Restaurant header imageView gallery

Canoe Place Inn

review star

No reviews yet

239 E Montauk Hwy

Hampton Bays, NY 11946

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee

Americano

$8.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

Coffee

$6.00

Cold Brew

$9.00

Cortado

$8.00

Decaf Coffee

$6.00

Double Espresso

$10.00

Drip

$4.00

Espresso

$6.00

Golden Tumeric & Black Pepper

$11.00

Iced Coffee

$8.00

Iced Latte

$8.00

Latte

$8.00

Lavandar Latte

$11.00

Macchiato

$8.00

Mocha

$11.00

Juices

Beet

Cranberry

$6.00

Golden Girl

$11.00

Grape Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice Small

$6.00

Green Juice

$11.00

Orange Juice Small

$6.00

Orange Juice Large

$9.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Tomato Juice

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$9.00

Grapefruit Large

$9.00

Lemonade

$8.00

Soda

Club Soda

$8.00

Coke

$8.00

Diet Coke

$8.00

Ginger Ale

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$8.00

Iced Tea

$9.00

Sprite

$8.00

Tonic

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$9.00

Tea's

Palais de tea

Iced

Green Tea

$7.00

English Breakfast

$7.00

Jasmine Tea

$7.00

Earl Gray

$7.00

Chamomile

$7.00

Iced black tea

$7.00

Iced green tea

$7.00

Iced peach tea

$7.00

Water

Saratoga Still

$14.00+

Saratoga Sparkling

$14.00+

Zero Proof

Ginger, Cucumber Cooler

$11.00

Mixed Berry Brmable

Pineapple, Chilli

$11.00

Additional

Coconut Water

$9.00

Costal Craft

$10.00

Kombuca

$10.00

Stoic Artisains

$10.00

Bottle Beer

Kolsch

$8.00

Austin Eastcider

$8.00

1911 Hard Cider

$9.00

Dogfish Head Sea Quench

$9.00

Allagash

$8.00

WHB Pumpkin

$9.00

Draft Beer

SM Pumpkin Ale

$10.00

SM Boont Amber Ale

$10.00

SM Lunch IPA

$10.00

SM Blue Moon

$10.00

SM Barrier Brewing Nitro Milk Stout

$10.00

SM Hold Me Closer Tiny Lager

$10.00

SM Jetty 4 Lager

$10.00

Summer in a Bottle Draft

$18.00

LG Pumpkin Ale

$15.00

LG Boont Amber Ale

$15.00

LG Lunch IPA

$15.00

LG Blue Moon

$15.00

LG Nitro Milk Stout

$15.00

LG Hold Me Closer Tiny Lager

$15.00

LG Jetty 4 Lager

$15.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$18.00

Blood and Sand

$18.00

Bloody Mary

$18.00

Brandy Alexander

$18.00

Brandy Cocktail

$18.00

Brandy Daisy

$18.00

Bronx Cocktail

$18.00

Chicago Fizz

$18.00

Cold Brew Martini

$22.00

Corpse Reviver No. 2

$18.00

Daiquiri

$1.00

Dry Martini

$18.00

French 75

$18.00

French Manhattan

$26.00

Gimlet

$18.00

Jack Rose

$18.00

Manhattan

$18.00

Margarita

$18.00

Martinez

$18.00

Mint Julep

$18.00

Mojito

$16.00

Monkey Gland Cocktail

$18.00

Negroni

$18.00

New Orleans Fizz

$18.00

Old-Fashioned

$18.00

Sherry Cobbler

$18.00

Sidecar

$18.00

Tom Collins

$18.00

Whiskey Sour

$18.00

Mimosa

$18.00

Screwdriver

$18.00

Sangria Spritz

$14.00

Lit

$18.00

Specialty Cocktails

Bees Knees

$18.00

Caviar Martini

$25.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$20.00

Paloma

$19.00

Pomegranate Mule

$16.00

PumpkinTini

$19.00

Spiked Hot Cider

$18.00

Dessert

Apple Pie

$16.00

Cookies

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$16.00

Caramel Ice Cream

$4.00

Coffee Ice Cream

$4.00

Mint Choc Chip Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Opera Cake

$16.00

Pecan Baklava

$16.00

Sorbet

$7.00

Anniversary Dessert

Birthday Dessert

Fireside Fridays

Adults

$15.00

Children

$10.00

Happy Hour Drinks

Pomergrant Mule

$10.00

Garden Gin & Tonic

$10.00

Spiced Margarita

$10.00

West Hampton Pumpkin

$5.00

West Hampton Tropical Storm

$5.00

Allagash White

$5.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Pino Noir

$10.00

Happy Hour Food

Spiced Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Napolitano Pizza

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp & Beer Skewers

$18.00

Falafel

$18.00

Burger

$19.00

Food

1st Course- Green Salad

2nd Course- Mushroom Bisque

3rd Course- Mains

$115.00

3rd Course- Children Mains

$65.00

4th Course- Desserts

Wine Pairing

$55.00

Cocktails

Paloma

$19.00

Pumpkintini

$19.00

Spiked Hot Cider

$18.00

Champagne

Glass Champagne Taittinger Brut

$30.00

Glass Champagne Chartogne-Taillet Brut

$40.00

Glass Champagne Moet & Chandon

$44.00

Bottle Champagne Taittinger Brut

$150.00

Bottle Champagne Chartogne-Taillet Brut

$200.00

Bottle Champagne Moet & Chandon Brut

$220.00

Bottle Champagne Dom Perignon 2012

$600.00

White Wine

Glass Gruner Veltliner

$18.00

Glass Timorasso

$20.00

Glass Domaine Elodie Roy Chardonnay

$21.00

Glass Kistler Chardonnay

$29.00

Bottle Gruner Veltliner

$90.00

Bottle Timorasso

$100.00

Bottle Domaine Elodie Roy Chardonnay

$110.00

Bottle Kistler Chardonnay

$145.00

Red Wine

Glass Conte Degli Angeli Pino Noir

$16.00

Glass Patrick Javillier Pino Noir

$28.00

Glass Tempranillo

$30.00

Glass Nebbiolo

$32.00

Glass Shafer Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Bottle Conte Degli Angeli Pino Noir

$70.00

Bottle Patrick Javillier Pino Noir

$140.00

Bottle Tempranillo

$150.00

Bottle Nebbiolo

$160.00

Bottle Shafer Cabernet Sauvignon

$210.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Centuries old yet refreshingly new, Seasonally inspired restaurant and bars focused on fresh, refined cocktails

Website

Location

239 E Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Out Of The Blue Seafood - 252 E Montauk Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
252 E Montauk Hwy Hampton Bays, NY 11946
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's of the Hamptons
orange starNo Reviews
149 West Montauk Highway Hampton Bays, NY 11946
View restaurantnext
Centro Trattoria & Bar - 336 W Montauk Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
336 W Montauk Hwy Hampton Bays, NY 11946
View restaurantnext
Local Burger
orange starNo Reviews
668 COUNTY ROAD 39 SOUTHAMPTON, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
North Sea Tavern - Southampton
orange starNo Reviews
1271 North Sea Road Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Tutto il Giorno Southampton
orange starNo Reviews
56 Nugent St Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hampton Bays
Westhampton Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Riverhead
review star
No reviews yet
Bridgehampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
East Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Amagansett
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston