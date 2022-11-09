Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cantina Grill Country Walk

review star

No reviews yet

15465 SW 137 Avenue

Miami, FL 33177

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Steak Burrito (Chips Included)
Steak Rice Bowl (Chips Included)
Chicken Burrito (Chips Included)

Taco Platters

Includes (3) Tacos
Pork Taco Platter (Includes Chips)

$10.39

Includes (3) Tacos

Chicken Taco Platter (Chips Included)

$10.39

Includes (3) Tacos

Steak Taco Platter (Chips Included)

$11.49

Includes (3) Tacos

Ground Beef Taco Platter (Chips Included)

$10.79

Includes (3) Tacos

Fish Taco Platter (Chips Included)

$10.79

Includes (3) Tacos

Meatless Taco Platter (Chips Included)

$8.29

Includes (3) Tacos

Shrimp Taco Platter (Chips Included)

$11.99

Includes (3) Tacos

Burritos

Pork Burrito (Chips Included)

$10.39
Chicken Burrito (Chips Included)

$10.39
Steak Burrito (Chips Included)

$11.49
Ground Beef Burrito (Chips Included)

$10.79
Fish Burrito (Chips Included)

$10.79
Meatless Burrito (Chips Included)

$8.29

Rice Bowls

Pork Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

$10.39
Chicken Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

$10.39
Steak Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

$11.49
Ground Beef Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

$10.79
Fish Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

$10.79
Meatless Rice Bowl (Chips Included)

$8.29

Nachos

Pork Nachos

$10.39
Chicken Nachos

$10.39
Steak Nachos

$11.49
Ground Beef Nachos

$10.79

Fish Nachos

$10.79
Meatless Nachos

$8.29

Salads

Pork Salad (Chips Included)

$10.39
Chicken Salad (Chips Included)

$10.39
Steak Salad (Chips Included)

$11.49
Ground Beef Salad (Chips Included)

$10.79
Fish Salad (Chips Included)

$10.79
Meatless Salad (Chips Included)

$8.29

Mixed Salad (Chips Included)

$11.99

Quesadillas

Pork Quesadilla (Chips Included)

$10.39
Chicken Quesadilla (Chips Included)

$10.39
Steak Quesadilla (Chips Included)

$11.49
Ground Beef Quesadilla (Chips Included)

$10.79

Fish Quesadilla (Chips Included)

$10.79

Meatless Quesadilla (Chips Included)

$8.29

Mixed Quesadilla

$11.99

Kids Meals

Kids Pork Taco

$8.29

Kids Chicken Taco

$8.29

Kids Steak Taco

$8.29

Kids Ground Beef Taco

$8.29

Kids Meatless Taco

$8.29

Kids Fish Taco

$8.29

Kids Pork Bowl

$8.29

Kids Chicken Bowl

$8.29

Kids Steak Bowl

$8.29

Kids Ground Beef Bowl

$8.29

Kids Fish Bowl

$8.29

Kids Meatless Bowl

$8.29

Kids Pork Quesadilla

$8.29

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.29

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$8.29

Kids Ground Beef Quesadilla

$8.29

Kids Fish Quesadilla

$8.29

Kids Meatless Quesadilla

$8.29

Sides

Queso Individual

$2.29
Queso Large

$5.49
Guacamole Individual

$2.29
Guacamole Large

$5.49

Chips Half Bag

$1.69

Chips Full Bag

$2.99

Soup

$3.79

Desserts

Cookie

$0.99

Cheesecake

$2.99
Fried Cheesecake

$3.99
Churros

$3.79

Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.79

Bottle Water

$2.09

Red Bull

$2.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15465 SW 137 Avenue, Miami, FL 33177

Directions

Gallery
Cantina Grill Country Walk image
Cantina Grill Country Walk image
Cantina Grill Country Walk image

