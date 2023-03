Cantalini's Salerno Beach Playa Del Rey

Restaurant info

Join us for our homestyle Traditional Italian Cuisine! Delicious Chef Specials, delectable Italian desserts in our family friendly romantic ambiance. Live music Sundays. Visit our music calendar & event page at www.cantalinis.com. Reservations not required but recommended on Friday, Saturday & Sunday. 310-821-0018. Just steps from the beautiful Playa del Rey beach in Playa del Rey. Online ordering, Full event catering, local delivery available.

Website