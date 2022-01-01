Cantina Captiva imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Cantina Captiva

1,962 Reviews

$$

14970 Captiva Dr.

Captiva, FL 33924

Popular Items

Cantina Queso Dip
Churros
Chips Y Salsa

Bienvenidos

Cantina Queso Dip

$10.00

Homemade Guacamole

$9.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Nachos

$9.00

Tostada

$10.00

Home Grown Bananas

$8.00

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Seasoned Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Carnita Quesadilla

$13.00

Beef Quesdilla

$13.00

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Teriyaki Wings

$13.00

Hot Iguana Wings

$13.00

Chips Y Salsa

$5.00

1 Tamale

$4.00

2 Tamales

$8.00

3 Tamales

$12.00

For the beach bodies

Beef Taco Salad

$12.00

Carnita Taco Salad

$12.00

Chicken Taco Salad

$12.00

Chicken Fajita Salad

$13.00

Steak Fajita Salad

$14.00

Shrimp Faj Salad

$15.00

Captiva Shrimp wraps

$13.00

House Salad

$5.00

South of the Border

1 Taco Meal

$7.00

2 Taco Meal

$10.00

3 Taco Meal

$13.00

Mexico City Tacos

$13.00

2 Steak Tacos

$14.00

3 Steak Taco

$19.00

2 Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

3 Shrimp Taco

$21.00

2 Grilled Fish Tacos

$15.00

3 Grill Fish Taco

$19.00

2 Fried Fish Tacos

$15.00

3 Fried Fish Taco

$19.00

Tamale Entree

$11.00

No Meat Burrito

$9.00

Garden Burrito

$11.00

Beef Burrito

$15.00

Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Carnita Burrito

$15.00

Steak Burrito

$18.00

Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

Surf N Turf Burrito

$18.00

MIni Burritos

$14.00

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Three Cheese Enchilada

$13.00

Ground Beef Enchilada

$15.00

Seasoned Chicken Enchiladas

$15.00

Carnitas Enchiladas

$15.00

Steak Enchiladas

$18.00

Shrimp Enchiladas

$19.00

Special Enchiladas

$19.00

Mexico City Enchiladas

$16.00

Veggie Fajita

$14.00

Steak Fajitas

$23.00

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Carnitas Fajitas

$18.00

1/2 1/2 Fajitas

$22.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Seafood Fajitas

$24.00

Chef's Specialties

Shrimp Diablo

$22.00

Tequila Lime Shrimp

$22.00

Chicken Chile Poblano

$20.00

Chile Relleno

$20.00

Arrachera

$21.00

Camarones Al Mojo

$22.00

Pescado Cena

$22.00

For the Piñata Whackers

Kids Meals

$7.00

Sides

Rice and Beans

$3.50

Refried Beans

$3.00

Rice

$2.00

Black Beans

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side Queso Blanco

$3.50

French Fries

$3.00

Sauteed Vegtables

$3.00

Side Taco

$4.00

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Grilled Shrimp

$1.50

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Pickled Jalapeño

$0.75

Fresh Jalapeño

$1.00

Side Special Taco

$6.00

For the Gringos

Chicken Fajita Sandwich

$12.00

Steak Fajita Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Chick Sandwich

$12.00

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.00

Desserts

Churros

$9.00

Keylime Pie

$9.00

Fried Ice cream

$9.00

Sopapillas

$10.00

Platanos

$6.00

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Ala carte

Taco

$4.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.50

milk

$3.00

Choc. Milk

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Virgin Marg

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Whiteclaw

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Negro Modelo

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Coors lt

$4.50

Heineken

$5.00

Miller Light

$4.50

Bohemia

$5.00

Sol

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Land Shark

$5.00

Carta Blanca

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

IPA

$8.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Negro Modelo

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Pitcher

$15.00

Pitcher IPA

$20.00

Stella

$5.00

Wine

Sangria

$9.00+

Frontera Merlot

$9.00+

Frontera PN

$9.00+

Frontera Cabernet

$9.00+

10 Span Cabernet

$11.00+

10 Span PN

$11.00+

Malbec

$11.00+

Frontera Chard

$9.00+

Frontera PG

$9.00+

Frontera SB

$9.00+

Rose

$11.00+

10 Span Chard

$11.00+

Riesling

$9.00+

White Zin

$9.00+

Margarita

Margarita Rocks

$9.00+

Margarita Frozen

$9.00+

Shot

$5.00

Rider

$4.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14970 Captiva Dr., Captiva, FL 33924

Directions

Gallery
Cantina Captiva image

Map
