Cantina’s Mexican grill
2507 S Hwy 27
Clermont, FL 34711
Lunch
Make Your Own One Item
Taco|Burrito|Enchilada|Quesadilla|Tostada (served with rice & beans) Choice of:ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef
Make Your Own Two Item
Taco|Burrito|Enchilada|Quesadilla|Tostada (served with rice & beans) Choice of: ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef
Burrito Mexicano
Tortilla filled with onions, bell peppers, cheese, lettuce, gucamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and beans|With the choice of : Grilled Chicken, Steak, Pork or Shrimp. Served with rice.
Quesadilla Veracruz
Grilled shrimp with bell peppers & onions. Rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce.
Torta Steak (Mexican sandwich)
Buns spread with refried bean, steak, lettuce, tomato, cheese and pickled jalapenos. Served with french fries.
Chimichanga
Beef or chicken wrapped up in a fried flour tortilla with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Enchilada Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas with carnitas, tomatos, onions, bellpeppers, special sauce, lettuce, guacamole and sourcream. Served with rice & beans.
Cantina's Fajitas
Grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers & onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs topped with ranchera sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and flour tortilas.
Huevos con Chorizo
Two scrambled eggs with mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Nachos Supremos
Corn tortilla chips, melted cheese, chicken, beef, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos.
Arroz con pollo
Appetizers
Cantinas Sampler Platter
Nachos, cheese quesadilla, flautas, cheese dip, gucamole and pico de gallo.
Chaska
Queso cotija, tajin, mayo, crema and cilantro.
Fresh ceviche
Shrimp marinated in lime jiuce, onion, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, jalapeno and avocado.
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese with mexican chorizo, guacamole, sourcream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Queso Dip
Guacamole Dip
Bean Dip
Beans and cheese dip
Guacamole Fresco
Fresh avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapenos.
Shrimp Dip
Pulpo Asado
Special Dinners
Make Your Own One Item
Taco|Burrito|Enchilada|Quesadilla|Tostada (served with rice & beans) Choice of:ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef
Make Your Own Two Item
Taco|Burrito|Enchilada|Quesadilla|Tostada (served with rice & beans) Choice of: ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef
Arroz con pollo
Grill Chicken & rice, topped with cheese sauce.
Arroz con Steak
Arroz con Shrimp
Burrito California
Tortilla filled with steak or chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, topped with queso sauce.
Burrito Mexicano
Chimichanga
Beef or chicken wrapped up in a fried flour tortilla with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Enchilada Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas with carnitas, tomatos, onions, bellpeppers, special sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice & beans.
Enchiladas Poblanas
Two chicken enchiladas with mole sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Enchiladas Supremas
One bean, one cheese, one chicken and one beef enchilada with ranchero sauce.served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatos.
Enchiladas Verdes
Two chicken enchiladas with salsa verde. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Flautas Verdes
Four fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken with salsa verde. Served with rice. lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo.
La Villa Quesadilla
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, chicken or steak. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Torta Steak
Molcajete
Hot lava rock, heaped with sizzling beef strips, chicken, pork and shrimp. Topped with cheese grilled cactus, peppers and onions. Served with rice & beans.
House Specialties
Cantina's Pollo
Grilled chicken breast with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, cheesy vegetables and tortillas.
Cantina's Steak
Ribye steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Carne Asada
Thin sliced steak. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos and corn tortillas
Steak and Shrimp
Ribye steak and shrimp. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos and tortillas
Choripollo
Pollo Ranchero
Chicken breast toppped sauteed onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas.
Mole Ranchero
Grilled chicken strips cooked with mole sauce. Served with rice lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Carnitas Platter
Seasoned pork tips. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, grilled onions and flour tortillas.
Grill Chicken Fajitas
Grilled with bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
Sirlion Steak Fajitas
Grilled with bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
Mexicanas Fajitas
Grilled with bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
Deluxe Fajitas
Grilled with bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas
Fajitas De Camaron
Shrimp on sizziling platter, cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo & tortillas.
Plato De Birria
La Arrachera
Seafood
Taqueria Rio Grande
Birria Tacos
Tortillas filled with the stew's tender, juicy beef meat.
Fish Tacos
Grilled tilapia with cabbage & pico mango salsa, soft or hard shell taco.
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp
Tacos de Carne Asada
Steak
Tacos de Carnitas
Pork
Tacos de Pastor
Marinated pork
Tacos de Pollo Asado
Chicken
Vegetarian
Kids
Ala Carte
Ala Carte Taco
Burrito
Cantina's Nachos
Cheese Quesadilla
Enchilada
Nachos Supremos
Shrimp Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Grill Chicken Quesadilla
Taco de Birria
Taco de carne asada
Grill Chicken Taco
Shrimp Taco
Fish Taco
Tres Enchiladas
Tres Tacos
Side order
Avocado
Beans
Fresh Jalapeño
Fries
Guac
Lettuce
Pickled Jalapeños
Pico De Gallo
Rice
Rice & Beans
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Tomato
Tortillas
Bandera
Fajita Salad
Fajita Vegitables
Steam Vegitables
Chips
Salsa (Mid)
Salsa (Lg)
Chips & Salsa
Chile Toreados (2)
Margaritas
Beer
Draft
Pacifico (16oz)
Estrella Jalisco (16oz)
Modelo Negra (16oz)
Modelo Especial (16oz)
Michelob Ultra (16oz)
Bud Light (16oz)
Dos Equis Loger (16oz)
Pacifico (20oz)
Estrella Jalisco (20oz)
Modelo Especial (20oz)
Modelo Negra (20oz)
Michelob Ultra (20oz)
Bud Light (20oz)
Dos Equis Loger (20oz)
Stella Artios
Tequila
House tequila
Patron silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron XO cafe
Don Julio Blanco
Don Juilo Reposado
Don Juilo Anejo
Don Juilo 70 Anejo Claro
Don Julio 1942
Clase Azul Silver
Herradora Silver
Herradora Reprosado
Herradora Anejo
Casa Migos Sliver
Casa Migos Reposado
Casa Migos Mezcal
Termemana
Vodka
Wine
Selterz
Employee F.M
Arroz con Pollo E.M
Chicken Bowl E.M
Enchilada E.M
Enchilada Rancheras E.M
Enchilada Poblanas E.M
Enchilada Verdes E.M
Grill chicken Quesadilla E.M
Huevos con Chorizo E.M Lunch only
Huevos Rancheros E.M Lunch only
Tres Tacos E.M
Grill Chicken Tacos E.M
Tres Enchiladas E.M
Potato Taquitos E.M
Bean Burrito E.M
Vegetarian Quesadilla E.M
Flautas Verdes E.M
Cantina's Nachos Grill Chicken
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2507 S Hwy 27, Clermont, FL 34711