Cannon Beach Bakery
299 Reviews
$
240 N Hemlock
Cannon Beach, OR 97110
Bread
Apple Cinnamon Bread
Challah
Traditional 6 Braid Challah. Slightly Sweet Egg Bread. Hint: It makes amazing French Toast
Baguette
Full Size French Baguette
French Batard
Artisan French Bread with a Rustic Crust and Soft Interior
Haystack
Old Fashioned White Bread Topped with a Dutch Crust. Ideal for sandwiches and toast.
Rosemary Focaccia
Rye
Sourdough
Naturally Leavened True Artisan Sourdough from a Mother Sponge that has been loved for almost 2 decades.
Waves of Grain
Full Size Sliced Loaf of our Grain Bread. Excellent Choice for Sandwiches and Toast.
Pizza Dough - Fresh
Active Dry Yeast
3 - 0.25 oz Packages
Bread Flour - 5 Pound Bag
Sourdough Starter
1 per customer. By ordering this you agree it is for residential home baking purposes, only!
Garlic Cheddar Bread
Rolls, Biscuits & Croissants
Buttermilk Biscuit
Southern Inspired Buttermilk Biscuit a with a firm browned crust and a tender, crumbly interior.
Challah Roll - 4 Pack
Traditional Knotted Challah Roll is a Slightly Sweet Egg Bread. Great alone, with dinner and hamburger or sandwich bun.
Croissant
Decadent French crescent-shaped roll made of sweet and buttery hand laminated pastry dough.
Hot Cross Buns - 6 pk
An Easter tradition, a soft, slightly sweet, spiced yeast roll speckled with currants and candied citron.
Parkerhouse Rolls - 6 Pk
Perfect Classic Dinner Roll
Potato Sage Rolls - 6 pk
Donuts
Apple Cider Donut
Cake donut prepared with apple cider and glazed or coated in cinnamon and sugar. Blooming in the fryer is how this donut achieves its crunchy tapered edges.
Apple Fritter
Generous portions of apple mixed with sweet dough, fried and dipped in a sweet sugar glaze.
Bismark
Pillowy yeast doughnut , stuffed full of Vanilla Custard, topped with a chocolate icing.
Buttermilk Bar
Vanilla cake doughnut enriched with Buttermilk, deep fried and coated in a sweet sugar glaze.
Donut - Chocolate
Plain and pillowy yeast doughnut, topped with a chocolate icing.
Donut - Glazed
Modest pillowy yeast doughnut in a sweet sugar glaze.
Donuts - Asst Baker's Choice Dozen
Baker's Dozen Raised Donuts. Baker's choice variety of Maple Bars, Glazed or Chocolate Round Donuts and Glazed or Chocolate Cinnamon Twists.
Eclair
Pate a Choux shell, filled to the brim with Vanilla Custard, topped with chocolate icing.
Maple Bar
Pillowy yeast doughnut bar, topped with Smokey Maple icing.
Twist - Chocolate
Long twisted yeast doughnut combined with cinnamon, topped with chocolate icing.
Twist - Glazed
Long twisted yeast doughnut combined with cinnamon in a sweet sugar glaze.
Specialty Treats
Blueberry Muffin
Brownie
Cannoli
Cheesecake Tart
Chocolate Muffin
Cinnamon Rolls
Large Sweet Dough, Rolled with a Cinnamon Schemer, Iced to perfection with our signature Cream Cheese Frosting.
Cream Horn
Pastry horn shell filled with fresh whipped cream and raspberry preserves.
French Waffle
Honey Oat Bran Muffin
Lemon Bar
Marionberry Crumble Bar
Marionberry Scone(s)
Pecan Sticky Bun
Poppy Seed Muffin(s)
Almond Poppy Seed Muffins, Inverted and Glazed to Perfection.
Sailor Jack
Toscas
Danish & Turnovers
Bear Claws
Danish Coffee Cake
Turnover
Light and Crisp Puff Pastry filled with your choice of Apple, Cherry or Marionsberry, topped with Sugar Crystals
Butterhorn Danish
Slightly Sweet Hand Laminated & Shaped Pastry Dough topped with Walnuts and Drizzled with a Powdered Sugar Icing.
Apple Cinnamon Danish
Slightly Sweet Hand Laminated & Shaped Pastry Dough topped with Apples and Cinnamon and Lightly Drizzled with a Powdered Sugar Icing.
Marionberry Danish
Slightly Sweet Hand Laminated & Shaped Pastry Dough topped with Marionberry Preserves and lightly drizzled with a powdered sugar icing.
Cream Cheese Danish
Slightly Sweet Hand Laminated & Shaped Pastry Dough topped with Cream Cheese Filling and Lightly Drizzled with a Powdered Sugar Icing.
Raspberry Danish
Slightly Sweet Hand Laminated & Shaped Pastry Dough topped with Raspberry Preserves and Lightly Drizzled with a Powdered Sugar Icing.
Cookies
U-Decorate Cookie Box
Spring Edition; 9 Flower Sugar Cookies, 3 Frosting Bags - Pink, Yellow & Green, Spring Sprinkle Mix and Six-let Mix included. We clean up the mess, you have the fun!
Cookies - Asst Baker's Choice Dozen
Assorted Cookie Box, Bakers Dozen
Butter Slice
Soft Buttery Sugar Cookie topped with Sugar Crystals
Cascadia
Award Winning Chewy Cookie with Chocolate Chips, Oats and Coconut
Choc Chip
Florentine
Florentine w/Choc
Haystack Cookie
Think Coconut Macaroon with, Dates and Walnuts
M&M Choc Chip
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie topped with Milk Chocolate Candies
Macaroon
Tender Mounded Coconut Cookie
Macaroon w/Choc
Tender Mounded Coconut Cookie topped with Dark Chocolate
Mocha Horn
Molassas
Spicy and Soft Cookie Sweetened with Molasses
Oatmeal Cranberry
Peanut Butter
Shortbread
Snickerdoodle
Deli
Cake
6-in Birthday Cake
Choice of White Chiffon Cake with Marionberry Filling, Iced in our Signature Italian Buttercream Or... Chocolate Chiffon with Raspberry Filling, Iced in our Signature Chocolate Italian Buttercream. Happy Birthday written in Chocolate, finished with Rainbow Sprinkles. Feeds 6. THESE CAKES COME WITH "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" - ONLY, no exceptions! please call the bakery for custom orders. Thx.
Candles - 24 Count
Retail
Bag - Reusable
Reusable Logo Tote Bag
Beanie
Cannon Beach Bakery Beanie
Mug
Campfire Logo Mug
Tumbler
20 oz Stainless Steel Logo Tumbler
Coffee - Private Label
Our Signature Private Label Drip Coffee is a medium to dark blend, hand roasted in small batches in Hillsboro Oregon by Longbottom Coffee & Tea. 12 oz package
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
240 N Hemlock, Cannon Beach, OR 97110