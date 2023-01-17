- Home
Cannoli Kitchen West Boca - Powerline Rd
No reviews yet
22191 Powerline Rd. #28C
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Baked Pasta
Baked Ziti
Ziti, ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese , Served with our famous garlic rolls
Baked Ziti/ Meat Sauce
Ziti, ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella with homemade meat sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese , Served with our famous garlic rolls
Lasagna
With ground beef & ricotta cheese , served with our famous garlic rolls
Stuffed Shells
Calzones
Cold Subs 12"
BLT
Caprese Sub
Fresh mozzarella , vine ripe tomatoes basil & our house balsamic vinagrette
Chicken Cutlet Sub
Chicken Milano
Breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese, mayo & pickles
Grilled Chicken Arugula sub
Roasted peppers,provolone,tomatoes,grated parmesan & our house balsamic glaze
Grilled Chicken Sub
Ham & Cheese
Prosciutto Caprese Sub
Prosciutto, Fresh mozzarella , vine ripe tomatoes basil & our house balsamic vinagrette
Salami & Cheese
Signature Sub
Pepperoni,ham,Genoa salami,provolone,roasted peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce & homemade vinaigrette dressing
Tuna Salad Sub
Veal Cutlet Sub
Entrees
Chicken Grilled
Thin , tender cutlets of grilled chicken served with your choice of pasta or vegetable
Chicken Fiorentina
Thin , tender cutlets of chicken lightly dusted with flour, Sautéed in white wine and topped with ham and melted mozzarella over a bed of fresh Spinach served with your choice of pasta or vegetable
Chicken Francese
Butter,white wine & lemon sauce
Chicken Marsala
Lightly Egg battered sautéed Chicken cutlets , topped with fresh fresh mushrooms in our famous Marsala Wine
Chicken Milanese ( breaded cutlets) Dinner
Panko breaded chicken cutlets with lemon wedges served with choice of pasta in our marinara sauce or vegetable
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Panko breaded chicken , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Includes pasta in our marinara sauce or vegetable
Chicken Picatta
Thin , tender cutlets of chicken lightly dusted with flour, Sautéed and topped in our famous butter sauce with white wine, lemon juice & capers served with your choice of pasta or vegetables
Chicken Pizzaiola
Thin , tender cutlets of chicken lightly dusted with flour, Sautéed in evoo, garlic, basil and oregano served with your choice of pasta or vegetable
Chicken Scarpariello
Thin , tender cutlets of chicken lightly dusted with flour, w/ sweet Italian sausage , Kalamata olives, onions and assorted bell peppers Sautéed in evoo, garlic and balsamic vinaigrette served with pasta or vegetable
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
Panko breaded , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Parmigiana dinner
Grilled chicken parmigiana baked with mozzarella cheese-includes side of sauteed vegetables
Shrimp Francese
Butter,white wine & lemon sauce
Shrimp Parmigiana Dinner
Grilled shrimp , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Veal Parmigiana Dinner
breaded veal homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Hot Subs 12"
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Chicken Philly Sub
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Meatball & Sausage Parmigiana Sub/ Paul & Ron
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Philly Cheesesteak Sub
Green & red peppers , onions , mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Parm Sub
Sausage , peppers & onions
Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Sub
Sausage , peppers & onions
Shrimp Parmigiana Sub
Veal Parmigiana Sub
Lite Entrees
Pasta
Capellini Pomodoro
Angel hair pasta,fresh tomatoes,basil & tomato sauce , Served with our famous garlic rolls
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed in Parmesan cheese and butter, Served with our famous garlic rolls
Linguine With Broccoli, Garlic & Oil
Your choice of pasta sauteed with broccoli,garlic & extra virgin olive oil
Linguine with Clam Sauce
Red or White sauce ,littleneck clams ,white wine & roasted garlic, Served with our famous garlic rolls
Linguine with garlic & oil
With Garlic & extra virgin olive oil, Served with our famous garlic rolls
Lobster Ravioli
Our Famous Lobster filled ravioli with tomato cream & diced Shrimp , Served with our famous garlic rolls
Pasta Salsicce
Rigatoni sweet Italian sausage, sauteed onions with peppers in a tomato & cream sauce, Served with our famous garlic rolls
Penne Primavera
Penne Alla Vodka Sauce
Penne pasta tossed in our famous Vodka (minced onion, bacon, tomato & cream) sauce . Popular dish absolutely delicious.
Penne Cognac
Penne pasta tossed in our famous Cognac (minced onion, bacon, tomato & cognac cream) sauce . Popular dish absolutely delicious.
Penne with Butter
Penne with butter
Plain Pasta
Spaghetti Bolognese
Pasta in a homemade tomato, meat & and cream sauce
Spaghetti Marinara
Homemade marinara sauce, Served with our famous garlic rolls
Spaghetti Marinara With Sausage
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Pasta in a homemade tomato, meat & and cream sauce
Salads
Arugula Gorgonzola Salad
Fresh arugula, candied walnuts, craisins ,Gorgonzola cheese and our raspberry lime vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons & made in house Caesar dressing
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, beefsteak tomatoes, basil ,balsamic vinagrette
Chicken Milanese Salad
Arugula & romaine lettuce mixed with diced tomatoes with fresh basil, diced fresh mozzarella, lightly breaded chicken breast topped with & our balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Lettuce green & red peppers, vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & Greek feta cheese served with Greek Dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots & house vinaigrette
Signature Salad
Mixed greens, artichokes, roasted peppers, marinated mushrooms, black olives, Genoa salami, Gorgonzola & our house balsamic vinaigrette
Sides
Soups
Starters/Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Fried squid served with Spicy marinara sauce
Clams Posillipo
Eggplant Parmigiana Starter
Panko breaded eggplant , homemade marinara & mozzarella
Meatballs 4 Pieces
In sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded Mozzarella sticks , Served with our homemade marinara sauce
Mussels Posillipo
Rice Balls Arancini (6)
Roasted rice, ground beef, cheese & peas with a side of marinara sauce
Side Sausage
Grilled sausage appetizer
Stromboli
Broccoli, Ricotta Stromboli
Cheese Stromboli/ Stromboli your way
Chicken Parm Stromboli
Chicken, Tomato, & Mozzarella Stromboli
Eggplant Parm Stromboli
Meat Stromboli
Philly Cheesesteak Stromboli
Phily Chicken Stromboli
Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Stromboli
Spinach, Ricotta Stromboli
Wings
Seafood Entrees
Seafood Di Mare
shrimp, calamari, clams & mussels in our spicy tomato sauce served over linguine.
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp, garlic, & white wine served over fettuccine.
Shrimp Marinara
Sauteed shrimp in our marinara sauce
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Sauteed shrimp in our spicy tomato sauce served over linguini and 2 pieces of our famous garlic rolls
Cheese Pizza
Medium Specialty 14”
Medium Baked Ziti
Medium BBQ Chicken
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo wing sauce , breaded chicken breast ,Gorgonzola and blue cheese dressing
Medium Chicken Ala Vodka
Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon and ranch sauce with mozzarella
Medium Chicken Florentine
Medium Chicken Marsala
Medium Chicken Parm Pizza
Medium Eggplant Parm
Medium Fresh Arugula
Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, shaved parmesan and sweet peppers topped with Evoo & raspberry vinagrette
Medium Fresh Mozzarella
Medium Grandma's Pie
Homemade marinara , fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan , fresh basil & a drizzle of evoo
Medium Hawaiian
Medium Lasagna
Medium Meat
Pepperoni, Meatball, Ham & Sausage
Medium Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye steak sautéed with onions peppers, mushrooms topped with mozzarella
Medium Portabello Mushroom
Medium Primavera
Spinach, Eggplant, Tomatoes, Broccoli & Mushrooms
Medium Roasted Artichoke & Capers
Baby artichokes hearts, black olives, capers, sundried tomatoes, and cheese a top homemade pizza crust.
Medium Roasted Artichoke & Spinach
Roasted baby artichokes, sautéed spinach,roasted garlic & parmesan cheese
Medium Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, peppers ,onions, mushrooms & mozzarella
Medium Tomato Basil
Medium White Pizza
Medium Gorgonzola Pizza
Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, & fresh tomatoes on top of our famous homemade crust.
Large Specialty 18”
Large Roasted Artichoke & Spinach
Roasted baby artichokes, sautéed spinach, roasted garlic & Parmesan cheese
Large Grandma's
Homemade marinara, Fresh mozzarella, grated Parmesan, fresh basil & a drizzle of EVOO
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon & ranch sauce with mozzarella
Large Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella
Large Buffalo Chicken
Our buffalo wing sauce, breaded chicken breast , gorgonzola & blue cheese dressing
Large Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye steak sautéed with onions, peppers & mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese
Large Fresh Arugula
Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, shaved Parmesan & sweet peppers topped with EVOO & raspberry vinagrette
Large White
Large Baked Ziti
Large Eggplant Parm
Large Primavera
Spinach, Eggplant, tomatoes, Broccoli & Mushrooms
Large Meat
Pepperoni, Meatball, Ham & Sausage
Large BBQ Chicken
Large Fresh Mozzarella
Large Chicken Parm
Large Chicken Ala Vodka
Large Hawaiian
Large lasagna
Large Portabello Mushroom
Large Chicken Marsala
Large Chicken Florentine
Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Large Signature ( Choice 5 Toppings)
Large Tomato Basil
Large Supreme
Peppers, onions , mushroom sausage, pepperoni
Large Gorgonzola Pizza
Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, & fresh tomatoes on top of our famous homemade crust.
10" Gluten Free Specialty
Gluten Free Roasted Artichoke & Spinach Pizza
Gluten Free Grandma's Pie Pizza
Gluten Free Fresh Arugula Pizza
Gluten Free White Pizza
Gluten Free Fresh Mozzarella Pizza
Gluten Free Baked Ziti Pizza
Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza
Gluten Free Eggplant Parm Pizza
Gluten Free Primavera Pizza
Gluten Free Meat Pizza
Gluten Free Supreme Pizza
Gluten Free Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza
Gluten Free Chicken Parm Pizza
Gluten Free Chicken Ala Vodka Pizza
Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza
12" Cauliflower Specialty
Cauliflower Roasted Artichoke & Spinach Pizza
Cauliflower Grandma's Pie Pizza
Cauliflower Fresh Arugula Pizza
Cauliflower White Pizza
Cauliflower Fresh Mozzarella Pizza
Cauliflower Baked Ziti Pizza
Cauliflower Hawaiian Pizza
Cauliflower Eggplant Parm Pizza
Cauliflower Primavera Pizza
Cauliflower Meat Pizza
Cauliflower Supreme Pizza
Cauliflower Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Cauliflower BBQ Chicken Pizza
Cauliflower Chicken Parm Pizza
Cauliflower Chicken Ala Vodka Pizza
Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Doughs/frozen slices
Side Pasta
Side Pasta Alfredo
Side Pasta Marinara
Side Pasta Bolognese
Pasta in a homemade tomato, meat & and cream sauce
Side Pasta Vodka Sauce
pasta tossed in our famous Vodka (onion, bacon, tomato & cream) sauce . Popular dish absolutely delicious!
Side Pasta Pomodoro
Side Pasta With Butter
Side Pasta Garlic & Oil
Side Baked Ziti Marinara
Side Pasta Meat Sauce
Pasta in a homemade tomato, meat sauce
Canned Soda
Bottled Sodas/Iced Tea/Lemonade
Condiments
Blue cheese dressing
Ranch dressing
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar dressing
Raspberry lime vinaigrette
BBQ sauce
Italian Style wing sauce
Buffalo Mild sauce
Buffalo Medium sauce
Buffalo Hot sauce
Marinara sauce (4 oz)
Parmesan cheese
Garlic Powder
Red Pepper Flakes
Oregano
Ketchup
Greek Dressing
Cannoli famous sauces
Pint Marinara Sauce
Quart Marinara Sauce
Pint Vodka Sauce
Quart Vodka Sauce
Pint Bolognese Sauce
Quart Bolognese Sauce
Pint Alfredo Sauce
Quart Alfredo Sauce
Quart Francese
Pint Francese Sauce
Pint Marsala Sauce
Quart Marsala Sauce
Pint Balsamic Vinaigrette
Quart Balsamic Vinaigrette
Pint Caesar dressing
Quart Caesar dressing
Pint Greek dressing
Quart Greek dressing
Pint Raspberry Lime Vinaigrette
Quart Raspberry Lime Vinaigrette
Pint Blue cheese dressing
Quart Blue dressing
Pint Ranch Dressing
Quart Ranch Dressing
Pint Mild Buffalo sauce
Quart Mild Buffalo sauce
Pint Medium Buffalo sauce
Quart Medium Buffalo sauce
Pint Hot Buffalo sauce
Quart Italian sauce
Quart Hot Buffalo sauce
Pint bbq sauce
Quart bbq sauce
Catering 36 pcs/“3inch subs
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am -