Restaurant info

We create authentic Mexican food inspired by the cuisine of Mexico City and add a modern twist. Imagine grilled fish, chicken or steak topped with one of a kind signature sauces like chipotle-wine and Portobello mushroom or sautéed artichoke heart and roasted red bell pepper. Pair that with our award-winning margarita, the Casa Rita, made from fresh lime-juice and the finest tequila and you’ve got what we call Modern Mexican.