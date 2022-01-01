Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cannonball

3,375 Reviews

$$

3105 Ocean Front Walk

SAN DIEGO, CA 92109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

On Tap

Coronado Orange Ave

$10.00

Duck Foot Blonde

$10.00

Hess into the Sunset

$10.00

Hop Concept Robot Panda

$10.00

Pacifico

$10.00

Thorn Relay IPA

$10.00

Kirin Echiban

$10.00

Stella Artois

$10.00

Cali Creamin

$10.00

Stone Delicious

$10.00

Bottles & Cans

Bud Light Aluminum

$8.00

Michelob Ultra Aluminum

$8.00

Rouleur Raida Lager

$11.00

Juneshine Grapefruit Paloma

$8.00

Fountain Blueberry Seltzer

$9.00

Fountain Pineapple Seltzer

$9.00

Cosmic Crisp Cider

$8.00

Two Roots NA

$8.00

Melograno Cucumber Lime Mojito

$9.00

Melograno Pomegrante Cosmo

$9.00

SAKE

Carafe Sake

$15.00+

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$17.00

Cowboy Junmai Ginjo

$73.00

Hakushika Junmai Ginjo

$53.00

Seikyo Junmai

$75.00

Sho Chiku Bai Junmai Ginjo

$48.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Ghost Mango Margarita

$14.00

House Margarita

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Long Beach Iced Tea

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Negroni

$11.00

Paloma

$13.00

Red Headed Slut

$10.00

Sangria

$13.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Wine Spritzer

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Cactus Cooler

$14.00

Belmont Park Mule

$15.00

Midway Margarita

$14.00

Mission Beach Mai Tai

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Poolside Sangria

$14.00

Sunset Collins

$15.00

Sunny & 75

$15.00

Eastern Medicine

$15.00

Midnight In Tokyo

$22.00

House Margarita

$13.00

SIDES

French Fries

$6.00

Side of Pita

$3.00

Side Sushi Rice

$4.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Ponzu

$0.50

Side Ginger

$0.50

Side Eel Sauce

$0.50

Papaya Salad

$8.00

Tortilla Chips

Side Regular Wasabi

$0.50

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side Chile Aioli

$0.50

Side Sriracha

$0.50Out of stock

N/A BEVS

SODA

$4.00

Sparkling Water Bottle

$9.00

Still Water Bottle

$9.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Red Bull Flavors

Virgin Mai Tai

$6.00

Virgin Marg

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Ramune

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Besides the delicious inventive sushi and California cuisine inspired by Pacific Rim influences, this oceanfront restaurant is also serving up the best view in San Diego! It's never been more enjoyable to sip on refreshing beach craft cocktails while soaking up the essence of the beach. With thoughtful details and accents, this Mission Beach rooftop transports you to a pool-like setting without all the splashing and twice the views. So dive in, there's nothing quite like Cannonball! #splashresponsibly

Website

Location

3105 Ocean Front Walk, SAN DIEGO, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery
Cannonball image
Cannonball image
Cannonball image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coaster Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
744 Ventura Place San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
718 Ventura Place San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Draft
orange star4.4 • 764
3105 Ocean Front Walk San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Hot Dog on a Stick
orange star4.0 • 128
3146 Mission Blvd. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Beach House
orange starNo Reviews
3146 Mission Blvd. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Coaster Saloon
orange star4.4 • 1,787
744 Ventura Pl San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in SAN DIEGO

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SAN DIEGO
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston