Cannon Beach Bakery

299 Reviews

$

240 N Hemlock

Cannon Beach, OR 97110

Bread

Apple Cinnamon Bread

Apple Cinnamon Bread

$9.95
Challah

Challah

$8.00

Traditional 6 Braid Challah. Slightly Sweet Egg Bread. Hint: It makes amazing French Toast

Baguette

Baguette

$5.25

Full Size French Baguette

French Batard

French Batard

$5.95

Artisan French Bread with a Rustic Crust and Soft Interior

Haystack

Haystack

$6.50

Old Fashioned White Bread Topped with a Dutch Crust. Ideal for sandwiches and toast.

Rosemary Focaccia

Rosemary Focaccia

$3.50
Rye

Rye

$6.50Out of stock
Sourdough

Sourdough

$7.50

Naturally Leavened True Artisan Sourdough from a Mother Sponge that has been loved for almost 2 decades.

Waves of Grain

Waves of Grain

$7.00

Full Size Sliced Loaf of our Grain Bread. Excellent Choice for Sandwiches and Toast.

Pizza Dough - Fresh

Pizza Dough - Fresh

$3.00Out of stock
Active Dry Yeast

Active Dry Yeast

$2.50

3 - 0.25 oz Packages

Bread Flour - 5 Pound Bag

Bread Flour - 5 Pound Bag

$4.00

Sourdough Starter

Out of stock

1 per customer. By ordering this you agree it is for residential home baking purposes, only!

Garlic Cheddar Bread

Garlic Cheddar Bread

$6.50

Rolls, Biscuits & Croissants

Buttermilk Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.50+

Southern Inspired Buttermilk Biscuit a with a firm browned crust and a tender, crumbly interior.

Challah Roll - 4 Pack

Challah Roll - 4 Pack

$7.00

Traditional Knotted Challah Roll is a Slightly Sweet Egg Bread. Great alone, with dinner and hamburger or sandwich bun.

Croissant

Croissant

$4.50

Decadent French crescent-shaped roll made of sweet and buttery hand laminated pastry dough.

Hot Cross Buns - 6 pk

Hot Cross Buns - 6 pk

$9.00Out of stock

An Easter tradition, a soft, slightly sweet, spiced yeast roll speckled with currants and candied citron.

Parkerhouse Rolls - 6 Pk

Parkerhouse Rolls - 6 Pk

$7.50

Perfect Classic Dinner Roll

Potato Sage Rolls - 6 pk

Potato Sage Rolls - 6 pk

$5.00Out of stock

Donuts

Apple Cider Donut

Apple Cider Donut

$1.50+

Cake donut prepared with apple cider and glazed or coated in cinnamon and sugar. Blooming in the fryer is how this donut achieves its crunchy tapered edges.

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$2.95

Generous portions of apple mixed with sweet dough, fried and dipped in a sweet sugar glaze.

Bismark

Bismark

$3.50

Pillowy yeast doughnut , stuffed full of Vanilla Custard, topped with a chocolate icing.

Buttermilk Bar

Buttermilk Bar

$2.75

Vanilla cake doughnut enriched with Buttermilk, deep fried and coated in a sweet sugar glaze.

Donut - Chocolate

Donut - Chocolate

$2.25

Plain and pillowy yeast doughnut, topped with a chocolate icing.

Donut - Glazed

Donut - Glazed

$2.00

Modest pillowy yeast doughnut in a sweet sugar glaze.

Donuts - Asst Baker's Choice Dozen

$24.00

Baker's Dozen Raised Donuts. Baker's choice variety of Maple Bars, Glazed or Chocolate Round Donuts and Glazed or Chocolate Cinnamon Twists.

Eclair

Eclair

$5.25

Pate a Choux shell, filled to the brim with Vanilla Custard, topped with chocolate icing.

Maple Bar

$2.30

Pillowy yeast doughnut bar, topped with Smokey Maple icing.

Twist - Chocolate

Twist - Chocolate

$2.50

Long twisted yeast doughnut combined with cinnamon, topped with chocolate icing.

Twist - Glazed

Twist - Glazed

$2.30

Long twisted yeast doughnut combined with cinnamon in a sweet sugar glaze.

Specialty Treats

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.25
Brownie

Brownie

$6.50
Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.75
Cheesecake Tart

Cheesecake Tart

$5.25Out of stock

Chocolate Muffin

$2.75
Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.75+

Large Sweet Dough, Rolled with a Cinnamon Schemer, Iced to perfection with our signature Cream Cheese Frosting.

Cream Horn

Cream Horn

$5.50

Pastry horn shell filled with fresh whipped cream and raspberry preserves.

French Waffle

French Waffle

$3.95

Honey Oat Bran Muffin

$3.50

Lemon Bar

$3.95
Marionberry Crumble Bar

Marionberry Crumble Bar

$4.25
Marionberry Scone(s)

Marionberry Scone(s)

$3.45+

Pecan Sticky Bun

$5.50
Poppy Seed Muffin(s)

Poppy Seed Muffin(s)

$3.25+

Almond Poppy Seed Muffins, Inverted and Glazed to Perfection.

Sailor Jack

Sailor Jack

$3.50
Toscas

Toscas

$4.95

Danish & Turnovers

Bear Claws

Bear Claws

$4.95+
Danish Coffee Cake

Danish Coffee Cake

$13.50
Turnover

Turnover

$3.95

Light and Crisp Puff Pastry filled with your choice of Apple, Cherry or Marionsberry, topped with Sugar Crystals

Butterhorn Danish

Butterhorn Danish

$4.75

Slightly Sweet Hand Laminated & Shaped Pastry Dough topped with Walnuts and Drizzled with a Powdered Sugar Icing.

Apple Cinnamon Danish

Apple Cinnamon Danish

$4.75

Slightly Sweet Hand Laminated & Shaped Pastry Dough topped with Apples and Cinnamon and Lightly Drizzled with a Powdered Sugar Icing.

Marionberry Danish

Marionberry Danish

$4.75

Slightly Sweet Hand Laminated & Shaped Pastry Dough topped with Marionberry Preserves and lightly drizzled with a powdered sugar icing.

Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish

$4.75

Slightly Sweet Hand Laminated & Shaped Pastry Dough topped with Cream Cheese Filling and Lightly Drizzled with a Powdered Sugar Icing.

Raspberry Danish

Raspberry Danish

$4.75

Slightly Sweet Hand Laminated & Shaped Pastry Dough topped with Raspberry Preserves and Lightly Drizzled with a Powdered Sugar Icing.

Cookies

U-Decorate Cookie Box

U-Decorate Cookie Box

$20.00Out of stock

Spring Edition; 9 Flower Sugar Cookies, 3 Frosting Bags - Pink, Yellow & Green, Spring Sprinkle Mix and Six-let Mix included. We clean up the mess, you have the fun!

Cookies - Asst Baker's Choice Dozen

Cookies - Asst Baker's Choice Dozen

$18.00

Assorted Cookie Box, Bakers Dozen

Butter Slice

Butter Slice

$2.45

Soft Buttery Sugar Cookie topped with Sugar Crystals

Cascadia

Cascadia

$2.65

Award Winning Chewy Cookie with Chocolate Chips, Oats and Coconut

Choc Chip

Choc Chip

$2.45
Florentine

Florentine

$3.50

Florentine w/Choc

$3.95
Haystack Cookie

Haystack Cookie

$3.50

Think Coconut Macaroon with, Dates and Walnuts

M&M Choc Chip

M&M Choc Chip

$3.75

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie topped with Milk Chocolate Candies

Macaroon

Macaroon

$3.75

Tender Mounded Coconut Cookie

Macaroon w/Choc

$4.25

Tender Mounded Coconut Cookie topped with Dark Chocolate

Mocha Horn

Mocha Horn

$4.50
Molassas

Molassas

$2.45

Spicy and Soft Cookie Sweetened with Molasses

Oatmeal Cranberry

Oatmeal Cranberry

$2.45
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$2.45
Shortbread

Shortbread

$2.45
Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$2.45

Deli

Sandwich - Build Your Own

Sandwich - Build Your Own

$11.95
Sandwich Veggie - Bulid Your Own

Sandwich Veggie - Bulid Your Own

$11.95
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.25

Breakfast Biscuit

$5.50
Granola

Granola

$5.00Out of stock

Yogurt

$1.75

Cake

Choice of White Chiffon Cake with Marionberry Filling, Iced in our Signature Italian Buttercream Or... Chocolate Chiffon with Raspberry Filling, Iced in our Signature Chocolate Italian Buttercream
6-in Birthday Cake

6-in Birthday Cake

Choice of White Chiffon Cake with Marionberry Filling, Iced in our Signature Italian Buttercream Or... Chocolate Chiffon with Raspberry Filling, Iced in our Signature Chocolate Italian Buttercream. Happy Birthday written in Chocolate, finished with Rainbow Sprinkles. Feeds 6. THESE CAKES COME WITH "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" - ONLY, no exceptions! please call the bakery for custom orders. Thx.

Candles - 24 Count

Candles - 24 Count

$3.00

Pie

Pie 5-in

$5.95
Pie 9-in

Pie 9-in

$17.95

Retail

Bag - Reusable

Bag - Reusable

$3.00

Reusable Logo Tote Bag

Beanie

Beanie

$16.00

Cannon Beach Bakery Beanie

Mug

Mug

$15.00

Campfire Logo Mug

Tumbler

Tumbler

$20.00

20 oz Stainless Steel Logo Tumbler

Coffee - Private Label

Coffee - Private Label

$12.00

Our Signature Private Label Drip Coffee is a medium to dark blend, hand roasted in small batches in Hillsboro Oregon by Longbottom Coffee & Tea. 12 oz package

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

240 N Hemlock, Cannon Beach, OR 97110

Directions

Gallery
Cannon Beach Bakery image

Map
