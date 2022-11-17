Cantina Tex-Mex & Tequila
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
35 Southeast 1st Avenue, Ocala, FL 34471
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Ocala
Beef 'O' Brady's - Ocala FL (East/Silver Springs)
4.2 • 1,541
3434 East Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurant