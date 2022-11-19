Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cantina La Luz - G.S AL 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Order Again

A'LA CART

TACOS

BURRITO

QUESADILLA

TAMALE

$4.00

BEEF CHILE RELLENO

BEEF RELLENO

$4.00

CHEESE RELLENO

$4.00

CHICKEN RELLENO

$4.00

One Enchilad

$3.00

APPS

BEAN DIP

$5.00

GUUACAMLE DIP

$6.50

QUESO DIP - Reg

$5.75

Queso -Chorizo

$9.25

Mexican Buffalo Wings

$10.00

CHIPS N SALSA TO GO

$6.00

LG CHIPS N SALSA TO GO

$11.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.00

TRIO SAMPLER

$10.00

BUFFALO CHICHARONES

$8.00

COMBOS

PICK ANY 2 COMBO - With Rice and Beans

$14.00

PICK ANY 3 COMBO - With Rice and Beans

$16.00

2 TACOS BIRRIA W/ RICE AND BEANS

$14.00

2 Quesabirria Combo

$16.00

SPECIALS

Huevos Rancheros

$11.50

Two eggs with Fresh Mexican Salsa served with Rice, Beans and Tortilla

Taco Salad

$14.00

Choice of Beef or Chicken - with lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, guacamole, and sour cream

Weecho's Cuban

$11.50

Served on French bread, with marinated Spanish-style pork, swiss cheese, pickle and mustard, with a side of fries.

Carne Asada

$20.00

Grilled steak topped with peppers and onions, served with Rice and Beans or fries and a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese

FLAUTAS

$11.50

3 flautas served with Rice and Beans

MOJARRA FRITA

$16.00

Fried whole fish served with Rice and Beans and tortillas

TAMALES COMBO

$12.00

PORK CARNITAS

$10.00

SOUP

$12.00

SHRIMP AL LA DIABLA

$16.00

PASTELLES

$10.00

STEAK FAJITA

$16.00

CHICKEN FAJITA

$14.00

FAJITA TEXANA

$18.00

PICK 2 FAJITA

$18.00

VEGGIE FAJITA

$10.00

SHRIMP FAJITA

$16.00

BURRITO SUPREME BEEF

$14.00

Served with our choice of protein, beans and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole

BURRITO SUPREME CHICKEN

$14.00

BURRITO SUPREME STEAK

$16.00

BURRITO SUPREME SHRIMP

$16.00

HALF ORDER OF NACHOS

$10.00

NACHOS BEEF

$16.00

NACHOS CHICKEN

$16.00

Served with your choice of protein, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.

NACHOS STEAK

$18.00

NACHOS SHRIMP

$16.00

PANCHO STEAK

$16.00

PANCHO SHRIMP

$16.00

Chicken Pancho Special

$14.00

Choice of Chicken, Steak or Shrimp - served over rice and beans topped with queso dip

Beef Quesadillas -Special With Rice And Beans

$11.50

Steak Quesadillas -Special With Rice And Beans

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla with Rice and Beans

$14.00

Chicken Quesadillas -Special With Rice And Beans

$11.50

Pastor Quesadilla with Rice and Beans

$12.00

Pick 2 Combo Quesadilla with Rice and Beans

$16.00

BEEF CHIMICHANGA

$14.00

Chicken Chimichanga-Rice And Beans

$14.00

Served with Rice and Beans, side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese

FAJITA TEXANA

$18.00

FAJITA STYLE QUESADILLA MEAL

$12.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA WITH RICE AND BEANS

$8.00

1545 Special

$10.00

SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA

$16.00

CHICKEN MOLE

$13.50

MFajitas

$10.00

TWO ENCHILADAS Dinner

$10.00

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$5.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.00

RICE PUDDING

$5.00

CAKE

$5.00

FRIED CHEESECAKE

$8.00

KIDS - NINO"S - 10 AND UNDER

TACO - KIDS

$6.50

BURRITO - KIDS

$6.50

ENCHILADA - KIDS

$6.50

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Kid Nugget

$6.50

CATERING

ANDREA DOWN PAYMENT

$540.00Out of stock

Andrea Part Two

$930.00Out of stock

Cantina Shirt

$20.00

Catering 2

$1,205.00Out of stock

Paige Part 2

$523.38Out of stock

CINDY CATERING

$450.00Out of stock

Rice For 25

$50.00Out of stock

Dacey 70%

$371.00Out of stock

James October 14 Part 1

$302.00Out of stock

James October 14 Part 2

$604.00Out of stock

Ashley Burden Complete Catering

$420.50Out of stock

Andea Holliday Complete Payment November 2

$515.00Out of stock

LISA THOMAS November 18 Part 1

$438.40Out of stock

LISA THOMAS NOVEMBER 18 PART 2

$438.40

NON-ALC Beverages

SWEET TEA

$3.50

UNSWEET TEA

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

COFFE

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

JAMAICA - Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

Water

Horchata

$3.50

ROOT BEER

$3.50

DR PEPPER

$3.50

FANTA

$3.50

MILK

$2.50

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

KIDS DRINK

$2.50

TogoCoke

$10.00

COCA - COLA

$2.50

Sides

Side of Gucamole

$2.00

Side Of Sour Cream

$1.25

Side De Pico

$1.25

Side De Letuce

$1.00

Side De Tomate

$1.00

Side Of Rice

$2.25

Side Of Beans

$2.25

Side Of Fries

$3.00

Rice N Beans

$3.50

Side Of Tortillas

$1.75

Side of Queso -Small

$1.75

SIde Salad

$3.75

1 Chile Toreado

$1.00

Jalepenos

$0.75

Salsa Picante/Mild

$0.25

SALSA VERDE

$0.25

3 CHILE TOREADOS

$3.00

Salsa Picante\Hot

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Mi casa es su casa!

Location

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Directions

Cantina La Luz - G.S AL image
Cantina La Luz - G.S AL image

