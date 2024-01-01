Cantina Imperfecto
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
950 Cipriana Drive B8, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Myrtle Beach
Jimmyz Original Hibachi House - Pine Island Road, Myrtle Beach
4.1 • 1,541
1780 Pine Island Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurant