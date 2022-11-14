Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cantina 1511- Toringdon 12330 Johnston Rd

No reviews yet

12330 Johnston Rd

Charlotte, NC 28277

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Tacos
Churros

Dips and Apps

Queso Fundido

$11.29

Chicken Empandas

$10.79

Steak Fries

$13.49

Ground Beef Nachos

$14.29

Ancho Chicken Nachos

$14.29

Smoked Chicken Nachos

$14.29

Veggie Nachos

$12.29

Chips & Salsa

$2.49

Chips

$1.49

Diablo Nachos

$15.49

Spinach and Goat Cheese Empanadas

$12.79

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.79

Mushroom Quesadilla

$15.29

Vaquero Quesadilla

$14.79

Steak Quesadilla

$15.79

Crab & Avocado Quesadilla

$17.29

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.29

Caballero Quesadilla

$14.79

Soups and Salads

1511 Chopped Salad

$10.99

SW Cobb Salad

$10.59

Tostada Salad

$16.79

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Cup Tortilla Soup

$5.99

1511 Taco Salad

$16.79

Tacos

1 Taco Plate

$13.29

2 Taco Plate

$15.29

3 Tacos Plate

$18.79

Hamburgers

Gringo Burger

$14.99

Avocado Bacon Burger

$14.99

Diablo Burger

$14.99

Black Bean Burger

$13.29

Quesadilla Burger

$12.29

Burritos & Chimichangas

Chicken Burrito

$14.99

Steak Burrito

$14.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$14.99

Barbacoa Burrito

$14.99

Shrimp Burrito

$18.99

Veggie Burrito

$14.99

Chicken Chimi

$15.49

Ground Beef Chimi

$15.49

Steak Chimi

$15.49

Barbacoa Chimi

$15.49

Veggie Chimi

$15.49

Shrimp Chimi

$19.49

Enchiladas

Ench De Pollo

$12.59

Ench de Diana

$12.59

Ench Rojas

$12.59

Ench Verde

$12.59

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$18.29

Steak Fajitas

$19.29

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.29

Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas

$22.29

Steak and Shrimp Fajitas

$22.29

Chicken and Steak Fajitas

$19.29

Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp Fajitas

$26.29

Veggie Fajitas

$15.29

Comida Mexicana

Al Pastor Salmon

$22.79

Shrimp Skewers

$21.29

Pollo Con Queso

$16.79

Barbacoa

$18.79

Carne Azteca

$24.99

Tamales

$13.49

Birria Tacos

$16.79

Pastelitos

$16.79

Sides

$Side Black Beans & Rice

$4.29

$Side Charro & Rice

$4.29

$Side Refried & Rice

$4.29

$Side Chopped

$4.50

$Side SW Cobb

$4.50

Side Plain Fries

$4.29

Side Adobo Fries

$4.29

Side Cantina Fries

$4.29

$ Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Red Salsa

$0.50

Chips & Salsa

$2.49

$Side Corn Tortillas

$2.00

$Side Flour Tortillas

$2.00

$Side Lettuce Cups

$2.00

$Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.50

$Side Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Black Bean

$4.29

Side Charro

$4.29

Side Refried

$4.29

Side Rice

$4.29

Side Plantains

$4.29

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.99

Side Queso

$4.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Of Shredded Lettuce

$1.00

Side Veggies

$2.49

Side Street Corn

$4.29

$Side Avocado

$4.00

$Cold Setup

$4.00

$Side Slaw

$3.00

Pint Habanero Salsa

$6.00

Pint Red Salsa

$6.00

Pint Pico

$6.00

Side Taco

$5.79

Side Fruit

$2.00

Desserts

Cuatro Leches

$9.29

Key Lime Pie

$9.29

Nutella Pie

$9.29

Churros

$9.29

Pastel De Chocolate

$9.29

Ice Cream

$1.50

Caramel Apple Empanadas

$12.99

Kids Menu

Kid's Bean Burrito

$7.25

Kid's Burger

$7.25

Kid's Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.25

Kids Chicken Burrito

$7.25

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$7.25

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.25

Kids Milk/juice

$1.00

Kids Ground Beef Burrito

$7.25

Kid's Ground Beef Taco

$7.25

Adult Child Charge

$2.00

Kid Fruit

$1.00

Milk & Juice Refills

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

12330 Johnston Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

