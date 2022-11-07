Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cantina Grill Miami Gardens

review star

No reviews yet

16171 NW 57 Avenue

miami, FL 33014

Chicken Rice Bowl
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Taco Platter

Taco Platters

Includes (3) Tacos
Pork Taco Platter

$9.79

Includes (3) Tacos

Chicken Taco Platter

$9.29

Includes (3) Tacos

Steak Taco Platter

$9.99

Includes (3) Tacos

Ground Beef Taco Platter

$9.59

Includes (3) Tacos

Fish Taco Platter

$9.79

Includes (3) Tacos

Meatless Taco Platter

$7.49

Includes (3) Tacos

Burritos

Pork Burrito

$9.79
Chicken Burrito

$9.29
Steak Burrito

$9.99
Ground Beef Burrito

$9.59
Fish Burrito

$9.79
Meatless Burrito

$7.49

Rice Bowls

Pork Rice Bowl

$9.79
Chicken Rice Bowl

$9.29
Steak Rice Bowl

$9.99
Ground Beef Rice Bowl

$9.59
Fish Rice Bowl

$9.79
Meatless Rice Bowl

$7.49

Nachos

Pork Nachos

$9.79
Chicken Nachos

$9.29
Steak Nachos

$9.99
Ground Beef Nachos

$9.59
Fish Nachos

$9.79
Meatless Nachos

$7.49

BBQ Nachos

$9.99

Nacho Fries

$9.99

Nacho Tones

$9.99

Salads

Pork Salad

$9.79
Chicken Salad

$9.29
Steak Salad

$9.99
Ground Beef Salad

$9.59
Fish Salad

$9.79
Meatless Salad

$7.49

Mixed Salad

$9.99

Quesadillas

Pork Quesadilla

$9.79

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.29

Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.59

Fish Quesadilla

$9.79

Meatless Quesadilla

$7.49

Mixed Quesadilla

$9.99

Kids Meals

Kids Pork Taco

$8.29

Kids Chicken Taco

$8.29

Kids Steak Taco

$8.29

Kids Ground Beef Taco

$8.29

Kids Meatless Taco

$8.29

Kids Fish Taco

$8.29

Kids Pork Bowl

$8.29

Kids Chicken Bowl

$8.29

Kids Steak Bowl

$8.29

Kids Ground Beef Bowl

$8.29

Kids Fish Bowl

$8.29

Kids Meatless Bowl

$8.29

Kids Pork Quesadilla

$8.29

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.29

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$8.29

Kids Ground Beef Quesadilla

$8.29

Kids Fish Quesadilla

$8.29

Kids Meatless Quesadilla

$8.29

Sides

Queso Individual

$1.89
Queso Large

$4.99
Guacamole Individual

$1.89
Guacamole Large

$4.99

Chips Half Bag

$1.49

Chips Full Bag

$2.99

Soup

$3.99

Desserts

Cookie

$0.59
4 for 3 Cookies

$1.79
Fried Cheesecake

$3.49

Churros

$3.79

Drinks

Bottled

$2.09

Bottle water

$1.89
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
