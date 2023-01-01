- Home
Cantina 46
No reviews yet
88 U.S. 46
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
Dinner Menu
Salsas and Guac
Route 46 Salsas
Verde Cruda/ Smokey chipotle/Fire Chile Arbol/ House Special Salsa. (V, VEG, GF, DF)
Traditional Guacamole
Signature guacamole
GuacamoleTropical
Mango, jicama grilled pineapple, pomegranate and pumpkin seeds.
Guacamole Tuna
Tuna, tartare, sesame oil
Guacamole Pollo
Adobo chicken crackling
Guacamole Pancita
Crispy pork belly
Guacamole tasting
Signature guacamole, add toppings
To Share
Elote Callejero
Traditional street grilled corn on a cob, red chile aioli, house adobo chile powder, queso fresco
Tostasdas de Atun
Grilled spice tuna, flour mini tostadas, guacamole, mango/sesame salsa, chipotle aioli
Flautas de Papa
Smash potato, avocado salsa, creamy black beans, red chile crema. (VEG, GF)
Flautas de Pollo
Pulled chicken breast in adobo, avocado salsa, chipotle, romaine, crema, cotija cheese.
Mini Taquitos Wonton del Mercado
Wonton crispy tortilla flour taco shell, cabbage, miso/ habanero,guacamole, red chile aioli
Mini Taquitos Wonton de Pollo
Wonton crispy tortilla flour taco shell, cabbage, miso/ habanero,guacamole, red chile aioli
Mini Taquitos Wonton Tuna
Wonton crispy tortilla flour taco shell, cabbage, miso/ habanero,guacamole, red chile aioli
Queso fundido
Melted cheese casserole skillet, corn tortillas.
Chuletas de Cordero
Pan seared baby rack of lamb, oregano lemon/ lime, jocoque dipping sauce
Garden and Soup
Ensalada Cantina 46
Grilled beets and pineapple, goat cheese fritter, balsamic/serrano vinaigrette,roasted chile walnuts.
Ensalada del Sur
Baby mix greens, grilled corn, black beans,avocado, frizzled tortillas, queso fresco, mango, jicama, passion fruit/chipotle vinaigrette
La Reina
Crispy romaine hearts, avocado, panela cheese croutons, cotija cheese , jalapeño /cilantro creamy dressing.
Crema de Mariscos
Creamy seafood soup, Chefs selection
Sopa de tortilla
Chipotle/ tomato broth, pulled chicken, vegetables, rice, frizzled tortillas, avocado, queso fresco.
From the Sea
Tiradito de Pescado
Cured tilapia or bass in citrus juice, tomatoes, green chiles, pickled onions, cilantro and avocado.
Leche de Leon
Shrimp, creamy leche de leon, lime juice, celery, aji and rocoto peppers. (GF)
Aguachile Verde
Cured Shrimp in lime, cucumber/ celery, spicy serrano broth, avocado, cilantro, red onion.
Picadito de Crudos
Salmon and tuna tartar layers, sesame oil, serrano teriyaki, avocado spread.
Tostasdas de Pulpo
Chefs selection
Pulpo a la Brasa
Spanish grilled Octopus, papas bravas, yogurt/ lemon/ dill, roasted chile oil.
Tacos
Tacos crispy aguacate
Avocado fríes, grill corn,microgreens, cotija cheese,chipotle crema.
Pescado Taco
Crispy fish, guacamole, jicama, cucumber apple slaw. chipotle aioli.
Camarones Taco
Sauté shrimp, peanut chile Guajillo sauce, bell peppers and cotija cheese.
Salmon al Pastor Taco
Achiote rub, pineapple escabeche, guacamole.
Taco de pollo
adobo chicken crackling, guacamole, grilled pineapple, Valentina aioli
Taco Carne Asada
House adobo grilled hanger steak, Oaxaca cheese pepita spread, pico de gallo.
Taco Birria
braised beef in red chiles, chihuahua cheese, beef consomé.
Tacos de al Pastor
Tacos de Carnita
Taco Pancita con Pulpo
Pork belly crackling, grilled octopus, chile paste, guacamole, pico de mango.
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green chile aioli.
Flor de Calabaza Quesadilla
Saute squash blossoms with flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green chile aioli.
Pollo al grill Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast with flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green chile aioli.
Tinga de Pollo Quesadilla
Pulled chipotle chicken with flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green chile aioli.
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Hanger steak with flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green chile aioli.
Pancita Quesadilla
Crispy pork belly with flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green chile aioli.
Birria Quesadilla
Braised beef in red chiles, chihuahua cheese, beef consomé with flour tortilla, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green chile aioli.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Saute shrimp in Chile paste with flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, poblano peppers, corn, mushrooms, Mexican cream, chipotle emulsion, green chile aioli.
Signature dishes
Pechuga a la parrilla
Grilled black label chicken breast, five chile paste rub, mexican rice, black beans, fried plantains, grilled asparagus.
Enchiladas Suiza
Rolled corn tortillas, pulled chicken, tomatillo salsa al gratin, Romaine lettuce, avocado.
Tuna Burrito
Sesame spice rub pan seared tuna , jicama salad, avocado,teriyaki sauce, cilantro/ green chile aioli, tobiko.
Salmon a la plancha
Spanish grilled octopus, papas bravas, yogurt/lemon/dill, roasted chile oil.
Salmon en flor de Calabaza
Pan seared salmon filet, creamy squash blossom truffle breadcrumbs, goat cheese cornbread.
Alambres
Hanger steak skewers, red onion, poblano, red bell pepper, apple wood bacon,
Fajitas
Sizzling hot skilled with poblano and bell peppers, onions and mushroom, tortillas, chile paste and crema.
Rey de la Cantina
Seafood mix, mussels, shrimp served on Mexican Paella Style rice
Puerto Veracruz
Seafood mix, mussels, shrimp served on Mexican Paella Style rice
From the Butcher
Skirt Steak
14oz-16oz Skirt steak served with salsa trio. Cantina 46 chimichurri, earthy truffle cream, spicy habanero. Choice of side.
Ribeye Steak
A 16 oz. ribeye served with salsa trio. Cantina 46 chimichurri, earthy truffle cream, spicy habanero. Choice of a side.
Porterhouse Steak
A 22 oz. porterhouse steak served with salsa trio.Cantina 46 chimichurri, earthy truffle cream, spicy habanero.
Tomahawk Steak
A 48 oz. Tomahawk steak served with salsa trio.Cantina 46 chimichurri, earthy truffle cream, spicy habanero. Choice of two sides.
Molcajete 46
Grilled skirt steak, chicken breast, shrimp, crispy pork belly, guacamole, pico de Gallo, corn tortilla and salsa.
Burgers
La Hamburguesa
8oz Prime short rib, american cheese, pickles. Served on a traditional bun, lettuce, tomatoes, onions. chili spice fries, and chipotle aioli.
La Mexicana Burger
8 oz prime Ribeye burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions avocado, sliced pickle habaneros, traditional bun, served with chile spice fries and chipotle aioli.
Sides
Mexican rice
Mexican rice
Frijoles refritos negros
Refried black beans
Maduros Fritos
Sweet plantains
Papas adobadas
Mexican style home fries
Truffle aioli fries
French fries truffle dipping sauce
Pure de papa
butter mashed potatoes
Rajas con champiñones
Saute peppers with mushrooms
Grilled asparagus
tropical white cheese
Pan de Elote
Mexican corn bread, cheese
Yuca fries
Chile spice, chipotle dipping sauce
Chips
Tortilla
Dessert
Churros
Cinnamon dusted, fried doughnut sticks, cinnamon sugar, cajeta and chocolate dipping sauce. (VEG)
Tres leches
Goat cheese sponge cake soak with three milks. Dulce de leche ice cream. (VEG)
Blueberry Corn cake
Cornmeal base cake, blueberries, passion fruit mousse.
I lava you Cake
El Apasionado
Helados y Sorbetes
Chefs Selection
Reg Lunch Menu
Salsas and Guac
Guacamole Tasting
To Share
Tostadas de Atun
Grilled spice tuna, flour mini, tostadas, guacamole, mango/ sesame salsa, chipotle.
Flautitas
Mini Wonton del Mercado
Wonton Crispy tortilla flour taco shell, cabbage, miso/habanero, guacamole, red Chile aioli.
Mini Wonton Pollo
Wonton Crispy tortilla flour taco shell, cabbage, miso/habanero, guacamole, red Chile aioli. 3 tacos.
Mini Wonton Tuna
Wonton Crispy tortilla flour taco shell, cabbage, miso/habanero, guacamole, red Chile aioli. 3 tacos.
From the Sea
Garden and Soup
Tacos
Crujiente de Aguacate
Pescado Taco
Crispy fish, guacamole, jicama, cucumber apple slaw, chipotle aioli. 3 Tacos.
Shrimp Taco
Saute shrimp, peanut Chile, guajillo sauce, bell peppers and cortija cheese. 3 tacos.
Carne asada taco
House adobo grilled hanger steak, Oaxaca cheese, pepita speed, pico de Gallo. 3 tacos. (GF)
Birria Taco
Pancita con Pulpo
Pork belly crackling, grilled octo[us, Chile paste, guacamole, pico de mango, oregano pickled red onion. 3 tacos.
Tacos de pollo
Quesadilla
Burgers
La Hamburgesa
Classic prime short rib, American cheese, pickles. Served on a bun, lettuce, tomatoes, french fries, chipotle aioli.
La Mexicana Burger
Mexican style prime short rib, chihuahua cheese, charred jalapeños, caramelized onions and tomatoes. Served on a bun, lettuce, tomatoes, French fries, chipotle aioli.
Enchiladas Suizas
Rolled corn tortillas, pulled chicken, tomatillo salsa al gratin, romaine lettuce, avocado. (GF)
Sides
Dessert
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
88 U.S. 46, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660