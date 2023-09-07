CANTIKI COCKTAILS

CANTIKI ORIGINALS

KILL PILL

$13.00

JUNGLE BIRD

$13.00

KILL MAI PAIN

$13.00

BRAZILIAN SPIKED LEMONADE

$12.00

COBRAS FANG

$13.00

GHOSTED GIRL

$13.00

CUBAN PETE

$13.00

ANNE BONNY

$12.00

GET LEI'D

$12.00

CORNSTAR MARTINI

$13.00

LUCHA LIBRE

$12.00

TRADITIONAL TIKIS

HOTEL NATIONAL

$12.00

FOG CUTTER

$13.00

THREE DOTS AND A DASH

$14.00

DAIQUIRI

$12.00

HEMINGWAY SPECIAL

$13.00

JET PILOT

$14.00

TRADITIONAL TIKI CALL

$14.00

NON-TIKIS

ILLIN'CILLIN

$12.00

PALOMA QUEEN

$13.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

EL TORO OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

HAPPY HOUR

LA RIVER WATER

$8.00

BABY SCORPION

$8.00

ZOMBIELAND

$8.00

TIGER PUNCH

$8.00

MAI TAI

$8.00

LUCHA LIBRE

$8.00

RESERVIOR GROG

$8.00

BUCKET

$3.00

DRAFT COCKTAILS

Zombieland

$12.00

L.A. River

$12.00

Scorpion

$12.00

Tiger Punch

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Lucha Libre

$12.00

Reservoir Grog

$12.00

FROZEN TIKIS

PINA COLADA

$13.00

STRAWBERRY DAQUIRI

$13.00

MIAMI VICE

$13.00

BANANA HAMMOCK

$13.00

CAFFEINE BEAR

$13.00

HOUSE SELTZERS

CanTiki Tea

$10.00

Kiwi Cucumber

$10.00

Berry Benny

$10.00

Passion Play

$10.00

BOWLS

SCORPION

$35.00

TIGER PUNCH

$35.00

L.A. River Water

$35.00

ZOMBIELAND

$35.00

MAI TAI

$35.00

RESERVIOR GROG

$35.00

FOOD

DUMPLINGS

SHRIMP/PORK XIAO LONG BAO

$13.00

CHICKEN XIAO LONG BAO

$13.00

NAPA/PORK DUMPLING

$13.00

FISH DUMPLING

$13.00

VEGETARIAN DUMPLING

$13.00

VEGAN MUSHROOM DUMPLING

$13.00

HAR GOW

$13.00

BEER

TALL BOYS

$6.00

CANS

$5.00

ELYSIAN SPACE DUST

$9.00

MISSION HAZY IPA

$8.00

BRUNCH CORONA

$4.00

STELLA BTL

$7.00

MODELO PITCHER

$20.00

STELLA PITCHER

$20.00

BUD LIGHT PITCHER

$20.00

ELYSIAN HAZY IPA

$8.00

MICH ULTRA

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

GUINESS

$6.00

PINT BUD LIGHT

$6.00

PINT STELLA

$7.00

PINT MODELO

$6.00

WINE

White

$10.00

RED

$10.00

A TO Z PINOT NOIR

$15.00

LIQUOR

VODKA

TITOS

$12.00

WELL VODKA

$11.00

GREY GOOSE

$16.00

CHOPIN

$16.00

VING VODKA

$13.00

KETEL ONE

$13.00

RUM

COPALLI BLANCO

$12.00

APPLETON 12YR

$17.00

APPLETON SIGNATURE

$13.00

BACARDI 8YR

CADENHEAD GREEN LABEL RUM

$45.00

CAPTIAN MORGAN SPICED

$11.00

COMAZOTS OAXACAN STYLE RUM

$14.00

COPALLIE BARREL

$14.00

DIPLOMATICO

$13.00

DON PAPAS

$12.00

DON Q COCONUT

$11.00

EL DORADO 5YR

$11.00

GOSLINGS

$11.00

CACHACA 51

$11.00

MALIBU

$12.00

HAMILTON DEMERARA

$13.00

HAMILTON JAMAICA BLACK

$12.00

HAMILTON ZOMBIE

$13.00

HAVANA CLUB ANEJO

$12.00

KRAFTED PINEAPPLE RUM

$8.00

KIRK AND SWEENEY

$12.00

KYOMI JAPANESE RUM

$14.00

PLANTATION 5YR

$12.00

PLANTATION DARK

$10.00

PLANTATION OFTD

$12.00

PUSSERS NAVY

$13.00

REAL MCCOY 3YR

$12.00

REAL MCCOY 5YR

$14.00

RHUM BARBANCOURT 8YR

$16.00

RHUM CLEMENT BARREL SELECT

$13.00

RHUM JM AGRICOLE BLANC

$14.00

RHUM JM GOLD

$13.00

RHUM TERRIOR VOLCANIQUE

$14.00

RON IZALCO 10YR

$17.00

RON IZALCO 15YR

$22.00

WELL BLANCO - RON RIO

$8.00

WELL GOLD - MCCORMICK

$8.00

SAILOR JERRY

$13.00

SCARLET IBIS

$14.00

SMITH AND CROSS

$14.00

TRADER VICS OVERPROOF

$10.00

WELL BLACK RUM - MAHINA

$8.00

THE FUNK

$12.00

ZAYA

$13.00

ZACOPA XO

$14.00

DOCTOR BIRD

$13.00

KANICHE RUM XO

$15.00

MALAHAT SPICED RUM

$12.00

RHUM MARTINIQUE AGRICOLE BLANCO

$12.00

RHUM CANNE BLUE

$14.00

FLOR DE CANA 12

$14.00

APPLETON 15

$18.00

CRUZAN BLACKSTRAP

$12.00

KIYOMI

$11.00

BATAVIA ARRACK

$12.00

GIN

WILDER

$13.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$13.00

AMASS

$15.00

FORDS

$12.00

WELL GIN

$8.00

MONKEY 47

$18.00

SWEET GWENDOLYN

$14.00

BEEFEATER

$12.00

AGAVE

WELL MEZCAL - 400 CONEJOS

$12.00

BOZAL TEPEZTATE

$17.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$13.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$15.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$22.00

CODIGA ROSA TEQUILA

$18.00

CORRALEJO SILVER

$13.00

CORRALEJO REPOSADO

$15.00

WELL TEQUILA - BLANCO Real Del Valle

$8.00

LA GRITONA REPOSADO

$15.00

EL JIMADORE REPOSADO

$12.00

CHAMUCOS REPOSADO

$17.00

CHAMUCOS ANEJO

$24.00

GEM AND BOLT MEZCAL

$14.00

LA LUNA MEZCAL

$16.00

MADRE MEZCAL

$14.00

RANCHO DE LA LUNA MEZCAL

$15.00

TEREMANA BLANCO

$11.00

TEREMANA REPOSADO

$14.00

TEREMANA ANEJO

$18.00

YUUBALL PECHUGA MEZCAL

$14.00

TANTEO NAVIDAD

$22.00

CORAZON BLANCO

$11.00

CORAZON REPOSADO

$13.00

LOS VECINOS ESPADIN

$13.00

LOS VECINOS ENSEMBLE

$22.00

LOS VECINOS TOBALA

$45.00

MANGO SHOTTA

$8.00

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$14.00

REAL DE VALLE REPOSADO

$12.00

BAHNEZ ESPADIN

$13.00

BOURBON

MAKERS MARK

$14.00

BULLIET

$13.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$13.00

OLD FORESTER

$12.00

BULLIET RYE

$13.00

TEMPLETON RYE

$14.00

JIM BEAM RYE

$12.00

JIM BEAM BOURBON

$12.00

JEFFERSON'S SMALL BATCH

$13.00

WHISKEY

JAMESON

$13.00

SLANE

$11.00

TIN CUP

$11.00

RED BREAST

$15.00

JACK DANIELS

$13.00

JACK HONEY

$12.00

CROWN ROYAL

$12.00

SEAGRAMS 7 WHISKEY

$9.00

WELL WHISKEY - MCCORMICKS

$8.00

POWERS

$12.00

WHISTLEPIG PIGGY BACK

$14.00

TEELING

$13.00

MISC.

AMARO

$12.00

WELL BRANDY

$8.00

LIQUEUR

$12.00

APERITIF

$13.00

DIGESTIF

$13.00

HENNESSY

$15.00

PIERRE FERRAND 1840

$14.00

SCOTCH

MAC 12

$14.00

SPRINGBANK 15

$18.00

DALMORE 12

$14.00

WELL SCOTCH - FAMOUS GROUSE

$8.00

LAPHROIG 10YR

$14.00

COAL ILA

$12.00

JW BLACK

$13.00

CRAIGELLACHIE

$14.00

ABERLOUR

$14.00

MODIFIERS

UP DIRTY

$3.00

UP DRY

$3.00

EXTRA SHOT

$10.00

COKE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$2.00

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$2.00

TONIC

$1.50

CLUB SODA

$1.50

FLOAT RUM

$3.00

BUCKET

$3.00

BRUNCH

FOOD

SMASH BURGER and FRIES

$15.00

SMASH BURGER

$10.00

FRIES

$6.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$14.00

CINCI 3-WAY

$12.00

CINCI CHILI DOG

$12.00

CINCI TOTS

$10.00

CINCI FRIES

$10.00