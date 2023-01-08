Cantina Monarca - Bellevue 504 Bellevue Way NE

  • Home
Aperitivos

Chicken Tinga

$20.00

Roasted organic Tinga chicken | crema Mexicano |queso fresco | caramelized onion | rebanadas de rabano | tostaditas

Chips & Molcajete Salsa

$5.00

Corvina Ceviche

$25.00

Citrus cured halibut | smoked habanero | flamed avocado | cebolla morada | oja de cilantro | totopo de maiz

Esquites

$12.00

Butter poached sweet corn | polvo guajillo | queso cotija | limon verde

Guacamole y Chips

$17.00Out of stock

Haas avocado | pico de gallo

Queso Fundido

$17.00

Menonita| vinagre de chile | chorizo Yucatan |salsa verde crudo | tortilla de mano

Salsa Trio & Chips

$9.00

Taquito Congrejo

$22.00

lue swimming crab | crema quemada | tortilla de maiz | Guajillo aioli

Tostadita de Atun

$19.00

Saku tuna loin| Hass avocado | salsa cascabel | xni pek | cebolla frito | tostaditas

Truffle Mashed Potato Taquito

$18.00

Chile de huero | queso Panela| crema epazote | salsa de guajillo | tomate de jardin | criolla crudo

Ensaladas

Casa

$12.00

Power greens |cloud walnuts | roasted corn | tomato | queso fresco | Haas avocado | cilantro lime vinaigrette

Fresca

$14.00

Garden lettuce mezcla | strawberry | honeycrisp apple | jicama | cloud walnut | cucumber | serrano gorgonzola cream

Sandia

$18.00

Soue vie watermelon & honeydew tower | goat cheese | pumpkin seed | arugula | pomegranate vinaigrette

Tomate

$19.00

Seasonal tomate heirloom | tamarind mousse | baby spinach | freeze dried raspberry | vinaigrette malta

Sopa

Tarasca

$14.00

Caldo aji tomate | queso panella | chile flake | crema | puree de frijole | tiritas de tortilla

Tacos

Queso Birria

$14.00+

Tortilla de queso | birria | salsa verde cruda | pico de gallo

Baja

$14.00+

Sea bass | apple coleslaw | chipotle aioli

Mushroom Tinga

$11.00+

Woods mushrooms | rabano | crema | cilantro

Pastor Taco

$12.00+

Japanese 12 New york | cebolla carmelizado | criollo picoso

Wagyu Chingon

$18.00+

Organic chicken breast al pastor | pina con mezcal | avocado salsa verde

Pork Belly

$16.00+

Salsa fresa | Haas avocado

Asada Prime

$15.00+

Chayote Taco

$11.00+

Especiales

Enchiladas Hongos

$22.00

Mushroom tinga, adovo, queso fresco y crema, red onion shaved

Enchiladas de Congrejo

$34.00

Semillas calabasa salsa | avocado | ratatoulie

Enchiladas de Pollo

$26.00

Chixcken tinga | Salsa encacahuatado | toasted sunflower seeds

Tlayuda

$22.00

Frijole | salsa chile seccos | queso Oaxaca | chorizo | avocado | pico de gallo

Cazuela

$28.00

Duck Confit for 2

$79.00

Mexican Grill

Filet (7oz Aus. Wag)

$85.00

Ribeye (14oz Mish. Wag)

$124.00

Cherry pepper | butter brine

Carne Asada (8oz Prime Skirt)

$58.00

Xni pek | pina con mezcal

Atun

$49.00

Salsa chipotle | mexican pesto

Postre

Arroz con Leche

$10.00Out of stock

Helado

$9.00

Pastel Chocolate

$11.00

Sides

1st Chip Refill

Arroz Cantina

$6.00

Black Bean Puree

$4.00

Chayote Sautee

$7.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Side Salsa

$3.00

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Margaritas

Cabo Azul

$18.00

Cadillac Fog

$25.00

Clasico

$19.00

El Jefe

$28.00

La Passion

$19.00

Mamacita

$19.00

Smoke & Spice

$19.00

Margarita Flight

$25.00

Mariposa

$19.00

Grandeza

$25.00

Pina Nina

$19.00

Skinny

$19.00

Spicy Pepino

$19.00

Cocteles

Bebesota

$24.00

Grandeza Old Fashioned

$22.00

La Dragona

$25.00Out of stock

Maya-Mi

$21.00

Mezcalita

$20.00

Rose Sangria

$21.00

Sofia

$20.00

Spa Water

$20.00

Vinos

A to Z Pinot Noir

$15.00

Clos de Los Siete Malbec

$15.00

Monte Xanic Red Blend

$16.00

Santo Tomas Cab Sauv

$16.00

Solar Fortun Syrah

$15.00

Unshackled Red Blend

$16.00

A to Z Pinot Noir BTL

$58.00

Clos de Los Siete Malbec BTL

$58.00

Dossier Syrah BTL

$160.00

Jordan Cab Sauv BTL

$170.00

La Carrodila Canto De Luna Red Blend BTL

$75.00

Monte Xanic Red Blend BTL

$54.00

Santo Tomas Cab Sauv BTL

$60.00

Solar Fortun Syrah BTL

$58.00

The Prisoner Red Blend BTL

$110.00

Unshackled Red Blend BTL

$62.00

Duckhorn Chard

$19.00

J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$14.00

Monte Xanic Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Santos Brujas Chard

$18.00

Aubaine Chard BTL

$85.00

Dossier Sauv Blanc BTL

$120.00

Duckhorn Chard BTL

$74.00

J Vineyards Pinot Gris BTL

$54.00

Monte Xanic Sauv Blanc BTL

$58.00

Saldo Chinin Blanc BTL

$50.00

Santos Brujas Chard BTL

$70.00

Dossier Rose Syrah

$18.00

Monte Xanic Rose Grenache

$15.00

Dossier Rose Syrah BTL

$70.00

Monte Xanic Rose Grenache BTL

$54.00

Sparkling

Mimosa

$18.00

Gratien & Meyer Brut

$16.00

2014 Cristal BTL

$600.00

Gratien & Meyer BTL

$60.00

Mina Penelope Rose BTL

$125.00

Perrier Grand Brut

$160.00

Cervezas

Bohemia BTL

$8.00Out of stock

Cerveza Atletica Lager BTL

$8.00

Corona BTL

$8.00

Dos Equis Lager

$9.00

Negra Modelo

$9.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$9.00

NA ATHLETIC BEER

$8.00

Tequila

7 Leguas Blanco

$16.00

Arette Blanco

$16.00

Arte Nom Blanco

$18.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$30.00Out of stock

Casa Noble Blanco

$17.00

Cascahuin Blanco

$18.00

Centenario Blanco

$16.00

Chamucos Blanco

$18.00

Cimarron Blanco

$15.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$30.00

Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

El Tequileno Blanco

$16.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$18.00

Fuenteseca Blanco

$31.00

Siembra Azul Blanco

$17.00

Tapatio Blanco

$15.00

Volcan Blanco

$20.00

Arette Reposado

$18.00

Arte Nom 1414 Reposado

$19.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$19.00

Casa Oro Reposado

$14.00

Centenario Reposado

$15.00

Chamucos Reposado

$17.00

Cimarron Reposado

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Don Julio Reposado

$22.00

El Tequileno Reposado

$18.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$20.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$22.00Out of stock

Siembra Valles Reposado

$19.00

Tapatio Reposado

$17.00

Volcan Reposado

$22.00

Arette Anejo

$22.00

Arte Nom Seleccion Anejo

$28.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$23.00

Centenario Anejo

$22.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$120.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$22.00

Don Julio Anejo

$25.00

El Tequileno Anejo

$24.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$24.00

Forteleza Anejo

$30.00Out of stock

Siembra Valles Anejo

$25.00

Tapatio Anejo

$19.00

1800 Milenio

$99.00

El Tequileno Extra Anejo

$33.00

Clase Azul Ultra

$350.00

Maestro Dobel 1967

$190.00

Cuervo Reserva Familia

$43.00

Don Julio 1942

$60.00

El Tesoro Paradiso

$44.00

Fuenteseca 8 YR

$40.00

Herradura Seleccion Suprema

$60.00

Tapatio Extra Anejo

$35.00

Tears of Llorona

$80.00

Volcan Cristalino

$26.00

Don Julio 70

$27.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$35.00

Alipus Mezcal

$18.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$17.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$16.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$16.00Out of stock

Pierde Almas Mezcal

$22.00

Vago Mezcal

$20.00

Well

Tito's Vodka

$13.00

Lunazul Reposado Tequila

$13.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$13.00

Triple Sec Monarch

$13.00

Bombay Gin

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Bacardi Maestro Rum

$13.00

Gospling Dark Rum

$13.00

Dewars Scotch

$13.00

Carpano White Vermouth

$13.00

Carpano Red Vermouth

$13.00

Chambord

$13.00

Campari

$13.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$13.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$5.00

Tea

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Squirt

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Soda Water

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

504 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA 98004

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

