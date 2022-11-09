Cantina Lunada
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd
Longmont, CO 80501
Popular Items
Dinner Appetizers
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
fresh jalapenos / cream cheese / cheddar cheese / bacon
Boulder Nachos
Hand cut chips/ cheese / refried beans) con queso/ jalapenos/ pico de gallo/ salsa/ sour cream/ guacamole
Ceviche
shrimp / served with crispy plantain/ cilantro
Chile Con Queso
Roasted tomato salsa/ monterey jack cheese/ pico/ cut tortilla chips
Cuban Quesadilla
Monterey jack/ pork/ ham/ pickles/ mustard/ corn tortillas/ guajillo sauce
Kansas City Nachos
Hand Cut Chips/black beans/pork/ cheese/topped with homemade chipolte BBQ suace/chipotle aoli/pico de gallo/
Lunada Guacamole
Guacamole/ cut tortilla chips
Salsa Bar
Your choice: salsa verde/ house salsa/ Pico de gallo/ Black Bean Pico/ roasted tomato salsa
Tres Dips & Chips
Chile con queso/ house salsa/ cheese bean dip Add Guacamole for $4
Salad & Soup
Soup of Day
poblano/ corn/ cream base/ tortilla strips/ crema
*Pozole
Slow cooked hominy stew, either red or green (ask server) / pork/ chicken/ avocado/ cabbage
Grande Bowl
House made tortilla bowl/ achiote rice/ charro beans/ carnitas/ salsa roja/ lettuce/ cabbage/ queso fresco pico de gallo/ sour cream / avocado
Taco Salad
Greens/ fajita veggies/ black beans/ pico de gallo/ avocado/ queso fresco/ pickled red onions/ lime vinergrette dressing/ served in tortilla bowl
*Lunada Green Chili
Pork green chili served with tortillas
House Salad
Greens/ pico de gallo, cheese
Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos
Beer battered fish/ salsa verde/ slaw/ tortilla / pico de gallo/ fresh corn tortilla
Birria Tacos
Birria/ grilled cheese/ onions/ salsa/ cilantro/ served with consumme
Blackened Fish Taco
El Porky Taco
El Veggie
Seasonal veggies/salsa roja/ queso fresco/ avocado/ pico de gallo/ on a corn tortilla
Fiesta
Pork or chicken, chili con queso/ lettuce/ pico de gallo / corn tortilla
Lunada Shrimp Tacos
Beer battered shrimp/ chipotle aioli/ cabbage/ piloncillo/ pico de gallo/ pickled red onions/ fresh corn tortilla
Toked
Pork/ grilled cheese/ bbq sauce/ house slaw/ flour tortillas
Yard Bird Loco Taco
Ala Carte Tacos
Dinner Entrees
Chef Special #1
Chef Special #2
Carne Asada
Chicken Fajitas
peppers/ onions/ charro beans/ achiote rice/ lettuce/ pico de gallo/ cheese/ sour cream/ guacamole/3 tortillas
Chimichanga
Pork or Chicken, flour tortilla/ black beans/ achiote rice/ cheese
Don Poblano Burrito
Pork/ black beans/ achiote rice/ flour tortilla/ spicy Don Poblano chile/ cabbage/ pickled red onions
El Burrito
Refried Beans/ pork green chili/ flour tortilla/ cheese
El Matador Burrito
Beef/ refired beans/ achiote rice/ salsa roja/ flour tortilla/ spicy guajillo sauce/ crema/ queso fresco/ lettuce/ pickled red onion
El Plata De Carne Asada
Carne asada/ chicken red enchilada/ raja queso / empanada/ grilled avocado
El Smokie
AlaCarte Echilada
Enchiladas
Corn tortillas/ beef, chicken, pork or cheese & onion/ red, green or xmas/ achiote rice/ queso fresco/ crema/ pico de gallo
Enchiladas De Camaron
Corn tortillas/ shrimp, chipotle cream sauce/ cheese/ black beans/ achiote rice/ queso fresco/ crema/ pico de gallo
Green Chili Platter
Shredded beef, pork or chicken / charro beans/ achiote rice/ green chili/ plantains/ lettuce/ pico de gallo/ guacamole/ queso / fresh made tortillas
La Raza Burger
Char grilled burger/ cheese/ flour tortilla shell/ green chili/ lettuce) pico de gallol queso fresco/ hand cut french fries
Lunada Burger
Char grilled burger/ monterey & cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli/ lettuce/tomato/ onion/ pickles/ hand cut fries
Lunada Pie
Pork/ Don Poblano green chili corn bread/ chipotle sour cream/ pico de gallo
Lunada Tamales
Lunadas Stuffed Poblano Pepper
Poblano pepper/ chicken/ squash/ cheese/ warm tomato sauce/ mixed greens/ achiote rice/ pico de gallo/queso fresco
Mean Green Burrito
Chicken/ black beans/ achiote rice/ flour tortilla/ green sauce/ cheese/ queso fresco/ crema
Original Smothered Burrito
Flour Totrtilla/ pork or chicken/ Achiote rice/ charro beans/ pork green chili/ lettuce/ pico de gallo crema/ queso fresco
Pesado Frito
Battered whole fish/ cauliflower/ salsa verde/ red peppers/ pico de gallo
Shrimp Fajitas
peppers/ onions/ charro beans/ achiote rice/ lettuce/ pico de gallo/ cheese/ sour cream/ guacamole/3 tortillas
Steak Fajitas
peppers/ onions/ charro beans/ achiote rice/ lettuce/ pico de gallo/ cheese/ sour cream/ guacamole/3 tortillas
Dinner Sides
Margaritas
House Margarita
Fresh squeezed lime Margarita
Atlas Margarita
House tequila/ triple sec/ simple syrup, lime juice
Coin Style
Milagro silver tequila/ orange liqueur/ lime juice
Italian Margarita
Silver tequila/ lime juice, simple syrup/ Disaronno
La Pina Margarita
Silver tequila/ orange liqueur/ simple syrup/jalapeno/ pineapple juice/ lime juice
Lunada's Diamond Margarita
Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila/ grand marnier/ agave/ fresh squeezed lime juice
Mezcal Smokey Margarita
Mezcal ancho reyes verde/ lime juice/ simple syrup
Milagro Margarita
Milagro reposado/ orange liqueur/lime juice simple syrup
P.O.T.U.S.
House Margarita with President'e Brandy floated on top
Blackberry Margarita
Decadent Saint Passion fruit, Raspberry, or Blackcurrant/ silver tequila) lime juice
Mango Margarita
Passionfruit Margarita
Decadent Saint Passion fruit, Raspberry, or Blackcurrant/ silver tequila) lime juice
Strawberry Margarita
Decadent Saint Passion fruit, Raspberry, or Blackcurrant/ silver tequila) lime juice
Watermelon Margarita
Strawberry/Coconut Margarita
Milagro reposado/ orange liqueur/ fresh strawberries/ lime/ coconut cream
Strawberry/Jalapeno Margarita
Milagro reposado, orange liqueur/ fresh strawberries/ lime/jalepenos
Pitcher House Margarita
Pitcher Coin Margarita
99 cent Marg
Specialty Drinks
Paloma
Chile rim/ reposado tequila) grapefruit soda/ lime juice/ grapefruit juice
Michelada
Chile rim/ Clamato juice/ lime juice/ your choice of beer/ served on ice
Gummylada
Micheleda/ served with an assorment of sweet and spicy mexican candy
Old Fashion
Charanda blanco rum/ orange/ cherry/ bitters/ served on ice
Ranch Water
Silver tequila/ topo chico water/ lime juice/ salted glass rim
Bloody Mary
Caribbean
Horchata
Rumchata / honey whiskey / cinnamon tequila / heavy cream
Pina Colada
Charanda blanco rum/ pineapple/ lime/ coconut cream
Mojito
Rum/ sugar/ fresh lime juice/ fresh mint
Cantina Daiquiri
Charanda rum/ fresh lime juice, simple syrup
Lunada Punch
Light & Dark Rum/ pineapple juice/orange juice/ lime juice/ grenadine
Wines
Auspicion, Chardonnay GLS
Fuller body defined by flavors of ripe pineapple, apple & pear with a fresh finish
Black Currant Sangria GLS
Authentic and fruity!
Casa Julia, Cabernet GLS
Fuller bodied, ripe red fruit with peppercorn notes
LA Playa Cabernet GLS
La Playa Sauvignon GLS
Passion Fruit Sangria GLS
Authentic and fruity!
Raspberry Sangria GLS
Authentic and fruity!
Vina Labrada Macabeo Spain GLS
Light, crisp, refreshing
Vina Labrada Tempranillo GLS
Easy Drinking, lighter-bodied with a hint of spice and cherry
Casa Julia, Cabernet BTL
Fuller bodied, ripe red fruit with peppercorn notes
Vina Labrada Macabeo Spain BTL
Light, crisp, refreshing
Auspicion, Chardonnay BTL
Fuller body defined by flavors of ripe pineapple, apple & pear with a fresh finish
Vina Labrada Tempranillo BTL
Easy Drinking, lighter-bodied with a hint of spice and cherry
Passion Fruit Sangria Pitcher
Authentic and fruity!
Raspberry Sangria Pitcher
Authentic and fruity!
Black Currant Sangria Pitcher
Authentic and fruity!
Cerveza
Beverages
Black Stag Iced Latte
9.5 oz Bottle
Bottled Root Beer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Fountian Drinks
Gateraid
Hand Squeezed OJ
Horchata
Iced Tea
Jumex
Assorted Flovors
Mexican Coke BTL
Milk
Pure Leaf Bottled Tea
16.9 oz Bottled NO SUGAR
Roy Rodgers
Shirley Temple
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Southwest Cusine with a Colorado Twist
