Cantina La Mexicana 247 Washington Street

1,083 Reviews

$$

247 Washington Street

Somerville, MA 02143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

burro
enchiladas
Burrobowl

Alacarta

Tamales . alac.

$3.00

Flautas .alac.

$2.50

Chiles Rellenos .alac.

$7.50

G

tamal de chicharron

tamal de chicharron

$8.00

chicharron with salsa verde

Apperativos

Cantina Guacamole

$13.00

Avocado, lime, tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh chile, tortilla chips. Add habanero or salsa verde + $1

Ceviche de Camarones

$14.00

Shrimp, Tomato, onion, cilantro & chile verde in citrus juice.

Flautas

$13.00

(3) Crispy rolled corn tortillas, red sauce, side pico de gallo and guacamole. Choice of chicken or potato.

Nachos

$11.00

Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese, red sauce, onion, cilantro. Add steak, chicken, or carnitas, +$4

Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortilla with melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Add Veggies, Chicken, Carnitas, Potato & Chorizo, Steak, +4

Tamales Plate

$13.00

(2) Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Empanadas

$13.00

(2) Made with corn masa. Side of salad, cheese and ranch dip.

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$12.00

Melted cheese, beer, toasted bread on the side.

Gordas Grandes (sopes)

$12.00

Made with corn masa, beans, cabbage, avocado, cheese, cream, salsa verde.

Burro

Flour tortilla, rice, beans, tomato, onion, cilantro, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.

burro

$13.00

Burro bowl

Burrobowl

$13.00

Desserts

Pastel De Tres Leches

$7.00

Homemade Flan

$8.00

Ensaladas

Cantina Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, corn, cheese, beans, avocado, pickled onions, tomato, chipotle dressing.

Grilled Avocado Salad

$12.00

Grilled avocado, mixed greens, tomato, onions & citrus dressing.

Mixta Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, apple, tomato, cucumber, cabbage, onions, citrus dressing.

Entrees

Chicken ala plancha served with mexican rice, refried beans, avocado and mixed green salad.

Chiles Rellenos

$18.00

Two roasted poblano peppers with melted cheese and your choice of filling. Topped with green, red or guajillo sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican rice and beans

Texano

$24.00+

8oz. rib eye or chicken grilled ala plancha served with three cheese enchiladas, mexican rice, refried beans, avocado and mixed green salad. Topped with green or red sauce.

Fajitas

Combo .choice of 2 . steak, chicken or shrimp. Served with grilled vegetables, avocado, sour cream, jalapenos, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas....CORN/ G.F

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Tortilla casserole with red, green or guajillo sauce, cheese, onion, cilantro, refried beans, and grilled avocado. rn Choose one,

Carne Asada

$25.00

8oz rib eye steak grilled ala plancha, serve with Mexican rice, refried beans, avocado and mixed green salad. Topped with green or red sauce.

Pollo Asado

$20.00

Chicken ala plancha served with Mexican rice, refried beans, avocado and mixed green salad.

Camarones Asados

$21.00

Shrimp ala parrilla served with Mexican rice, refried beans, avocado and mixed green salad. Topped with red or green sauce.

Taco Plate

$14.00

Two tacos of your choice topped with cilantro, onions, and green sauce, served with mexican rice, refried beans.

enchiladas

$17.00

Three enchiladas,topped with chees,sourcream,and your choice of sauce:red,green,gaujillo ormole.and pico.

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

French Fries

$4.00

Guacamole (side)

$5.00

Habanero Sauce

$3.00

Mexican Rice

$4.00

Pickled Jalapeños

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Carolina Salsa

$7.00

Extra Meat

$3.25

Salsa de Juagillo

$3.00

Salsa Verde

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Extra Beans

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Grill Chicken

$6.00

Side Of Steak

$8.00

Side Of Shrimp

$8.00

Tacos

Tacos topped with cilantro, onions, and green sauce, served with mexican rice, refried beans.

Baja Fish Tacos

$4.00

Cornmeal coated fried tilapia (GF), chipotle cream, cabbage, , pico de gallo served on corn tortillas.

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$4.00

Braised chicken in tinga sauce. Served with pickled cabbage, , onions, cilantro and topped with salsa verde. Served on corn tortillas.

Chorizo & Potato Tacos

$4.00

Mix of chorizo and potatoes, salsa verde, a, onion, cilantro, served on corn tortillas.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$4.00

Pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, salsa verde, served on corn tortillas.

Poblano Rajas con Queso Tacos

$4.00

Cheese, salsa verde, , and pico de gallo, served on corn tortillas.

Steak Tacos

$4.00

Grilled chopped steak*, onion, cilantro, , and salsa verde, served on corn tortillas.

Carnitas Tacos

$4.00

Carnitas, onion, cilantro, , and salsa verde, served on corn tortillas.

Pork al Pastor Tacos

$4.00

Pork al Pastor, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde, served on corn tortillas.

Bean & Cheese Tacos

$4.00

Pinto Beans & Cheese, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde, served on corn tortillas.

Chicken Tacos

$4.00

All Natural Chicken, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde, served on corn tortillas.

*********************************

Bottle of wine rojo & blanco

uncaged Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Napa Valley Sauv. Blanc

$35.00

Catena malbec

$35.00

Diora chardonnay

$35.00

Espumoso Vino

NV Lunetta Prosecco

$11.00

Veneto, Italy

Mezcal

Alipus Artesinal Espadin

$13.00

Smoky and smooth. Made from the other varieties of agave from all over Mexico. Particularly Oaxaca.

Gracias a Dios Cuixe

$18.00

Smoky and smooth. Made from the other varieties of agave from all over Mexico. Particularly Oaxaca.

Gracias a Dios Espadin Mango

$13.00

Smoky and smooth. Made from the other varieties of agave from all over Mexico. Particularly Oaxaca.

Xicaru

$11.00

Smoky and smooth. Made from the other varieties of agave from all over Mexico. Particularly Oaxaca.

El buho

$13.00

Sangria glass

sangria roja glass

$9.00

sangria blanco glass

$9.00

Sangria pitches

Sangria Roja pitches

$36.00

Sangria Blanco pitches

$36.00

Tequila Añejo

Azunia

$20.00

Rested in oak barrels beyond 1 year.

Chamucos

$19.00

Rested in oak barrels beyond 1 year.

Don Julio

$19.00

Rested in oak barrels beyond 1 year.

El Tesoro

$19.00

Rested in oak barrels beyond 1 year.

Fortaleza

$22.00

Rested in oak barrels beyond 1 year.

G4

$18.00

Rested in oak barrels beyond 1 year.

Milagro

$18.00

Rested in oak barrels beyond 1 year.

Patron

$17.00

Rested in oak barrels beyond 1 year.

Herradura

$19.00

Calle 23

$19.00

7 Leguas

$19.00

Calirosa

$18.00

ocho

$21.00

milagro

$19.00

komos

$25.00

Tequila Blanco

Heradura

$13.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Ocho

$14.00

Patron

$13.00

Milagro

$13.00

El Tesoro

$15.00

Calle 23

$14.00

Azunia

$16.00

7 Leguas

$14.00

Fortaleza

$16.00

Volans

$14.00

Casa Amigos

$14.00

G4

$16.00

House

$11.00

Clase Azul

$24.00

Butterfly

$12.00

Calirosa

$13.00

Komos A. Cristal

$19.00

Espolon

$12.00

Tequila Extra Añejo

El Tesoro Paradiso

$36.00

Rested in oak barrels over 3 years.

Gran Mayan

$20.00

Tequila Reposado

Azunia

$17.00

Rested in oak barrels under 1 year.

Chamucos

$16.00

Rested in oak barrels under 1 year.

Clase Azul

$29.00

Rested in oak barrels under 1 year.

Don Julio

$15.00

Rested in oak barrels under 1 year.

El Tesoro

$16.00

Rested in oak barrels under 1 year.

G4

$15.00

Rested in oak barrels under 1 year.

Herradura

$15.00

Rested in oak barrels under 1 year.

Milagro

$15.00

Rested in oak barrels under 1 year.

Patron

$15.00

Rested in oak barrels under 1 year.

El Tesoro

$17.00

Calle 23

$15.00

Ocho

$15.00

Fortaleza

$19.00

Casa Amigos

$15.00

Volans

$16.00

7 Leguas

$16.00

Butterfly Blue

$13.00

Komos

$20.00

Calirosa

$16.00

Cincoro

$22.00

La Gritona

$12.00

Vino Rojo

Cabernet

$11.00

Catena 17 malbec

$13.00

Vino Blanco

Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Diora Chardonnay

$11.00

Cape Bleue Rose

$11.00

options

extra meat

$3.00

extra guacamole

$2.00

extra crema

$0.50

no dary

no crema

no tomate

no pico

no cheese

no meat

no veg

no guacamole

no hot sauce

no onion

no rice

no beans

Jalapenos

$0.50

cerveza

corona

$6.00

pacifico

$6.00

tecate

$6.00

negra modelo

$6.00

modelo special

$6.00

bohemia

$6.00

special

$5.00

xx amber

$6.00

xx lager

$6.00

margaritas glass

de lacasa

$12.00

habiscus

$14.00

jalapeno harmony

$14.00

mero mero

$15.00

mezcal madrigal

$14.00

strawberry samba

$14.00

mango love

$14.00

Blood orange transfusion

$14.00

pricky pear

$14.00

pineapple tango

$14.00

Special

$10.00

cerveza on tap

Pacifico

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

Samuel Adams

$7.00

Fiddlehead

$8.00

Jack’s Abby

$7.00

Whirpool

$7.00

sodas

cocke

$2.00

diet cocke

$2.00

sprite

$2.00

ginger

$2.00

orange

$2.00

grape

$2.00

water

$2.00

cofee

$3.00

o.j.

$3.00

apple

$3.00

crambery

$3.00

red bull

$4.00

jarritos

$3.00

Pina colada n/a

$7.50

Lemonade

$3.00

margaritas pitchers

de la casa Pitchers

$42.00

jalapeno harmony Pitchers

$55.00

strawberry sanba Pitchers

$55.00

mango tango Pitchers

$55.00

hibiscus & jalapeno Pitchers

$55.00

mezcal madrigal Pitchers

$55.00

mero mero Pitchers

$55.00

blood orange Pitchers

$55.00

Pricky Pear Pitchers

$55.00

rum

rumsons

$10.00

flor de cana

$11.00

neisson

$10.00

goslins

$9.50

old monk 7 years old

$12.00

dos madeiras 5+5 years old

$15.00

dos madeiras 5+3 years old

$12.00

house

$10.00

Bacardi

$11.00

gin

gun powder irish

$11.00

hendricks

$13.00

house

$10.00

Tangueray

$12.00

whiskey

four roses

$10.00

hennessy

$14.00

jack daniel

$12.00

jameson

$12.00

jw black label

$12.00

jw red label

$10.00

the balvenie 12

$14.00

whistle pig

$13.00

willett

$14.00

woodford

$15.00

house

$10.00

markers mark

$15.00

vodka

grey goose

$13.00

titos

$12.00

ketel one

$13.00

house

$9.00

cocteles

sergio garcia

$12.00

mai tai

$13.00

tierra del fuego

$13.00

la cantina sting

$13.00

paloma

$12.00

the last word

$12.00

mezcal negroni

$14.00

oaxacan old fashion

$14.00

caipirinha

$12.00

special

mystery shot

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

247 Washington Street, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

Gallery
Cantina La Mexicana image
Cantina La Mexicana image
Cantina La Mexicana image

