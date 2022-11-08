Cantina Feliz imageView gallery

Cantina Feliz Fort Washington

1,557 Reviews

$$

424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034

Fort Washington, PA 19034

Popular Items

Guacamole
Baja Fish Tacos
Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Antojitos (Takeout)

Guacamole

$6.48

Our Traditional Guacamole made of avocados mashed with lime juice, salt, roasted, jalapenos, onions & cilantro. Served with corn tortilla chips and salsa Oaxaca

Guacamole Sampler

Guacamole Sampler

$8.48

A combination of our Tuna, Esquites and Bacon & Fig Guacamoles served with tortilla chips & salsa oaxaca.

Bacon & Fig Guacamole

Bacon & Fig Guacamole

$7.48

Our traditional guacamole topped with bacon, dried figs, Cabrales blue cheese & spiced almonds. Served with corn tortilla chips and salsa Oaxaca.

Esquites Guacamole

Esquites Guacamole

$7.48

Our esquites street corn side served off the cob, on top of our traditional guacamole. Grilled corn, lime mayo, queso fresco & chili pequin. Served with corn tortilla chips and salsa Oaxaca

Tuna Guacamole

$7.48

yellowfin tuna, grilled pineapple, chipotle aioli, red onion, jalapeño, avocado, served with chips

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Freshly fried served with our house made salsa Oaxaca

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$13.95

Chicken tinga, poblano chilies & queso mixto in a flour tortilla quesadilla. Served with a side of crema & guacamole

Shrimp & Corn Appetizer

$14.95

6 pieces of guajillo glazed shrimp with a jalapeno aioli and a grape tomato & corn salsa.

Birria Quesadilla

$15.95

Braised short rib, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, roasted corn, and queso mixto melted in a flour tortilla served with consomé

Chicken Flautas

$12.95
Nachos de la Casa

Nachos de la Casa

$15.95

Corn tortilla chips layered with black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.

Large Nachos de la Casa

Large Nachos de la Casa

$18.95

Corn tortilla chips layered with black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.

Chicken Nachos

$18.95

Corn tortilla chips layered with Tinga Chicken black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.

Large Chicken Nachos

$21.95

Corn tortilla chips layered with Tinga Chicken black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.

Brisket Nachos

$18.95

Corn tortilla chips layered with Brisket, black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.

Large Brisket Nachos

$21.95

Corn tortilla chips layered with Brisket, black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.

Chorizo Nachos

$18.95

Corn tortilla chips layered with Chorizo, black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.

Large Chorizo Nachos

$21.95

Corn tortilla chips layered with Chorizo, black beans, poblano rajas, and queso mixto. The nachos are then baked & garnished with pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema & chili de arbol salsa.

Mushroom Huarache

$12.95

Mushroom Huarache is smothered in manchego crema, topped with queso mixto, caramelized onions, poblano rajas, black truffle, trumpet & cremini mushrooms. It’s then baked in the oven until crisp and topped with requeson and sliced jalapeno.

Pulpo a la Plancha

$14.95

Sautéed octopus with truffle potato puree, fingerling potatoes, jalapeno escabeche, & chili piquin marble potatoes and truffle potato puree. Topped with jalapenos, radish, and cilantro

Chorizo Fundido

$10.95

Crab Fundido

$15.95

A delicious blend of Valentina cream cheese and queso. Topped with shrimp and pickled red onion. Served with tortilla chips

Soups, Salads & Ceviche (Takeout)

Chop Salad

Chop Salad

$9.95

Green salad with romaine hearts, baby arugula, chayote, cucumber, green apple, dried cranberries, topped with cotija in a honey-lime yogurt dressing

Mexican Cobb Salad

Mexican Cobb Salad

$14.95

a bed of romaine & arugula topped with sliced grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, Cabrales blue cheese, black beans, roasted tomatoes & roasted corn. Choice of chipotle ranch or lemon vinaigrette dressing

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Our zesty tomato & chili based broth with diced chicken, avocado, cilantro, Mexican crema, queso fresco & tortilla strips.

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$9.95

Ten poached shrimp tossed in a “Vuelve la Vida” sauce with diced avocado, scallions, diced jalapeno & chives.

Tuna Ceviche Tacos

$12.95

Yellowfin tuna, grilled pineapple, jalapenos, red onion, & chipotle aioli served with corn tortillas

Black Bean Soup

$7.95

Tacos & Enchiladas (Takeout)

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.95

Grilled or platain crusted tilapia batter served on two flour tortillas with avocado, cabbage slaw, served with sides of avocado crema and chiptole aioli

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$13.95

Our carnitas tacos are tender pulled pork served on three corn tortillas with salsa roja, onion, cilantro & avocado. The pork is confit & sauteed with onions, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice

"Chick-Feliz" Tacos

"Chick-Feliz" Tacos

$13.95

Gluten free fried chicken with “chick-feliz” sauce & avocado relish on three flour tortillas. Available Even On Sundays!

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.95

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$15.95
Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Grilled shrimp in a gaujillo chipotle marinade, served with roasted corn salsa, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, & avocado on three flour tortillas

Brussels Sprouts Tacos

$13.95

Roasted brussels sprouts in a guajillo-cranberry glaze over a chipotle plantain puree with butter nut squash pico & sliced avocado

Mushroom Tacos

Mushroom Tacos

$12.95

Grilled Cremini & Trumpet mushrooms, truffle potato puree & crispy potatoes. on three corn tortillas. Topped with an asparagus salad that’s been tossed in a parsley lemon vinaigrette

Salmon Tacos

$15.95

avocado salsa verde, green papaya, jicima, citrus slaw on two flour tortillas

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.95

Chicken tossed in chipotle cream sauce with onions, poblanos, parsley, basil & Oaxaca cheese, then wrapped up in two corn tortillas & baked in ranchera sauce. The enchiladas are finished with crema, cotija cheese, radish & cilantro.

Brisket Enchiladas

$16.95

Tender chili braised short rib with black beans and roasted corn. Rolled in soft corn tortillas in a red pepper sauce topped with Mexican crema.

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.95

Enchiladas rolled with chihuahua, mozzarella, Monterey jack, and white cheddar cheeses topped with ranchera sauce, crema, & queso fresco

Vegetable Enchiladas

$15.95

A blend of quinoa, braised kale, roasted red peppers, fingerling potatoes, and roasted tomatoes. Rolled in two corn tortillas in corn mole sauce topped with queso fresco.

Enchilada Mixto

$19.95

One chicken enchilada topped with ranchera sauce. One short rib enchilada topped with red chili sauce, and one vegetable enchilada topped with mushroom cream sauce. All garnished with cotija cheese and crema

Entrees (Takeout)

Mole Poblano

$21.95

10 oz. organic chicken breast, pan roasted and topped with mole poblano, served with plantain rice and garnished with sesame seeds.

Carne Tampiqueña

$22.95
Chicken Carbon Tacos

Chicken Carbon Tacos

$17.95

Chicken Al Carbon Tacos are "build your own" style tacos. They are served with flour tortillas, salsa roja, onions, cilantro, grilled scallions & refried beans.

Salmon Carbon Tacos

$19.95

Salmon served with refried beans, grilled scallions, salsa roja, onion, & cilantro. With flour tortillas on the side.

Shrimp Carbon Tacos

Shrimp Carbon Tacos

$17.95

Guajillio Marindated Grilled Shrimp Al Carbon Tacos are "build your own" style tacos. They are served with flour tortillas, salsa roja, onions, cilantro, grilled scallions & refried beans.

Steak Carbon Tacos

$19.95

Grilled Chili Marinade Flank Steak Al Carbon Tacos are "build your own" style tacos. They are served with flour tortillas, salsa roja, onions, cilantro, grilled scallions & refried beans.

Sides (Takeout)

Black Beans & Rice

$6.95

Elotes Loco

$5.95

Grilled street corn with lime mayo, queso, chili pequin, served on the cob

Grilled Asparagus

$7.95

Fresh asparagus served with queso fresco

Roasted Brussels Side

$7.95

Roasted Brussel sprouts in a tequila cream sauce. Topped with bread crumbs, cotija cheese, chili pequin, parsley and radish.

Refried Beans

$6.95

queso fresco

Refried Beans & Rice

$4.95

Sweet Plantains

$7.95

crema, queso fresco

White Rice

$3.00

Yucca Fries

$6.95

lemon vinaigrette, chipotle aioli, queso fresco

Side Valentina Hot Sauce

Side House-Made Habanero Salsa

Side Pico de Gallo

$3.95

Side Mexican Crema (takeout)

$0.50

Daily Specials (Takeout)

SPECIAL TACOS

$12.95

Kid's Menu (Takeout)

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Kid's Chicken Tacos

$8.95

Kid's Fish Taco

$8.95

1 pc fish taco served crispy or grilled with lettuce and tomato

Kid's Mac & Cheese Tacos

$8.95

PBJ & Fluff Quesadilla

$8.95

Kid's Drink

Takeout Extras

PT Habanero Salsa

$10.00

PT Oaxaca Salsa

$10.00

16 oz Virgin Margarita

$10.00

Dessert (Takeout)

3 Pints Ice Cream

$20.00

Butterscotch Budino

$7.95

Mexican Chocolate Budino

$7.95

A spiced chocolate custard topped with rich, crispy chocolate crumble.

Pint Ice Cream

$5.95

Churro Chipwich

$6.95

Fresh homemade chocolate chips cookies with churro ice cream. Rolled in chocolate chips and cinnamon cereal pieces

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Cantina Feliz and Feliz Restaurants! We are looking forward to the opportunity to serve you. We are a full service restaurant that specializes in catering for those special occasions in your life. Please visit our sister restaurant, La Calaca Feliz in the Art Museum neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Location

424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034, Fort Washington, PA 19034

Directions

Cantina Feliz image

