Cantina Los Tres Hombres- Victorian Ave- NEW 926 Victorian Avenue

No reviews yet

926 Victorian Avenue

Sparks, NV 89431

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

A La Carte

Add 1 Shrimp

$2.00

Add Cheese

$1.50

Chile Relleno

$5.99

Chips

$3.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Beans

$3.99

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Mesquite Chicken

$6.99

Side Rice

$3.99

Side Rice & Beans

$3.99

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Steak

$7.99

Side Taquitos

$6.99

Side Tortilas

$1.99

Side Veggies

$3.00

Single Chimichanga

$4.99

Single Enchilada

$4.99

Single Taco

$4.99

Tamale

$5.99

Tres Chiles

$2.00

Appetizers

1/2 Nachos

$10.99

1/2 Queso

$4.50

Appetizer Calamari Steak

$13.99

A tender squid steak breaded and fried, smothered with a lemon butter and fresh cilantro sauce. Served with sour cream.

Appetizer Mesquite Shrimp

$13.99

Six shrimp coated in our special spice blend, grilled to perfection. Served with mesquite grilled yellow squash and zucchini, and a Dijon, mayonnaise, and cilantro dip.

Bean Dip

$3.99
Chingalingas

Chingalingas

$12.99

Our special blend of chicken, spices, and jack and cheddar cheese, tightly rolled in a flour tortilla, then deep fried to a ﬂaky golden brown. Served in bite-sized pieces with a mound of guacamole and sour cream. **This item has been featured in Bon Appétit magazine.

Grande Quesadilla

$13.99

Flour tortillas stuffed with jack and cheddar cheese, grilled to perfection.

Guacamole

$7.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

Six cream cheese filled jalapeños, breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing.

Nachos

$13.99

Our homemade tortilla chips, enchilada sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, topped with olives, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.

Queso Fundido

$9.99

A spicy cheese dip made with creamy Velveeta and pico de gallo. Served with our homemade tortilla chips.

Salsa Trio

$7.99

Choose three of our famous salsas to enjoy with your chips! Mild, extra hot, salsa verde, pico de gallo, tres chili, or tomatillo chili de arbol.

Spicy Spuds

$11.99

Six deep fried potato skins topped with beans, pico de gallo, and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Suprema Quesadilla

$14.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with jack and cheddar cheese, guacamole, mild green chilies, and fresh tomatoes.

Burritos

Mesquite Burrito

$17.99

A large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with mesquite grilled chunks of New York steak or chicken breast. Covered with poblano chili sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, rice, and your choice of refried or black beans.

Pork Tenderloin Burrito

Pork Tenderloin Burrito

$17.99

A large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with mesquite grilled chunks of pork tenderloin. Covered with our green suissa sauce, fresh cilantro, and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, rice, and your choice of refried or black beans.

Hombre

$14.99

A large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with Chili Colorado, rice, and refried beans; then smothered in a red chili sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Macho

$14.99

A large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with Chili Verde, rice, and refried beans; then smothered in a green tomatillo sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Pablo

$14.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with our house roasted carnitas, rice, and refried beans . Topped with pico de gallo and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Leah

Leah

$14.99

A large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with rice, refried beans, and your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, or ground beef. Covered with enchilada sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Vegetarian Burrito

$14.99

Large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with mesquite grilled veggies (yellow squash, zucchini, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cilantro), covered with your choice of a creamy mushroom sauce topped with cotija cheese, or green suissa sauce topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$11.99

A large flour tortilla filled with refried beans and jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with cheese, and broiled to perfection. Served with sour cream.

Cantina Specials

Mesquite Soft Shell Tacos

$16.99

Two soft corn tacos with your choice of mesquite grilled chicken, steak, or pork. Cantina style (lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo) or Taqueria style (onions, cilantro, and lime).

Carne Asada

$19.99

12 oz. USDA Choice New York strip steak, topped with grilled onions and jalapeños, grilled to perfection. Served with sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$19.99

Mesquite grilled chicken, topped with grilled onions and jalapeños, grilled to perfection. Served with sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$16.99

Cantina Spanish rice topped with our shredded chicken, and covered in your choice of a creamy mushroom sauce topped with cotija cheese, or green suissa sauce topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Enchiladas Suissas

$16.99

Two shredded chicken enchiladas smothered in your choice of a creamy mushroom sauce topped with cotija cheese, or green suissa sauce topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Two eggs, prepared the way you like them, served over a corn tortilla, smothered in our own Español sauce, and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Chorizo Con Huevos

$13.99

Spicy Mexican sausage, pan-fried and scrambled with eggs, onions, and peppers. Served with sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Huevos Jose Francisco

$13.99

Eggs scrambled with ground beef, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Super Taco

$13.99

A large, deep-fried ﬂour taco shell, stuffed with your choice of meat and beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese, and guacamole. **Rice and beans inside taco, not served on the side.

Los Tres Taquitos

$15.99

Your choice of three chicken or beef taquitos. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Chili Verde

$17.99

Tender chunks of pork, delicately simmered in a green chili and tomatillo sauce. Served with sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$18.99

A generous portion of tender beef chunks, stewed in a red chili sauce. Served with sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajitas

$19.99

Mesquite grilled New York steak or chicken breast, sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Carnitas

Carnitas

$18.99

Traditional Mexican sweet pork, slow roasted with oranges, limes, and our special blend of spices. Served with a homemade pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Chipotle

Shrimp a la Diablo

$20.99

Shrimp sautéed with zucchini and yellow squash, simmered in a smoky Chipotle Chile Adobo sauce. Served with sour cream and your choice or corn or flour tortillas.

Chipotle Enchiladas

$17.99

Your choice of mesquite grilled chicken breast or New York Steak, stuffed inside two corn tortillas, then covered with our Chipotle Chile Adobo sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Chipotle Burrito

$17.99

A large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with your choice of mesquite grilled chicken breast or New York steak, simmered in a smoky Chipotle Chile Adobo; then covered with Chipotle Chile Adobo and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Chipotle Fajitas

$19.99

Your choice of mesquite chicken or steak, grilled and sautéed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and our Chipotle Chile Adobo sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Combinations

1 Combination Plate

$12.99

All combinations are served with rice and your choice of refried or black beans.

2 Combination Plate

$15.99

All combinations are served with rice and your choice of refried or black beans.

3 Combination Plate

$18.99

All combinations are served with rice and your choice of refried or black beans.

Dessert

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$9.99

Vanilla ice cream rolled in coconut and flash fried; served with whipped cream and drizzled with caramel.

Sopapillas

$9.99Out of stock

Mexican donuts rolled in cinnamon and sugar; served with honey.

Flan

$9.99Out of stock

Mexican style caramel custard; served with a clear coconut caramel sauce.

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$9.99

Flour tortilla rolled and filled with our dulce de leche cheesecake house blend, deep fried; served withwhipped cream and drizzeled with caramel.

Churros

$9.99

Fried dough with cinnimon and sugar; served with whipped cream.

Gringo

Grilled Cheeseburger Mesquite

$14.99

Mesquite grilled USDA Choice Angus burger, cooked how you like it. Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle.

Mesquite Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Mesquite grilled chicken breast, served on a large bun smothered with our creamy ranch sauce. Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon and avocado.

Chicken Wing Dinner

$18.99

12 chicken wings, deep fried or mesquite grilled in our special blend of spices, tossed in a spicy tres chili sauce, and garnished with cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$10.99

Kids 2 Taquitos

$10.99

Kids Crispy Taco

$10.99

Kids Enchilada

$10.99

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.99

Salads & Soup

Mesquite Burrito Bowl

Mesquite Burrito Bowl

$17.99

A large bowl filled with mesquite grilled chicken or steak, onions, rice, beans, and lettuce. Topped with tomatoes, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and cotija cheese. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and our homemade tomatillo chili de arbol salsa.

House Salad

$9.99

A large bowl of fresh salad greens, topped with tomatoes, avocados, olives, and cotija cheese. Served with our homemade lemon garlic vinaigrette.

Tostada Grande

$13.99

A crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, olives, and tomatoes.

Mesquite Salad

Mesquite Salad

$15.99

Fresh salad greens topped with avocado, tomatoes, olives, and your choice of mesquite grilled veggies, chicken breast, or steak. Served in a large, crispy ﬂour tortilla shell with your choice of dressing (cilantro vinaigrette, creamy avocado, lemon garlic vinaigrette, ranch, or blue cheese).

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.99

A crispy ﬂour tortilla shell ﬁlled with shredded lettuce and your choice of meat, then topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, tomatoes, and olives.

Taco & Sopa

$12.99

Shredded chicken, beef, or carnitas taco, and a small bowl of Albondigas (Mexican Meatball) soup.

Cup Sopa

$5.99

Homemade Albondigas (Mexican Meatball) soup.

Small Bowl Sopa

$7.99

Homemade Albondigas (Mexican Meatball) soup.

Large Sopa Bowl

$11.99

Homemade Albondigas (Mexican Meatball) soup.

Side Salad

$7.99

A small bowl filled with fresh salad greens and topped with tomatoes, olives, and shredded jack and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing (cilantro vinaigrette, creamy avocado, lemon garlic vinaigrette, ranch, or blue cheese).

Seafood

Calamari Steak Dinner

$18.99

Tender squid steak, breaded and fried. Topped with a butter, white wine, and fresh cilantro sauce. Served with sour cream.

Crab Enchiladas

$20.99

Two enchiladas with real crab, lightly spiced and smothered in your choice of a creamy mushroom sauce topped with cotija cheese, or green suissa sauce topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and sliced avocado.

Mesquite Grilled Salmon

$20.99

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$20.99

12 shrimp, coated in our special blend of herbs and spices, mesquite grilled to perfection. Served with a Dijon, mayonnaise, and cilantro dip.

Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas

$20.99

Mesquite grilled shrimp enchilladas, lightly spiced and smothered with your choice of creamy mushroom sauce topped with cotija cheese, or green suissa sauce topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, sliced avacado, rice and black beans.

Seafood Burrito

$20.99

A large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with mesquite grilled scallops, fresh ﬁsh, and shrimp. Smothered with your choice of a creamy mushroom sauce topped with cotija cheese, or green suissa sauce topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Seafood Chingalinga

$20.99

Large ﬂour tortilla stuffed with bay shrimp and crab, deep fried, and covered with our Español sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Seafood Mexicana

$20.99

Succulent scallops or shrimp, sautéed in butter, garlic, and pico de gallo. Topped with jack and cheddar cheese, and broiled to perfection. Served with sour cream and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Shrimp & Fish Tacos

$19.99

Two soft tacos ﬁlled with your choice of mesquite grilled shrimp or ﬁsh, and our creamy cilantro sauce. Topped with lettuce, jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and lime wedges.

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$4.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.50

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$4.50

Horchata

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Jamaica

$4.50

Jarrito Guava

$5.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$5.00

Jarrito Pineapple

$5.00

Jarrito Strawberry

$5.00

Jarrito Tamarind

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.25

Shirly Temple

$4.25

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Margaritas

Margarita 16 Frozen

$11.00
Margarita 16 Rocks

Margarita 16 Rocks

$11.00

Margarita 25 Frozen

$13.00

Margarita 25 Rocks

$13.00

Pitcher Frozen

$30.00

Pitcher Rocks

$30.00

16 Skinny Margarita

$11.00

25 Skinny Margarita

$14.00

CoronaRita 25

$15.00

16 Italian Margarita

$11.00

25 Italian Margarita

$14.00

16 Vallarta Margarita

$11.00

25 Vallarta Margarita

$14.00

Speciality

Cantarito

$12.00

Cantarito Pitcher

$42.00

Cantina Mule

$12.00

Daisy

$12.00

Joven Navegante

$12.00

Juan Collins

$11.00

Mexican Candy Shooter

$10.00

Mi Amor

$11.00

Michelada

$10.00

Millionaire Margarita

$50.00

Naked & Famous

$12.00
Paloma

Paloma

$11.00

Red Sangria 16

$11.00

Red Sangria 25

$13.00

Titos Mule

$11.00

White Sangria 16

$11.00

White Sangria 25

$13.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Pain Killer

$13.00

Pina Colada 16 oz

$11.00

Pina Colada 25oz

$13.00

Coconut Mojito

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Midori Sour

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Shots

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Kamikazee

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

White Gummy Bear

$8.00

Cactus Cooler

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Pink Starbust

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Daquiri

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Drink Board Specials

Absolut Vodka Press

$8.00

Astral Blanco Margarita

$11.00

Butterball Shot

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$9.00

Corona Bucket

$25.00

Espolon Reposado Margarita

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Skyy Pineapple Mule

$10.00

Truly Vodka Shot

$3.00

Blanco Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

1800 Blanco

$9.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

Astral Blanco

$10.00

CaliRosa Blanco

$11.00

Casa Del Sol Blanco

$11.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Corralejo Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Pillar Blanco

$11.00

El Sativo Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$12.00

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

Lobos Joven

$10.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$11.00

Reposado Tequila

1800 Repo

$11.00

Casa Del Sol Repo

$12.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Cazadores Repo

$10.00

Corralejo Repo

$12.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00

Don Pilar Repo

$12.00

El Sativo Repo

$11.00

Espolon Repo

$11.00

Fortaleza Repo

$13.00

Hornitos Repo

$10.00

Lobos Repo

$11.00

Mi Campo Repo

$10.00

Patron Repo

$11.00

Tres Generaciones Repo

$12.00

Anejo Tequila

1800 Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00

Cazadores Anejo

$11.00

Centenario Anejo

$11.00

Corralejo Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$13.00

Espolon Anejo

$12.00

Hornitos Anejo

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$14.00

Expensive & Mezcal Tequila

Casamigos Mezcal

$13.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$11.00

Xicaru Anejo Mezcal

$12.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$11.00

1800 Cristalino

$18.00

Avion 44

$25.00

Clase Azul Repo

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio 70

$18.00

Don Pilar Extra

$25.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$22.00

Komos Cristalino

$20.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$22.00

Casa Dragon Anejo

$25.00

Clase Azul Gold

$35.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00

Absolut Peach

$9.00

Absolut Pears

$9.00

Absolut Raspberry

$9.00

Absolut Watermelon

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Effen Cucumber Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stoli

$9.00

Tito's

$10.00

Truly Flavored Vodka

$9.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

BushMills

$12.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$10.00

Fireball Whisky

$9.00

High West Double Rye

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Tenessee Honey

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00Out of stock

Knob Creek

$12.00

Legent

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

NOBUSH Japanese Whisky

$12.00

NV 36

$11.00

Redwood Empire

$11.00

Seagram's VO Canadian

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Tropical

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cruzan Mango

$8.00

Gosling'S 151 Black

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Meyers Rum

$9.00

RumChata

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Wrey & Nephew

$9.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$11.00

GlenGrant

$11.00

Glenlevit

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Dry Original

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Empress

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Roku

$10.00

St. George

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

$11.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

Licor 43

St. Germaine

$9.00

16oz

805 16oz

$7.00

Blue Moon 16 oz

$7.00

Bud Light 16 oz

$5.00

Cali Squeeze 16 oz

$7.00

Coastal Vibes IPA 16oz

$3.00

Coors Light 16 oz

$5.00

Dog Fish Head IPA 16oz

$7.00

Doz XX Amber 16 oz

$7.00

Great White 16 oz

$3.00

Hop Knot IPA 16 oz

$7.00

Hopnosis IPA 16 oz

$3.00

Mango Cart 16 oz

$7.00

Michelob Ultra 16 oz

$7.00

Modelo Especial 16 oz

$7.00

Negra Modelo 16 oz

$7.00

Oaktober 16oz

$7.00

Pacifico 16 oz

$7.00

Pineapple Cider 16 oz

$7.00

Revision IPA 16 oz

$7.00

Scrimshaw 16 oz

$3.00

Seismic Shatter 16 oz

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA 16 oz

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 16 oz

$7.00

Voodoo IPA 16 oz

$7.00

25oz

805 25 oz

$11.00

Blue Moon 25 oz

$11.00

Bud Light 25 oz

$7.00

Cali Squeeze 25 oz

$11.00

Coastal Vibes IPA 25 oz

$6.00

Coors Light 25 oz

$7.00

Dog Fish Head IPA 25 oz

$11.00

Doz XX Amber 25 oz

$11.00

Great White IPA 25 oz

$6.00

Hop Knot IPA 25 oz

$11.00

Hopnosis 25 oz

$5.00

Mango Cart 25 oz

$11.00

Michelob Ultra 25 oz

$11.00

Modelo Especial 25 oz

$11.00

Negra Modeo 25 oz

$11.00

Oaktober 25 oz

$11.00

Pacifico 25 oz

$11.00

Revision IPA 25 oz

$11.00

Scrimshaw 25 oz

$5.00

Seismic Shatter IPA 25 oz

$11.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA 25 oz

$11.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 25 oz

$11.00

Voodoo IPA 25 oz

$11.00

Pitcher

805 Pitcher

$28.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$20.00

Cali Squeeze Pitcher

$28.00

Coastal Vibes Pitcher

$28.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$20.00

Dog Fish Head IPA Pitcher

$28.00

Dos XX Pitcher

$28.00

Great White IPA Pitcher

$28.00

Hazy IPA Pitcher

$28.00

Hop Knot Pitcher

$28.00

Hopnosis IPA Pitcher

$28.00

Mango Cart Pitcher

$28.00

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$28.00

Modelo Especial Pitcher

$28.00

Negra Modelo Pitcher

$28.00Out of stock

Oaktober Pitcher

$28.00

Pacifico Pitcher

$28.00

Pineapple Cider Pitcher

$28.00

Revision IPA Pitcher

$28.00

Seismic Shatter IPA Pitcher

$28.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Pitcher

$28.00

Voodoo Pitcher

$28.00

Bottled

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Coors BQT Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Corona Bucket

$25.00

Corona Extra Bottle

$6.00

Corona Familiar Bottle

$6.00

Corona Light Bottle

$5.00

Dos XX Lager Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Bucket

$25.00

Modelo Especial Bottle

$6.00

N/A Beer Bottle

$5.00

Negra Modelo Bottle

$6.00

Pacifico Bottle

$6.00

Canned

Truly Mango Chile

$6.00

Truly Cucumber Watermelon

$6.00

Truly Lime Margarita

$6.00

Truly Strawberry Hibiscus

$6.00

Golden State Jamaica Cider

$2.00

Corona Seltzer-Rita

$6.00

Red - Glass

House Pinot Noir

$10.00Out of stock

House Cabernet

$10.00

House Merlot

$10.00

Red - Bottle

House Pinot Noir - BTL

$32.00

House Cabernet - BTL

$32.00

House Merlot - BTL

$32.00

White - Glass

House Pinot Grigio

$10.00

House Chard

$10.00

Cooks Champ Split

$9.00

White - Bottle

House Pinot Grigio - BTL

$32.00

House Chard - BTL

$32.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

926 Victorian Avenue, Sparks, NV 89431

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

