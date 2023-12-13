- Home
- /
- East Northport
- /
- Cantina azul - 1730 e jericho tpk
Cantina azul 1730 e jericho tpk
No reviews yet
1730 e jericho tpk
Huntinngton, NY 11731
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Chips and salsa$6.00
Cantina roasted tomato house salsa and chips
- Chips and guacamole$12.00
Made with onion, cilantro and tomato.
- Cantina Nachos$12.00
crispy corn tortilla chips topped with black beans, melted cheese, jalapeños, crema, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Chicken taquitos (4)$12.00
4 fried crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, crema, pico de Gallo and cotija cheese
- Jumbo Wings (8)$10.00
choice of chipotle bbq, mango habanero or Buffalo sauce
- Queso fundido$12.00
Baked chihuahua cheese served with corn tortillas
- Birria empanadas (3)$14.00
Empanadas stuffed with Birria and chihuahua cheese. Served with consume'
- Ceviche$18.00
Shrimp, mahi mahi, lime juice, red onions, cilantro, tomato
- plantains$8.00
Plantains, crema, cilantro
Quesadillas
- Queso quesadilla$9.00
Served with sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chipotle quesadilla$14.00
Melted cheese blend, shredded chicken, black beans, corn, chipotle aioli. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo
- Surf and turf quesadilla$20.00
Melted cheese blend, steak, shrimp, crispy onions and chipotle ranch. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo
- Avocado shrimp quesadilla$18.00
Melted cheese blend, shrimp, corn, avocado, chipotle aioli. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo
- Birria quesadilla$16.00
Melted cheese blend, Birria, onion & cilantro, served with consume'
Tacos
- Birria tacos (3)$14.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with chihuahua cheese, Beef Birria, onion & cilantro. Served with consume'
- Shrimp tacos (3)$14.00
Flour Tortilla, shrimp, cabbage, Avocado, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli and queso Fresco
- Mahi mahi tacos (3)$16.00
Flour tortilla, blackened mahi mahi, cabbage, mango salsa and avocado ranch dressing
- Carnitas tacos (3)$10.00
Corn tortillas, carnitas pork, pickled red onions, cilantro and salsa roja
- Asada tacos (3)$14.00
Corn tortillas, steak, onion & cilantro, salsa verde and queso Fresco
- Chicken tacos (3)$10.00
Flour tortillas, grilled chicken, chipotle aioli, avocado ranch dressing, pico de gallo, lettuce and cheese
- Americano tacos (3)$10.00
Flour tortillas, seasoned ground beef, crema, pico de gallo, lettuce and cheese
- Crispy fish tacos (3)$12.00
Corn tortillas, fried cod, cabbage, chipotle aioli and pico de gallo
- Bang bang shrimp tacos (3)$14.00
Flour tortillas, fried shrimp, cabbage, mango salsa, spicy bang bang sauce
- Surf and turf tacos (3)$16.00
Flour tortillas, steak, shrimp, crispy onions, chipotle ranch and queso fresco
- Fried avocado tacos (3)$12.00
Flour tortillas , fried avocado, refried beans, corn, chipotle aioli, lettuce and cheese
Favorites
- Chimichanga
Fried burrito stuffed with choice of meat, topped with guajillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
- Enchiladas
Three flour tortillas topped with red guajillo sauce or salsa verde, cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Burrito$10.00
Jumbo burrito stuffed with rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese
- Carne asada$22.00
Grilled skirt steak, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico, avocado, cheese, jalapeño. Served with corn tortillas
- Surf and turf$28.00
Grilled skirt steak, shrimp, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico, avocado, cheese, jalapeño. Served with corn tortillas
- Tropical mahi mahi$22.00
Blackened mahi mahi rice, refried beans, lettuce, mango salsa, avocado, cheese.
- Pollo asado$18.00
Grilled chicken, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico, avocado, cheese, jalapeño. Served with corn tortillas
Bowls & salads
- Cantina Bowl$10.00
Rice, refried beans, corn, avocado, crema, crushed tortilla chips, cheese
- Chipotle bowl$10.00
Rice, black beans, corn, guacamole, chipotle aioli, cheese
- Carnitas Bowl$15.00
Carnitas pork, rice, black beans, plantains, pickled red onions, cilantro, salsa roja, cheese
- Birria bowl$16.00
Birria, rice, black beans, onion & cilantro, sliced avocado, crema and cheese
- Tostada salad$10.00
Crisp tortilla shell, lettuce, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese
Desserts
- Churros$10.00
Churros topped with cinnamon, caramel and chocolate syrup
- Cheesecake burrito$16.00
Deep fried burrito stuffed with cheesecake. Topped with cinnamon, caramel and chocolate syrup, whipped cream and a cherry
- Oreo empanadas (2)$10.00
Empanadas stuffed with Oreos and topped with chocolate syrup and sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry
Beverages
Menu 3po
Appetizers
- Chips and salsa$6.00
Cantina roasted tomato house salsa and chips
- Chips and guacamole$12.00
Made with onion, cilantro and tomato.
- Cantina Nachos$12.00
crispy corn tortilla chips topped with black beans, melted cheese, jalapeños, crema, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Chicken taquitos (4)$12.00
4 fried crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, crema, pico de Gallo and cotija cheese
- Jumbo Wings (8)$10.00
choice of chipotle bbq, mango habanero or Buffalo sauce
- Queso fundido$12.00
Baked chihuahua cheese served with corn tortillas
- Jalapeño poppers (6)$10.00
Cheddar cheese poppers served with sour cream
- Birria empanadas (3)$14.00
Empanadas stuffed with Birria and chihuahua cheese. Served with consume'
Quesadillas
- Queso quesadilla$9.00
Served with sour cream and pico de gallo
- Chipotle quesadilla$14.00
Melted cheese blend, shredded chicken, black beans, corn, chipotle aioli. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo
- Surf and turf quesadilla$20.00
Melted cheese blend, steak, shrimp, crispy onions and chipotle ranch. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo
- Avocado shrimp quesadilla$18.00
Melted cheese blend, shrimp, corn, avocado, chipotle aioli. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo
- Birria quesadilla$16.00
Melted cheese blend, Birria, onion & cilantro, served with consume'
Tacos
- Birria tacos (3)$14.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with chihuahua cheese, Beef Birria, onion & cilantro. Served with consume'
- Shrimp tacos (3)$14.00
Flour Tortilla, shrimp, cabbage, Avocado, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli and queso Fresco
- Mahi mahi tacos (3)$16.00
Flour tortilla, blackened mahi mahi, cabbage, mango salsa and avocado ranch dressing
- Carnitas tacos (3)$10.00
Corn tortillas, carnitas pork, pickled red onions, cilantro and salsa roja
- Asada tacos (3)$14.00
Corn tortillas, steak, onion & cilantro, salsa verde and queso Fresco
- Chicken tacos (3)$10.00
Flour tortillas, grilled chicken, chipotle aioli, avocado ranch dressing, pico de gallo, lettuce and cheese
- Americano tacos (3)$10.00
Flour tortillas, seasoned ground beef, crema, pico de gallo, lettuce and cheese
- Crispy fish tacos (3)$12.00
Corn tortillas, fried cod, cabbage, chipotle aioli and pico de gallo
- Bang bang shrimp tacos (3)$14.00
Flour tortillas, fried shrimp, cabbage, mango salsa, spicy bang bang sauce
- Surf and turf tacos (3)$16.00
Flour tortillas, steak, shrimp, crispy onions, chipotle ranch and queso fresco
- Fried avocado tacos (3)$12.00
Flour tortillas , fried avocado, refried beans, corn, chipotle aioli, lettuce and cheese
Favorites
- Chimichanga
Fried burrito stuffed with choice of meat, topped with guajillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
- Enchiladas
Three flour tortillas topped with red guajillo sauce or salsa verde, cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Burrito$10.00
Jumbo burrito stuffed with rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese
- Carne asada$22.00
Grilled skirt steak, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico, avocado, cheese, jalapeño. Served with corn tortillas
- Surf and turf$28.00
Grilled skirt steak, shrimp, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico, avocado, cheese, jalapeño. Served with corn tortillas
- Tropical mahi mahi$22.00
Blackened mahi mahi rice, refried beans, lettuce, mango salsa, avocado, cheese.
- Pollo asado$18.00
Grilled chicken, rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico, avocado, cheese, jalapeño. Served with corn tortillas
Bowls & salads
- Cantina Bowl$10.00
Rice, refried beans, corn, avocado, crema, crushed tortilla chips, cheese
- Chipotle bowl$10.00
Rice, black beans, corn, guacamole, chipotle aioli, cheese
- Carnitas Bowl$15.00
Carnitas pork, rice, black beans, plantains, pickled red onions, cilantro, salsa roja, cheese
- Birria bowl$16.00
Birria, rice, black beans, onion & cilantro, sliced avocado, crema and cheese
- Tostada salad$10.00
Crisp tortilla shell, lettuce, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese
Desserts
- Churros$10.00
Churros topped with cinnamon, caramel and chocolate syrup
- Cheesecake burrito$16.00
Deep fried burrito stuffed with cheesecake. Topped with cinnamon, caramel and chocolate syrup, whipped cream and a cherry
- Oreo empanadas (2)$10.00
Empanadas stuffed with Oreos and topped with chocolate syrup and sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry
Night Club
Fast Bar
Liquor
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1730 e jericho tpk, Huntinngton, NY 11731
Photos coming soon!