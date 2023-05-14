Cantaritos Mexican Bar & Grill 386 North Main Street

  • Home
FOOD

APPETIZER

SALSA & CHIPS

$4.00

SMALL DIP

$6.00

CHIPS TRIO

$13.00

FRESH GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$12.99

LARGE DIP

$10.00

CHORI-QUESO

$10.99

TAQUITOS DORADOS

$12.00

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$10.00

QUESADILLA

ASADA FRIES

$15.99

BOTANA

$14.99

NACHOS SUPREMOS

$14.99

NACHOS FIESTA

$19.99

TOSTADAS DE CAMARON

$13.00

COCKTAIL DE CAMARON

$16.99

SALAD

TACO SALAD

$13.99

FAJITA BOWL

CANTARITOS SALAD

BREAKFAST

PANCAKES

$10.00

OMELETTE

$12.99

BREAKFAST BOWL

$13.99

POTATOES, SCRAMBLED EGGS,CHORIZO, HAM,BACON,CHEESE, TOPPED WHIT SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE RANCH AND AVOCADO.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$12.99

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$12.99

CHILAQUILES

$13.99

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILDAS ROJAS

$14.99

ENCHILADAS VERDE

$14.99

ENCHILADAS SUPREMA

$14.99

SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS

$18.99

BURRITO

BURRITO BOWL

$14.99

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

$16.00

BURRITO MICHIGAN

$17.00

BURRITO JALISCO

$19.00

BURRITO FAJITA

$19.00

VEGGIE BURRITO

$14.00

ANTOJITOS

CHILE RELLENO

$16.99

TORTA

$14.99

CHIMICHANGA

$15.99

TACOS

TACOS MEXICANOS

$15.00

TACO-BIRRIA

$15.00

ALAMBRE TACOS

$16.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

MAHI-MAHI TACOS

$17.00

TACOS LOCOS

$15.00

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER TACOS

$14.00

BEYOND PASTOR TACOS

$16.00

VEGGIE TACOS

$14.00

FIESTA MIX TACOS

$18.00

TACO TRAY

$45.00

SOUP

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$6.00

FAJITAS

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$19.00

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$21.00

STEAK FAJITAS

$24.00

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$24.00

TRIO FAJITAS

$25.00

PARRILLADA

$28.00

SEAFOOD

DEL MAR TRIO

$25.99

CAMARONES AL CHIPOTLE

$19.99

CAMARONES ALA DIABLA

$19.00

ARROZ CON MARISCO

$19.00

GRILLED TILAPIA

$16.99

CALDO DE MARISCO

$19.99

CHICKEN

POLLO CON CHORIZO

$16.99

POLLO PRIMAVERA

$16.99

POLLO CHIPOTLE

$16.99

POLLO LIMON

$16.99

ARROZ CON POLLO

$16.99

STEAK

EL MOLCAJETE

$25.99

MAR Y TIERRA

$24.99

CARNE ASADA

$22.99

CARNE ALA MEXICANA

$20.99

CARNITAS

$16.99

KIDS

KIDS QUESADILLA

$7.99

KIDS TACO

$7.99

KIDS MENU CHICKEN TENDER

$7.99

DESSERT

FRIED ICE CREAM

$8.00

TRES LECHES

$8.00

CHURROS

$8.00

FLAN

$6.00

SOPAPILLAS

$8.00

SOPAPILLAS

$8.00

SIDES

RICE & BEANS

$5.00

RICE

$3.00

REFRIED BEANS

$3.00

BLACK BEANS

$3.00

SHREDDER CHEESE

$1.50

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

CHEESE DIP

$5.00

SALSA CHIPS

$2.00

PICO DE GALLO

$3.00

GUACAMOLE

$6.00

JALAPENOS

$1.00

WAFFLE FRIES

$6.00

CHILES TORREADOS

$2.00

SALSA VERDE

$1.00

SALSA ROJA

$1.00

CORN TORTILLAS

$1.50

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.50

QUESO FRESCO

$2.00

FAMILY PACKS

PARRILLADA TRAY FOR 10 PEOPLE

$250.01

FALIMY PACKS

ENCHILADA TRAY FOR 10 PEOPLE

$120.01

TACO TRAY FOR 10 PEOPLE

$150.01

BEER

BOTTLED BEER

PACIFICO

$5.00

TECATE

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

VICTORIA

$5.00

CORONA LIGHT

$5.00

SOL

$5.00

DOS EQUIS LAGER

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

BOHEMIA

$5.00

MODELO NEGRA

$5.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00

ESTRELLA JALISCO

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

ESTRELLA JALISCO

$5.00

ODULS

$4.00

WINE

RED WINE

HOMEMADE RED SANGRIA

$10.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$12.00

PINOT NOIR

$12.00

CHIANTI

$12.00

HOMEMADE RED SANGRIA BTL

$35.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$45.00

PINOT NOIR BTL

$45.00

CHIANTI BTL

$45.00

WHITE WINE

PINOT GRIGIO

$12.00

CHARDONNAY

$12.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$12.00

PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$45.00

CHARDONNAY BTL

$45.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

$45.00

DRINKS

MARGARITAS

House Margarita

$12.00

flavored Margarita

$14.00

Skinny Margarita

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Cancun Vibe Margarita

$15.00

Premium Margarita

$19.00

Mezcal Margarita

$15.00

COCKTAILS

Cantarito

$15.00

Paloma

$14.00

Spicy Paloma

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Mexican Mule

$14.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

Pom Cosmo

$12.00

Tropical Gin

$12.00

Carajillo

$9.23

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$14.00

24 Oz Cantarito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Michelada

$10.00

Cantarito Fiesta

$110.00

Daiquiri

$7.69

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mimosa

$7.69

Apple Martini

$9.23

Whiskey Sour

$9.23

Bloody Mary

$7.69

N/A BEVERAGES

CAN COKE

$2.50

SPRITE CAN

$2.50

DIET CAN

$2.50

LIME JARRITO

$3.50

PINEAPPLE JARRITO

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

STRAWBERRY JARRITO

$3.50

TAMARIND JARRITO

$3.50

MANDARINE JARRITO

$3.50

FRUIT PUNCH JARRITO

$3.50

MANGO JARRITO

$3.50

GRAPEFRUIT JARRITO

$3.50

MEXICAN COCA COLA

$3.50

MEXICAN SPRITE

$3.50

HORCHATA

$4.00

PINEAPPLE

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

PITCHER

HOUSE PITCHER

$40.00

FLAVORED PITCHER

$50.00

PREMIUM PITCHER

$65.00

CANCUN VIBE PITCHER

$38.46

MEZCAL PITCHER

$38.46

SPICY PITCHER

$38.46

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

386 North Main Street, Royal Oak , MI 48067

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

