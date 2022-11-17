Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cantina Tex-Mex & Tequila

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

35 Southeast 1st Avenue

Ocala, FL 34471

Popular Items

Mexican Street Corn
Cantina Bowl
Birria Tacos

Apps

Guacamole

$15.00

Fresh ripe avocado, red onions, roasted poblano peppers, tomato, and cilantro. Served crispy corn tortillas.

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Queso dip served with crispy corn tortillas.

Carne Asada Nachos

$17.00

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with Carne Asada, mixed mexican cheeses, queso dip, pico de gallo, roasted tomatillo sauce, and mexican crema.

Mexican Street Corn

$9.00

Roasted corn ribs with garlic butter, drizzled with chipotle mexican crema, and topped with cotija cheese and micro cilantro.

Chicken Flautas

$13.00

Crispy fried chicken taquitos garnished with a roasted tomatillo sauce, diced tomatos, radishes, and cotija cheese.

Salsa

$4.00

Octopus Special

$15.00Out of stock

Conch Fritters

$14.00

Soup & Salads

Taco Salad

$16.00

Cripsy flour tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, mixed mexican cheeses, black beans, avocados, diced tomato, and roasted corn. Choice of chicken tinga, seasoned ground beef, or pulled pork.

Steak Salad

$19.00

Chopped romaine and iceburg lettuce, garnished with julienne jicama, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, queso fresco, and grilled skirt steak. Served with chile vinaigrette.

Beef & Chorizo Chili

$9.00

Roasted tomato chicken soup topped with roasted corn, mexican crema, cilantro, and tortilla strips.

Entrees

Cantina Bowl

$17.00

Yellow rice topped with tequila lime chicken, beans, avocado, roasted corn, tomato, and mixed mexican cheeses.

Quesadilla

$17.00

Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with ancho chili rubbed skirt steak, pepper, and onions.

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.00

Roasted shredded chicken enchiladas stuffed with poblano corn salsa. Topped with salsa roja and chihuahua cheese.

Molcajete Mixto

$39.00

Grilled shrimp, chicken, steak, and roasted tomatillo sauce served with rice, black beans, and corn tortillas.

Ribeye Steak

$66.00

Grilled bone-in ribeye steak topped with a mezcal chipotle compound butter and served with roasted garlic and roasted red onion.

Pollo Monterey

$19.00

Grilled chicken served on a sizzling skillet with peppers, onions, and salsa roja. Served with yellow rice and beans.

Cantina Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, rice, pico de gallo, mixed mexican cheese, and your choice of ground beef, steak, or chicken. topped with roasted poblano sauce and mexican cheese

Chicken Fajita

$15.00

Steak Fajita

$22.00

Surf N Turf Fajita

$28.00

Tacos

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Yellow corn tortillas stuffed with braised beef, mixed cheeses, white onions, and cilantro.

Pollo Tacos

$11.00

Braised pulled chicken tinga served in flour tortillas and topped with mexican cheeses and mexican crema.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Grilled shrimp served in yellow corn tortillas with purple cabbage slaw and chipotle aioli.

Butternut Squash Tacos

$12.00

Roasted butternut squash garnished with purple cabbage slaw, roasted pepitas, pickled jalapenos, and drizzed with mexican crema.

El Tejano Tacos

$11.00

Seasoned ground beef served in flour tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, mixed mexican cheeses, and pickled onions.

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.00

marinated skirt steak tacos served in corn tortillas with diced white onion and cilantro

Fish Tacos

$13.00

blackened fish of the day in flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, and micro cilantro

Tacos Al Pastor

$14.00

marinated in guajillo pepper sauce, pineapple pork tacos served in corn tortillas and topped with onions and cilantro

Farr Out Tacos

$22.00

SPECIAL Pork Taco

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Sweet Plantains

$7.00

Fried Yuca

$7.00

Vegetable Side

$8.00

Rice and Beans

$7.00

Only Rice

$5.00

Only Beans

$5.00

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Desserts

Churros

$9.50

Served with a warm, mild, spicy chocolate sauce.

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$9.50Out of stock

Tres Leches

$9.00

Sorbet

$7.00Out of stock

Specialty Cheesecake

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Choc Layered Cake

$10.00

Chocholate Moose

$9.00

Kid's

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Fried Shrimp

$8.00Out of stock

Mozz Sticks

$8.00

Merch

Shot Glass

$7.00

Margarita Glass

$9.00

T Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Cantina Sticker

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

35 Southeast 1st Avenue, Ocala, FL 34471

Directions

