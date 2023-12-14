- Home
- /
- Fort Myers
- /
- Cantina Laredo - 5200 Big Pine Way
Cantina Laredo 5200 Big Pine Way
No reviews yet
5200 Big Pine Way
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
N/A Beverages
- Coffee$3.99
- Water
- Coke$3.99
- Diet Coke$3.99
- Sweet Tea$3.99
- Unsweet Tea$3.99
- Sprite$3.99
- Decaf$3.99
- Mr. Pibb$3.99
- Orange Fanta$3.99
- Raspberry Fuze$3.99
- Root Beer$3.99
- Lemonade$3.99
- Ginger Ale$3.99
- Hot Tea$4.19
- Cappuccino$6.99
- Latte$7.49
- Espresso$5.99
- Macchiato$6.99
- Double Espresso$8.49
- Saratoga Mineral$5.99
- Saratogo Sparkling$5.99
- Jarritos Tamarind$4.25
- Jarritos Mandarin$4.25
- Jarritos Fruit Punch$4.25
- Mexican Coca-Cola$4.50
- Virgin Bloody Mary$6.99
- Milk$3.99
- Pineapple Juice$4.19
- Orange Juice$4.19
- Cranberry Juice$4.19
- Grapefruit Juice$4.19
- Blackberry Sage Tea$3.99
- Pomegranite Tea$3.99
- Red Bull$5.50
- Sidral Mundet$4.25
- Ginger Peach Decaf$3.99
- Fiji Liter$6.99
- Virgin Margarita$5.99
- Virgin Mojito$6.49
- Virgin Pina Colada$5.99
- Virgin Daiquiri$5.99
- Ginger Beer Glass$4.49
- Ginger Beer Bottle$9.49
- Passionfruit Tea$3.99
- Arnold Palmer$3.99
- Shirley Temple$3.99
Dips
- Top Shelf Guacamole$14.99
Ripe avocados, jalapeño, tomato, red onion, cilantro, fresh lime juice, queso fresco prepared to your liking, tableside
- Queso Cup$8.99
Creamy queso, jalapeño, tomato
- Queso Bowl$10.99
Creamy queso, jalapeño, tomato
- Queso Laredo Bowl$12.99
Queso with seared ground sirloin and pico de gallo
- Queso Y Guacamole$12.99
Chili con Queso and guacamole with diced tomato and queso fresco
- Queso Laredo Cup$8.99
Queso with seared ground sirloin and pico de gallo
- Blanco Bowl$12.99
White queso with poblano peppers, spinach, and artichokes and guacamole with diced tomato and queso fresco
- Blanco Y Guacamole$11.99
White queso with poblano peppers, spinach, and artichokes and
- Blanco Cup$8.99
White queso with poblano peppers, spinach, and artichokes
- Queso Laredo Y Guac$12.99
Queso with seared ground sirloin and pico de gallo and guacamole with diced tomato and queso fresco
Ensalada Y Sopa
- Ensalada De Cilantro$12.49
Field greens with Veracruz vegetables, black beans, roasted red pepper, monterey jack, avocado and cilantro lime vinaigrette
- Ensalada De Cilantro w/ Chicken$16.99
Field greens with Veracruz vegetables, black beans, roasted red pepper, monterey jack, avocado and cilantro lime vinaigrette, with chicken
- Ensalada De Cilantro w/ Salmon$18.99
Field greens with Veracruz vegetables, black beans, roasted red pepper, monterey jack, avocado and cilantro lime vinaigrette, with salmon
- Ensalada De Mango Y Pollo$16.99
Marinated chicken breast on field greens with mango, mint, jicama, red grapes, spicy pepitas, queso fresco and honey vinaigrette
- Ensalada De Camaron Y Fresa$17.99
Grilled shrimp with field greens, pineapple, jicama, strawberries, avocado, candied walnuts, and queso fresco
- Cup Sopa De Tortilla$6.49
Pulled chicken, avocado and crispy tortillas
- Bowl Sopa De Tortilla$10.29
Pulled chicken, avocado and crispy tortillas
- Garden Salad$4.49
Spring mix with tomato slices
- Taco Salad$12.79
Tapas
- Tamales$12.99
Spiced seasoned pulled beef tamales topped with roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo sauce, cilantro, queso fresco and roasted chorizo corn
- Ahi Tuna Tacos$17.49
Three crisp sushi grade tuna tacos, jicama, ginger slaw, guacamole, pickled red onion and chipotle aioli
- Botanas$19.49
Beef tacos, chicken fajita quesadillas, chili con queso, stuffed jalapeños and beef, shrimp, & vegetable skewers
- Ceviche$15.99
Lime marinated fish and shrimp, cilantro, green olives, avocado, and a touch of Cholula
- Chicken Quesadilla$16.99
Monterey jack, green onions and tomato with Grilled Chicken
- Combo Quesadilla$16.49
Monterey jack, green onions and tomato with Grilled Chicken, and with Fire-Charred Skirt Steak
- Steak Quesadilla$17.99
Monterey jack, green onions and tomato with Fire-Charred Skirt Steak
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$13.49
Monterey jack cheese ,asparagus , mushrooms, corn, and spinach
- Birria Quesadilla$21.99
- Chicken Nachos$16.99
Crispy tostada shells, beans, melted cheddar with Grilled Chicken
- Steak Nachos$17.99
Crispy tostada shells, beans, melted cheddar with Fire-Charred Skirt Steak
- Combo Nachos$17.49
Crispy tostada shells, beans, melted cheddar with Grilled Chicken, and with Fire-Charred Skirt Steak
- Ground Beef Nachos$15.99
Crispy tostada shells, beans, melted cheddar, with seared ground sirloin
- Cheese Nachos$11.99
Crispy tostada shells, beans, melted cheddar
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Monterey jack, green onions and tomato
Enchiladas
- Veracruz Enchiladas-2$15.99
Two pulled chicken, spinach and monterey jack enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, marinated vegetables and queso fresco
- Veracruz Enchiladas-3$19.99
Three pulled chicken, spinach and monterey jack enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, marinated vegetables and queso fresco
- Espinaca Enchiladas-2$13.99
Two enchiladas with sautéed spinach, monterey jack and mushrooms, with sour cream poblano sauce
- Espinaca Enchiladas-3$16.99
Three enchiladas with sautéed spinach, monterey jack and mushrooms, with sour cream poblano sauce
- Beef Enchiladas-2$14.99
Ground sirloin enchiladas, with chili con carne sauce and cheddar cheese
- Beef Enchiladas-3$17.49
Ground sirloin enchiladas, with chili con carne sauce and cheddar cheese
- Chicken Enchiladas-2$14.79
Pulled chicken enchiladas, monterey jack, with sour cream poblano sauce
- Chicken Enchiladas-3$16.99
Pulled chicken enchiladas, monterey jack, with sour cream poblano sauce
- Cheese Enchiladas-2$13.99
Two corn tortillas filled with cheddar cheese and onions, rolled and topped with chili con carne sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Cheese Enchiladas-3$13.79
Three corn tortillas filled with cheddar cheese and onions, rolled and topped with chili con carne sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans
Fajitas
- Wagyu Fajjitas$54.99
Australian wagyu beef with tomatoes and an exotic mushroom mix, topped with a balsamic glaze & marinated leeks
- Ribeye Fajitas$49.99
Ribeye on a bed of caramelized onion and bell peppers. Garnished with roasted red pepper and cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and fresh flour tortillas.
- Chicken Fajitas$23.49
Fire-charred chicken breast, on a bed of caramelized onion and bell peppers. Garnished with roasted red pepper and cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and fresh flour tortillas.
- Steak Fajitas$27.49
Fire-charred skirt steak, on a bed of caramelized onion and bell peppers. Garnished with roasted red pepper and cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and fresh flour tortillas.
- Combinacion Fajitas$26.49
Grilled chicken breast and skirt steak, on a bed of caramelized onion and bell peppers. Garnished with roasted red pepper and cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and fresh flour tortillas.
- Pollo Chipotle Fajitas$26.99
Fire-charred chicken breast topped with jack cheese, chipoltle wine sauce, sautéed mushrooms and bacon. On a bed of caramelized onion and bell peppers. Garnished with roasted red pepper and cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and fresh flour tortillas.
- Fajitas Tres$32.99
Charbroiled steak, chicken, and three bacon-wrapped shrimp.On a bed of caramelized onion and bell peppers. Garnished with roasted red pepper and cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and fresh flour tortillas.
- Fiesta Parrilla$46.99
Chicken and steak fajitas with a bone-in carnita, two bacon wrapped shrimp and a quail. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
- Fajitas Camaron$24.99
Shrimp with onions and peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and fresh flour tortillas.
- Double Steak Fajitas$50.99
- Double Chicken Fajitas$44.99
- Double Combo Fajitas$46.99
Combinaciones
Especialidades
- Camaron Poblano Asada$31.99
Shrimp, mushroom, jack cheese stuffed poblano pepper wrapped with a fire-charred skirt steak with chimichurri sauce, charred street corn andcilantro lime rice
- Grilled Salmon$28.99
Chimichurri sauce, cilantro rice, grilled asparagus
- Sea Bass$46.99
Jalapeno Buerre Blanc, cilantro rice, grilled asparagus
- Cascabel Ribeye$43.99
16 oz. Certified Angus Beef ™ cowboy cut bone-in ribeye aged 21 days then basted with Cascabel marinade
- Carne Asada$27.99
Fire-charred skirt steak with chimichurri sauce, lime marinated onions, avocado, black beans and cilantro lime rice
- Relleno De Camerones$22.99
Shrimp, monterey jack, vegetable and mushroom stuffed roasted green chili, roasted red pepper and poblano sauce, on charred street corn and cilantro lime rice
- Filet$41.99
Filet with half of a portabella mushroom topped with a portabella sauce. served with confit potatoes and grilled asparagus.
- Tampico$21.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed artichoke hearts, pablano peppers, red onion, mushrooms, spinach, red bell peppers with sour cream-poblano sauce and monterey jack cheese
- Carnitas$21.99
Braised pork shanks with smoky Chipotle wine sauce. Charred street corn and black beans.
- Tres Amigos$38.99
8oz carne asada , three bacon wrapped shrimp and a bone-in carnita.
- Super Tres Amigos$45.99
6oz Grilled salmon with chimichurri sauce paired with an 8oz carne asada , three bacon wrapped shrimp and a bone-in carnita.
- Carnita Bowl$16.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, Jalapeño, pico de gallo, and Monterey jack with chipoltle wine sauce and cilantro, with carnita
- Steak Bowl$19.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, Jalapeño, pico de gallo, and Monterey jack with chipoltle wine sauce and cilantro, with asada
- Chicken Bowl$17.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, Jalapeño, pico de gallo, and Monterey jack with chipoltle wine sauce and cilantro, with pollo
- Mar Y Tierra$48.99
8oz certified angus beef filet tenderloin grilled and topped with portabella mushroom wine sauce then topped with four jumbo shrimp and served with confit potatoes and grilled aspargus
- Pollo Chipotle$16.99
Grilled chicken breast with chipotle wine sauce and monterey jack. Charred corn and black beans
- Oaxaca Shrimp Dinner$28.99
Tacos
- Tradicional Tacos- 2$13.99
Two crispy tacos with seared ground sirloin, shredded lettuce, cheddar and tomato
- Tacos Tradicional-3$15.49
Three crispy tacos with seared ground sirloin, lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomato
- Birria Tacos$21.99
Corn tortillas with slow roasted brisket, mixture of spices, cheese, cilantro and white onions. Served with rice and beans
- Steak Fajita Tacos$19.99
Corn tortillas with grilled skirt steak, avocado, charred corn, pico de gallo, cilantro, sour cream drizzle and queso fresco, served with rice and black beans
- Pollo Avocado Fajita Tacos$16.99
Corn tortillas with grilled chicken, avocado, mango-pineapple pico de gallo, cilantro, poblano drizzle and queso fresco. Served with rice and black beans.
- Barbacoa Tacos$16.99
Corn tortillas with slow-roasted, pulled Certified Angus Beef ,™ monterey jack, cilantro, charred corn, marinated red onion, roasted tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and black beans
- Pescado Tacos$18.99
Corn tortillas with sautéed Mahi Mahi, monterey jack, cilantro, chipotle aioli, Veracruz vegetables, mango-pineapple pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Served with rice and black beans
- Carnitas Tacos$16.99
Slow-roasted pork with chipotle wine sauce. Served with rice and black beans
- Tacos Cascabel$16.99
Chicken breast sautéed in cascabel pepper sauce, topped with lime marinated onions, and queso fresco. Served with rice and black beans
- Tacos Camaron$18.99
Corn tortillas with shrimp, monterey jack, cilantro, chipotle aioli, Veracruz vegetables, mango-pineapple pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Served with rice and black beans
- Tacos Carbon$24.99
Burritos & Chimis
- Chicken Burrito$17.99
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, roasted poblano pepper, refried beans, smoky chipotle wine sauce, with sour cream sauce. Served with beans and rice.
- Steak Burrito$19.99
Flour tortilla filled with skirt steak, refried beans, roasted poblano pepper and chipotle wine sauce, with chili con queso. Served with beans and rice
- Combo Burrito$18.99
Flour tortilla filled with skirt steak and grilled chicken, refried beans, roasted poblano pepper and chipotle wine sauce, with chili con queso. Served with beans and rice
- Chimi De Pollo$17.99
Flour tortilla filled with fajita chicken, poblano pepper, chipotle wine sauce and cheese, fried crisp with a choice of ranchera sauce or chili con queso
- Chimi De Steak$19.99
Flour tortilla filled with fajita steak, poblano pepper, chipotle wine sauce and cheese, fried crisp with a choice of ranchera sauce or chili con queso
- Chimi De Ground Beef$16.99
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, poblano pepper, chipotle wine sauce and cheese, fried crisp with a choice of ranchera sauce or chili con queso
- Chimi De Camaron$20.99
Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, poblano pepper, chipotle wine sauce and cheese, fried crisp with a choice of ranchera sauce or chili con queso
- Ground Beef Burrito$17.99
Flour tortilla filled with skirt steak and grilled chicken, refried beans, roasted poblano pepper and chipotle wine sauce, with chili con queso. Served with beans and rice
Postres
- Mexican Apple Pie$8.99
Mexican apple pie with brandy butter sauce and cinnamon ice cream
- Tres Chocolate Brownie$8.99
Brownie with walnuts brandy butter sauce and vanilla ice cream
- Mango Tres Leches$8.99
Tres leches cake with mango topping and fresh fruit.
- Raspberry Cheesecake$8.99
Cheesecake with fresh raspberries and raspberry jam.
- Family Churros$16.99
- Flan$8.99
Mexican custard caramel sauce and a hint of cointreau.
- Churros$8.99
With raspberry chocolate sauce and brandy butter sauce for dipping.
- Cinnamon Ice Cream$2.99
- Vanilla Ice Cream$2.99
Plant Based
- Enchiladas De Vegetales$13.99
Roasted red peppers, sauteed poblano, mushrooms, artichokes, spinach, spiced black beans with ranchera sauce on top and an avocado wedge. Served with rice.
- Impossible Nachos$14.29
Spiced black beans, vegan cheddar, impossible meat, roasted red peppers, sauteed poblano, mushrooms, avocado slices, artichokes on crispy corn nacho chips
- Black Bean Quesadilla$14.99
Seasoned black beans, poblano peppers, mushroom, corn, vegan cheddar, in flour tortillas, served with pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Impossible Bowl$14.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, jalapeno, pico de gallo, red bell pepper, cilantro, salsa verde, impossible meat.
- Portabella Fajitas$18.99
Grilled portabella mushroom with sauteed peppers, onions, and zucchini , roasted tomato, spinach, and chimichurri served with black beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn tortillasw.
- Impossible Tacos-2$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with skirt steak, refried beans, roasted poblano pepper and chipotle wine sauce, with chili con queso. Served with beans and rice
- Impossible Tacos-3$18.99
Flour tortilla filled with skirt steak, refried beans, roasted poblano pepper and chipotle wine sauce, with chili con queso. Served with beans and rice
- Relleno De Hongos$14.99
Mushrooms, vegan cheddar cheese, spinach, asparagus, roasted corn, red bell pepper, cilantro lime rice, tomatillo sauce.
Kids
- Kid Mac & Cheese$6.99
- Kid Beef Taco$6.49
A large crispy taco filled with beef taco meat, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
- Kid Chicken Taco$6.49
A large crispy taco filled with shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
- Kid Corn Dog$6.49
With queso and french fries.
- Kid Chicken Fingers$6.99
With queso and french fries.
- Kid Enchilada$6.99
One cheddar cheese enchilada, topped with Chili con Queso, served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
- Kid Beef & Bean Burrito$7.99
Beef Taco Meat, Refried Beans and cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Kid Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
with rice and french fries.
- Kid Steak Quesadilla$8.99
with rice and french fries.
- Kid Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
with rice and french fries.
- Kid Combo Quesadilla$8.99
with rice and french fries.
- Kid Steak Fajita$8.99
- Kid Chicken Fajita$8.99
- Kid Combo Fajita$8.99
Ala Carte
Sides
- $Add On 4 Shrimp$7.99
- Side Sour Cream$2.99
- Side Guacamole$2.99
- Side Pico$2.49
- Side Cheddar$2.49
- Side Asparagus$4.99
- Side Avocado Slices$2.99
- Side Beans$2.29
- Side Grilled Chicken$4.99
- Side Steak$5.99
- Side Ground Beef$4.69
- Side Carrots & Celery$4.99
- Side Chili con Queso$2.99
- Side Cascabel Sauce$1.99
- Side Chimichurri$1.99
- Side Chipotle Wine Sauce$1.99
- Side Cilantro$0.99
- Side Chili Con Carne$1.99
- Side Cilantro Lime Dressing$1.99
- Side Cilantro Rice$3.49
- Side Corn Tortillas$2.99
- Side Fajita Set Up$3.49
- Side Fajita Veggies$2.99
- Side Flour Tortillas$2.99
- Side Fresh Jalapeno$2.29
- Side Fries$4.99
- Side Honey Vinaigrette$1.99
- Side Jack$2.49
- Side Lettuce$0.99
- Side Mexican Corn$3.49
- Side Mexican Rice$3.49
- Side Mushrooms$2.29
- Side Oaxaca Shrimp$9.99
- Side Pickled Jalapenos$2.29
- Side Potatoes Confit$4.99
- Side Queso Blanco$2.99
- Side Queso Fresco$1.99
- Side Ranchera Sauce$1.99
- Side SC Sauce$1.99
- Side Tomato$1.29
- Side Vegan Beef$5.99
- Side Vegan Cheese$4.99
- Side Veggies$4.99
- Side Verde Sauce$1.99
- Bowl Refried Beans$5.49
Togo/ Catering
- Catering Tamales$24.99
- Cater LN Combo Fajitas$16.99
- Cater LN Chicken Fajitas$16.99
- Cater LN Steak Fajitas$18.99
- Gallon NA Bev$4.99
- Cater LN Tacos$14.49
- Cater Tacos$15.49
- Cater Chicken Fajita$25.99
- Cater Steak Fajita$26.99
- Cater Combo Fajita$25.99
- 1/2 Gallon Margarita$50.00
- Gallon Margarita$95.00
- 1/2 Gallon Sangria$20.00
- Gallon Sangria$35.00
- Cater TS Guac$14.99
- Cater Quesadilla$17.99
- Cater Botanas$18.99
- 1/2 Pan Rice$25.00
- Full Pan Rice$45.00
- 1/2 Pan Black Beans$25.00
- Full Pan Black Beans$45.00
- 1/2 Pan Refried Beans$25.00
- Full Pan Refried Beans$45.00
- Taste of Flan$2.50
- Taste of Brownie$2.50
- Taste of Mango TL$2.50
- Whole Flan$70.00
- Whole Mango TL Cake$165.00
- Cup Salsa Felix$4.99
- Cup Salsa Roja$4.99
- Bowl Salsa Felix$6.99
- Bowl Salsa Roja$6.99
- Large Bag Chips$6.99
- Small Bag Chips$4.99
- Cater SM Garden Salad
- Cater LG Garden Salad
Late Lunch
- Lunch Carnita Tacos$15.99
- Lunch Steak Fajita Tacos$17.99
Two corn tortillas with grilled skirt steak, avocado, charred corn, pico de gallo, cilantro, sour cream drizzle and queso fresco
- Lunch Pollo Avocado Fajita Tacos$16.49
Two corn tortillas with grilled chicken, avocado, mango-pineapple pico de gallo, cilantro, poblano drizzle and queso fresco
- Lunch Barbacoa Tacos$15.99
Two corn tortillas with slow-roasted, pulled Certified Angus Beef ,™ cilantro, charred corn, marinated red onion, roasted tomatillo sauce and monterey jack
- Lunch Pescado Tacos$16.99
Two corn tortillas with sautéed Mahi Mahi, monterey jack, cilantro, chipotle aioli, Veracruz vegetables, mango-pineapple pico de gallo , roasted red pepper, and queso fresco
- Lunch Carnitas Bowl$15.99
Pork carnitas, cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, jalapeno, pico de gallo and monterey jack. With chipotle wine sauce and cilantro
- Lunch Asada Y Enchilada$21.99
Grilled skirt steak with house marinated onions with chimichurri sauce. With a veracruz enchilada, black beans and cilantro lime rice
- Lunch Pollo Chipotle$16.99
Grilled chicken breast with chipotle wine sauce and monterey jack. Charred corn and black beans
- Lunch Salmon$20.99
Grilled salmon, chimichurri sauce. Asparagus and cilantro lime rice
- Lunch Chicken Fajita$19.99
On a bed of caramelized onion and bell peppers. Garnished with roasted red pepper and cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and fresh flour tortillas.
- Lunch Steak Fajjita$21.99
On a bed of caramelized onion and bell peppers. Garnished with roasted red pepper and cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and fresh flour tortillas.
- Lunch Combo Fajita$20.99
On a bed of caramelized onion and bell peppers. Garnished with roasted red pepper and cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and fresh flour tortillas.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
We create authentic Mexican food inspired by the cuisine of Mexico City and add a modern twist. Imagine grilled fish, chicken or steak topped with one of a kind signature sauces like chipotle-wine and Portobello mushroom or sautéed artichoke heart and roasted red bell pepper. Pair that with our award-winning margarita, the Casa Rita, made from fresh lime-juice and the finest tequila and you’ve got what we call Modern Mexican.
5200 Big Pine Way, Fort Myers, FL 33907