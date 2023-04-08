Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cantaritos Cafe

2467 Jefferson Road

Athens, GA 30607

Breakfast

Breakfast Specialty

Chilaquiles

$8.25

Crispy corn tortilla chips cooked in your choice of red, green or house salsa topped with queso fresco, red onion, sour cream and your choice of any style of eggs. Served with refried black beans.

Huevos Rancheros

$8.50

Two crispy thick corn tortillas topped with refried beans, guajillo potatoes, queso fresco and your choice style of eggs

Desayuno Tipico

$8.99

Any style 2 eggs with a side of avocados, maduros(fried Plantains), queso fresco served with black beans and tortillas

Huevos en Chile Rojo

$8.99

Scrambled eggs cooked in guajillo sauce with queso fresco served with black beans. served with tortillas.

Huevos Poblanos

$8.99

Scrambled eggs with poblano peppers and onions served with refried black beans and a side of queso fresco. served with tortillas.

Huevos al Gusto

$8.99

choice of Ham, Chorizo, Bacon, or Mexican Style served with black beans and tortillas

Breakfast Platter

$10.99

Choice of style 2 eggs with side of bacon, 1 pancake and fruit.

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

Skillet

Papas con Chorizo Skillet

$9.99

Fried potatoes cooked with chorizo topped with onions and garnished with cilantro. Choice of any style 2 eggs. Served with choice of tortillas or toast.

Veggie Hash Skillet

$8.99

Fried potatoes with sauteed mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and tomato. Topped with any style 2 eggs. Served with tortillas or toast.

Favorites

Served with Fruit Cup or Toast

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

A flour tortilla filled with black beans, scrambled eggs, cheese, choice of ham, bacon, or chorizo with side of red sauce.

California A.M.

$8.99

A flour tortilla with chorizo, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, and cheese with side of red salsa and sour cream

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.99

A flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, scrambled eggs, and choice of ham or bacon

Poblano Quesadilla

$8.99

Flour tortillas filled with cheese scrambled eggs, onion and poblano peppers.

Omelette

Served with Fruit Cup, Toast, or Potato Hash

Veggie Omelette

$8.99

Cheese, spinach, mushroom, bell pepper, tomato, onion, and zucchini

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Philly Steak Omelette

$9.99

Filled with grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese

Poblano Omelette

$8.99

Filled with, poblano peppers, onions, and cheese

From the Griddle

Crepes

$8.99

Add Chocolate chips +1.00 or whip cream and choice of fruit (strawberries, bananas or blueberries) for +2.00

French Toast (Full Stack)

$7.99

Add whip cream and choice of fruit (strawberries, bananas or blueberries) for +2.00

Pancakes

$4.99+

Add Chocolate chips +1.00 or whip cream and choice of fruit (strawberries, bananas or blueberries) for +2.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast Platter

$6.50

Bacon with choice style of egg and pancakes on side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Tenders and Fries

$6.50

Salchipapas

$6.50

Lunch

Sandwich

Add Fries for +1.75

Philly Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Luna Bread filled with steak, bell peppers, onion, cheese, and mayo

House Sandwich

$9.25

Luna bread with eggs, poblano pepper, grilled onion, cheese, avocado, and mayo

Sandwich Cubano

$8.25

Breaded steak or breaded chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and mayo

Loaded Cubano

$10.75

Breaded steak, franks, bacon, ham, chorizo, egg, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheese, and mayo

Especialidades

Bandeja Paisa

$11.99

Grilled steak, chicharron, fried egg with a side of rice, avocado, queso fresco, and maduro spices

Camarones al Ajillo

$11.75

Shrimp cooked in garlic and guajillo sauce with a side of white rice and salad.

Camarones Enchilados

$11.75

Shrimp cooked in spicy guajillo sauce, sauteed onions with a side of white rice and salad.

Cali Burrito

$8.99

A flour tortilla filled with steak, cheese, avocado, potatoes and sour cream with a side of refried black beans.

Lomo Saltado

$11.25

Stir fried steak with potatoes, onions, bell peppers, tomato served with white rice.

Milanesa

$11.25

Choice of breaded chicken or breaded steak served with rice, fries, and maduros

Envueltas

$8.99

House Salad

$9.50

Sides

Sour Cream

$0.99

Avocado

$1.99

Tortillas

$1.99

Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Cheese

$0.99

Queso Fresco

$1.99

Fruit

$2.99

Toast

$1.75

Orden Maduros

$5.00

Fries Orden

$3.25

Bacon

$1.50

2 eggs

$1.50

Treats

Flan

$4.50

Banana Bread

$4.50

Carrot Cup Cake

$2.50

Cup Cake

$2.50

Mini Cup Cake

$1.25

A la Carte

Empanada

Guava Empanada

$3.25

Cheese and Ham Empanada

$3.25

Parfait

Parfait

$6.25

Vanilla yogurt topped with house made granola, strawberries, and blueberries

Pupusas

Cheese Pupusa

$3.75

Bean and Cheese Pupusa

$2.99

Zucchini and Cheese Pupusa

$3.75

Jalapeno and Cheese Pupusa

$3.75

Pupusa Revuelta

$2.99

Orden Arepas

Arepas

$8.50

Reyna Pepiada

$10.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Soda Water

Coffee

$2.75

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Milk

$2.75

Water

Kid Drink

$2.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
2467 Jefferson Road, Athens, GA 30607

