- Stamford
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- Cantina Mexicana
Cantina Mexicana
439 Reviews
$$
488 Summer St
Stamford, CT 06901
Appetizers
Nachos Tradicionales
Refried beans, melted blend cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.
Chicken Chilaquiles
Sauteed chicken with corn chips in tomato sauce, cheese, cream, avocado, and over easy egg on top.
Steak Chilaquiles
Sauteed steak with corn chips in tomato sauce, cheese, cream, avocado, and over easy egg on top.
Shrimp Chilaquiles
Sauteed shrimp with corn chips in tomato sauce, cheese, cream, avocado, and over easy egg on top.
Coctel De Camaron Y Calamar
Lemon, lime, orange, citrus, tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, avocado, and topped with cilantro.
Guacamole
Fresh avocado, onion, tomato, lime juice, cilantro, and jalapeno.
Flautas De Pollo
Two fried crispy corn tortilla filled with marinated chicken in a Mexican tomato sauce topped with lettuce, cheese, chipotle cream, salsa, and guacamole.
Botana Cantina
Camaron Y Calamar A La Parrilla
Grilled calamari, shrimp over a bed of baby arugula, tomatoes, onion, and cucumber with house dressing.
Quesadillas
Flour tortilla, pepper, onion, and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Queso Fundido
Cheddar cheese and Monterrey Jack cheese melted with mushroom and chorizo served with tortillas on the side.
Chicken Tostadas
Three fried corn tortillas with chicken, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and cream.
Steak Tostadas
Three fried corn tortillas with steak, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and cream.
Shrimp Tostadas
Three fried corn tortillas with shrimp, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and cream.
Chilaquiles (no meat)
chips and salsa
flautas de queso
tostadas (no meat )
Salads
Ensalada Caesar
Romaine lettuce topped with croutons, cotija cheese, and caesar dressing.
Ensalada Caesar w/Chicken
Chicken with Romaine lettuce topped with croutons, cotija cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Ensalada Caesar w/Shrimp
Shrimp with Romaine lettuce topped with croutons, cotija cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Ensalada De La Casa
Organic baby Mesclun, cabbage, carrots, onions, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, caramelized walnuts, and balsamic dressing.
Ensalada De La Casa w/Chicken
Chicken with Organic baby Mesclun, cabbage, carrots, onions, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, caramelized walnuts, and balsamic dressing.
Ensalada De La Casa w/Shrimp
Shrimp with Organic baby Mesclun, cabbage, carrots, onions, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, caramelized walnuts, and balsamic dressing.
Ensalada De Quinoa
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, almonds, mango, onion, and guajillo dressing.
Ensalada de quinoa w/ chicken
Ensalada de quinoa w/ steak
Ensalada de quinoa w/shrimp
Ensalada Caesar w/steak
Ensalada de la casa w\steak
ensalada de quinoa w/ salmon
ensalada de la casa w/ salmon
Soups
Sopa De Tortilla
Liquefied corn in a chicken broth topped with tortilla strips, cheese, and avocado.
Sopa De Pollo
Potato, carrots, celery, onion, and chicken topped with cilantro.
Sopa De Frijol
Black bean puree topped with onions and chipotle cream.
Small Portion Sopa De Mariscos Cantina
A combination of seafood (clams, shrimp, calamari, crab, mussels) and vegetables in a seafood broth.
Large Portion Sopa De Mariscos Cantina
A combination of seafood (clams, shrimp, calamari, crab, mussels) and vegetables in a seafood broth.
Pozole De Cerdo (small)
pozole de cerdo (large)
Sides
Guacamole (3oz)
Yellow Sweet Plantains
Rice & Beans
Pico De Gallo
Half Avocado
Chips & Salsa
Moro Rice
Spicy Sour Cream
Tortilla
Beans
White Rice
Sour Cream
Mixed Vegetables
Cheese
Mexican Rice
French Fries
Mariachi Sauce 3 oz
Mariachi Sauce 1 oz
Chiles toreados
Mariachi 2 oz
SIDE DE SALAD
TOSTADA DE POZOLE
Side de table salsa 3oz
Side de chips
Chimichurri 2oz
Orden de camarones al grill
Rib eye steak
Side de limon
Side Rabanos
Side de mole sauce
Side mantequilla
Salsa roja 2oz de taco
Salsa Verde 2oz de taco
Side de red enchilada sauce
Side de bandera
side de green enchilada sauce
side de diablo sauce (camarones diabla)
crema mexicana
Chimichangas
Veggie Chimichangas
Veggie with fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, cheese, and chipotle cream. Served with salad.
Chicken Chimichangas
Chicken with fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, cheese, and chipotle cream. Served with salad.
Steak Chimichangas
Steak with fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, cheese, and chipotle cream. Served with salad.
Shrimp Chimichangas
Shrimp with fried flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, cheese, and chipotle cream. Served with salad.
Torta Mex
Carnitas & Chorizo Torta
Mexican sandwich with Beef and chorizo served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, avocado, mayonnaise, Oaxaca cheese, and French fries
Chicken Milanesa Torta
Mexican sandwich with chicken Milanese served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, avocado, mayonnaise, Oaxaca cheese, and French fries
Steak Milanesa Torta
Mexican sandwich with steak Milanese served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, avocado, mayonnaise, Oaxaca cheese, and French fries
Pollo Asado Torta
Mexican sandwich with grilled chicken served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, avocado, mayonnaise, Oaxaca cheese, and French fries
Lengua torta
Burritos
Veggie Burrito
Veggies with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.
Chicken Burrito
Chicken with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.
Pork Burrito
Pork with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.
Steak Burrito
Steak with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.
Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.
Lengua Burrito
Pastor Burrito
Enchilada Burrito
Fajitas
Veggie Fajita
Veggies with sizzling red and green peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajita
Chicken with sizzling red and green peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.
Steak Fajita
Steak with sizzling red and green peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
Shrimp with sizzling red and green peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.
Fajita Mix
3 Meat Fajita Mix
Steak, chicken and Shrimp with sizzling red and green peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.
Shrimp/Steak Fajita Mix
Steak and Shrimp with sizzling red and green peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.
Chicken/Shrimp Fajita Mix
Chicken and Shrimp with sizzling red and green peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.
Chicken/Steak Fajita Mix
Beef and chicken with sizzling red and green peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and flour tortillas.
Tacos
Enchiladas
Enchiladas De Mole
Puebla Mole with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Veggie Enchiladas Cantina
Veggie with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Chicken Enchiladas Cantina
Chicken with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Steak Enchiladas Cantina
Steak with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Camaron (Shrimp) Enchiladas Cantina
Shrimp with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Enchilada Bistec Mole
Steak and Puebla Mole with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Enchilada Camaron Mole
Shrimp and Puebla Mole with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Enchiladas de queso
Cheese with three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken, mole sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, and avocado on top. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Enchiladas de queso Oaxaca
Seafood
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Pan seared shrimp in lime juice garlic sauce. Served with Mexican rice and salad.
Mojarra Frita
Fried porgy fish served with French fries and salad.
Tilapia Estilo Veracruz
Pan seared Tilapia, olives, peppers tomatoes, onions, capers; served with Mexican rice and salad
Salmon A La Parrilla
Grill Salmon with poblano cream sauce; served with Moro rice and sweet plantains
Camarones A La Diabla
Pan seared shrimp in spicy red chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Kids
Platillos ( Dishes )
Bistec Encebollado
Pan seared flap-steak, onions, pico de gallo, guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Bistec A La Mexicana
Pan seared flap steak, tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Chiles Rellenos
Roasted Poblano peppers, stuffed with fresh cheese in tomato sauce; served with Mexican rice and beans
Chuletas En Salsa Verde
Pork chops in a green sauce. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Pollo A La Mexicana
Pan seared chicken, tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Arrachera A La Tampiquena
Grilled flap steak. Served with enchilada cheese, guacamole, Mexican rice, and beans.
Carneasada
Grilled ribeye, jalapenos, onions, and cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and beans.
Ny Steak Catina
Poblano pepper, mashed potato, mushrooms sauce and chimichurri.
Entrana De Res A La Parrilla
Grilled skirt steak. Served with chimichurri sauce on top, moro rice, salad, and sweet plantains.
Parrillada
Grilled steak, chorizo, chicken, pork chops, chambray onions; served with rice and beans
Deserts
Helado Frito (Fried Ice Cream)
Vanilla ice cream ball wrapped in a flour tortilla deepen fried, served with chocolate and strawberry syrup on top.
Pastel De Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)
Sponge cake doused in tree types of milk (evaporated milk, condensed milk, heavy milk).
Flan Mexicano (Mexican Flan)
Mexican Flan
Pastel De Chocolate (Chocolate Cake)
Chocolate Cake
Flan De Coco (Coconut Flan)
Coconut Flan
churros
Fried dough sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon
Coconut mango truffle
Rainbow ice cream
Manhattan
Salted caramel
Churros B DAY SPECIAL
Flan mex B DAY SPECIAL
Patel de chocolate B DAY SPECIAL
Pastel de tres leches b day special
Birthday cake ice cream BDAY SPECIAL
Coconut mango truffle B DAY SPECIAL
Manhattan truffle B DAY SPECIAL
Salted caramel B DAY SPECIAL
valentines specials
15 de sept
Beverages
Soda & Juice
Coffee, Tea, Etc.
Water & Misc.
Mexicanas
BAR BOTTLES 750ML
BAR BOTTLES 1LT
MOCKTAILS NON ALCHOLIC DRINKS
Specials for Mother's Day
Fajita de Costillas de Res. Beef Ribs Fajita
Rice, beans, cheese, topped with melted cheese. Served with corn tortilla on the side
Margaritas Pitcher
Sangria Roja Pitcher
House Margarita
Margaritas de sabores
Parrilla Poblana
Grilled chicken, chorizo, steak, enchilada beef, shrimp, onions and japalenos. Served with Nopales salad and corn tortilla. Pollo, chorizo, bistec, enchilada de carne, camarones, cebolla y jalapenos a la parrilla. Viene con ensalada de nopales y tortilla de maiz.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic & Sophisticated Mexican Cuisine in Stamford CT. Mexican food history has enjoyed many different cultural influences, making it varied and rich. This variety of cultural adaptations makes Mexican food a genuine multicultural culinary experience in the United States. This has worked in its favor, though, with delicious dishes and are popular and fun – to eat and to create. That is why, we offer authentic and sophisticated Mexican cuisine in a beautiful, fun and casual environment. Come and don’t miss this wonderful experience.
488 Summer St, Stamford, CT 06901