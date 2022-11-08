- Home
Cantina Feliz Fort Washington
424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034
Fort Washington, PA 19034
Popular Items
Antojitos (Takeout)
Guacamole
Our Traditional Guacamole made of avocados mashed with lime juice, salt, roasted, jalapenos, onions & cilantro. Served with corn tortilla chips and salsa Oaxaca
Guacamole Sampler
A combination of our Tuna, Esquites and Bacon & Fig Guacamoles served with tortilla chips & salsa oaxaca.
Bacon & Fig Guacamole
Our traditional guacamole topped with bacon, dried figs, Cabrales blue cheese & spiced almonds. Served with corn tortilla chips and salsa Oaxaca.
Esquites Guacamole
Our esquites street corn side served off the cob, on top of our traditional guacamole. Grilled corn, lime mayo, queso fresco & chili pequin. Served with corn tortilla chips and salsa Oaxaca
Tuna Guacamole
yellowfin tuna, grilled pineapple, chipotle aioli, red onion, jalapeño, avocado, served with chips
Chips & Salsa
Freshly fried served with our house made salsa Oaxaca
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
Chicken tinga, poblano chilies & queso mixto in a flour tortilla quesadilla. Served with a side of crema & guacamole
Shrimp & Corn Appetizer
6 pieces of guajillo glazed shrimp with a jalapeno aioli and a grape tomato & corn salsa.
Birria Quesadilla
Braised short rib, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, roasted corn, and queso mixto melted in a flour tortilla served with consomé
Chicken Flautas
Nachos de la Casa
Corn tortilla chips layered with black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.
Large Nachos de la Casa
Corn tortilla chips layered with black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.
Chicken Nachos
Corn tortilla chips layered with Tinga Chicken black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.
Large Chicken Nachos
Corn tortilla chips layered with Tinga Chicken black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.
Brisket Nachos
Corn tortilla chips layered with Brisket, black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.
Large Brisket Nachos
Corn tortilla chips layered with Brisket, black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.
Chorizo Nachos
Corn tortilla chips layered with Chorizo, black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.
Large Chorizo Nachos
Corn tortilla chips layered with Chorizo, black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.
Mushroom Huarache
Mushroom Huarache is smothered in manchego crema, topped with queso mixto, caramelized onions, poblano rajas, black truffle, trumpet & cremini mushrooms. It’s then baked in the oven until crisp and topped with requeson and sliced jalapeno.
Pulpo a la Plancha
Sautéed octopus with truffle potato puree, fingerling potatoes, jalapeno escabeche, & chili piquin marble potatoes and truffle potato puree. Topped with jalapenos, radish, and cilantro
Chorizo Fundido
Crab Fundido
A delicious blend of Valentina cream cheese and queso. Topped with shrimp and pickled red onion. Served with tortilla chips
Soups, Salads & Ceviche (Takeout)
Chop Salad
Green salad with romaine hearts, baby arugula, chayote, cucumber, green apple, dried cranberries, topped with cotija in a honey-lime yogurt dressing
Mexican Cobb Salad
a bed of romaine & arugula topped with sliced grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, Cabrales blue cheese, black beans, roasted tomatoes & roasted corn. Choice of chipotle ranch or lemon vinaigrette dressing
Tortilla Soup
Our zesty tomato & chili based broth with diced chicken, avocado, cilantro, Mexican crema, queso fresco & tortilla strips.
Shrimp Ceviche
Ten poached shrimp tossed in a “Vuelve la Vida” sauce with diced avocado, scallions, diced jalapeno & chives.
Tuna Ceviche Tacos
Yellowfin tuna, grilled pineapple, jalapenos, red onion, & chipotle aioli served with corn tortillas
Black Bean Soup
Tacos & Enchiladas (Takeout)
Baja Fish Tacos
Grilled or platain crusted tilapia batter served on two flour tortillas with avocado, cabbage slaw, served with sides of avocado crema and chiptole aioli
Carnitas Tacos
Our carnitas tacos are tender pulled pork served on three corn tortillas with salsa roja, onion, cilantro & avocado. The pork is confit & sauteed with onions, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice
"Chick-Feliz" Tacos
Gluten free fried chicken with “chick-feliz” sauce & avocado relish on three flour tortillas. Available Even On Sundays!
Carne Asada Tacos
Crispy Shrimp Tacos
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp in a gaujillo chipotle marinade, served with roasted corn salsa, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, & avocado on three flour tortillas
Brussels Sprouts Tacos
Roasted brussels sprouts in a guajillo-cranberry glaze over a chipotle plantain puree with butter nut squash pico & sliced avocado
Mushroom Tacos
Grilled Cremini & Trumpet mushrooms, truffle potato puree & crispy potatoes. on three corn tortillas. Topped with an asparagus salad that’s been tossed in a parsley lemon vinaigrette
Salmon Tacos
avocado salsa verde, green papaya, jicima, citrus slaw on two flour tortillas
Chicken Enchiladas
Chicken tossed in chipotle cream sauce with onions, poblanos, parsley, basil & Oaxaca cheese, then wrapped up in two corn tortillas & baked in ranchera sauce. The enchiladas are finished with crema, cotija cheese, radish & cilantro.
Brisket Enchiladas
Tender chili braised short rib with black beans and roasted corn. Rolled in soft corn tortillas in a red pepper sauce topped with Mexican crema.
Cheese Enchiladas
Enchiladas rolled with chihuahua, mozzarella, Monterey jack, and white cheddar cheeses topped with ranchera sauce, crema, & queso fresco
Vegetable Enchiladas
A blend of quinoa, braised kale, roasted red peppers, fingerling potatoes, and roasted tomatoes. Rolled in two corn tortillas in corn mole sauce topped with queso fresco.
Enchilada Mixto
One chicken enchilada topped with ranchera sauce. One short rib enchilada topped with red chili sauce, and one vegetable enchilada topped with mushroom cream sauce. All garnished with cotija cheese and crema
Entrees (Takeout)
Mole Poblano
10 oz. organic chicken breast, pan roasted and topped with mole poblano, served with plantain rice and garnished with sesame seeds.
Carne Tampiqueña
Chicken Carbon Tacos
Chicken Al Carbon Tacos are "build your own" style tacos. They are served with flour tortillas, salsa roja, onions, cilantro, grilled scallions & refried beans.
Salmon Carbon Tacos
Salmon served with refried beans, grilled scallions, salsa roja, onion, & cilantro. With flour tortillas on the side.
Shrimp Carbon Tacos
Guajillio Marindated Grilled Shrimp Al Carbon Tacos are "build your own" style tacos. They are served with flour tortillas, salsa roja, onions, cilantro, grilled scallions & refried beans.
Steak Carbon Tacos
Grilled Chili Marinade Flank Steak Al Carbon Tacos are "build your own" style tacos. They are served with flour tortillas, salsa roja, onions, cilantro, grilled scallions & refried beans.
Sides (Takeout)
Black Beans & Rice
Elotes Loco
Grilled street corn with lime mayo, queso, chili pequin, served on the cob
Grilled Asparagus
Fresh asparagus served with queso fresco
Roasted Brussels Side
Roasted Brussel sprouts in a tequila cream sauce. Topped with bread crumbs, cotija cheese, chili pequin, parsley and radish.
Refried Beans
queso fresco
Refried Beans & Rice
Sweet Plantains
crema, queso fresco
White Rice
Yucca Fries
lemon vinaigrette, chipotle aioli, queso fresco
Side Valentina Hot Sauce
Side House-Made Habanero Salsa
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Mexican Crema (takeout)
Daily Specials (Takeout)
Kid's Menu (Takeout)
Dessert (Takeout)
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thank you for choosing Cantina Feliz and Feliz Restaurants! We are looking forward to the opportunity to serve you. We are a full service restaurant that specializes in catering for those special occasions in your life. Please visit our sister restaurant, La Calaca Feliz in the Art Museum neighborhood of Philadelphia.
424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington, PA 19034