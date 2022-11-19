Pizza
Italian
Cannova’s Pizzeria Galena
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are small Italian restaurant that offers the best pizza in town! We feature homemade sauces, bread, pizza dough, meatballs and our famous house dressing! We also have many pasta, salad, appetizer and sandwich options. We are currently only offering takeout and contactless delivery at this time.
247 N. Main St, Galena, IL 61036
