$21.50

Baby artichokes hearts, black olives, capers, sundried tomatoes, and cheese a top homemade pizza crust.

Medium Roasted Artichoke & Spinach

$21.50

Roasted baby artichokes, sautéed spinach,roasted garlic & parmesan cheese

Medium Supreme

$22.50

Sausage, pepperoni, peppers ,onions, mushrooms & mozzarella

Medium Tomato Basil

$21.50

Medium White Pizza

$21.50

Medium Gorgonzola Pizza

$21.50

Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, & fresh tomatoes on top of our famous homemade crust.

Large Specialty 18”

Large Roasted Artichoke & Spinach

Large Roasted Artichoke & Spinach

$25.50

Roasted baby artichokes, sautéed spinach, roasted garlic & Parmesan cheese

Large Grandma's

Large Grandma's

$24.00

Homemade marinara, Fresh mozzarella, grated Parmesan, fresh basil & a drizzle of EVOO

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$27.00

Chicken, bacon & ranch sauce with mozzarella

Large Supreme

$27.00

Sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella

Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

Our buffalo wing sauce, breaded chicken breast , gorgonzola & blue cheese dressing

Large Philly Cheesesteak

Large Philly Cheesesteak

$30.00

Shaved ribeye steak sautéed with onions, peppers & mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese

Large Fresh Arugula

Large Fresh Arugula

$27.00

Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, shaved Parmesan & sweet peppers topped with EVOO & raspberry vinagrette

Large White

Large White

$24.00
Large Baked Ziti

Large Baked Ziti

$26.00
Large Eggplant Parm

Large Eggplant Parm

$26.00
Large Primavera

Large Primavera

$26.50

Spinach, Eggplant, tomatoes, Broccoli & Mushrooms

Large Meat

Large Meat

$27.00

Pepperoni, Meatball, Ham & Sausage

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$27.00
Large Fresh Mozzarella

Large Fresh Mozzarella

$26.00
Large Chicken Parm

Large Chicken Parm

$27.00

Large Chicken Ala Vodka

$27.00
Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$24.00
Large lasagna

Large lasagna

$27.00
Large Portabello Mushroom

Large Portabello Mushroom

$27.00
Large Chicken Marsala

Large Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Large Chicken Florentine

$27.00

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$27.00
Large Signature ( Choice 5 Toppings)

Large Signature ( Choice 5 Toppings)

$32.00

Large Tomato Basil

$25.50
Large Supreme

Large Supreme

$27.00

Peppers, onions , mushroom sausage, pepperoni

Large Gorgonzola Pizza

Large Gorgonzola Pizza

$26.00

Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, & fresh tomatoes on top of our famous homemade crust.

10" Gluten Free Specialty

Gluten Free Roasted Artichoke & Spinach Pizza

$15.99

Gluten Free Grandma's Pie Pizza

$15.99

Gluten Free Fresh Arugula Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free White Pizza

$15.99

Gluten Free Fresh Mozzarella Pizza

$15.99

Gluten Free Baked Ziti Pizza

$15.99

Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Gluten Free Eggplant Parm Pizza

$15.99

Gluten Free Primavera Pizza

$15.99
Gluten Free Meat Pizza

Gluten Free Meat Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free Supreme Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99
Gluten Free Chicken Parm Pizza

Gluten Free Chicken Parm Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free Chicken Ala Vodka Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

12" Cauliflower Specialty

Cauliflower Roasted Artichoke & Spinach Pizza

$18.99

Cauliflower Grandma's Pie Pizza

$18.99

Cauliflower Fresh Arugula Pizza

$19.99

Cauliflower White Pizza

$18.99

Cauliflower Fresh Mozzarella Pizza

$18.99

Cauliflower Baked Ziti Pizza

$18.99

Cauliflower Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Cauliflower Eggplant Parm Pizza

$18.99

Cauliflower Primavera Pizza

$18.99
Cauliflower Meat Pizza

Cauliflower Meat Pizza

$19.99

Cauliflower Supreme Pizza

$19.99

Cauliflower Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$19.99

Cauliflower BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99
Cauliflower Chicken Parm Pizza

Cauliflower Chicken Parm Pizza

$19.99

Cauliflower Chicken Ala Vodka Pizza

$19.99

Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.99

Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Doughs/frozen slices

Dough Medium

$6.00

Dough Large

$8.00

Frozen Slices

$3.25

3 Frozen Slices

$8.75

10 Frozen Slices

$27.50

Side Pasta

Side Pasta Alfredo

$10.95

Side Pasta Marinara

$9.95

Side Pasta Bolognese

$11.95

Pasta in a homemade tomato, meat & and cream sauce

Side Pasta Vodka Sauce

$10.95

pasta tossed in our famous Vodka (onion, bacon, tomato & cream) sauce . Popular dish absolutely delicious!

Side Pasta Pomodoro

$10.95

Side Pasta With Butter

$8.95

Side Pasta Garlic & Oil

$9.95

Side Baked Ziti Marinara

$10.95

Side Pasta Meat Sauce

$10.95

Pasta in a homemade tomato, meat sauce

Family Bundles

Family Bundle #1

$29.95

Family Bundle #2

$28.00

Family Bundle #3

$39.95

Cannolis

Orignial Mini

$3.50

1/2 Dozen Orignial Mini

$18.50

12 Original Mini

$32.00

Chocolate Mini

$4.25

1/2 Dozen Chocolate Mini

$21.00

12 Chocolate Mini

$42.00

3B/3W Mini Cannolis

$19.50

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.95
Brownie

Brownie

$3.95
NY Style Cheesecake

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.95
Italian Ice

Italian Ice

$2.75

WATERS

Water Bottle

$1.85

Small Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$2.95

Canned Soda

Coke (can)

$1.95

Diet Coke ( can)

$1.95

Sprite (can)

$1.95

Orange Fanta (can)

$1.95

Ginger Ale (can)

$1.95

Root Beer (can)

$1.95

Coke Zero (can)

$1.95

Bottled Sodas/Iced Tea/Lemonade

GP Sweet tea

$3.50

GP Unsweetened

$2.95

Lemonade 20 oz

$2.95

Coke 20 oz

$2.95

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.95

Sprite 20 oz

$2.95

Coke Zero 20 oz

$2.95

2L Soda

2L Coke

$4.95

2L Diet Coke

$4.95

2L Sprite

$4.95

Condiments

Blue cheese dressing

$2.00

Ranch dressing

$1.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.75

Caesar dressing

$2.75

Raspberry lime vinaigrette

$1.75

BBQ sauce

$2.50

Italian Style wing sauce

$2.50

Buffalo Mild sauce

$2.50

Buffalo Medium sauce

$2.50

Buffalo Hot sauce

$2.50

Marinara sauce (4 oz)

$2.50

Parmesan cheese

Garlic Powder

Red Pepper Flakes

Oregano

Ketchup

Greek Dressing

$1.95

Cannoli famous sauces

Pint Marinara Sauce

$6.95

Quart Marinara Sauce

$9.95

Pint Vodka Sauce

$9.00

Quart Vodka Sauce

$15.00

Pint Bolognese Sauce

$10.50

Quart Bolognese Sauce

$18.50

Pint Alfredo Sauce

$9.00

Quart Alfredo Sauce

$15.00

Quart Francese

$15.00

Pint Francese Sauce

$9.00

Pint Marsala Sauce

$10.00

Quart Marsala Sauce

$16.00

Pint Balsamic Vinaigrette

$6.95

Quart Balsamic Vinaigrette

$9.95

Pint Caesar dressing

$9.00

Quart Caesar dressing

$15.00

Pint Greek dressing

$6.95

Quart Greek dressing

$9.95

Pint Raspberry Lime Vinaigrette

$6.95

Quart Raspberry Lime Vinaigrette

$9.95

Pint Blue cheese dressing

$7.95

Quart Blue dressing

$11.95

Pint Ranch Dressing

$7.95

Quart Ranch Dressing

$10.95

Pint Mild Buffalo sauce

$9.00

Quart Mild Buffalo sauce

$15.00

Pint Medium Buffalo sauce

$9.00

Quart Medium Buffalo sauce

$15.00

Pint Hot Buffalo sauce

$9.00

Quart Italian sauce

$9.95

Quart Hot Buffalo sauce

$15.00

Pint bbq sauce

$9.00

Quart bbq sauce

$15.00

Catering 36 pcs/“3inch subs

Catering Platter Sub Choice 36 Pcs "3inch Subs"

$105.00

Sub Choice Catering Platter 36 Pcs "3inch Subs

$115.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am -