Cantina Los Tres Hombres- Victorian Ave- NEW 926 Victorian Avenue
926 Victorian Avenue
Sparks, NV 89431
A La Carte
Add 1 Shrimp
Add Cheese
Chile Relleno
Chips
Chips & Salsa
Side Salsa
Side Avocado
Side Beans
Side French Fries
Side Guacamole
Side Jalapenos
Side Mesquite Chicken
Side Rice
Side Rice & Beans
Side Sour Cream
Side Steak
Side Taquitos
Side Tortilas
Side Veggies
Single Chimichanga
Single Enchilada
Single Taco
Tamale
Tres Chiles
Appetizers
1/2 Nachos
1/2 Queso
Appetizer Calamari Steak
A tender squid steak breaded and fried, smothered with a lemon butter and fresh cilantro sauce. Served with sour cream.
Appetizer Mesquite Shrimp
Six shrimp coated in our special spice blend, grilled to perfection. Served with mesquite grilled yellow squash and zucchini, and a Dijon, mayonnaise, and cilantro dip.
Bean Dip
Chingalingas
Our special blend of chicken, spices, and jack and cheddar cheese, tightly rolled in a flour tortilla, then deep fried to a ﬂaky golden brown. Served in bite-sized pieces with a mound of guacamole and sour cream. **This item has been featured in Bon Appétit magazine.
Grande Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack and cheddar cheese, grilled to perfection.
Guacamole
Jalapeno Poppers
Six cream cheese filled jalapeños, breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing.
Nachos
Our homemade tortilla chips, enchilada sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, topped with olives, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Queso Fundido
A spicy cheese dip made with creamy Velveeta and pico de gallo. Served with our homemade tortilla chips.
Salsa Trio
Choose three of our famous salsas to enjoy with your chips! Mild, extra hot, salsa verde, pico de gallo, tres chili, or tomatillo chili de arbol.
Spicy Spuds
Six deep fried potato skins topped with beans, pico de gallo, and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Suprema Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with jack and cheddar cheese, guacamole, mild green chilies, and fresh tomatoes.
Burritos
Mesquite Burrito
A large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with mesquite grilled chunks of New York steak or chicken breast. Covered with poblano chili sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, rice, and your choice of refried or black beans.
Pork Tenderloin Burrito
A large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with mesquite grilled chunks of pork tenderloin. Covered with our green suissa sauce, fresh cilantro, and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, rice, and your choice of refried or black beans.
Hombre
A large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with Chili Colorado, rice, and refried beans; then smothered in a red chili sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
Macho
A large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with Chili Verde, rice, and refried beans; then smothered in a green tomatillo sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
Pablo
A large flour tortilla stuffed with our house roasted carnitas, rice, and refried beans . Topped with pico de gallo and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
Leah
A large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with rice, refried beans, and your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, or ground beef. Covered with enchilada sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
Vegetarian Burrito
Large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with mesquite grilled veggies (yellow squash, zucchini, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cilantro), covered with your choice of a creamy mushroom sauce topped with cotija cheese, or green suissa sauce topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with refried beans and jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with cheese, and broiled to perfection. Served with sour cream.
Cantina Specials
Mesquite Soft Shell Tacos
Two soft corn tacos with your choice of mesquite grilled chicken, steak, or pork. Cantina style (lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo) or Taqueria style (onions, cilantro, and lime).
Carne Asada
12 oz. USDA Choice New York strip steak, topped with grilled onions and jalapeños, grilled to perfection. Served with sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Mesquite grilled chicken, topped with grilled onions and jalapeños, grilled to perfection. Served with sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Arroz Con Pollo
Cantina Spanish rice topped with our shredded chicken, and covered in your choice of a creamy mushroom sauce topped with cotija cheese, or green suissa sauce topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Enchiladas Suissas
Two shredded chicken enchiladas smothered in your choice of a creamy mushroom sauce topped with cotija cheese, or green suissa sauce topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs, prepared the way you like them, served over a corn tortilla, smothered in our own Español sauce, and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Chorizo Con Huevos
Spicy Mexican sausage, pan-fried and scrambled with eggs, onions, and peppers. Served with sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Huevos Jose Francisco
Eggs scrambled with ground beef, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Super Taco
A large, deep-fried ﬂour taco shell, stuffed with your choice of meat and beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese, and guacamole. **Rice and beans inside taco, not served on the side.
Los Tres Taquitos
Your choice of three chicken or beef taquitos. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Chili Verde
Tender chunks of pork, delicately simmered in a green chili and tomatillo sauce. Served with sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chile Colorado
A generous portion of tender beef chunks, stewed in a red chili sauce. Served with sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajitas
Mesquite grilled New York steak or chicken breast, sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Carnitas
Traditional Mexican sweet pork, slow roasted with oranges, limes, and our special blend of spices. Served with a homemade pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chipotle
Shrimp a la Diablo
Shrimp sautéed with zucchini and yellow squash, simmered in a smoky Chipotle Chile Adobo sauce. Served with sour cream and your choice or corn or flour tortillas.
Chipotle Enchiladas
Your choice of mesquite grilled chicken breast or New York Steak, stuffed inside two corn tortillas, then covered with our Chipotle Chile Adobo sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
Chipotle Burrito
A large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with your choice of mesquite grilled chicken breast or New York steak, simmered in a smoky Chipotle Chile Adobo; then covered with Chipotle Chile Adobo and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
Chipotle Fajitas
Your choice of mesquite chicken or steak, grilled and sautéed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and our Chipotle Chile Adobo sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Combinations
1 Combination Plate
All combinations are served with rice and your choice of refried or black beans.
2 Combination Plate
All combinations are served with rice and your choice of refried or black beans.
3 Combination Plate
All combinations are served with rice and your choice of refried or black beans.
Dessert
Deep Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream rolled in coconut and flash fried; served with whipped cream and drizzled with caramel.
Sopapillas
Mexican donuts rolled in cinnamon and sugar; served with honey.
Flan
Mexican style caramel custard; served with a clear coconut caramel sauce.
Cheesecake Chimichanga
Flour tortilla rolled and filled with our dulce de leche cheesecake house blend, deep fried; served withwhipped cream and drizzeled with caramel.
Churros
Fried dough with cinnimon and sugar; served with whipped cream.
Gringo
Grilled Cheeseburger Mesquite
Mesquite grilled USDA Choice Angus burger, cooked how you like it. Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle.
Mesquite Chicken Sandwich
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, served on a large bun smothered with our creamy ranch sauce. Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon and avocado.
Chicken Wing Dinner
12 chicken wings, deep fried or mesquite grilled in our special blend of spices, tossed in a spicy tres chili sauce, and garnished with cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Kids Menu
Salads & Soup
Mesquite Burrito Bowl
A large bowl filled with mesquite grilled chicken or steak, onions, rice, beans, and lettuce. Topped with tomatoes, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and cotija cheese. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and our homemade tomatillo chili de arbol salsa.
House Salad
A large bowl of fresh salad greens, topped with tomatoes, avocados, olives, and cotija cheese. Served with our homemade lemon garlic vinaigrette.
Tostada Grande
A crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, olives, and tomatoes.
Mesquite Salad
Fresh salad greens topped with avocado, tomatoes, olives, and your choice of mesquite grilled veggies, chicken breast, or steak. Served in a large, crispy ﬂour tortilla shell with your choice of dressing (cilantro vinaigrette, creamy avocado, lemon garlic vinaigrette, ranch, or blue cheese).
Taco Salad
A crispy ﬂour tortilla shell ﬁlled with shredded lettuce and your choice of meat, then topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, tomatoes, and olives.
Taco & Sopa
Shredded chicken, beef, or carnitas taco, and a small bowl of Albondigas (Mexican Meatball) soup.
Cup Sopa
Homemade Albondigas (Mexican Meatball) soup.
Small Bowl Sopa
Homemade Albondigas (Mexican Meatball) soup.
Large Sopa Bowl
Homemade Albondigas (Mexican Meatball) soup.
Side Salad
A small bowl filled with fresh salad greens and topped with tomatoes, olives, and shredded jack and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing (cilantro vinaigrette, creamy avocado, lemon garlic vinaigrette, ranch, or blue cheese).
Seafood
Calamari Steak Dinner
Tender squid steak, breaded and fried. Topped with a butter, white wine, and fresh cilantro sauce. Served with sour cream.
Crab Enchiladas
Two enchiladas with real crab, lightly spiced and smothered in your choice of a creamy mushroom sauce topped with cotija cheese, or green suissa sauce topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and sliced avocado.
Mesquite Grilled Salmon
Grilled Shrimp Dinner
12 shrimp, coated in our special blend of herbs and spices, mesquite grilled to perfection. Served with a Dijon, mayonnaise, and cilantro dip.
Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas
Mesquite grilled shrimp enchilladas, lightly spiced and smothered with your choice of creamy mushroom sauce topped with cotija cheese, or green suissa sauce topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, sliced avacado, rice and black beans.
Seafood Burrito
A large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with mesquite grilled scallops, fresh ﬁsh, and shrimp. Smothered with your choice of a creamy mushroom sauce topped with cotija cheese, or green suissa sauce topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
Seafood Chingalinga
Large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with bay shrimp and crab, deep fried, and covered with our Español sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
Seafood Mexicana
Succulent scallops or shrimp, sautéed in butter, garlic, and pico de gallo. Topped with jack and cheddar cheese, and broiled to perfection. Served with sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Shrimp & Fish Tacos
Two soft tacos ﬁlled with your choice of mesquite grilled shrimp or ﬁsh, and our creamy cilantro sauce. Topped with lettuce, jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and lime wedges.
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Fever Tree Ginger Ale
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Fever Tree Tonic Water
Horchata
Iced Tea
Jamaica
Jarrito Guava
Jarrito Mandarin
Jarrito Pineapple
Jarrito Strawberry
Jarrito Tamarind
Lemonade
Mexican Coke
Milk
Pepsi
Red Bull
Root Beer
Roy Rogers
Shirly Temple
Sierra Mist
Margaritas
Margarita 16 Frozen
Margarita 16 Rocks
Margarita 25 Frozen
Margarita 25 Rocks
Pitcher Frozen
Pitcher Rocks
16 Skinny Margarita
25 Skinny Margarita
CoronaRita 25
16 Italian Margarita
25 Italian Margarita
16 Vallarta Margarita
25 Vallarta Margarita
Speciality
Cantarito
Cantarito Pitcher
Cantina Mule
Daisy
Joven Navegante
Juan Collins
Mexican Candy Shooter
Mi Amor
Michelada
Millionaire Margarita
Naked & Famous
Paloma
Red Sangria 16
Red Sangria 25
Titos Mule
White Sangria 16
White Sangria 25
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Pain Killer
Pina Colada 16 oz
Pina Colada 25oz
Coconut Mojito
Amaretto Sour
Midori Sour
Negroni
Shots
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Drink Board Specials
Blanco Tequila
Well Tequila
1800 Blanco
1800 Coconut
Astral Blanco
CaliRosa Blanco
Casa Del Sol Blanco
Casa Dragones Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
Cazadores Blanco
Corralejo Blanco
Don Julio Blanco
Don Pillar Blanco
El Sativo Blanco
Espolon Blanco
Fortaleza Blanco
Hornitos Plata
Lobos Joven
Patron Silver
Tres Generaciones Plata
Reposado Tequila
Anejo Tequila
Expensive & Mezcal Tequila
Casamigos Mezcal
Del Maguey Mezcal
Xicaru Anejo Mezcal
El Silencio Mezcal
1800 Cristalino
Avion 44
Clase Azul Repo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Pilar Extra
Don Fulano Anejo
Komos Cristalino
Patron Extra Anejo
Casa Dragon Anejo
Clase Azul Gold
Vodka
Whiskey/Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
BushMills
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Fireball Whisky
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Tenessee Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Legent
Makers Mark
NOBUSH Japanese Whisky
NV 36
Redwood Empire
Seagram's VO Canadian
Woodford Reserve
Rum
Scotch
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
16oz
805 16oz
Blue Moon 16 oz
Bud Light 16 oz
Cali Squeeze 16 oz
Coastal Vibes IPA 16oz
Coors Light 16 oz
Dog Fish Head IPA 16oz
Doz XX Amber 16 oz
Great White 16 oz
Hop Knot IPA 16 oz
Hopnosis IPA 16 oz
Mango Cart 16 oz
Michelob Ultra 16 oz
Modelo Especial 16 oz
Negra Modelo 16 oz
Oaktober 16oz
Pacifico 16 oz
Pineapple Cider 16 oz
Revision IPA 16 oz
Scrimshaw 16 oz
Seismic Shatter 16 oz
Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA 16 oz
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 16 oz
Voodoo IPA 16 oz
25oz
805 25 oz
Blue Moon 25 oz
Bud Light 25 oz
Cali Squeeze 25 oz
Coastal Vibes IPA 25 oz
Coors Light 25 oz
Dog Fish Head IPA 25 oz
Doz XX Amber 25 oz
Great White IPA 25 oz
Hop Knot IPA 25 oz
Hopnosis 25 oz
Mango Cart 25 oz
Michelob Ultra 25 oz
Modelo Especial 25 oz
Negra Modeo 25 oz
Oaktober 25 oz
Pacifico 25 oz
Revision IPA 25 oz
Scrimshaw 25 oz
Seismic Shatter IPA 25 oz
Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA 25 oz
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 25 oz
Voodoo IPA 25 oz
Pitcher
805 Pitcher
Bud Light Pitcher
Cali Squeeze Pitcher
Coastal Vibes Pitcher
Coors Light Pitcher
Dog Fish Head IPA Pitcher
Dos XX Pitcher
Great White IPA Pitcher
Hazy IPA Pitcher
Hop Knot Pitcher
Hopnosis IPA Pitcher
Mango Cart Pitcher
Michelob Ultra Pitcher
Modelo Especial Pitcher
Negra Modelo Pitcher
Oaktober Pitcher
Pacifico Pitcher
Pineapple Cider Pitcher
Revision IPA Pitcher
Seismic Shatter IPA Pitcher
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Pitcher
Voodoo Pitcher
Bottled
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Coors BQT Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Corona Bucket
Corona Extra Bottle
Corona Familiar Bottle
Corona Light Bottle
Dos XX Lager Bottle
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Modelo Bucket
Modelo Especial Bottle
N/A Beer Bottle
Negra Modelo Bottle
Pacifico Bottle
Canned
White - Bottle
Sunday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
926 Victorian Avenue, Sparks, NV 89431