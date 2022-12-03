Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Cantina Mexicana

439 Reviews

$$

488 Summer St

Stamford, CT 06901

Appetizers

Nachos Tradicionales

Nachos Tradicionales

$9.00

Refried beans, melted blend cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.

Chicken Chilaquiles

Chicken Chilaquiles

$11.00

Sauteed chicken with corn chips in tomato sauce, cheese, cream, avocado, and over easy egg on top.

Steak Chilaquiles

Steak Chilaquiles

$11.00

Sauteed steak with corn chips in tomato sauce, cheese, cream, avocado, and over easy egg on top.

Shrimp Chilaquiles

Shrimp Chilaquiles

$13.00

Sauteed shrimp with corn chips in tomato sauce, cheese, cream, avocado, and over easy egg on top.

Coctel De Camaron Y Calamar

Coctel De Camaron Y Calamar

$14.00

Lemon, lime, orange, citrus, tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, avocado, and topped with cilantro.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$14.00

Fresh avocado, onion, tomato, lime juice, cilantro, and jalapeno.

Flautas De Pollo

Flautas De Pollo

$9.00

Two fried crispy corn tortilla filled with marinated chicken in a Mexican tomato sauce topped with lettuce, cheese, chipotle cream, salsa, and guacamole.

Botana Cantina

Botana Cantina

$28.00
Camaron Y Calamar A La Parrilla

Camaron Y Calamar A La Parrilla

$15.00

Grilled calamari, shrimp over a bed of baby arugula, tomatoes, onion, and cucumber with house dressing.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$11.00

Flour tortilla, pepper, onion, and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Cheddar cheese and Monterrey Jack cheese melted with mushroom and chorizo served with tortillas on the side.

Chicken Tostadas

$13.00

Three fried corn tortillas with chicken, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and cream.

Steak Tostadas

$14.00

Three fried corn tortillas with steak, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and cream.

Shrimp Tostadas

$15.00

Three fried corn tortillas with shrimp, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and cream.

Chilaquiles (no meat)

$9.00

chips and salsa

$7.00

flautas de queso

$8.00

tostadas (no meat )

$10.00

Salads

Ensalada Caesar

$9.00

Romaine lettuce topped with croutons, cotija cheese, and caesar dressing.

Ensalada Caesar w/Chicken

$14.00

Chicken with Romaine lettuce topped with croutons, cotija cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Ensalada Caesar w/Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp with Romaine lettuce topped with croutons, cotija cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Ensalada De La Casa

$10.00

Organic baby Mesclun, cabbage, carrots, onions, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, caramelized walnuts, and balsamic dressing.

Ensalada De La Casa w/Chicken

$14.00

Chicken with Organic baby Mesclun, cabbage, carrots, onions, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, caramelized walnuts, and balsamic dressing.

Ensalada De La Casa w/Shrimp

Ensalada De La Casa w/Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp with Organic baby Mesclun, cabbage, carrots, onions, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, caramelized walnuts, and balsamic dressing.

Ensalada De Quinoa

Ensalada De Quinoa

$13.00

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, almonds, mango, onion, and guajillo dressing.

Ensalada de quinoa w/ chicken

$16.00

Ensalada de quinoa w/ steak

$16.00

Ensalada de quinoa w/shrimp

$17.00

Ensalada Caesar w/steak

$16.00

Ensalada de la casa w\steak

$16.00

ensalada de quinoa w/ salmon

$24.00

ensalada de la casa w/ salmon

$24.00

Soups

Sopa De Tortilla

Sopa De Tortilla

$10.00

Liquefied corn in a chicken broth topped with tortilla strips, cheese, and avocado.

Sopa De Pollo

Sopa De Pollo

$10.00

Potato, carrots, celery, onion, and chicken topped with cilantro.

Sopa De Frijol

Sopa De Frijol

$8.00

Black bean puree topped with onions and chipotle cream.

Small Portion Sopa De Mariscos Cantina

Small Portion Sopa De Mariscos Cantina

$14.00

A combination of seafood (clams, shrimp, calamari, crab, mussels) and vegetables in a seafood broth.

Large Portion Sopa De Mariscos Cantina

Large Portion Sopa De Mariscos Cantina

$24.00

A combination of seafood (clams, shrimp, calamari, crab, mussels) and vegetables in a seafood broth.

Pozole De Cerdo (small)

Pozole De Cerdo (small)

$12.00

pozole de cerdo (large)

$16.00

Sides

Guacamole (3oz)

$4.00

Yellow Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Half Avocado

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Moro Rice

$5.00

Spicy Sour Cream

$2.00

Tortilla

$1.00

Beans

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Cheese

$2.00

Mexican Rice

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mariachi Sauce 3 oz

$3.00

Mariachi Sauce 1 oz

$1.00

Chiles toreados

$3.50

Mariachi 2 oz

$2.00

SIDE DE SALAD

$5.00

TOSTADA DE POZOLE

$2.00

Side de table salsa 3oz

$3.00

Side de chips

$3.50

Chimichurri 2oz

$2.00

Orden de camarones al grill

$10.00

Rib eye steak

$12.00

Side de limon

$2.00

Side Rabanos

$2.00

Side de mole sauce

$5.00

Side mantequilla

$1.00

Salsa roja 2oz de taco

$2.00

Salsa Verde 2oz de taco

$2.00

Side de red enchilada sauce

$5.00

Side de bandera

$3.00

side de green enchilada sauce

$5.00

side de diablo sauce (camarones diabla)

$5.00

crema mexicana

$2.00

Chimichangas

Veggie Chimichangas

$10.00

Veggie with fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, cheese, and chipotle cream. Served with salad.

Chicken Chimichangas

$12.00

Chicken with fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, cheese, and chipotle cream. Served with salad.

Steak Chimichangas

$14.00

Steak with fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, cheese, and chipotle cream. Served with salad.

Shrimp Chimichangas

$15.00

Shrimp with fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, cheese, and chipotle cream. Served with salad.

Torta Mex

Carnitas & Chorizo Torta

$14.00

Mexican sandwich with Beef and chorizo served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, avocado, mayonnaise, Oaxaca cheese, and French fries

Chicken Milanesa Torta

Chicken Milanesa Torta

$14.00

Mexican sandwich with chicken Milanese served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, avocado, mayonnaise, Oaxaca cheese, and French fries

Steak Milanesa Torta

$14.00

Mexican sandwich with steak Milanese served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, avocado, mayonnaise, Oaxaca cheese, and French fries

Pollo Asado Torta

$14.00

Mexican sandwich with grilled chicken served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, avocado, mayonnaise, Oaxaca cheese, and French fries

Lengua torta

$15.00

Burritos

Veggie Burrito

$11.00

Veggies with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.

Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Chicken with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.

Pork Burrito

$13.00

Pork with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$14.00

Steak with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Shrimp with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.

Lengua Burrito

$15.00

Pastor Burrito

$15.00

Enchilada Burrito

$15.00

Fajitas

Veggie Fajita

$18.00

Veggies with sizzling red and green peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajita

$20.00

Chicken with sizzling red and green peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Steak Fajita

$22.00

Steak with sizzling red and green peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

$22.00

Shrimp with sizzling red and green peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Fajita Mix

3 Meat Fajita Mix

$28.00

Steak, chicken and Shrimp with sizzling red and green peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Shrimp/Steak Fajita Mix

$26.00

Steak and Shrimp with sizzling red and green peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Chicken/Shrimp Fajita Mix

$24.00

Chicken and Shrimp with sizzling red and green peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Chicken/Steak Fajita Mix

Chicken/Steak Fajita Mix

$24.00

Beef and chicken with sizzling red and green peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Tacos

Pastor, spicy beef, pork, chicken, dried meat, chorizo, tonge, steak, shrimp and tilapia taco Served with pineapple. Soft corn tortilla, cilantro, and onion. Served with salsa on the side.
Tacos

Tacos

Pastor, spicy beef, pork, chicken, dried meat, chorizo, tonge, steak, shrimp and tilapia taco Served with pineapple. Soft corn tortilla, cilantro, and onion. Served with salsa on the side.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas De Mole

Enchiladas De Mole

$17.00

Puebla Mole with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Veggie Enchiladas Cantina

Veggie Enchiladas Cantina

$13.00

Veggie with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Chicken Enchiladas Cantina

$15.00

Chicken with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Steak Enchiladas Cantina

$15.00

Steak with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Camaron (Shrimp) Enchiladas Cantina

$17.00

Shrimp with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Enchilada Bistec Mole

$17.00

Steak and Puebla Mole with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Enchilada Camaron Mole

$17.00

Shrimp and Puebla Mole with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Enchiladas de queso

$13.00

Cheese with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Enchiladas de queso Oaxaca

$17.00

Seafood

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$20.00

Pan seared shrimp in lime juice garlic sauce. Served with Mexican rice and salad.

Mojarra Frita

$20.00

Fried porgy fish served with French fries and salad.

Tilapia Estilo Veracruz

Tilapia Estilo Veracruz

$21.00

Pan seared Tilapia, olives, peppers tomatoes, onions, capers; served with Mexican rice and salad

Salmon A La Parrilla

Salmon A La Parrilla

$24.00

Grill Salmon with poblano cream sauce; served with Moro rice and sweet plantains

Camarones A La Diabla

Camarones A La Diabla

$20.00

Pan seared shrimp in spicy red chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Kids

Kids Quesadillas

Kids Quesadillas

$7.00

Flour tortilla, cheese Options: Chicken, Steak, Shrimp

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Three chicken fingers with french fries

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Served with french fries

Kids Skirt Steak

$10.00

Served with french fries

Platillos ( Dishes )

Bistec Encebollado

$20.00

Pan seared flap-steak, onions, pico de gallo, guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Bistec A La Mexicana

Bistec A La Mexicana

$20.00

Pan seared flap steak, tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Chiles Rellenos

Chiles Rellenos

$20.00

Roasted Poblano peppers, stuffed with fresh cheese in tomato sauce; served with Mexican rice and beans

Chuletas En Salsa Verde

Chuletas En Salsa Verde

$20.00

Pork chops in a green sauce. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Pollo A La Mexicana

$18.00

Pan seared chicken, tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Arrachera A La Tampiquena

Arrachera A La Tampiquena

$22.00

Grilled flap steak. Served with enchilada cheese, guacamole, Mexican rice, and beans.

Carneasada

Carneasada

$22.00

Grilled ribeye, jalapenos, onions, and cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and beans.

Ny Steak Catina

Ny Steak Catina

$24.00

Poblano pepper, mashed potato, mushrooms sauce and chimichurri.

Entrana De Res A La Parrilla

Entrana De Res A La Parrilla

$24.00

Grilled skirt steak. Served with chimichurri sauce on top, moro rice, salad, and sweet plantains.

Parrillada

$28.00

Grilled steak, chorizo, chicken, pork chops, chambray onions; served with rice and beans

Deserts

Helado Frito (Fried Ice Cream)

Helado Frito (Fried Ice Cream)

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream ball wrapped in a flour tortilla deepen fried, served with chocolate and strawberry syrup on top.

Pastel De Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)

Pastel De Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)

$8.00

Sponge cake doused in tree types of milk (evaporated milk, condensed milk, heavy milk).

Flan Mexicano (Mexican Flan)

Flan Mexicano (Mexican Flan)

$8.00

Mexican Flan

Pastel De Chocolate (Chocolate Cake)

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

Flan De Coco (Coconut Flan)

Flan De Coco (Coconut Flan)

$8.00

Coconut Flan

churros

churros

$9.00

Fried dough sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon

Coconut mango truffle

$9.00

Rainbow ice cream

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Salted caramel

$9.00

Churros B DAY SPECIAL

$12.00

Flan mex B DAY SPECIAL

$12.00

Patel de chocolate B DAY SPECIAL

$12.00

Pastel de tres leches b day special

$12.00

Birthday cake ice cream BDAY SPECIAL

$12.00

Coconut mango truffle B DAY SPECIAL

$12.00

Manhattan truffle B DAY SPECIAL

$12.00

Salted caramel B DAY SPECIAL

$12.00

valentines specials

filet mignon cantina special

$28.00

chuletas de cordero special

$18.00

pollo en mole special

$22.00

quesadilla de vegetales special

$10.00

15 de sept

Sopes

Pozole de POLLO rojo

$12.00

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$3.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Mexican Coffee

$9.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Sidral

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Soda & Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Coke/Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Coke/Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sprite/7up

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Limonade

$4.00

Ice Tea No Sweet

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Coffee, Tea, Etc.

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Espresso

$3.99

Decaf Espresso

Double Espresso

$7.00

Double Decaf Espresso

Cappuccino

$4.99

Decaf Cappuccino

Café Latte

______________________

mexican coffee

$9.00

Water & Misc.

Sm.Mineral

Lg.Mineral

Sm. Non-Sparkling

Lg. Non-Sparkling

bottled Water

$2.50

peregrino small

$2.50

peregrino largev

$7.50

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Mexicanas

Horchata

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Coca Botella

$4.00

sidral

$4.00

manzanita

$4.00

jarrito Limon

$4.00

jarrito mandarina

$4.00

jarrito tamarindo

$4.00

jarrito Piña

$4.00

Jarrito mango

$4.00

Jarrito fruit punch

$4.00

Manzanita verde

$4.00

BAR BOTTLES 750ML

PATRON SILVER

$150.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$150.00

DON JULIO SILVER

$150.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$150.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$150.00

CENTENARIO SILVER

$150.00

CENTENARIO REPOSADO

$150.00

RED LABEL

$160.00

BLACK LABEL

$160.00

WHITE LABEL DEWARS

$160.00

VODKA BOTTLE

$150.00

BAR BOTTLES 1LT

CASA AMIGOS SILVER

$170.00

CASA AMIGOS REPOSADO

$170.00

HERRADURA SILVER

$170.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$170.00

HERRADURA ANEJO

$170.00

MOCKTAILS NON ALCHOLIC DRINKS

VIRGEN PINA COLADAS

$7.00

VIRGEN HOUSE MARGARITAS

$7.00

VIRGEN FLAVORED MARGARITAS

$8.00

VIRGEN NOJITO MINT

$7.00

VIRGEN FLAVORED NOJITOS

$8.00

MICHE-SELTZER

$8.00

VIRGEN DAQUIRI

$8.00

valentines special

amor y passion

$12.00

strawberry pina colada

$12.00

white peach sangria

$12.00

Specials for Mother's Day

Fajita de Costillas de Res. Beef Ribs Fajita

Fajita de Costillas de Res. Beef Ribs Fajita

$22.00

Rice, beans, cheese, topped with melted cheese. Served with corn tortilla on the side

Margaritas Pitcher

Margaritas Pitcher

$25.00
Sangria Roja Pitcher

Sangria Roja Pitcher

$25.00
House Margarita

House Margarita

$6.00
Margaritas de sabores

Margaritas de sabores

$7.00
Parrilla Poblana

Parrilla Poblana

$38.00

Grilled chicken, chorizo, steak, enchilada beef, shrimp, onions and japalenos. Served with Nopales salad and corn tortilla. Pollo, chorizo, bistec, enchilada de carne, camarones, cebolla y jalapenos a la parrilla. Viene con ensalada de nopales y tortilla de maiz.

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic & Sophisticated Mexican Cuisine in Stamford CT. Mexican food history has enjoyed many different cultural influences, making it varied and rich. This variety of cultural adaptations makes Mexican food a genuine multicultural culinary experience in the United States. This has worked in its favor, though, with delicious dishes and are popular and fun – to eat and to create. That is why, we offer authentic and sophisticated Mexican cuisine in a beautiful, fun and casual environment. Come and don’t miss this wonderful experience.

488 Summer St, Stamford, CT 06901

