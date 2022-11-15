Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Cantina Barba

review star

No reviews yet

3701 N Main St,

Houston, TX 77077

Breakfast Tacos
Carne Asada
Cantina Cheeseburger

TACOS

Al Pastor

$4.50

Adobo pork shoulder, grilled low & slow. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.

Barbacoa

$4.75

Beef cheeks slow, soaked and simmered in adobo.

Carne Asada

$5.00

Marinated & grilled skirt steak topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.

Papas Con Rajas

$4.00

Potato, poblano, beans, grilled onion and cilantro on corn tortilla.

Pollo

$4.50

Guajillo chile & orange adobo, grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.

Smoked Pork

$4.50

Dry rubbed, mesquite smoked pork. Topped with onion & cilantro, served on corn tortilla.

BREAKFAST TACOS

Breakfast Tacos

$3.50

Comes with your choice of 2 ingredients, on flour tortilla

Steak and Eggs

$5.00

Carne asada, egg, cheese, & grilled onions on flour tortilla

Barbacoa Deluxe

$5.00

Barbacoa, egg, & queso fresco on flour tortilla

Pork Hash

$5.00

Smoked pork, potato, egg, & jalapeno on flour tortilla

NOT TACOS

Burrito Desayuno

$10.00

Choice of bacon, chorizo, or veggie. Comes with egg, fries, queso, avocado, beans. Flour Tortilla.

Classic Burrito

$11.00

Flour tortilla with beans, fries, cheese, guac, house salsa

Cantina Cheeseburger

$7.00

1/4lb patty, American cheese, burger sauce, homemade pickles.

Quesadilla

Flour tortilla seared with oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo.

Deez Nacho Fries

$11.00

Comes with queso, guac, jalapeno, crema, beans, and pico.

SIDES

Chips +

Bag of tortilla chips served with your choice of queso, guac, or salsa.

Elotes

$5.00

Corn, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, ancho chile.

Fries

$6.00

Golden, crispy, delicious.

Plantains

$5.00

Comes with crema and queso.

Beans

Pinto beans.

Rice

White rice.

Tex's Dip

$11.00

EXTRA SAUCES

++ Red Sauce

$0.25

++ Green Sauce

$0.25

++ Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

++ Mamalona!

$0.50

++ Burger Sauce

$0.50

Bottle of Mamalona!

$10.00Out of stock

Mamalona! Refill

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Cucumber Agua Fresca

$4.00

Refreshing cucumber-flavored fruit drink.

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$4.00

Refreshing watermelon-flavored fruit drink.

Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

Herbal tea made as an infusion from the crimson-colored roselle flower. Cranberry-like flavor.

Horchata

$4.00

Traditional Mexican drink flavored with cinnamon and sweetened with sugar.

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Classic Coke bottled with real sugar.

Squirt

$4.00

Caffeine-free, citrus-flavored soft drink.

Topo Chico

$4.00

Classic & refreshing mineral water.

XL CHIPS +

Bag of Chips

$4.00

A bag of chips. But they’re OUR chips.

5 Bags of Chips

$18.00

5 full bags of OUR tortilla chips.

Large Salsa

$5.00

Pint of our house-made salsa.

Large Guacamole

$12.00

Pint of our house-made guacamole.

Large Queso

$10.00

Pint of our house-made queso.

BIG FOOD

Burger Bag

$30.00

Sack of 5 cheeseburgers, and a large sack of fries.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
No phone, come thru.

Location

3701 N Main St,, Houston, TX 77077

Cantina Barba image
Cantina Barba image
Cantina Barba image

