Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cantina Grill Cutler Bay

review star

No reviews yet

20525 Old Cutler Rd

Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Taco Platter
Steak Burrito
Chicken Rice Bowl

Taco Platters

Includes (3) Tacos

Pork Taco Platter

$9.69

Includes (3) Tacos

Chicken Taco Platter

Chicken Taco Platter

$9.89

Includes (3) Tacos

Steak Taco Platter

$10.29

Includes (3) Tacos

Ground Beef Taco Platter

$9.89

Includes (3) Tacos

Fish Taco Platter

Fish Taco Platter

$9.69

Includes (3) Tacos

Meatless Taco Platter

Meatless Taco Platter

$7.59

Includes (3) Tacos

Mixed Taco Platter

$9.99

Includes (3) Tacos

Burritos

Pork Burrito

Pork Burrito

$9.69
Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$9.89
Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$10.29

Ground Beef Burrito

$9.89

Fish Burrito

$9.69

Meatless Burrito

$7.59

Mixed Burrito

$9.99

Rice Bowls

Pork Rice Bowl

Pork Rice Bowl

$9.69

Chicken Rice Bowl

$9.89
Steak Rice Bowl

Steak Rice Bowl

$10.29
Ground Beef Rice Bowl

Ground Beef Rice Bowl

$9.89

Fish Rice Bowl

$9.69

Meatless Rice Bowl

$7.59

Mixed Rice Bowl

$9.99

Nachos

Pork Nachos

$9.69

Chicken Nachos

$9.89

Steak Nachos

$10.29

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.89
Fish Nachos

Fish Nachos

$9.69

Meatless Nachos

$7.59

Mixed Nachos

$9.99

nacho day ground beef

$5.99

BBQ Nachos

$9.99

Nacho Fries

$10.69

Nacho Tones

$10.69

Salads

Pork Salad

$9.69
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.89
Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$10.29

Ground Beef Salad

$9.89

Fish Salad

$9.69

Meatless Salad

$7.59

Mixed Salad

$9.99

Quesadillas

Pork Quesadilla

$9.69

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.89

Steak Quesadilla

$10.29

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.89

Fish Quesadilla

$9.69

Meatless Quesadilla

$7.59

Mixed Quesadilla

$9.99

Kids Meals

Kids Pork Taco

$7.59

Kids Chicken Taco

$7.59

Kids Steak Taco

$7.59

Kids Ground Beef Taco

$7.59

Kids Meatless Taco

$7.59

Kids Fish Taco

$7.59

Kids Pork Bowl

$7.59

Kids Chicken Bowl

$7.59

Kids Steak Bowl

$7.59

Kids Ground Beef Bowl

$7.59

Kids Fish Bowl

$7.59

Kids Meatless Bowl

$7.59

Kids Pork Quesadilla

$7.59

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.59

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$7.59

Kids Ground Beef Quesadilla

$7.59

Kids Fish Quesadilla

$7.59

Kids Meatless Quesadilla

$7.59

Sides

Queso Individual

$1.89

Queso Large

$4.99

Guacamole Individual

$1.89

Guacamole Large

$4.99

Chips Half Bag

$1.69

Chips Full Bag

$2.89

Soup

$3.99

Desserts

Cookie

$0.89

4 for 3 Cookies

$2.67

Cheesecake

$2.99

Fried Cheesecake

$3.79

Churros

$3.79Out of stock

Drinks

Bottle Soda 20 Oz

$2.09

bottle water

$1.89
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20525 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Directions

