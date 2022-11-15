Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cantina 1511- Mooresville 120-D Marketplace Ave

120-D Marketplace Ave

Mooresville, NC 28117

Chicken Empandas
Kids Ground Beef Burrito

Dips and Apps

Cantina Guacamole

$14.29

Bacon Guacamole

$16.79

Ground Beef Nachos

$14.29

Ancho Chicken Nachos

$14.29

Smoked Chicken Nachos

$14.29

Chicken Empandas

$10.79

Spinach and Goat Cheese Empanadas

$12.79

Diablo Nachos

$15.49

Steak Fries

$13.79

Queso Fundido

$11.29

Chips & Salsa

$2.49

Chips

$1.49

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.79

Mushroom Quesadilla

$15.29

Vaquero Quesadilla

$14.79

Steak Quesadilla

$15.79

Crab & Avocado Quesadilla

$17.29

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

El Caballero

$16.79

Soups and Salads

1511 Chopped Salad

$10.99

SW Cobb Salad

$10.59

Tostada Salad

$16.79

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$8.29

Cup Tortilla Soup

$5.99

1511 Taco Salad

$16.79

Tacos

2 Taco Plate

$15.29

3 Tacos Plate

$18.29

Hamburgers

Gringo Burger

$14.99

Avocado Bacon Burger

$14.99

Diablo Burger

$14.99

Black Bean Burger

$13.29

Quesadilla Burger

$12.29

Burritos & Chimichangas

Chicken Burrito

$14.99

Steak Burrito

$14.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$14.99

Barbacoa Burrito

$14.99

Shrimp Burrito

$16.99

Veggie Burrito

$14.99

Chicken Chimi

$15.49

Ground Beef Chimi

$15.49

Steak Chimi

$15.49

Barbacoa Chimi

$15.49

Veggie Chimi

$15.49

Enchiladas

Ench De Pollo

$12.59

Diana

$12.59

Rojas

$12.59

Verde

$12.59

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$18.29

Steak Fajitas

$19.29

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.29

Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas

$22.29

Steak and Shrimp Fajitas

$22.29

Chicken and Steak Fajitas

$19.29

Chiken, Steak, and Shrimp Fajitas

$26.99

Veggie Fajitas

$15.29

Comida Mexicana

Al Pastor Salmon

$22.79

Shrimp Skewers

$21.29

Pollo Con Queso

$16.79

Barbacoa

$18.79

Carne Azteca

$24.99

Tamales

$13.49

Pastelitos

$16.79

Birria Tacos

$16.79

Desserts

Cuatro Leches

$9.29

Key Lime Pie

$9.29

Nutella Pie

$9.29

Churros

$9.29

Pastel De Chocolate

$9.29

Caramel Apple Empanadas

$12.99

Kids Menu

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kid's Burger

$6.50

Kid's Cheese Burger

$7.50

Kid's Bean Burrito

$6.50

Kid's Ground Beef Taco

$6.50

Kids Chicken Burrito

$6.50

Kids Ground Beef Burrito

$6.50

Kid's Ice Cream

$1.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
