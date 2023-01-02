Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cantina Viajero

1338 Epiphany Way

N103

Trinity, FL 34655

Botanas

Guacamole

$11.99

Avocado, lime juice, jalapeno, red onion, tomato, cilantro & cotija cheese

Queso

$9.49

Tomatoes, jalapeno, onion & cilantro

Elotes

$8.99

Street- style grilled corn with Mexican crema, cilantro, smoked paprika & cotija cheese

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Viajero spice rubbed, chimichurri sauce & cotija cheese

Chicken Flautas

$13.99

Hand pulled chicken, three cheese blend, roasted corn & diablo jelly

Ceviche

$15.99

Red snapper & shrimp marinated in lemon & lime juice with tomato, red onion, cilantro & capers

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$14.49

With jalapeno, Oaxaca cheese & salsa verde

Nachos

$10.49

Beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo & sour cream

Quesadilla

$10.49

Three cheese blend, jalapeno, pico de gallo & sour cream

Ensaladas & Sopa

Mexican Cobb Salad

$14.49

Lettuce mix, grilled chicken, bacon, roasted corn, roasted bell pepper, tomato, red onion, avocado, cotija cheese and ranch dressing

Tijuana Caesar Salad

$10.99

Crisp romaine hearts, jalapeno croutons with smoked Caesar dressing

It's Complicated

$16.49

Arugula, grilled pineapple, avocado, radish, tomato, fresh basil with jalapeno lime vinaigrette

Sopa de Azteca

$8.49

Pulled chicken simmered with tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado & cotija cheese

Taqueria

2 Tacos

$13.49

3 Tacos Chicken

$15.49

3 Tacos Carnitas

$15.49

3 Tacos Carne Asada

$16.49

3 Tacos Barbacoa

$16.49

3 Tacos Impossible

$17.49

3 Tacos Al Pastor

$16.49

3 Tacos Shrimp

$17.49

3 Tacos Fish

$17.49

Viajero Especialidades

Carne Asada Grilled

$23.99

Grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce served with Mexican rice & calabacitas

Asada & Shrimp Poblano

$28.99

Grilled skirt steak over shrimp and jack cheese stuff poblano with smokey guajillo sauce, served with Mexian rice and calabacitas

Cantina Burger

$15.49

Smashed ground beef, bacon, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli with jalapeno fries

Carnitas

$18.99

Skillet-braised pork marinated with Hanalei Island IPA served with Mexican rice & calabacitas

Cowboy Chicken

$22.99

Chicken thights with smokey guajillo sauce, served with Mexican rice & calabacitas

Pescado Rojo

$28.99

Pan seared red snapper with jalapeno beure blanc sauce served with cilantro lime rice & calabacitas

Shrimp Brocheta

$26.99

Grilled shrimp marinated with chiles de arbol & garlic, served with cilantro lime rice and calabacitas

Chile Relleno

$18.49

Battered poblano pepper filled with picadillo & jack cheese smothered in ranchero salsa, served with Mexican rice and broken Mexican corn

Tamales

$18.49

hand pulled chicken, ancho & mulato chile pepper served with Mexican rice & broken Mexican corn

Flame Grilled Fajitas

L-Farmer's Market Fajitas

$12.49

Seasoned veggies

L- Achiote Chicken Fajitas

$13.49

L- Citrus Skirt Steak Fajitas

$14.49

L- Carnitas Fajitas

$13.49

L- Chile De Arbol & Garlic Shrimp

$15.49

Achiote Chicken Fajitas

$18.49

Achiote marinated grill chicken

Citrus Skirt Steak Fajitas

$19.49

Citrus marianted grill skirt steak

Carnitas Fajitas

$18.49

Skillet-braised pork marinated with Hanalei Island IPA

Chile de Arbol Shrimp Fajitas

$20.49

Chile de arbol & garlic marinated shrimp, chipotle aiole, shredded caggage, avocado & cotija cheese

Farmer's Market Fajitas

$17.49

Seasoned veggies

Viajero Fajitas

$29.99

All our favorites, chicken, steak, carnitas & shrimp

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$15.49

Pulled chicken with chipotle cream sauce

Picadillo Enchiladas

$14.49

Ground beef with ranchero salsa

Carnitas Enchiladas

$15.49

Skillet-braised pork with salsa verde

Shrimp & Blue Crab Enchiladas

$18.49

Shrimp & blue crab with serrano pesto cream sauce

Kids

Ground Beef Taco

$8.00

Ground beef taco

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese quesadilla

Pizza

$8.00

Cheese or peperoni

Cheese Burger

$8.00

Ground beef burger

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kraft mac & cheese

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Chicken nuggets

Sweet Treats

Flan

$8.49

Churros

$7.49

Brownie Sundae

$8.49

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$8.49

Sides

Side Bacon

$4.25

Side Calabacitas

$4.25

Side Carnitas

$4.25

Side Charra Beans

$4.25

Side Cheddar Cheese

$2.00

Side Chicken

$4.25

Side Cilantro Lime Rice

$4.25

Side Eggs

$4.25

Side Fries

$4.25

Side Fruit

$4.25

Side Ground Beef

$4.25

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Jalapeño Fries

$4.25

Side Mexican Corn

$4.25

Side Mexican Rice

$4.25

Side Midnight Beans

$4.25

Side PIco

$1.00

Side Pineapple Salsa

$2.00

Side Potatoes

$4.25

Side Sausage

$4.25

Side Shrimp

$6.25

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Steak

$5.25

Side Tortilla Corn

Side Tortilla Flour

Side Waffles

$4.25

Beverages

COKE

$3.29

DIET COKE

$3.29

COKE ZERO

$3.29

SPRITE

$3.29

DR. PEPPER

$3.29

GINGER ALE

$3.29

SODA WATER

$3.29

LEMONADE

$3.29

COFFEE

$3.29

DECAF COFFEE

$3.29

ORANGE JUICE

$3.29

MILK

$3.29

ICED TEA

$3.29

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.29

APPLE JUICE

$3.29

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.29

PANA

$3.29

SAN PELLEGRINO

$3.29

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.29

Lunch

Burrito

$10.49

Chimichanga

$10.49

Tamale

$14.49

Lunch Bowl

$10.49

Wine by the Bottle

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Kim Crawford Rose BTL

$28.00

Joel Gott Cabernet BTL

$30.00

J Lohr Merlot BTL

$36.00

Ropiteau Pinot Noir BTL

$28.00

Beer

Corona BTL

$6.00

Corona Light BTL

$6.00

Dos XX Amber BTL

$6.00

Dos XX Lager BTL

$6.00

Pacifico BTL

$6.00

Modelo BTL

$6.00

Negra Modelo BTL

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.00

Blue Moon BTL

$5.00

Local IPA BTL

$6.00

Hornitos Tequila Lime Seltzer BTL

$5.00

Heineken 00 BTL

$5.00

Truly Berry

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

N/A Bevs

COKE

$3.29

DIET COKE

$3.29

DR. PEPPER

$3.29

COKE ZERO

$3.29

LEMONADE

$3.29

SPRITE

$3.29

SODA WATER

$3.29

WATER

$3.29

PANNA

$3.29

SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING

$3.29

MILK

$3.29

ORANGE JUICE

$3.29

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.29

GINGER ALE

$3.29

COFFEE

$3.29

DECAF COFFEE

$3.29

KIDS COKE

KIDS DIET COKE

KIDS DR. PEPPER

KIDS COKE ZERO

KIDS LEMONADE

KIDS SPRITE

Brunch Food

Crab Cakes Benedict

$22.49

Blue crab cake, poached egg with chipotle hollandaise sauce

Mexican Omelet

$17.49

Viajero veggies, jack cheese with chipotle cream sauce

Farmer's Market Omelet

$16.49

Mushrooms, spinach & artichoke hearts with serrano pesto cream sauce

Pollo y Waffles

$17.49

Fried chicken, poblano waffle and maple syrup

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

$16.49

Impossible meat, eggs, black beans, Mexican rice, corn and ranchero salsa

Asada y Huevos

$19.99

Skirt steak & eggs with ranchera salsa

Carnitas Hash y Huevos

$18.49

Carnitas, potatoes in sizzling skillet with egg on top

Traveler's Breakfast

$16.49

Sausage, bacon, 2 eggs and waffles

Smashed Avocado Toast

$15.49

Whole grain toast, avocado smashed, bacon & eggs

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
1338 Epiphany Way, N103, Trinity, FL 34655

