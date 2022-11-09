  • Home
  • /
  • Reno
  • /
  • Cantina Del Lobo - 1664 North Virginia Street
A map showing the location of Cantina Del Lobo 1664 North Virginia StreetView gallery

Cantina Del Lobo 1664 North Virginia Street

review star

No reviews yet

1664 North Virginia Street

Reno, NV 89557

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Chips

$3.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Plain Burrito

$9.99

Plain Burrito Bowl

$9.99

Plain Nachos

$9.99

Plain Salad

$9.99

Plain Taco

$4.99

Rotisserie Chicken Burrito

$13.99

Rotisserie Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Rotisserie Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$13.99

Rotisserie Chicken Taco

$5.99

Rotisserie Pork Burrito

$13.99

Rotisserie Pork Bowl

$13.99

Rotisserie Pork Nachos

$13.99

Rotisserie Pork Salad

$13.99

Rotisserie Pork Taco

$5.99

Sauteed Veggie Burrito

$13.99

Sauteed Veggies Bowl

$13.99

Sauteed Veggies Nachos

$13.99

Sauteed Veggies Salad

$13.99

Sauteed Veggies Taco

$5.99

Smoked Tri-Tip Burrito

$13.99

Smoked Tri-Tip Bowl

$13.99

Smoked Tri-Tip Nachos

$13.99

Smoked Tri-Tip Salad

$13.99

Smoked Tri-Tip Taco

$5.99

Add Tortillas

$1.00

Extra Meat

$4.99

Cheese Sauce

$3.99

Guacamole

$2.99

Salsa

$1.00

Beans

$2.99

Drink

Bottled Water

$3.50

Jarritos - Guava

$3.50

Jarritos - Lime

$3.50

Jarritos - Mandarin

$3.50

Jarritos - Mango

$3.50

Jarritos - Manzanita

$3.50

Jarritos - Pineapple

$3.50

Jarritos - Punch

$3.50

Jarritos - Sangria

$3.50

Jarritos - Strawberry

$3.50

Jarritos - Tamarin

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Pepsi - Diet

$3.50

Pepsi Zero

$3.50

Tea - Raspberry

$4.00

Tea - Regular

$4.00

Tea - Sweet

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1664 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89557

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizzeria Poetica
orange starNo Reviews
87 W Stadium Way Reno, NV 89557
View restaurantnext
Pub N’ Sub
orange star4.0 • 224
1000 Ralston St Reno, NV 89503
View restaurantnext
Playfield '76
orange starNo Reviews
150 N. Arlington Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Bab Café - 303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130
orange starNo Reviews
303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130 Reno, NV 89503
View restaurantnext
Piezzetta Pizza Kitchen - Circus Circus Reno
orange starNo Reviews
500 N Sierra St Reno, NV 89503
View restaurantnext
Record Street Brewing
orange star4.4 • 72
324 E 4th Street Reno, NV 89512
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Reno

09 Reno - 09 Reno
orange star4.6 • 1,584
5030 Las Brisas BLVD Reno, NV 89523
View restaurantnext
Great Full Gardens Midtown
orange star4.5 • 1,396
555 S Virginia St Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Arario Midtown - Reno NV
orange star4.7 • 1,270
777 S Center St #200 Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
The Urban Deli
orange star4.8 • 540
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5 Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
The Cheese Board
orange star4.6 • 330
247 California Ave Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Pub N’ Sub
orange star4.0 • 224
1000 Ralston St Reno, NV 89503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reno
Sparks
review star
No reviews yet
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston