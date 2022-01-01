Restaurant header imageView gallery

Canopy Cocktails 118 E. Kingston Avenue

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

118 E. Kingston Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28203

Beer

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

$9.00

Sycamore Sun Grown

$7.00

Sycamore Mountain Candy

$9.00

Bud light

$6.00

Red by the Glass

Old Soul Petite sirah

$12.00

Maggio Family cab

$10.00

1000 Stories cab.

$12.00

Flaco Tempranillo

$12.00

White and Sparkling by the Glass

Maggio Sauv Blanc GLS

$10.00

Old Soul Chard GLS

$12.00

Prose Prosecco GLS

$11.00

House wine Rose

$9.00

Whispering angel

$11.00

Poema Sparkling Rose

$10.00

Red by the Bottle

Old Soul Petite Syrah Btl

$44.00

Maggio Cab Btl

$38.00

1000 stories cab

$44.00

Flaco Tempranillo

$42.00

White by the Bottle

Old Soul Chard Btl

$44.00

Maggio Sauv Blanc Btl

$38.00

WHISPERING ANGELS BTL

$42.00

Sparkling by the Bottle

Prose Prosecco Btl

$42.00

Tattinger

$70.00

Poema rose

$38.00

Corking Fee

Corking Fee

$15.00

House Cocktails

AGAVE YOU A SIP

$12.00

CITY SLICKER

$13.00

DILLICIOUS

$14.00

FALL N FOR YOU

$14.00

FLIGHT OF STAIRS

$14.00

HOLY GROUNDS

$14.00

LL MULE J

$12.00

ME SO THORNY

$14.00

NAUTI GIRL

$13.00

NOTORIOUS PIG

$25.00

RUM OLD FASHION

$14.00

WHITE GIRL WASTED

$12.00

BUTTER BEER

$13.00

Classic Cocktails

TORONTO

$14.00

BOULEVARDIER

$14.00

GOLD RUSH

$14.00

DISTRITO FEDERAL

$14.00

Final word

$15.00

French 75

$13.00

Hemingway

$13.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Mule

$12.00

New York Sour

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Southside

$14.00

Vesper

$14.00

Vesper

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Long island

$14.00

Top shelf Long island

$16.00

EL DIABLO

$14.00

Popular cocktails

Espresso

$15.00

Lemon drop shot

$10.00

Green tea shots

$10.00

Frozen Drink

U

Sunday Special

$8.00

Frozen drink

$12.00

NA Drinks

Soda Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

EMPLOYEE Red Bull

$2.00

Life Water

$3.00

EMPLOYEE Sugar Free Red Bull

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Glass bottle Coke

$5.00

Mocktails

Mocktails

$6.00

Charcuterie

Large Charcuterie

$32.00

Single Dip

$12.00

Dip Trio

$18.00

Extra crackers

$5.00

Chexmix

$2.00

Nuts

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Cocktail Bar and Garden. Social environment.

Location

118 E. Kingston Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

Map
