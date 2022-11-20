Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Cantina Catrina Dadeland

review star

No reviews yet

7535 N kendall Ste 2575

Kendall, FL 33156

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ANTOJITOS & BOTANAS

CATRINA’S NACHOS

CATRINA’S NACHOS

$15.95

Chorizo / melted cheese / green & red pepper / sour cream / guac / pico de gallo / pickled jalapeños

CEVICHE VERDE

CEVICHE VERDE

$13.95

Catch of the day / cilantro-lime marinade / jalapeño chile / cucumber / red onions / radish

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$11.50

4 pieces / guac / cucumber pico de gallo / charred corn / Cotija cheese / sour cream / morita salsa

CHIPS & SALSAS

CHIPS & SALSAS

$5.95

Chips / molcajete salsa / salsa verde / morita salsa

CLASSIC GUAC

CLASSIC GUAC

$10.95

Cilantro / pico de gallo / toasted pepitas / Cotija cheese

ESQUITES

ESQUITES

$6.95

Corn kernels / mayonnaise / Cotija cheese / tajín / cilantro / lime

STREET CORN

STREET CORN

$9.75

Two roasted fire corns / chipotle mayo / Cotija cheese / lime / crushed chips / cilantro / tajín

TAMAL DE LECHON

TAMAL DE LECHON

$12.95

Pulled pork / green tomato - cilantro salsa / fresh cheese

TRUFFLE CORN GUAC

TRUFFLE CORN GUAC

$13.95

Charred corn / truffle cream / Cotija cheese / pico de gallo

POPCORN BAR

SALADS & SOUPS

MEXICAN COBB SALAD

MEXICAN COBB SALAD

$16.95

BBQ chicken / avocado / egg / tomato / roasted fire corn / Cotija cheese / beans / cheddar / poblano peppers / tortilla strips

TORTILLA SOUP

TORTILLA SOUP

$6.95

Tomato-pasilla / tortilla chips / avocado / Cotija cheese / cream /chile pasilla

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.95

BOWLS

SALAD CHICKEN BOWL

SALAD CHICKEN BOWL

$16.95

Mixed greens / avocado / white cilantro rice / roasted corn kernels / red onions / bell pepper sauteed mix / black beans / your choice of: salmon, steak, chicken or shrimps (4 oz).

SALAD SHRIMP BOWL

SALAD SHRIMP BOWL

$16.95
SALAD SALMON BOWL

SALAD SALMON BOWL

$16.95
SALAD BEEF BOWL

SALAD BEEF BOWL

$16.95

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.95

Mexican cheeses on ﬂour tortilla / pico de gallo / sour cream / guac

CHICKEN TINGA QUESADILLA

CHICKEN TINGA QUESADILLA

$14.95

Pico de gallo / sour cream / guac

CHORIZO QUESADILLA

CHORIZO QUESADILLA

$14.95

Guacamole / sour cream / morita salsa

LECHON AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

LECHON AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$14.95

Roasted pineapple / sour cream / salsa verde

STREET TACOS

POLLO EN MOLE TACOS

$11.95

Mexican rice, pulled chicken / Oaxaca mole sauce / sweet plantains / red onions / sour cream / cilantro/ Cotija cheese

FRIJOL CON LECHON TACOS

FRIJOL CON LECHON TACOS

$11.95

Cilantro rice / pulled carnitas with black beans stew / avocado / cotija cheese/ cilantro / pickled onion / salsa verde

AL PASTOR TACOS

$14.95

Slow cooked achiote marinated pork / white onion / roasted pineapple / cilantro / salsa verde

CARNE ASADA TACOS

$17.95

Beef / chorizo / potato / roasted onions / cilantro / salsa verde / lime

SLOW BRAISED BEEF BARBACOA TACOS

SLOW BRAISED BEEF BARBACOA TACOS

$15.95

Cabbage & radish / braised beef barbacoa / avocado / cilantro / lime / pickled onion / salsa verde

POLLO PIBIL TACOS

POLLO PIBIL TACOS

$11.95

Refried beans / mexican rice / chicken pibil stew / queso fresco / cilantro / lime / pickled onions

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP TACOS

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP TACOS

$11.95

Flour tortilla / Mexican rice / Chipotle shrimp sauce / mushrooms / corn kernels / Chihuahua cheese / cilantro / salsa chipotle

LECHON CARNITAS TACOS

LECHON CARNITAS TACOS

$15.50

Cabbage & radish / pulled pork carnitas / chicharron / red onions / cilantro / cilantro / lime / salsas verde

VEGGIE TACOS

CHIPOTLE MEATBALLS TACOS

$15.95

Meatless meatballs stew / black beans / corn kernels / red guajillo sauce / cilantro / lime / salsa chipotle

PORTOBELLO TACOS

$14.95

Mexican rice / portobello stew / sour cream / queso fresco / cilantro / salsas chipotle

RAJAS CON CREMA TACOS

$13.95

Mexican rice / rajas poblanas and corn stew / sour cream / Cotija cheese / cilantro / refried beans

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$14.95

Chicken tinga / green tomatillo salsa / queso fresco / sour cream / red onions

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$14.95

Chicken tinga / guajillo salsa / sour cream / queso fresco

ENCHILADAS MOLE NEGRO

$14.95

Chicken tinga / mole oaxaqueño salsa / queso fresco / sour cream

DE NUESTRA FAMILIA

TAMPIQUEÑA STEAK

TAMPIQUEÑA STEAK

$28.95

Churrasco / mexican rice / refried beans / tamal de lechón / guac / molcajete salsa / roasted jalapeño

CITRUS SALMON

CITRUS SALMON

$29.75

Salmon / lime cilantro rice / mango pico de gallo / lemons

DESSERTS

FLAN DE LA CASA

FLAN DE LA CASA

$7.95

Creamy cheese flan / caramel sauce / whipped cream / strawberry

PASTEL TRES LECHES

PASTEL TRES LECHES

$7.95

Traditional vanilla cake / milk sauce / merengue

CHURROS DE LA CASA

CHURROS DE LA CASA

$7.95

Fried churros / cinnamon sugar / condensed milk / whipped cream / caramel sauce / chocolate sauce

DÍA DE MUERTOS CHURROS

$7.95

Fried churros / cinnamon sugar / chocolate sauce / vanilla ice cream / whipped cream / toasted almonds / strawberries

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$3.50
TRIO DE PALETAS

TRIO DE PALETAS

$7.95Out of stock

Mango / lime / strawberries / pineapple / guava / soursop / tamarindo / passion fruit / tajín on the side.

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.95

Flour tortilla / guac on the side

KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA

KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.95

Flour tortilla / chicken tinga / guac on the side

KIDS BEEF TACOS

$7.95

Corn tortilla and your choice of beef or chicken / cheddar on the side / guac on the side / sour cream on the side / tomato on the side

KIDS CHICKEN FLAUTAS

KIDS CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$6.95

2 pieces / Shredded chicken / guac on the side

KIDS CHICKEN TACOS

$7.95

SIDES

Mexican rice

Mexican rice

$3.50
Refried beans

Refried beans

$3.50
Sweet plantains

Sweet plantains

$3.50

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Spicy Sauce - Chile de arbol

$0.49

Side Molcajete Sauce

$0.49

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side Salsa Verde

$0.49

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Cheddar Cheese

$0.99

Side Chipotle mayo

$0.50

Side Cotija Cheese

$0.99

Side Skirt Steak

$5.00

Side White Cheese

Side Shredded Yellow Cheese

$2.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Spicy Sauce - Habanero negro

$0.49

ESPECIALES DE TEMPORADA

CHILE EN NOGADA

CHILE EN NOGADA

$20.59Out of stock

POZOLE

$12.99Out of stock

SPICY BEEF NACHOS SB

$18.95Out of stock

CHICKEN TINGA NACHOS SB

$16.95Out of stock

CHORIZO NACHOS SB

$16.95Out of stock

PAN DE MUERTO

$4.50

BEVERAGES

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.25

Horchata

$3.25

Tamarind water

$3.75

Lemonade

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Coke bottle

$3.95

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Topochico bottle

$3.50

Fruit Punch jarrito

$3.50

Grapefruit jarrito

$3.50

Lime jarrito

$3.50

Mandarin jarrito

$3.50

Pineapple jarrito

$3.50

Tamarind jarrito

$3.50

Apple juice

$2.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

Out of stock

Kids Fanta

$1.50

Kids Sprite soda

$1.50

Kids Coke

$1.50

Kids Diet coke

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Apple juice

$2.50

Aqua Pana

$6.50

Filtered water

Capuccino

$4.50

Coffee

$2.95

Espresso

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7535 N kendall Ste 2575, Kendall, FL 33156

Directions

Gallery
Cantina Catrina image
Cantina Catrina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Havana 1957 Ocean Drive - Havana - Ocean 14
orange starNo Reviews
1410 OCEAN DRIVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Cracked by Chef Adrianne
orange star3.9 • 664
7400 SW 57th Ct South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Pub 52 Gastropub & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5829 SW 73RD STREET SOUTH MIAMI, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Fiola Miami
orange star4.5 • 137
1500 San Ignacio Avenue Coral Gables, FL 33146
View restaurantnext
Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending
orange starNo Reviews
4178 SW 74 CT South Miami, FL 33155
View restaurantnext
Pueblito Viejo Miami - Pueblito Viejo #2
orange starNo Reviews
8285 SW 40 St Miami, FL 33155
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kendall

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kendall
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (241 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (321 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston