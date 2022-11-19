Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Cannova’s Pizzeria Galena

review star

No reviews yet

247 N. Main St

Galena, IL 61036

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza
House Salad
Garlic Bread w/ Mozzarella

APPETIZERS

House Salad

$11.00+

Simple Salad

$4.00

Charcuterie Platter

$17.00

Bruschetta

$7.00+

Garlic Bread

$5.00+

Garlic Bread w/ Mozzarella

$8.00+

Caprese

$13.00

SANDWICHES

Chicken Anthony

$13.00

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Hot Deli

$15.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

PASTA

Alfredo Sauce

$15.00+

Red Sauce

$14.00+

Marinara

$14.00+

Tomato Basil Cream Sauce

$15.00+

Tomato Rose Sauce

$14.00+

Butter

$7.00

Picatta

$12.00+

Pesto Pasta

$14.00+

Lunch Special

$17.08

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Meatball & Sausage Pasta

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Lasagna

$21.00

Genovese

$17.00

12"

12" HALF/HALF Specialty

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.50

12" Cannova's Classic

$18.00

12" Bianca

$18.00

12" Chicken Tuscany

$19.00

12" Sicilian

$19.00

12" Typo

$19.00

12" New York

$17.50

12" Venetian

$19.00

12" BBQ Chicken

$19.00

12" Mediterranean

$18.00

12" Supreme

$19.00

12" Pesto

$19.00

12" Gloria

$18.00

12" Wherry

$19.00

12" California

$19.00

12" Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

12" 4 Meat

$19.00

12" Margherita

$19.00

14"

14" HALF/HALF Specialty

14" Cheese Pizza

$16.50

14" Cannova's Classic

$21.50

14" Bianca

$21.50

14" Chicken Tuscany

$23.50

14" Sicilian

$23.50

14" Typo

$23.50

14" New York

$20.50

14" Venetian

$23.50

14" BBQ Chicken

$23.50

14" Mediterranean

$21.50

14" Supreme

$23.50

14" Pesto

$23.50

14" Gloria

$21.50

14" Wherry

$23.50

14" California

$23.50

14" Chicken Alfredo

$23.50

14" 4 Meat

$23.50

14" Margherita

$23.50

16"

16" HALF/HALF Specialty

16" Cheese Pizza

$19.50

16" Cannova's Classic

$25.00

16" Bianca

$25.00

16" Chicken Tuscany

$27.00

16" Sicilian

$27.00

16" Typo

$27.00

16" New York

$24.00

16" Venetian

$27.00

16" BBQ Chicken

$27.00

16" Mediterranean

$25.00

16" Supreme

$27.00

16" Pesto

$27.00

16" Gloria

$25.00

16" Wherry

$27.00

16" California

$27.00

16" Chicken Alfredo

$27.00

16" 4 Meat

$27.00

16" Margherita

$27.00

In House N/A DRINKS

Coke

$2.75+

Diet Coke

$2.75+

Sprite

$2.75+

Sprite Zero

$2.75+

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00+

Mellow Yellow

$2.75+

Root Beer

$2.75+

Lemonade

$2.75+

Unsweetened tea

$2.75+

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Soda Water

$2.75+

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Tonic

$4.00

Diet Tonic

$4.00

Elderflower Tonic

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Sparkling Grapefruit

$4.00

BEER

Anti-Hero

$5.00

Fist City

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Buckler NA

$5.00

Cider Stella

$5.00

Hop Water

$5.00

IPNA

$5.00

High Noon Watermellon

$4.00

Long Drink

$5.00

Light Long Drink

$5.00

Octoberfest

$5.00Out of stock

WINE

Guenoc Cabernet

$8.00+

Joel Gott Cabernet

$13.00+

Chloe Cabernet Bottle

$20.00

Gnarly Head Cabernet

$11.00+

Guenoc Merlot

$8.00+

Gabbiano Chianti

$8.00+

Banfi Chianti Classico Riserva

$13.00+

Nipazanno Chianti Riserva

$15.00+

Conundrum

$9.00+

Remolé Tuscan Red

$7.00+

1000 Stories

$13.00+

Kaiken Malbec

$9.00+

Gnarly Head Pinot Nior

$8.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Folie a Deux Zinfandel

$12.00+

6th Sense Syrah

$50.00

Folie é Déux Chardonnay

$10.00+

Danzante Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Benzinger Sauv Blanc

$9.00+

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$8.00+

Fleur de Prairie

$12.00+

Moscato de Asti

$11.00+

Montevina White Zinfandel

$8.00+

Joel Gott S.B.

$10.00+

Martini & Rossi Prosecco

$11.00

Kim Crawford Chardonnay

$11.00+

Educated Guess Blend

$50.00

Hess Cabernet

$50.00

Murphy Good Red Blend

$8.00+Out of stock

Cooper And Thief

$64.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Vodka Martini

$15.00

Gin Martini

$15.00

Negroni

$14.00

Cannova's Mule

$14.00+

Long Beach/Tea

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Mazy

$7.50

Redessence

$7.50Out of stock

Absence

$7.50

Empress Gin and Tonic

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Amaretto Stone Sour

$13.00

Margarita

$14.00+

Tom collins

$14.00

Italian Basil and Lime Mojito

$14.00+

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Grand Marnier and Prosecco

$13.00

Watermellon Sangria

$13.00

Cranberry Mojito

$14.00

Pumpkin Patch

$14.00

“Lit” Jack-O-Lantern

$13.00

LIQUORS

Vodka

$4.00+

Tito’s Vodka

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$7.00+

Ketel One Vodka

$7.00+

Kettle Peach & Orange

$7.00+

Sky Watermelon

$6.00+

Hellfyre Blaum Brothers

$6.00+

Belvedere lemon Basil

$8.00+

Gin

$4.00+

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$7.00+

Hendrick’s Gin

$7.00+

Empress Gin

$7.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Blaum Brothers Gin

$7.00+

BB Gin

$6.00+

Rum

$4.00+

Captain Morgan Rum

$6.00+

Bacardi White Rum

$6.00+

Cihuatan Dark Rum

$8.00+

Whiskey

$4.00+

Maker’s Mark Whisky

$7.00+

Woodford Reserve Whiskey

$7.00+

Woodford Reserve Rye

$7.00+

Seagram’s 7

$7.00+

Basil Hayden

$7.00+

Southern Comfort

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$6.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Howler Head Banana

$7.00+

Skrewball PB

$6.00+

Jack Daniel’s

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Korbel VSOP

$4.00+

Dewar’s Scotch

$8.00+

Tequila

$4.00+

Drambuie

$8.00+

Disaronno

$7.00+

Aperol

$7.00+

Limoncello

$7.00+

Pama Pomegranate

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$7.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Songbird Coffee

$7.00+

Bailey’s

$6.00+

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00+

Godiva White Chocolate

$9.00+

Drambuie

$8.00+

Dottie’s Oatmilk

$7.00+

Chambord

$8.00+

St Germain

$8.00+

Crown Apple

$7.00

To Go Beverages

Coke

$3.00+

Diet Coke

$3.00+

Sprite

$3.00+

Sprite Zero

$3.00+

Evian Water

$4.00

Root Beer 2 Lt

$3.00+

SIDES & EXTRAS

Free Pep N Chz

House Dressing

$1.50+

Ranch

$0.50

Red Sauce

$1.50+

Side Alfredo

$3.00

Bread

$2.00+

Side MB

$3.00

Side ITS

$3.00

Utensils

$0.50

ToGo Plate

$0.50

Napkins (5)

$0.25

Parmesan

$2.00

Pepper Flakes

$0.25

'Johnny O' Sauce

$1.50

Sliced Chini's

$2.00

Chini's

$2.00

Side Oregano

$0.45

Butter Chips

$1.50

Steamed broccoli

$5.00

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Lemon Cream Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are small Italian restaurant that offers the best pizza in town! We feature homemade sauces, bread, pizza dough, meatballs and our famous house dressing! We also have many pasta, salad, appetizer and sandwich options. We are currently only offering takeout and contactless delivery at this time.

Website

Location

247 N. Main St, Galena, IL 61036

Directions

Gallery
Cannova’s Pizzeria image
Cannova’s Pizzeria image

Map
