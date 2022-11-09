Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cantina Grill Airpark

review star

No reviews yet

5761 nw 7th st

Miami, FL 33126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Taco Platter
Chicken Burrito
Queso Large

Taco Platters

Includes (3) Tacos

Pork Taco Platter

$9.79

Includes (3) Tacos

Chicken Taco Platter

$9.29

Includes (3) Tacos

Steak Taco Platter

$9.99

Includes (3) Tacos

Ground Beef Taco Platter

$9.59

Includes (3) Tacos

Mahi Mahi Taco Platter

$9.99

Includes (3) Tacos

Meatless Taco Platter

$7.59

Includes (3) Tacos

Mixed Taco Platter

$9.99

Includes (3) Tacos

Burritos

Pork Burrito

$9.79

Chicken Burrito

$9.29

Steak Burrito

$9.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$9.59

Mahi Mahi Burrito

$9.99

Meatless Burrito

$7.59

Mixed Burrito

$9.99

Rice Bowls

Pork Rice Bowl

$9.79

Chicken Rice Bowl

$9.29

Steak Rice Bowl

$9.99

Ground Beef Rice Bowl

$9.59

Mahi Mahi Rice Bowl

$9.99

Meatless Rice Bowl

$7.59

Mixed Rice Bowl

$9.99

Nachos

Pork Nachos

$9.79

Chicken Nachos

$9.29

Steak Nachos

$9.99

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.59

Mahi Mahi Nachos

$9.99

Meatless Nachos

$7.59

Mixed Nachos

$9.99

nacho day ground beef

$7.99

BBQ Nachos

$9.99

Nacho Fries

$9.99

Nacho Tones

$9.99

Salads

Pork Salad

$9.59

Chicken Salad

$9.29

Steak Salad

$9.99

Ground Beef Salad

$9.59

Mahi Mahi Salad

$9.99

Meatless Salad

$7.49

Mixed Salad

$9.99

Quesadillas

Pork Quesadilla

$9.79

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.29

Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.59

Mahi Mahi Quesadilla

$9.99

Meatless Quesadilla

$7.59

Mixed Quesadilla

$9.99

Kids Meals

Kids Pork Taco

$7.59

Kids Chicken Taco

$7.59

Kids Steak Taco

$7.59

Kids Ground Beef Taco

$7.59

Kids Meatless Taco

$7.49

Kids Fish Taco

$7.49

Kids Pork Bowl

$7.59

Kids Chicken Bowl

$7.59

Kids Steak Bowl

$7.59

Kids Ground Beef Bowl

$7.59

Kids Fish Bowl

$7.59

Kids Meatless Bowl

$7.49

Kids Pork Quesadilla

$7.59

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.59

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$7.59

Kids Ground Beef Quesadilla

$7.59

Kids Fish Quesadilla

$7.59

Kids Meatless Quesadilla

$7.59

Sides

Queso Individual

$1.89

Queso Large

$4.29

Guacamole Individual

$1.89

Guacamole Large

$4.99

Chips Half Bag

$1.29

Shrimp Taco Platter

$10.99

Soup

$3.49

Desserts

Cookie

$0.69

4 for 3 Cookies

$1.79

Cheesecake

$2.99

Fried Cheesecake

$3.99

Churros

$3.79Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled

$2.09

bottle water

$2.19
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5761 nw 7th st, Miami, FL 33126

Directions

Gallery
Cantina Grill Airpark image
Cantina Grill Airpark image
Cantina Grill Airpark image

