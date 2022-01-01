Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cantina’s Mexican grill

review star

No reviews yet

2507 S Hwy 27

Clermont, FL 34711

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch

Make Your Own One Item

$7.25

Taco|Burrito|Enchilada|Quesadilla|Tostada (served with rice & beans) Choice of:ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef

Make Your Own Two Item

$8.25

Taco|Burrito|Enchilada|Quesadilla|Tostada (served with rice & beans) Choice of: ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef

Burrito Mexicano

Tortilla filled with onions, bell peppers, cheese, lettuce, gucamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and beans|With the choice of : Grilled Chicken, Steak, Pork or Shrimp. Served with rice.

Quesadilla Veracruz

$12.00

Grilled shrimp with bell peppers & onions. Rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce.

Torta Steak (Mexican sandwich)

$9.50

Buns spread with refried bean, steak, lettuce, tomato, cheese and pickled jalapenos. Served with french fries.

Chimichanga

$9.50

Beef or chicken wrapped up in a fried flour tortilla with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Enchilada Rancheras

$9.50

Two cheese enchiladas with carnitas, tomatos, onions, bellpeppers, special sauce, lettuce, guacamole and sourcream. Served with rice & beans.

Cantina's Fajitas

Grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers & onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$8.75

Two eggs topped with ranchera sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and flour tortilas.

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.99

Two scrambled eggs with mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Nachos Supremos

$8.50

Corn tortilla chips, melted cheese, chicken, beef, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos.

Arroz con pollo

$10.50

Appetizers

Cantinas Sampler Platter

$15.99

Nachos, cheese quesadilla, flautas, cheese dip, gucamole and pico de gallo.

Chaska

$8.00

Queso cotija, tajin, mayo, crema and cilantro.

Fresh ceviche

$11.99

Shrimp marinated in lime jiuce, onion, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, jalapeno and avocado.

Queso Fundido

$9.50

Melted cheese with mexican chorizo, guacamole, sourcream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Queso Dip

$5.50

Guacamole Dip

$5.50

Bean Dip

$6.50

Beans and cheese dip

Guacamole Fresco

$10.99

Fresh avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapenos.

Shrimp Dip

$10.50

Pulpo Asado

$15.00

Special Dinners

Make Your Own One Item

$9.25

Taco|Burrito|Enchilada|Quesadilla|Tostada (served with rice & beans) Choice of:ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef

Make Your Own Two Item

$10.25

Taco|Burrito|Enchilada|Quesadilla|Tostada (served with rice & beans) Choice of: ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef

Arroz con pollo

$13.50

Grill Chicken & rice, topped with cheese sauce.

Arroz con Steak

$15.50

Arroz con Shrimp

$17.50

Burrito California

Tortilla filled with steak or chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, topped with queso sauce.

Burrito Mexicano

Chimichanga

$11.99

Beef or chicken wrapped up in a fried flour tortilla with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Enchilada Rancheras

$13.99

Two cheese enchiladas with carnitas, tomatos, onions, bellpeppers, special sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice & beans.

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.99

Two chicken enchiladas with mole sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.50

One bean, one cheese, one chicken and one beef enchilada with ranchero sauce.served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatos.

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Two chicken enchiladas with salsa verde. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Flautas Verdes

$11.99

Four fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken with salsa verde. Served with rice. lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo.

La Villa Quesadilla

A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, chicken or steak. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Torta Steak

$11.50

Molcajete

$26.99

Hot lava rock, heaped with sizzling beef strips, chicken, pork and shrimp. Topped with cheese grilled cactus, peppers and onions. Served with rice & beans.

House Specialties

Cantina's Pollo

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, cheesy vegetables and tortillas.

Cantina's Steak

$20.99

Ribye steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Carne Asada

$19.00

Thin sliced steak. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos and corn tortillas

Steak and Shrimp

$20.99

Ribye steak and shrimp. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos and tortillas

Choripollo

$19.00

Pollo Ranchero

$18.00

Chicken breast toppped sauteed onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas.

Mole Ranchero

$16.00

Grilled chicken strips cooked with mole sauce. Served with rice lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

Carnitas Platter

$18.99

Seasoned pork tips. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, grilled onions and flour tortillas.

Grill Chicken Fajitas

$16.50

Grilled with bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas

Sirlion Steak Fajitas

$16.99

Grilled with bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas

Mexicanas Fajitas

$17.99

Grilled with bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas

Deluxe Fajitas

$20.99

Grilled with bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas

Fajitas De Camaron

$23.00

Shrimp on sizziling platter, cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo & tortillas.

Plato De Birria

$16.99

La Arrachera

$19.99

Seafood

Caldo De Camarón

$18.99

Caldo De Mariscos

$20.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.99

Coctel de Camaron

$18.00

Cozumel Enchiladas

$18.00

Fish Dinner

$18.00

Mojarra

$19.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$18.00

Quesadilla Veracruz

$18.00

Taqueria Rio Grande

Birria Tacos

$16.99

Tortillas filled with the stew's tender, juicy beef meat.

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Grilled tilapia with cabbage & pico mango salsa, soft or hard shell taco.

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Grilled shrimp

Tacos de Carne Asada

$16.99

Steak

Tacos de Carnitas

$15.00

Pork

Tacos de Pastor

$16.00

Marinated pork

Tacos de Pollo Asado

$15.00

Chicken

Vegetarian

Bean Burrito

$10.50

Fajitas Vegetarian

$13.50

Potatoes Taquitos

$11.50

Tres Echiladas

$12.75

Vegeterian Quesadilla

$14.00

Desert

Flan

$5.50

Churros

$6.50

Pastel De Chocolate

$7.50

Tres Leches Cake

$8.50

Kids

One Burrito & rice

$7.50

One taco, rice & beans

$7.50

One echilada, rice & beans

$7.50

One cheese burger & fries

$7.50

Chicken fingers & fries

$7.50

Cheese Nachos

$7.50

Kids Quesadilla

$7.50

Ala Carte

Ala Carte Taco

$2.50

Burrito

$7.50

Cantina's Nachos

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Enchilada

$3.00

Nachos Supremos

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.50

Steak Quesadilla

$8.50

Grill Chicken Quesadilla

$7.50

Taco de Birria

$10.50

Taco de carne asada

$3.50

Grill Chicken Taco

$3.00

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Fish Taco

$4.00

Tres Enchiladas

$7.50

Tres Tacos

$7.50

Side order

Avocado

$4.00

Beans

$3.99

Fresh Jalapeño

$2.00

Fries

$3.99

Guac

$2.00

Lettuce

$2.00

Pickled Jalapeños

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Rice & Beans

$4.50

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Tomato

$2.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Bandera

$3.50

Fajita Salad

$7.50

Fajita Vegitables

$2.99

Steam Vegitables

$2.99

Chips

$3.00

Salsa (Mid)

$4.00

Salsa (Lg)

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Chile Toreados (2)

$3.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Tropical Margarita

$12.50

Spicy watermelon

$12.50

Sangriatia

$12.50

Mezcalina

$15.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$9.99

La pina

$14.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$5.00

Grand Manier

$10.00

Grand Mainer Floater(0.75 oz)

$5.00

Daiquiri

Daiquiris

$10.50

Non-alcoholic Daiquiris

$8.50

Cocktails

Cantarito

$11.00

Mojito

$10.75

Michelada

$9.80

Martini

$12.00

Beer

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Dos Equis Light

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Tecate

$4.99

Corona Extra

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Coors Light

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Loaded Corona

$9.00

Loaded Topochico

$9.00

Draft

Pacifico (16oz)

$4.99

Estrella Jalisco (16oz)

$4.99

Modelo Negra (16oz)

$4.99

Modelo Especial (16oz)

$4.99

Michelob Ultra (16oz)

$4.99

Bud Light (16oz)

$4.00

Dos Equis Loger (16oz)

$4.99

Pacifico (20oz)

$6.50

Estrella Jalisco (20oz)

$6.50

Modelo Especial (20oz)

$6.50

Modelo Negra (20oz)

$6.50

Michelob Ultra (20oz)

$6.50

Bud Light (20oz)

$4.50

Dos Equis Loger (20oz)

$6.50

Stella Artios

$5.00

Tequila

House tequila

$8.00

Patron silver

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron XO cafe

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Juilo Reposado

$12.00

Don Juilo Anejo

$14.00

Don Juilo 70 Anejo Claro

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$26.00

Clase Azul Silver

$25.00

Herradora Silver

$10.00

Herradora Reprosado

$12.00

Herradora Anejo

$14.00

Casa Migos Sliver

$12.00

Casa Migos Reposado

$14.00

Casa Migos Mezcal

$16.00

Termemana

$10.00

Mezcal

Casa Migos Mezcal

$15.00

Montelobos

$12.00

Ilegal

$12.00

7 Misterios

$12.00

Vodka

Grey Goose Vodka

$12.00

Ketel One Vodka

$11.00

Absolute Vodka

$9.00

Ciroc Vodka

$12.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka

$8.00

House Vodka

$6.99

Rum

Bacardi Superior Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$9.00

Malibu Cocoanut Rum

$9.00

Gin

Bombay

$10.00

Tangueray

$10.00

Grand Manier

$10.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Hennesy

$14.00

Fireball

$8.00

Bourbon

Jim Bean

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Scotch

Buchanan's

$12.00

Jonny Walker

$14.00

Dewars (not in Stock)

Out of stock

Wine

Merlot

$6.99

Cabernet

$6.99

Chardonney

$6.99

Pinot Grigio

$6.99

White Zinfandel

$6.99

Mexican Sangria Red

$6.99

Mexican Sangria White

$6.99

Selterz

Truely

$5.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Horchata

$4.50

Piña (Pineapple)

$4.50

Tamarindo

$4.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Jamaica (Hibiscus)

$4.50

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.50

Voss

$4.50

Employee F.M

Arroz con Pollo E.M

Chicken Bowl E.M

Enchilada E.M

Enchilada Rancheras E.M

Enchilada Poblanas E.M

Enchilada Verdes E.M

Grill chicken Quesadilla E.M

Huevos con Chorizo E.M Lunch only

Huevos Rancheros E.M Lunch only

Tres Tacos E.M

Grill Chicken Tacos E.M

Tres Enchiladas E.M

Potato Taquitos E.M

Bean Burrito E.M

Vegetarian Quesadilla E.M

Flautas Verdes E.M

Cantina's Nachos Grill Chicken

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2507 S Hwy 27, Clermont, FL 34711

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BurgerIM - FL017 - Clermont FL
orange starNo Reviews
2447 South Highway 27 Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Clermont FL
orange star4.1 • 763
1642 E Highway 50 Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ - Clermont
orange star4.7 • 531
1391 Citrus Tower Blvd. Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
The Southern
orange starNo Reviews
801 W Montrose St. Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Clermont Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 979
750 Desoto St Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Clermont
orange star4.0 • 539
4315 US Hwy 27 Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clermont

Clermont Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 979
750 Desoto St Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Clermont FL
orange star4.1 • 763
1642 E Highway 50 Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Clermont
orange star4.0 • 539
4315 US Hwy 27 Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ - Clermont
orange star4.7 • 531
1391 Citrus Tower Blvd. Clermont, FL 34711
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clermont
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Mount Dora
review star
No reviews yet
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston