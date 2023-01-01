Main picView gallery

Cantina 46

review star

No reviews yet

88 U.S. 46

Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner Menu

Salsas and Guac

Route 46 Salsas

$12.00

Verde Cruda/ Smokey chipotle/Fire Chile Arbol/ House Special Salsa. (V, VEG, GF, DF)

Traditional Guacamole

$16.00

Signature guacamole

GuacamoleTropical

$18.00

Mango, jicama grilled pineapple, pomegranate and pumpkin seeds.

Guacamole Tuna

$23.00

Tuna, tartare, sesame oil

Guacamole Pollo

$20.00

Adobo chicken crackling

Guacamole Pancita

$21.00

Crispy pork belly

Guacamole tasting

$21.00

Signature guacamole, add toppings

To Share

Elote Callejero

Elote Callejero

$12.00

Traditional street grilled corn on a cob, red chile aioli, house adobo chile powder, queso fresco

Tostasdas de Atun

$19.00

Grilled spice tuna, flour mini tostadas, guacamole, mango/sesame salsa, chipotle aioli

Flautas de Papa

$12.00

Smash potato, avocado salsa, creamy black beans, red chile crema. (VEG, GF)

Flautas de Pollo

$16.00

Pulled chicken breast in adobo, avocado salsa, chipotle, romaine, crema, cotija cheese.

Mini Taquitos Wonton del Mercado

$12.00

Wonton crispy tortilla flour taco shell, cabbage, miso/ habanero,guacamole, red chile aioli

Mini Taquitos Wonton de Pollo

$14.00

Wonton crispy tortilla flour taco shell, cabbage, miso/ habanero,guacamole, red chile aioli

Mini Taquitos Wonton Tuna

$19.00

Wonton crispy tortilla flour taco shell, cabbage, miso/ habanero,guacamole, red chile aioli

Queso fundido

$15.00

Melted cheese casserole skillet, corn tortillas.

Chuletas de Cordero

Pan seared baby rack of lamb, oregano lemon/ lime, jocoque dipping sauce

Garden and Soup

Ensalada Cantina 46

$18.00

Grilled beets and pineapple, goat cheese fritter, balsamic/serrano vinaigrette,roasted chile walnuts.

Ensalada del Sur

$14.00

Baby mix greens, grilled corn, black beans,avocado, frizzled tortillas, queso fresco, mango, jicama, passion fruit/chipotle vinaigrette

La Reina

$14.00

Crispy romaine hearts, avocado, panela cheese croutons, cotija cheese , jalapeño /cilantro creamy dressing.

Crema de Mariscos

$30.00

Creamy seafood soup, Chefs selection

Sopa de tortilla

$16.00

Chipotle/ tomato broth, pulled chicken, vegetables, rice, frizzled tortillas, avocado, queso fresco.

From the Sea

Tiradito de Pescado

$20.00

Cured tilapia or bass in citrus juice, tomatoes, green chiles, pickled onions, cilantro and avocado.

Leche de Leon

$19.00

Shrimp, creamy leche de leon, lime juice, celery, aji and rocoto peppers. (GF)

Aguachile Verde

$19.00

Cured Shrimp in lime, cucumber/ celery, spicy serrano broth, avocado, cilantro, red onion.

Picadito de Crudos

$23.00

Salmon and tuna tartar layers, sesame oil, serrano teriyaki, avocado spread.

Tostasdas de Pulpo

$21.00

Chefs selection

Pulpo a la Brasa

$25.00

Spanish grilled Octopus, papas bravas, yogurt/ lemon/ dill, roasted chile oil.

Tacos

Tacos crispy aguacate

Tacos crispy aguacate

Avocado fríes, grill corn,microgreens, cotija cheese,chipotle crema.

Pescado Taco

Crispy fish, guacamole, jicama, cucumber apple slaw. chipotle aioli.

Camarones Taco

Sauté shrimp, peanut chile Guajillo sauce, bell peppers and cotija cheese.

Salmon al Pastor Taco

Achiote rub, pineapple escabeche, guacamole.

Taco de pollo

adobo chicken crackling, guacamole, grilled pineapple, Valentina aioli

Taco Carne Asada

House adobo grilled hanger steak, Oaxaca cheese pepita spread, pico de gallo.

Taco Birria

$22.00

braised beef in red chiles, chihuahua cheese, beef consomé.

Tacos de al Pastor

Tacos de Carnita

Taco Pancita con Pulpo

Pork belly crackling, grilled octopus, chile paste, guacamole, pico de mango.

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green chile aioli.

Flor de Calabaza Quesadilla

$20.00

Saute squash blossoms with flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green chile aioli.

Pollo al grill Quesadilla

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast with flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green chile aioli.

Tinga de Pollo Quesadilla

$22.00

Pulled chipotle chicken with flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green chile aioli.

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$24.00

Hanger steak with flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green chile aioli.

Pancita Quesadilla

$23.00

Crispy pork belly with flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green chile aioli.

Birria Quesadilla

$24.00

Braised beef in red chiles, chihuahua cheese, beef consomé with flour tortilla, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green chile aioli.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$24.00

Saute shrimp in Chile paste with flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green chile aioli.

Signature dishes

Pechuga a la parrilla

$24.00

Grilled black label chicken breast, five chile paste rub, mexican rice, black beans, fried plantains, grilled asparagus.

Enchiladas Suiza

$24.00

Rolled corn tortillas, pulled chicken, tomatillo salsa al gratin, Romaine lettuce, avocado.

Tuna Burrito

$32.00

Sesame spice rub pan seared tuna , jicama salad, avocado,teriyaki sauce, cilantro/ green chile aioli, tobiko.

Salmon a la plancha

$28.00

Spanish grilled octopus, papas bravas, yogurt/lemon/dill, roasted chile oil.

Salmon en flor de Calabaza

$30.00

Pan seared salmon filet, creamy squash blossom truffle breadcrumbs, goat cheese cornbread.

Alambres

$35.00

Hanger steak skewers, red onion, poblano, red bell pepper, apple wood bacon,

Fajitas

Sizzling hot skilled with poblano and bell peppers, onions and mushroom, tortillas, chile paste and crema.

Rey de la Cantina

$54.00

Seafood mix, mussels, shrimp served on Mexican Paella Style rice

Puerto Veracruz

$35.00

Seafood mix, mussels, shrimp served on Mexican Paella Style rice

From the Butcher

Skirt Steak

$42.00

14oz-16oz Skirt steak served with salsa trio. Cantina 46 chimichurri, earthy truffle cream, spicy habanero. Choice of side.

Ribeye Steak

$48.00

A 16 oz. ribeye served with salsa trio. Cantina 46 chimichurri, earthy truffle cream, spicy habanero. Choice of a side.

Porterhouse Steak

$55.00

A 22 oz. porterhouse steak served with salsa trio.Cantina 46 chimichurri, earthy truffle cream, spicy habanero.

Tomahawk Steak

$138.00

A 48 oz. Tomahawk steak served with salsa trio.Cantina 46 chimichurri, earthy truffle cream, spicy habanero. Choice of two sides.

Molcajete 46

$46.00

Grilled skirt steak, chicken breast, shrimp, crispy pork belly, guacamole, pico de Gallo, corn tortilla and salsa.

Burgers

La Hamburguesa

$21.00

8oz Prime short rib, american cheese, pickles. Served on a traditional bun, lettuce, tomatoes, onions. chili spice fries, and chipotle aioli.

La Mexicana Burger

$24.00

8 oz prime Ribeye burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions avocado, sliced pickle habaneros, traditional bun, served with chile spice fries and chipotle aioli.

Sides

Mexican rice

$7.00

Mexican rice

Frijoles refritos negros

$7.00

Refried black beans

Maduros Fritos

$7.00

Sweet plantains

Papas adobadas

$7.00

Mexican style home fries

Truffle aioli fries

$7.00

French fries truffle dipping sauce

Pure de papa

$7.00

butter mashed potatoes

Rajas con champiñones

$7.00

Saute peppers with mushrooms

Grilled asparagus

$7.00

tropical white cheese

Pan de Elote

$7.00

Mexican corn bread, cheese

Yuca fries

$7.00

Chile spice, chipotle dipping sauce

Chips

Tortilla

$6.00

Dessert

Churros

$10.00

Cinnamon dusted, fried doughnut sticks, cinnamon sugar, cajeta and chocolate dipping sauce. (VEG)

Tres leches

$10.00

Goat cheese sponge cake soak with three milks. Dulce de leche ice cream. (VEG)

Blueberry Corn cake

$10.00

Cornmeal base cake, blueberries, passion fruit mousse.

I lava you Cake

$11.00

El Apasionado

$13.00

Helados y Sorbetes

$9.00

Chefs Selection

Reg Lunch Menu

Salsas and Guac

Cantina 46 Salsas

$12.00

(V, VEG, GF, DF)

Traditional Guacamole

$16.00

Signature guacamole. Add toppings (VEG, V, GF, DF)

Guacamole Tropical

$18.00

Mango, Jicama, grilled pineapple, pomegranate and pumpkin seeds (VEG V, GF, DF)

Guacamole Tuna

$23.00

Tartare, sesame oil (VEG, DF, GF)

Guacamole Pollo

$20.00

Adobo chicken crackling (GF, DF)

Guacamole Pancita

$21.00

Crispy Pork belly (GF, DF)

Guacamole Tasting

$21.00

To Share

Traditional Mexican corn on the cob, red Chile aioli, house adobo Chile powder, queso fresco. (VEG, GF)

Elote Callejero

$12.00

Tostadas de Atun

$12.00

Grilled spice tuna, flour mini, tostadas, guacamole, mango/ sesame salsa, chipotle.

Flautitas

$12.00

Mini Wonton del Mercado

$12.00

Wonton Crispy tortilla flour taco shell, cabbage, miso/habanero, guacamole, red Chile aioli.

Mini Wonton Pollo

$14.00

Wonton Crispy tortilla flour taco shell, cabbage, miso/habanero, guacamole, red Chile aioli. 3 tacos.

Mini Wonton Tuna

$19.00

Wonton Crispy tortilla flour taco shell, cabbage, miso/habanero, guacamole, red Chile aioli. 3 tacos.

Queso Fundido

$13.00

From the Sea

Cured Tilapia or bass in citrus juice, tomatoes, green chiles, pickled onions, cilantro and avocado. (GF, DF)

Tiradito de Pescado

$20.00

Cured Tilapia or bass in citrus juice, tomatoes, green chiles, pickled onions, cilantro and avocado. (GF, DF)

Tostadas de Pulpo

$19.00

Crispy corn tortillas, avocado salsa, sauté spanish octopus, chile adobo. 3 pieces. (GF)

Leche de Leon

$21.00

Garden and Soup

Baby mix greens, grilled corn, black beans, avocado, frizzled tortillas, queso fresco, mango, jicama, passion fruit, chipotle vinaigrette.

Sopa de Tortilla

$16.00

Chipotle/ tomato broth, pulled chicken, vegetables, rice, frizzled tortillas, avocado, queso, fresco. (GF)

Crema de Marisco

$24.00

Tomato Chile broth, touch of cream, seafood mix. Mexican rice. (GF)

Ensalada Cantina 46

$18.00

Grilled beets and pineapple, goat cheese fritter, balsamic/ serrano vinaigrette, roasted Chile walnuts. (VEG)

Ensalada del Sur

$16.00

La Reina

$13.00

Crispy romaine hearts, avocado, panela cheese croutons, Donita cheese, jalapeño/ cilantro creamy dressing. (VEG, GF)

Tacos

Avocado fries, grilled corn. micro greens, Donita cheese, chipotle crema. 3 Tacos. (VEG)

Crujiente de Aguacate

$14.00

Pescado Taco

$16.00

Crispy fish, guacamole, jicama, cucumber apple slaw, chipotle aioli. 3 Tacos.

Shrimp Taco

$16.00

Saute shrimp, peanut Chile, guajillo sauce, bell peppers and cortija cheese. 3 tacos.

Carne asada taco

$18.00

House adobo grilled hanger steak, Oaxaca cheese, pepita speed, pico de Gallo. 3 tacos. (GF)

Birria Taco

$22.00

Pancita con Pulpo

$18.00

Pork belly crackling, grilled octo[us, Chile paste, guacamole, pico de mango, oregano pickled red onion. 3 tacos.

Tacos de pollo

$16.00

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour torilla, chihuahua cheese, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green Chile aioli. (VEG)

Flor de Calabaza Quesadilla

$20.00

Saute squash blossoms, truffle aioli. (VEG)

Pollo al grill Quesadilla

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast

Tinga de Pollo Quesadilla

$22.00

Pulled chipotle chicken

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$24.00

Hanger steak

Pancita Quesadilla

$23.00

Crispy pork belly

Birria Quesadilla

$24.00

Braised beef in red Chile consomé.

Camaron Quesadilla

$24.00

Saute shrimp in Chile paste

Burgers

La Hamburgesa

La Hamburgesa

$21.00

Classic prime short rib, American cheese, pickles. Served on a bun, lettuce, tomatoes, french fries, chipotle aioli.

La Mexicana Burger

$24.00

Mexican style prime short rib, chihuahua cheese, charred jalapeños, caramelized onions and tomatoes. Served on a bun, lettuce, tomatoes, French fries, chipotle aioli.

Enchiladas Suizas

$24.00

Rolled corn tortillas, pulled chicken, tomatillo salsa al gratin, romaine lettuce, avocado. (GF)

Sides

Mexican Rice

$5.00

Mexican Rice (V), (DF), (GF)

Frijoles negros

$5.00

Refritos negros- refried black beans (VEG) (GF)

Platanos Fritos

$5.00

Sweet plantains (VEG) (GF)

Papas adobadas

$5.00

Mexican style home fries. (VEG) (GF)

Papas fritas con truffle aioli

$5.00

French fries, truffle dipping sauce. (VEG) (GF)

Pure de Papa

$5.00

Butter mashes potatoes (VEG) (GF)

Rajas con champiñones

$5.00

Saute peppers with mushrooms. (VEGAN) (DF) (GF)

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Queso blanco tropical. (VEGAN) (DF) (GF)

Pan de Elote

$5.00

Mexican corn bread, cheese. (VEG)

Yuca fries

$5.00

Dessert

Mexican Churros

Mexican Churros

$9.00

Cinnamon dusted, fried doughnut sticks, cinnamon sugar, cajeta and chocolate dipping sauce. (VEG)

Pastel de Tres leches

$9.00

Goat cheese sponge cake soak with three milks. Dulce de leche ice cream. (VEG)

Blueberry Corn cake

$9.00

Cornmeal base cake, blueberries, cream cheese, mango syrup. (VEG)

Helados y soberts

$9.00

Chefs selection

Kids Menu

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

Mozarella sticks

$12.00Out of stock

(5) mozarella sticks with fries.

Chicken fingers

$13.00

Chicken fingers with fries.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the new !

Location

88 U.S. 46, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sparta Taverna - Ridgefield Park
orange star4.7 • 1,469
206 Main Street Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View restaurantnext
MK Valencia - 228 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
228 Main St Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View restaurantnext
Nikkis Bar & Grill - 213 Washington Avenue-
orange starNo Reviews
213 Washington Avenue- Little Ferry, NJ 07643
View restaurantnext
El Tango Argentina Grill - Moonachie
orange star4.5 • 413
35 Moonachie Rd Moonachie, NJ 07074
View restaurantnext
Luka's Italian Cuisine - 10 River Rd
orange starNo Reviews
10 River Rd Bogota, NJ 07603
View restaurantnext
Tinto Coffee -
orange starNo Reviews
84 Moonachie Road Moonachie, NJ 07074
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ridgefield Park

Sparta Taverna - Ridgefield Park
orange star4.7 • 1,469
206 Main Street Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ridgefield Park
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Teaneck
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Carlstadt
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
No reviews yet
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston