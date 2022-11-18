Indian
Canteen To Go Canteen To Go NJFH, NJ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
200 Harborside Place, JERSEY CITY, NJ 07311
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco - The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco -District Kitchen JC
No Reviews
210 Hudson Street Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in JERSEY CITY
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
4.5 • 2,482
467 Communipaw Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurant
More near JERSEY CITY