  • Home
  • /
  • Loves Park
  • /
  • Cantina Taco Loves Park - 6342 East Riverside Boulevard
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cantina Taco Loves Park 6342 East Riverside Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

6342 East Riverside Boulevard

Loves Park, IL 61111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Screw City
Steak
3 Beef Birria Tacos

Tacos

Chicken

Chicken

$3.00

Slow Cooked with carrots, celery, onions, salt and pepper

Carnita

Carnita

$3.25

Sous Vide Cooked Shredded Pork

Steak

Steak

$4.00

Chopped up, Marinated 24hrs, cooked Sous Vide and finished on our Flattop!

Black Bean

$2.75

Beans with our own blend of spices

Chorizo

$3.75

Spiced Ground Pork

Ground Beef

Ground Beef

$3.25

Our own blend of Spices with Ground Beef

Shrimp

Shrimp

$3.75

Shrimp pan fried in a little Ghee

Barbacoa

$4.00

Shredded Beef with our own house spices

Screw City

Screw City

$4.00

Signature Cantina Taco

Vegan Chorizo

$4.00

Soy Based Chorizo

Cajun Shrimp

Cajun Shrimp

$4.00

Simple Cajun Seasoning and Shrimp

Thai Hot Chicken

Thai Hot Chicken

$4.00

Base Chicken Mixed with our House Thai Sauce

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$4.00

Base Chicken Mixed with our House BBQ Sauce

BBQ Pork

$4.00

Base Pork Mixed with our House BBQ Sauce

BBQ Steak

$4.00

Base Steak Mixed with our House BBQ Sauce

Bowl

BOWL (w/Meat)

BOWL (w/Meat)

$10.49

BOWL (NO MEAT)

$10.49

Burrito

BURRITO (w/Meat)

BURRITO (w/Meat)

$10.49

BURRITO (NO MEAT)

$10.49

Nachos

NACHOS (w/Meat)

NACHOS (w/Meat)

$10.49

NACHOS (NO MEAT)

$10.49
Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$3.99

Quesadilla

QUESADILLA (w/Meat)

QUESADILLA (w/Meat)

$10.49

QUESADILLA (NO MEAT)

$10.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Add Meat for an extra charge!

Birria

3 Beef Birria Tacos

3 Beef Birria Tacos

$11.99
Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$13.99
3 Chicken Birria Tacos

3 Chicken Birria Tacos

$11.99

Drinks

Medium Drink

$2.00

Large Fountain Drink (32 oz)

$2.50
12 oz Small Horchata

12 oz Small Horchata

$1.75

Small or Large, we serve it chilled with no ice!

Large Horchata (22 oz)

$3.50
12 oz Agua Fresca (small)

12 oz Agua Fresca (small)

$1.75

22 oz agua fresca (large)

$3.50

Canned Soda

$1.35

Glass Bottle Drink

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$3.50

House Made FLAN!!

Extras and Sides

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$3.99

Chips and Salsa

$2.99

Side of Brown Rice

$1.75

Lightly Seasoned with lime, garlic, and salt

Side of White Rice

$1.75

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.75

Side of Beans

$1.75

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Queso

$2.99

Side of Avocado

$1.25

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

One 6" Corn Tortilla

$0.50

Three 6" Corn tortillas

$1.00

One 6" Flour Tortilla

$0.50

Three 6" Flour Tortillas

$1.00

One 12" Flour Totilla

$1.00

Take Home and Cook

Chicken Dinner Kit

$21.99

Enough Meat and Toppings to make 10 Tacos

Pork Dinner Kit

$26.99

Steak Dinner Kit

$31.99

Extra Salsa

2 oz Avocado Salsa

$0.25
2 oz Pico De Gallo

2 oz Pico De Gallo

$0.25
2 oz Mild Salsa

2 oz Mild Salsa

$0.25
2 oz Hot Salsa

2 oz Hot Salsa

$0.25
2 oz Spicy Pico

2 oz Spicy Pico

$0.25
2 oz Mango Habanero

2 oz Mango Habanero

$0.50
2 oz 4-Alarm

2 oz 4-Alarm

$0.25

4 oz Avocado Salsa

$1.50

4 oz Pico de Gallo

$1.00

4 oz Mild Salsa

$1.00

4 oz Hot Salsa

$1.00

4 oz Spicy Pico

$1.00

4 oz Mango Habanero

$1.25

4 oz 4-alarm

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Mexican Eats

Location

6342 East Riverside Boulevard, Loves Park, IL 61111

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Cantina Taco Loves Park image

Similar restaurants in your area

Baked Wings - 6390 East Riverside Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6390 East Riverside Blvd Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Urban Forest Craft Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
6525 E Riverside Blvd Rockford, IL 61114
View restaurantnext
RBI's Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3870 N Perryville Rd Rockford, IL 61114
View restaurantnext
Fozzy's Bar & Grill - Loves Park, IL
orange starNo Reviews
6246 East Riverside BLVD Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Trop Club
orange star4.6 • 40
6282 E. Riverside Blvd. Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Franchesco's
orange star4.6 • 1,595
7128 Spring Creek Rd Rockford, IL 61107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Loves Park

Ciao Bella Italian Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 284
6500 E Riverside Blvd Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Skybox
orange star4.6 • 49
8800 E Riverside Blvd Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Trop Club
orange star4.6 • 40
6282 E. Riverside Blvd. Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Loves Park
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Beloit
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Janesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Williams Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston