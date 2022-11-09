Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cantina Lunada

review star

No reviews yet

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd

Longmont, CO 80501

Popular Items

*Pozole
Enchiladas
Baja Fish Tacos

Dinner Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$9.00

fresh jalapenos / cream cheese / cheddar cheese / bacon

Boulder Nachos

$14.00+

Hand cut chips/ cheese / refried beans) con queso/ jalapenos/ pico de gallo/ salsa/ sour cream/ guacamole

Ceviche

$16.00

shrimp / served with crispy plantain/ cilantro

Chile Con Queso

$9.00

Roasted tomato salsa/ monterey jack cheese/ pico/ cut tortilla chips

Cuban Quesadilla

$10.00

Monterey jack/ pork/ ham/ pickles/ mustard/ corn tortillas/ guajillo sauce

Kansas City Nachos

$10.00+

Hand Cut Chips/black beans/pork/ cheese/topped with homemade chipolte BBQ suace/chipotle aoli/pico de gallo/

Lunada Guacamole

$10.00

Guacamole/ cut tortilla chips

Salsa Bar

Your choice: salsa verde/ house salsa/ Pico de gallo/ Black Bean Pico/ roasted tomato salsa

Tres Dips & Chips

$12.00

Chile con queso/ house salsa/ cheese bean dip Add Guacamole for $4

Salad & Soup

Soup of Day

$7.00+

poblano/ corn/ cream base/ tortilla strips/ crema

*Pozole

$8.00+

Slow cooked hominy stew, either red or green (ask server) / pork/ chicken/ avocado/ cabbage

Grande Bowl

$15.00

House made tortilla bowl/ achiote rice/ charro beans/ carnitas/ salsa roja/ lettuce/ cabbage/ queso fresco pico de gallo/ sour cream / avocado

Taco Salad

$13.00

Greens/ fajita veggies/ black beans/ pico de gallo/ avocado/ queso fresco/ pickled red onions/ lime vinergrette dressing/ served in tortilla bowl

*Lunada Green Chili

$7.00+

Pork green chili served with tortillas

House Salad

$6.00

Greens/ pico de gallo, cheese

Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.00

Beer battered fish/ salsa verde/ slaw/ tortilla / pico de gallo/ fresh corn tortilla

Birria Tacos

$15.00

Birria/ grilled cheese/ onions/ salsa/ cilantro/ served with consumme

Blackened Fish Taco

$14.00

El Porky Taco

$13.00

El Veggie

$12.00

Seasonal veggies/salsa roja/ queso fresco/ avocado/ pico de gallo/ on a corn tortilla

Fiesta

$13.00

Pork or chicken, chili con queso/ lettuce/ pico de gallo / corn tortilla

Lunada Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Beer battered shrimp/ chipotle aioli/ cabbage/ piloncillo/ pico de gallo/ pickled red onions/ fresh corn tortilla

Toked

$13.00

Pork/ grilled cheese/ bbq sauce/ house slaw/ flour tortillas

Yard Bird Loco Taco

$13.00

Ala Carte Tacos

Dinner Entrees

Chef Special #1

$16.00

Chef Special #2

$16.00

Carne Asada

$24.00

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

peppers/ onions/ charro beans/ achiote rice/ lettuce/ pico de gallo/ cheese/ sour cream/ guacamole/3 tortillas

Chimichanga

$18.00

Pork or Chicken, flour tortilla/ black beans/ achiote rice/ cheese

Don Poblano Burrito

$16.00

Pork/ black beans/ achiote rice/ flour tortilla/ spicy Don Poblano chile/ cabbage/ pickled red onions

El Burrito

$10.00

Refried Beans/ pork green chili/ flour tortilla/ cheese

El Matador Burrito

$16.00

Beef/ refired beans/ achiote rice/ salsa roja/ flour tortilla/ spicy guajillo sauce/ crema/ queso fresco/ lettuce/ pickled red onion

El Plata De Carne Asada

$28.00

Carne asada/ chicken red enchilada/ raja queso / empanada/ grilled avocado

El Smokie

$14.00

AlaCarte Echilada

$5.50

Enchiladas

$18.00

Corn tortillas/ beef, chicken, pork or cheese & onion/ red, green or xmas/ achiote rice/ queso fresco/ crema/ pico de gallo

Enchiladas De Camaron

$22.00

Corn tortillas/ shrimp, chipotle cream sauce/ cheese/ black beans/ achiote rice/ queso fresco/ crema/ pico de gallo

Green Chili Platter

$19.00

Shredded beef, pork or chicken / charro beans/ achiote rice/ green chili/ plantains/ lettuce/ pico de gallo/ guacamole/ queso / fresh made tortillas

La Raza Burger

$15.00

Char grilled burger/ cheese/ flour tortilla shell/ green chili/ lettuce) pico de gallol queso fresco/ hand cut french fries

Lunada Burger

$15.00

Char grilled burger/ monterey & cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli/ lettuce/tomato/ onion/ pickles/ hand cut fries

Lunada Pie

$18.00

Pork/ Don Poblano green chili corn bread/ chipotle sour cream/ pico de gallo

Lunada Tamales

$17.00Out of stock

Lunadas Stuffed Poblano Pepper

$19.00

Poblano pepper/ chicken/ squash/ cheese/ warm tomato sauce/ mixed greens/ achiote rice/ pico de gallo/queso fresco

Mean Green Burrito

$16.00

Chicken/ black beans/ achiote rice/ flour tortilla/ green sauce/ cheese/ queso fresco/ crema

Original Smothered Burrito

$14.00

Flour Totrtilla/ pork or chicken/ Achiote rice/ charro beans/ pork green chili/ lettuce/ pico de gallo crema/ queso fresco

Pesado Frito

$22.00

Battered whole fish/ cauliflower/ salsa verde/ red peppers/ pico de gallo

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

peppers/ onions/ charro beans/ achiote rice/ lettuce/ pico de gallo/ cheese/ sour cream/ guacamole/3 tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

peppers/ onions/ charro beans/ achiote rice/ lettuce/ pico de gallo/ cheese/ sour cream/ guacamole/3 tortillas

Dinner Sides

3 Tortillas

$2.00

Beans & Rice

$3.00

Black Bean Pico

$4.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Cheese

$1.00

Con Queso 4oz

$5.00

Green Chili. . 4oz

$3.00

Guacamole 4oz

$4.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Plaintians

$4.00

Ranchero Beans

$4.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Of Salsa

$1.00

Sliced Avacodo

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

House Margarita

$5.00

Fresh squeezed lime Margarita

Atlas Margarita

$9.95

House tequila/ triple sec/ simple syrup, lime juice

Coin Style

$11.00

Milagro silver tequila/ orange liqueur/ lime juice

Italian Margarita

$11.00

Silver tequila/ lime juice, simple syrup/ Disaronno

La Pina Margarita

$10.00

Silver tequila/ orange liqueur/ simple syrup/jalapeno/ pineapple juice/ lime juice

Lunada's Diamond Margarita

$14.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila/ grand marnier/ agave/ fresh squeezed lime juice

Mezcal Smokey Margarita

$12.00

Mezcal ancho reyes verde/ lime juice/ simple syrup

Milagro Margarita

$11.00

Milagro reposado/ orange liqueur/lime juice simple syrup

P.O.T.U.S.

$10.00

House Margarita with President'e Brandy floated on top

Blackberry Margarita

$12.00

Decadent Saint Passion fruit, Raspberry, or Blackcurrant/ silver tequila) lime juice

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Passionfruit Margarita

$12.00

Decadent Saint Passion fruit, Raspberry, or Blackcurrant/ silver tequila) lime juice

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Decadent Saint Passion fruit, Raspberry, or Blackcurrant/ silver tequila) lime juice

Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry/Coconut Margarita

$11.00

Milagro reposado/ orange liqueur/ fresh strawberries/ lime/ coconut cream

Strawberry/Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00

Milagro reposado, orange liqueur/ fresh strawberries/ lime/jalepenos

Pitcher House Margarita

$32.00

Pitcher Coin Margarita

$70.00

99 cent Marg

$0.99

Specialty Drinks

Paloma

$10.00

Chile rim/ reposado tequila) grapefruit soda/ lime juice/ grapefruit juice

Michelada

$9.00

Chile rim/ Clamato juice/ lime juice/ your choice of beer/ served on ice

Gummylada

$11.00

Micheleda/ served with an assorment of sweet and spicy mexican candy

Old Fashion

$10.00

Charanda blanco rum/ orange/ cherry/ bitters/ served on ice

Ranch Water

$10.00

Silver tequila/ topo chico water/ lime juice/ salted glass rim

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Caribbean

Horchata

$11.00

Rumchata / honey whiskey / cinnamon tequila / heavy cream

Pina Colada

$11.00

Charanda blanco rum/ pineapple/ lime/ coconut cream

Mojito

$10.00

Rum/ sugar/ fresh lime juice/ fresh mint

Cantina Daiquiri

$9.00

Charanda rum/ fresh lime juice, simple syrup

Lunada Punch

$11.00

Light & Dark Rum/ pineapple juice/orange juice/ lime juice/ grenadine

Wines

Auspicion, Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

Fuller body defined by flavors of ripe pineapple, apple & pear with a fresh finish

Black Currant Sangria GLS

$7.00

Authentic and fruity!

Casa Julia, Cabernet GLS

$10.00

Fuller bodied, ripe red fruit with peppercorn notes

LA Playa Cabernet GLS

$6.00

La Playa Sauvignon GLS

$6.00

Passion Fruit Sangria GLS

$7.00

Authentic and fruity!

Raspberry Sangria GLS

$7.00

Authentic and fruity!

Vina Labrada Macabeo Spain GLS

$8.00

Light, crisp, refreshing

Vina Labrada Tempranillo GLS

$8.00

Easy Drinking, lighter-bodied with a hint of spice and cherry

Casa Julia, Cabernet BTL

$34.00

Fuller bodied, ripe red fruit with peppercorn notes

Vina Labrada Macabeo Spain BTL

$26.00

Light, crisp, refreshing

Auspicion, Chardonnay BTL

$34.00

Fuller body defined by flavors of ripe pineapple, apple & pear with a fresh finish

Vina Labrada Tempranillo BTL

$26.00

Easy Drinking, lighter-bodied with a hint of spice and cherry

Passion Fruit Sangria Pitcher

$28.00Out of stock

Authentic and fruity!

Raspberry Sangria Pitcher

$28.00

Authentic and fruity!

Black Currant Sangria Pitcher

$28.00Out of stock

Authentic and fruity!

Cerveza

Corona

$5.00

Ska Modus Mandarina

$6.00Out of stock

Negro Modelo

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Ska Tru Blonde

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00Out of stock

Tecate

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Ska Modus Hoperandi

$6.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Imperial

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00Out of stock

Beverages

Black Stag Iced Latte

$3.50

9.5 oz Bottle

Bottled Root Beer

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Fountian Drinks

Gateraid

$3.00

Hand Squeezed OJ

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Jumex

$3.00

Assorted Flovors

Mexican Coke BTL

$3.95

Milk

$3.00

Pure Leaf Bottled Tea

$3.00

16.9 oz Bottled NO SUGAR

Roy Rodgers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Kids Menu

KIDS Bean Burrito

$5.95

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$5.95

KIDS Chicken & Rice Burrito

$6.95

KIDS Burger & Fries

$6.95

KIDS BYO Taco

$6.95

Choice of Chicken or Pork

KIDS Chciken Tenders & Fries

$6.95

DESSERT

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Churros

$3.95

Key Lime Pie

$5.95

Cake of the Day

$6.95

Ice Cream

$5.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southwest Cusine with a Colorado Twist

Website

Location

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont, CO 80501

Directions

